Stochastic dynamics of chemotactic colonies with logistic growth

By Riccardo Ben Alì Zinati, Charlie Duclut, Saeed Mahdisoltani, Andrea Gambassi, Ramin Golestanian
 8 days ago

The interplay between cellular growth and cell-cell signaling is essential for the aggregation and proliferation of bacterial colonies, as well as for the self-organization of cell tissues. To investigate this interplay, we focus here on the...

A Fully Anisotropic Formulation of Stochastic Cell Rescaling

Anisotropic barostats are employed to carry out Molecular Dynamics simulations where the volume is allowed to fluctuate with no constraints on the shape of the simulation cell. Most of these algorithms are based on second-order differential equations and share some common drawbacks, namely they can lead to slowly damped oscillations in the equilibration phase, and they do not allow to control efficiently the volume autocorrelation time. This work develops the anisotropic version of stochastic cell rescaling, a first-order stochastic barostat that overcomes these limits and can also be employed in the production phase, resulting in the correct physical fluctuations of the cell. The algorithm can be easily implemented in the existing codes on top of the anisotropic Berendsen barostat. The validation tests, performed on a number of crystal systems, show that the method is robust against wide variations of the input parameter, which allows an efficient control of the volume autocorrelation time.
Stochastic Rotating Waves

Stochastic dynamics has emerged as one of the key themes ranging from models in applications to theoretical foundations in mathematics. One class of stochastic dynamics problems that has received considerable attention recently are travelling wave patterns occurring in stochastic partial differential equations (SPDEs), i.e., how deterministic travelling waves behave under stochastic perturbations. In this paper, we start the mathematical study of related class of problems: stochastic rotating waves generated by SPDEs. We combine deterministic dynamics PDE techniques with methods from stochastic analysis. We establish two different approaches, the variational phase and the approximated variational phase, for defining stochastic phase variables along the rotating wave, which track the effect of noise on neutral spectral modes associated to the special Euclidean symmetry group of rotating waves. Furthermore, we prove transverse stability results for rotating waves showing that over certain time scales and for small noise, the stochastic rotating wave stays close to its deterministic counterpart.
Convergence and Stability of the Stochastic Proximal Point Algorithm with Momentum

Stochastic gradient descent with momentum (SGDM) is the dominant algorithm in many optimization scenarios, including convex optimization instances and non-convex neural network training. Yet, in the stochastic setting, momentum interferes with gradient noise, often leading to specific step size and momentum choices in order to guarantee convergence, set aside acceleration. Proximal point methods, on the other hand, have gained much attention due to their numerical stability and elasticity against imperfect tuning. Their stochastic accelerated variants though have received limited attention: how momentum interacts with the stability of (stochastic) proximal point methods remains largely unstudied. To address this, we focus on the convergence and stability of the stochastic proximal point algorithm with momentum (SPPAM), and show that SPPAM allows a faster linear convergence rate compared to stochastic proximal point algorithm (SPPA) with a better contraction factor, under proper hyperparameter tuning. In terms of stability, we show that SPPAM depends on problem constants more favorably than SGDM, allowing a wider range of step size and momentum that lead to convergence.
Bolstering Stochastic Gradient Descent with Model Building

Stochastic gradient descent method and its variants constitute the core optimization algorithms that achieve good convergence rates for solving machine learning problems. These rates are obtained especially when these algorithms are fine-tuned for the application at hand. Although this tuning process can require large computational costs, recent work has shown that these costs can be reduced by line search methods that iteratively adjust the stepsize. We propose an alternative approach to stochastic line search by using a new algorithm based on forward step model building. This model building step incorporates a second-order information that allows adjusting not only the stepsize but also the search direction. Noting that deep learning model parameters come in groups (layers of tensors), our method builds its model and calculates a new step for each parameter group. This novel diagonalization approach makes the selected step lengths adaptive. We provide convergence rate analysis, and experimentally show that the proposed algorithm achieves faster convergence and better generalization in most problems. Moreover, our experiments show that the proposed method is quite robust as it converges for a wide range of initial stepsizes.
Stochastic Hydrodynamics of Complex Fluids: Discretisation and Entropy Production

