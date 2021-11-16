ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Low Thermal Conductivity and Interface Thermal Conductance in SnS2

By Saheb Karak, Jayanta Bera, Suvodeep Paul, Satyajit Sahu, Surajit Saha
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Saheb Karak (1), Jayanta Bera (2), Suvodeep Paul (1), Satyajit Sahu (2), Surajit Saha (1) ((1) Department of Physics, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Bhopal, India (2) Department of Physics, Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur, Jodhpur, India) After the discovery of graphene, there have been tremendous efforts...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Plasma Waves Accessibility Diagrams: A Tutorial to Include the Fluid and Kinetic Thermal Effects

Although the accurate description of the wave propagation and absorption in plasmas requires complicated full wave solutions or kinetic simulations, the local dispersion analysis can still be helpful to capture the main physics of wave properties. Plasma wave accessibility informs that whether a wave can propagate to a region, which usually depends on the wave frequency, wave vector, and the local plasma density and magnetic field. In this tutorial paper, we describe the wave accessibility beyond usual textbooks and especially highlight the warm plasma effects. Useful numerical models and methods are provided, which can be used to obtain a quick view of the wave accessibility parameters space. The thermal effects are modeled by both multi-fluid model with isotropic pressure term and kinetic model with Maxwellian velocity distribution function. All cold plasma waves from high frequency electron cyclotron waves, intermediate frequency low hybrid waves to low frequency ion cyclotron waves, as well as kinetic ion and electron Bernstein waves, are presented. The questions that how many plasma wave modes exist and how to find the solutions are also discussed. It is interesting to find that the warm multi-fluid model, though incapable of reproducing the Bernstein modes, can provide a quick way to determine whether the thermal effects are important. To show the kinetic thermal effects, the ray tracing calculations of the mode conversion from cold plasma waves to kinetic waves are also provided, i.e., from the slow X electron cyclotron wave to electron Bernstein wave and from the ion cyclotron fast wave to ion Bernstein wave.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Non-thermally trapped inflation by tachyonic dark photon production

We show that a dark Higgs field charged under U(1)$_{\rm H}$ gauge symmetry is trapped at the origin for a long time, if dark photons are produced by an axion condensate via tachyonic preheating. The trapped dark Higgs can drive late-time inflation, producing a large amount of entropy. Unlike thermal inflation, the dark Higgs potential does not have to be very flat, because the effective mass for the dark Higgs is enhanced by large field values of dark photons with extremely low momentum. After inflation, the dark Higgs decays into massive dark photons, which further decay into the SM particles through a kinetic mixing. We show that a large portion of the viable parameter space is within the future experimental searches for the dark photon, because the kinetic mixing is bounded below for successful reheating.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Thermal Control of Plasmonic Surface Lattice Resonances

Jussi Kelavuori (1), Viatcheslav Vanyukov (2), Timo Stolt (1), Petri Karvinen (2), Heikki Rekola (2), Tommi K. Hakala (2), Mikko J. Huttunen (1) ((1) Photonics Laboratory, Physics Unit, Tampere University, Tampere, Finland, (2) Faculty of Science and Forestry, Department of Physics and Mathematics, University of Eastern Finland, Joensuu, Finland) Plasmonic...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Dynamical thermal instability in highly supersonic outflows

Acceleration can change the ionization of X-ray irradiated gas to the point that the gas becomes thermally unstable. Cloud formation, the expected outcome of thermal instability (TI), will be suppressed in a dynamic flow, however, due to the stretching of fluid elements that accompanies acceleration. It is therefore unlikely that cloud formation occurs during the launching phase of a supersonic outflow. In this paper, we show that the most favorable conditions for dynamical TI in highly supersonic outflows are found at radii beyond the acceleration zone, where the growth rate of entropy modes is set by the linear theory rate for a static plasma. This finding implies that even mildly relativistic outflows can become clumpy, and we explicitly demonstrate this using hydrodynamical simulations of ultrafast outflows. We describe how the continuity and heat equations can be used to appreciate another impediment (beside mode disruption due to the stretching) to making an outflow clumpy: background flow conditions may not allow the plasma to enter a TI zone in the first place. The continuity equation reveals that both impediments are in fact tightly coupled, yet one is easy to overcome. Namely, time variability in the radiation field is found to be a robust means of placing gas in a TI zone. We further show how the ratio of the dynamical and thermal timescales enters linear theory; the heat equation reveals how this ratio depends on the two processes that tend to remove gas from a TI zone -- adiabatic cooling and heat advection.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conductivity#Materials Science#Department Of Physics#Dft
Physics World