Many complex fluids can be described by continuum hydrodynamic field equations, to which noise must be added in order to capture thermal fluctuations. In almost all cases, the resulting coarse-grained stochastic partial differential equations carry a short-scale cutoff -- which is also reflected in numerical discretisation schemes. We draw together our recent findings concerning the construction of such schemes and the interpretation of their continuum limits, focusing for simplicity on models with a purely diffusive scalar field, such as `Model B' which describes phase separation in binary fluid mixtures. We address the requirement that the steady state entropy production rate (EPR) must vanish for any stochastic hydrodynamic model in thermal equilibrium. Only if this is achieved can the given discretisation scheme be relied upon to correctly calculate the nonvanishing EPR for `active field theories' in which new terms are deliberately added to the fluctuating hydrodynamic equations that break detailed balance. To compute the correct probabilities of forward and time-reversed paths (whose ratio determines the EPR) we must make a careful treatment of so-called `spurious drift' and other closely related terms that depend on the discretisation scheme. We show that such subtleties can arise not only in the temporal discretisation (as is well documented for stochastic ODEs with multiplicative noise) but also from spatial discretisation, even when noise is additive, as most active field theories assume. We then review how such noise can become multiplicative, via off-diagonal couplings to additional fields that encode thermodynamically the underlying chemical processes responsible for activity. In this case the spurious drift terms need careful accounting, not just to evaluate correctly the EPR, but also to numerically implement the Langevin dynamics itself.
Learning Optimal Control with Stochastic Models of Hamiltonian Dynamics

Optimal control problems can be solved by first applying the Pontryagin maximum principle, followed by computing a solution of the corresponding unconstrained Hamiltonian dynamical system. In this paper, and to achieve a balance between robustness and efficiency, we learn a reduced Hamiltonian of the unconstrained Hamiltonian. This reduced Hamiltonian is learned by going backward in time and by minimizing the loss function resulting from application of the Pontryagin maximum principle conditions. The robustness of our learning process is then further improved by progressively learning a posterior distribution of reduced Hamiltonians. This leads to a more efficient sampling of the generalized coordinates (position, velocity) of our phase space. Our solution framework applies to not only optimal control problems with finite-dimensional phase (state) spaces but also the infinite dimensional case.
Stochastic Equidistribution and Generalized Adelic Measures

We study the dynamics of stochastic families of rational maps on the projective line. As such families can be infinite and may not typically be defined over a single number field, we introduce the concept of generalized adelic measures, generalizing previous notions introduced by Favre and Rivera-Letelier and Mavraki and Ye. Generalized adelic measures are defined over the measure space of places of an algebraic closure of the rationals, using a framework established by Allcock and Vaaler. This turns our heights from sums over places into integrals. We prove an equidistribution result for generalized adelic measures, and use this result to prove an equidistribution result for random backwards orbits in stochastic arithmetic dynamics.
Dynamic programming principle for classical and singular stochastic control with discretionary stopping

We prove the dynamic programming principle (DPP) in a class of problems where an agent controls a $d$-dimensional diffusive dynamics via both classical and singular controls and, moreover, is able to terminate the optimisation at a time of her choosing, prior to a given maturity. The time-horizon of the problem is random and it is the smallest between a fixed terminal time and the first exit time of the state dynamics from a Borel set. We consider both the cases in which the total available fuel for the singular control is either bounded or unbounded. We build upon existing proofs of DPP and extend results available in the traditional literature on singular control (e.g., Haussmann and Suo, SIAM J. Control Optim., 33, 1995) by relaxing some key assumptions and including the discretionary stopping feature. We also connect with more general versions of the DPP (e.g., Bouchard and Touzi, SIAM J. Control Optim., 49, 2011) by showing in detail how our class of problems meets the abstract requirements therein.
A Framework for Efficient Dynamic Routing under Stochastically Varying Conditions

Despite measures to reduce congestion, occurrences of both recurrent and non-recurrent congestion cause large delays in road networks with important economic implications. Educated use of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) can significantly reduce travel times. We focus on a dynamic stochastic shortest path problem: our objective is to minimize the expected travel time of a vehicle, assuming the vehicle may adapt the chosen route while driving. We introduce a new stochastic process that incorporates ITS information to model the uncertainties affecting congestion in road networks. A Markov-modulated background process tracks traffic events that affect the speed of travelers. The resulting continuous-time routing model allows for correlation between velocities on the arcs and incorporates both recurrent and non-recurrent congestion. Obtaining the optimal routing policy in the resulting semi-Markov decision process using dynamic programming is computationally intractable for realistic network sizes. To overcome this, we present the EDSGER* algorithm, a Dijkstra-like shortest path algorithm that can be used dynamically with real-time response. We develop additional speed-up techniques that reduce the size of the network model. We quantify the performance of the algorithms by providing numerical examples that use road network detector data for The Netherlands.
Non-Hermitian pseudo mobility edge in a coupled chain system

In this work, we explore interesting consequences arising from the coupling between a clean non-Hermitian chain with skin localization and a delocalized chain of the same length under various boundary conditions (BCs). We reveal that in the ladder with weak rung coupling, the non-Hermitian skin localization could induce a pseudo mobility edge in the complex energy plane, which separates states with extended and localized profiles yet allowing unidirectional transport of wavepackets. We also demonstrate the gradual takeover of the non-Hermitian skin effect in the entire system with the increase of the rung coupling under conventional open BC. When taking open BC for the non-Hermitian chain and periodic BC for the other, it is discovered that a quantized winding number defined under periodic BC could characterize the transition from the pseudo mobility edge to the trivial extended phases, establishing a "bulk-defect correspondence" in our quasi-1D non-Hermitian system. This work hence unveils more subtle properties of non-Hermitian skin effects and sheds light on the topological nature of the non-Hermitian localized modes in the proximity to systems with dissimilar localization properties.
Factorizing Wormholes in a Partially Disorder-Averaged SYK Model

In this paper, we introduce a "partially disorder-averaged" SYK model. This model has a real parameter that smoothly interpolates between the ordinary totally disorder-averaged SYK model and the totally fixed-coupling model. For the large $N$ effective description, in addition to the usual bi-local collective fields, we also introduce a new additional set of local collective fields. These local fields can be understood as "half" of the bi-local collective fields, and in the totally fixed-coupling limit, they represent the "half-wormholes" which were found in recent studies. We find that the large $N$ saddles of these local fields vanish in the total-disorder-averaged limit, while they develop nontrivial profiles as we gradually fix the coupling constants. We argue that the bulk picture of these local collective fields represents a correlation between a spacetime brane and the asymptotic AdS boundary. This illuminates how the half-wormhole saddles emerge in the SYK model with fixed couplings.
Nonequilibrium DMFT+CPA for Correlated Disordered Systems

We present a solution for the nonequilibrium dynamics of an interacting disordered system. The approach adapts the combination of the equilibrium dynamical mean field theory (DMFT) and the equilibrium coherent potential approximation (CPA) methods to the nonequilibrium many-body formalism, using the Kadanoff-Baym-Keldysh complex time contour, for the dynamics of interacting disordered systems away from equilibrium. We use our time domain solution to obtain the equilibrium density of states of the disordered interacting system described by the Anderson-Hubbard model, bypassing the necessity for the cumbersome analytical continuation process. We further apply the nonequilibrium solution to the interaction quench problem for an isolated disordered system. Here, the interaction is abruptly changed from zero (non-interacting system) to another constant (finite) value at which it is subsequently kept. We observe via the time-dependence of the potential, kinetic, and total energies, the effect of disorder on the relaxation of the system as a function of final interaction strength. The real-time approach has the potential to shed new light on the fundamental role of disorder in the nonequilibrium dynamics of interacting quantum systems.
Skyrmions in synthetic antiferromagnets and their nucleation via electrical current and ultrafast laser illumination

Roméo Juge, Naveen Sisodia, Joseba Urrestarazu Larrañaga, Qiang Zhang, Van Tuong Pham, Kumari Gaurav Rana, Brice Sarpi, Nicolas Mille, Stefan Stanescu, Rachid Belkhou, Mohamad-Assaad Mawass, Nina Novakovic-Marinkovic, Florian Kronast, Markus Weigand, Joachim Gräfe, Sebastian Wintz, Simone Finizio, Jörg Raabe, Lucia Aballe, Michael Foerster, Mohamed Belmeguenai, Liliana Buda-Prejbeanu, Justin M. Shaw, Hans T. Nembach, Laurent Ranno, Gilles Gaudin, Olivier Boulle.
Quantum process tomography of adiabatic and superadiabatic stimulated Raman passage

Quantum control methods for three-level systems have become recently an important direction of research in quantum information science and technology. Here we present numerical simulations using realistic experimental parameters for quantum process tomography in STIRAP (stimulated Raman adiabatic passage) and saSTIRAP (superadiabatic STIRAP). Specifically, we identify a suitable basis in the operator space as the identity operator together with the 8 Gell-Mann operators, and we calculate the corresponding process matrices, which have $9\times 9=81$ elements. We discuss these results for the ideal decoherence-free case, as well as for the experimentally-relevant case with decoherence included.
Stochastic Processes Under Linear Differential Constraints : Application to Gaussian Process Regression for the 3 Dimensional Free Space Wave Equation