Record high thermal conductivity anisotropy comes with a twist

A simple twist has achieved a record-high anisotropy in thermal conductivity, reports an international group of researchers at the University of Chicago, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Cornell University and the Chalmers University of Technology. Their versatile approach could be used to cool nanoelectronic devices internally. As described by Moore’s...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Active microrheology in corrugated channels: comparison of thermal and colloidal baths

The dynamics of colloidal suspension confined within porous materials strongly differs from that in the bulk. In particular, within porous materials, the presence of boundaries with complex shapes entangles the longitudinal and transverse degrees of freedom inducing a coupling between the transport of the suspension and the density inhomogeneities induced by the walls.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Electronic thermal transport measurement in low-dimensional materials with graphene non-local noise thermometry

In low-dimensional systems, the combination of reduced dimensionality, strong interactions and topology has led to a growing number of many-body quantum phenomena. Thermal transport, which is sensitive to all energy-carrying degrees of freedom, provides a discriminating probe of emergent excitations in quantum materials and devices. However, thermal transport measurements in low dimensions are dominated by the phonon contribution of the lattice, requiring an experimental approach to isolate the electronic thermal conductance. Here we measured non-local voltage fluctuations in a multi-terminal device to reveal the electronic heat transported across a mesoscopic bridge made of low-dimensional materials. Using two-dimensional graphene as a noise thermometer, we measured the quantitative electronic thermal conductance of graphene and carbon nanotubes up to 70"‰K, achieving a precision of ~1% of the thermal conductance quantum at 5"‰K. Employing linear and nonlinear thermal transport, we observed signatures of energy transport mediated by long-range interactions in one-dimensional electron systems, in agreement with a theoretical model.
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
Country
India
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
arxiv.org

Thermal and nonthermal emission in the optical-UV spectrum of PSR B0950+08

Based on recent Hubble Space Telescope (HST) observations in far-UV and groundbased observations in optical bands, Pavlov and colleagues have revealed a thermal component in the spectrum of the old pulsar B0950+08 (spin-down age 17.5 Myr) and estimated a neutron star (NS) surface temperature of $(1$--$3)\times 10^5$ K. Our new HST observations in the optical have allowed us to resolve the pulsar from a close-by galaxy and measure the optical fluxes more accurately. Using the newly measured fluxes and a new calibration of the HST's far-UV detector, we fit the optical-UV pulsar's spectrum with a model that consists of a nonthermal power-law ($f_\nu\propto \nu^\alpha$) and a thermal blackbody components. We obtained the spectral slope $\alpha=-0.3\pm 0.3$, considerably flatter than found from groundbased observations, and the best-fit temperature in the range of $(6$--$12)\times 10^4$ K (as seen by a distant observer), depending on interstellar extinction and NS radius. The temperature is lower than reported previously, but still much higher than predicted by NS passive cooling scenarios for such an old pulsar. This means that some heating mechanisms operate in NSs, e.g., caused by interaction of the faster rotating neutron superfluid with the slower rotating normal matter in the inner crust of the NS.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Direct observation of one-dimensional disordered diffusion channel in a chain-like thermoelectric with ultralow thermal conductivity

Structural disorder, highly effective in reducing thermal conductivity, is important in technological applications such as thermal barrier coatings and thermoelectrics. In particular, interstitial, disordered, diffusive atoms are common in complex crystal structures with ultralow thermal conductivity, but are rarely found in simple crystalline solids. Combining single-crystal synchrotron X-ray diffraction, the maximum entropy method, diffuse scattering, and theoretical calculations, here we report the direct observation of one-dimensional disordered In1+ chains in a simple chain-like thermoelectric InTe, which contains a significant In1+ vacancy along with interstitial indium sites. Intriguingly, the disordered In1+ chains undergo a static-dynamic transition with increasing temperature to form a one-dimensional diffusion channel, which is attributed to a low In1+-ion migration energy barrier along the c direction, a general feature in many other TlSe-type compounds. Our work provides a basis towards understanding ultralow thermal conductivity with weak temperature dependence in TlSe-type chain-like materials.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Quantum approach to the thermalization of the toppling pencil interacting with a finite bath