Let $P$ be a linear differential operator over $\mathcal{D} \subset \mathbb{R}^d$ and $U = (U_x)_{x \in \mathcal{D}}$ a second order stochastic process. In the first part of this article, we prove a new simple necessary and sufficient condition for all the trajectories of $U$ to verify the partial differential equation (PDE) $T(U) = 0$. This condition is formulated in terms of the covariance kernel of $U$. The novelty of this result is that the equality $T(U) = 0$ is understood in the sense of distributions, which is a functional analysis framework particularly adapted to the study of PDEs. This theorem provides precious insights during the second part of this article, which is dedicated to performing "physically informed" machine learning on data that is solution to the homogeneous 3 dimensional free space wave equation. We perform Gaussian Process Regression (GPR) on this data, which is a kernel based machine learning technique. To do so, we model the solution of this PDE as a trajectory drawn from a well-chosen Gaussian process (GP). We obtain explicit formulas for the covariance kernel of the corresponding stochastic process; this kernel can then be used for GPR. We explore two particular cases : the radial symmetry and the point source. In the case of radial symmetry, we derive "fast to compute" GPR formulas; in the case of the point source, we show a direct link between GPR and the classical triangulation method for point source localization used e.g. in GPS systems. We also show that this use of GPR can be interpreted as a new answer to the ill-posed inverse problem of reconstructing initial conditions for the wave equation with finite dimensional data, and also provides a way of estimating physical parameters from this data as in [Raissi et al,2017]. We finish by showcasing this physically informed GPR on a number of practical examples.
New Equations of State describing both the Dynamic Viscosity and Self-Diffusion Coefficient for Potassium and Thallium in their fluid phases

Experimental data on the viscosity and self-diffusion coefficient of two metallic compounds in their fluid phases, i.e. potassium and thallium, are modeled using the translational elastic mode theory which has been successfully applied to the case of water. It is shown that this theory allows the experimental data to be accounted for in accordance with their uncertainties and, above all, it allows the different variations observed between the different authors to be explained. Particularly in the case of thallium, this theory makes it possible to represent viscosity data with much better precision than the so-called reference equation of state. The dilute-gas limit laws connecting various parameters of the theory obtained in the case of water are confirmed here and thus give them a universal character. The elastic mode theory is accompanied by the development of new equations of state, mainly to describe properties along the saturated vapor pressure curve, which greatly extend the temperature range of application of these equations compared to those found in the literature. The whole analysis thus makes it possible to propose precise values of various thermodynamic parameters at the melting and boiling temperature corresponding to atmospheric pressure.
Dynamical properties of polycrystalline graphene

The exceptional properties of the two-dimensional material graphene make it attractive for multiple functional applications. In particular, there is a surge of interest in developing various graphene-based optoelectronic devices. The mechanical structure of graphene, which is polycrystalline, influences its optoelectronic properties and therefore deserves attention. Here, we study the mechanical properties of graphene in computer simulations and connect these to the experimentally relevant mechanical properties. In particular, we study the fluctuations in the lateral dimensions of the periodic simulation cell. We show that over short time scales, both the area $A$ and the aspect ratio $B$ of the rectangular periodic box show diffusive behavior under zero external field during dynamical evolution, with diffusion coefficients $D_A$ and $D_B$ that are related to each other. At longer times, fluctuations in $A$ are bounded, while those in $B$ are not. This makes the direct determination of $D_B$ much more accurate, from which $D_A$ can then be derived indirectly. We then show that the dynamic behavior of polycrystalline graphene under external forces can also be derived from $D_A$ and $D_B$ via the Nernst-Einstein relation. Additionally, we study how the diffusion coefficients depend on structural properties of the polycrystalline graphene, in particular, the density of defects.
State Estimation of the Stefan PDE: A Tutorial on Design and Applications to Polar Ice and Batteries

The Stefan PDE system is a representative model for thermal phase change phenomena, such as melting and solidification, arising in numerous science and engineering processes. The mathematical description is given by a Partial Differential Equation (PDE) of the temperature distribution defined on a spatial interval with a moving boundary, where the boundary represents the liquid-solid interface and its dynamics are governed by an Ordinary Differential Equation (ODE). The PDE-ODE coupling at the boundary is nonlinear and creates a significant challenge for state estimation with provable convergence and robustness. This tutorial article presents a state estimation method based on PDE backstepping for the Stefan system, using measurements only at the moving boundary. PDE backstepping observer design generates an observer gain by employing a Volterra transformation of the observer error state into a desirable target system, solving a Goursat-form PDE for the transformation's kernel, and performing a Lyapunov analysis of the target observer error system. The observer is applied to models of problems motivated by climate change and the need for renewable energy storage: a model of polar ice dynamics and a model of charging and discharging in lithium-ion batteries. The numerical results for polar ice demonstrate a robust performance of the designed estimator with respect to the unmodeled salinity effect in sea ice. The results for an electrochemical PDE model of a lithium-ion battery with a phase transition material show the elimination of more than 15 \% error in State-of-Charge estimate within 5 minutes even in the presence of sensor noise.
Structural origins of the infamous "Low Temperature Orthorhombic" to "Low Temperature Tetragonal" phase transition in high-Tc cuprates

Jeremiah P. Tidey, Christopher Keegan, Nicholas C. Bristowe, Arash A. Mostofi, Zih-Mei Hong, Bo-Hao Chen, Yu-Chun Chuang, Wei-Tin Chen, Mark S. Senn. We undertake a detailed high-resolution diffraction study of a novel plain band insulator, La$_2$MgO$_4$, which may be viewed as a structural surrogate system of the undoped end-member of the high-T$_c$ superconductors, La$_{2-x-y}$A$^{2+}_x$RE$^{3+}_y$CuO$_{4}$ (A = Ba, Sr, RE= Rare Earth). We find that La$_2$MgO$_4$ exhibits the infamous low-temperature orthorhombic (LTO) to low-temperature tetragonal (LTT) phase transition that has been linked to the suppression of superconductivity in a variety of underdoped cuprates, including the well known La$_{2-x}$Ba$_{x}$CuO$_4$ ($x=0.125$). Furthermore, we find that the LTO-to-LTT phase transition in La$_2$MgO$_4$ occurs for an octahedral tilt angle in the 4 $^{\circ}$ to 5 $^{\circ}$ range, similar to that which has previously been identified as a critical tipping point for superconductivity in these systems. We show that this phase transition, occurring in a system lacking spin correlations and competing electronic states such as charge-density waves and superconductivity, can be understood by simply navigating the density-functional theory ground-state energy landscape as a function of the order parameter amplitude. This result calls for a careful re-investigation of the origins of the phase transitions in high-T$_c$ superconductors based on the hole-doped, $n = 1$ Ruddelsden-Popper lanthanum cuprates.
Nucleation in Sessile Saline Microdroplets: Induction Time Measurement via Deliquescence-Recrystallization Cycling

Ruel Cedeno, Romain Grossier, Mehdi Lagaize (CINaM), David Nerini (MIO), Nadine Candoni (AMU), A. E. Flood, Stéphane Veesler (CINaM) Induction time, a measure of how long one will wait for nucleation to occur, is an important parameter in quantifying nucleation kinetics and its underlying mechanisms. Due to the stochastic nature of nucleation, efficient methods for measuring large number of independent induction times are needed to ensure statistical reproducibility. In this work, we present a novel approach for measuring and analyzing induction times in sessile arrays of microdroplets via deliquescence/recrystallization cycling. With the help of a recently developed image analysis protocol, we show that the interfering diffusion-mediated interactions between microdroplets can be eliminated by controlling the relative humidity, thereby ensuring independent nucleation events. Moreover, possible influence of heterogeneities, impurities, and memory effect appear negligible as suggested by our 2-cycle experiment. Further statistical analysis (k-sample Anderson-Darling test) reveals that upon identifying possible outliers, the dimensionless induction times obtained from different datasets (microdroplet lines) obey the same distribution and thus can be pooled together to form a much larger dataset. The pooled dataset showed an excellent fit with the Weibull function, giving a mean supersaturation at nucleation of 1.61 and 1.85 for the 60pL and 4pL microdroplet respectively. This confirms the effect of confinement where smaller systems require higher supersaturations to nucleate. Both the experimental method and the data-treatment procedure presented herein offer promising routes in the study of fundamental aspects of nucleation kinetics, particularly confinement effects, and are adaptable to other salts, pharmaceuticals, or biological crystals of interest.