We investigate the longstanding problem of thermalization of quantum systems coupled to an environment by focusing on a bistable quartic oscillator interacting with a finite number of harmonic oscillators. In order to overcome the exponential wall that one usually encounters in grid based approaches to solve the time-dependent Schrödinger equation of the extended system, methods based on the time-dependent variational principle are best suited. Here we will apply the method of coupled coherent states [D. V. Shalashilin and M. S. Child, J. Chem. Phys. {\bf 113}, 10028 (2000)]. By investigating the dynamics of an initial wavefunction on top of the barrier of the double well, it will be shown that only a handful of oscillators with suitably chosen frequencies, starting in their ground states, is enough to drive the bistable system close to its uncoupled ground state. The long-time average of the double-well energy is found to be a monotonously decaying function of the number of environmental oscillators in the parameter range that was numerically accessible.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Dynamical properties of polycrystalline graphene

The exceptional properties of the two-dimensional material graphene make it attractive for multiple functional applications. In particular, there is a surge of interest in developing various graphene-based optoelectronic devices. The mechanical structure of graphene, which is polycrystalline, influences its optoelectronic properties and therefore deserves attention. Here, we study the mechanical properties of graphene in computer simulations and connect these to the experimentally relevant mechanical properties. In particular, we study the fluctuations in the lateral dimensions of the periodic simulation cell. We show that over short time scales, both the area $A$ and the aspect ratio $B$ of the rectangular periodic box show diffusive behavior under zero external field during dynamical evolution, with diffusion coefficients $D_A$ and $D_B$ that are related to each other. At longer times, fluctuations in $A$ are bounded, while those in $B$ are not. This makes the direct determination of $D_B$ much more accurate, from which $D_A$ can then be derived indirectly. We then show that the dynamic behavior of polycrystalline graphene under external forces can also be derived from $D_A$ and $D_B$ via the Nernst-Einstein relation. Additionally, we study how the diffusion coefficients depend on structural properties of the polycrystalline graphene, in particular, the density of defects.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Recent progresses of quantum confinement in graphene quantum dots

Graphene quantum dots (GQDs) not only have potential applications on spin qubit,but also serve as essential platforms to study the fundamental properties of Dirac fermions, such as Klein tunneling and Berry phase. By now, the study of quantum confinement in GQDs still attract much attention in condensed matter physics. In this article, we review the experimental progresses on quantum confinement in GQDs mainly by using scanning tunneling microscopy (STM) and scanning tunneling spectroscopy (STS). Here, the GQDs are divided into Klein GQDs, bound-state GQDs and edge-terminated GQDs according to their different confinement strength. Based on the realization of quasi-bound states in Klein GQDs, external perpendicular magnetic field is utilized as a manipulation approach to trigger and control the novel properties by tuning Berry phase and electron-electron (e-e) interaction. The tip induced edge-free GQDs can serve as an intuitive mean to explore the broken symmetry states at nanoscale and single-electron accuracy, which are expected to be used in studying physical properties of different two-dimentional materials. Moreover, high-spin magnetic ground states are successfully introduced in edge-terminated GQDs by designing and synthesizing triangulene zigzag nanographenes.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Modeling ultrafast demagnetization and spin transport: the interplay of spin-polarized electrons and thermal magnons

We theoretically investigate laser-induced spin transport in metallic magnetic heterostructures using an effective spin transport description that treats itinerant electrons and thermal magnons on an equal footing. Electron-magnon scattering is included and taken as the driving force for ultrafast demagnetization. We assume that in the low-fluence limit the magnon system remains in a quasi-equilibrium, allowing a transient nonzero magnon chemical potential. In combination with the diffusive transport equations for the itinerant electrons, the description is used to chart the full spin dynamics within the heterostructure. In agreement with recent experiments, we find that in case the spin-current-receiving material includes an efficient spin dissipation channel, the interfacial spin current becomes directly proportional to the temporal derivative of the magnetization. Based on an analytical calculation, we discuss that other relations between the spin current and magnetization may arise in case the spin-current-receiving material displays inefficient spin-flip scattering. Finally, we discuss the role of (interfacial) magnon transport and show that, a priori, it cannot be neglected. However, its significance strongly depends on the system parameters.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Topology optimization for the design of porous electrodes

Porous electrodes are an integral part of many electrochemical devices since they have high porosity to maximize electrochemical transport and high surface area to maximize activity. Traditional porous electrode materials are typically homogeneous, stochastic collections of small scale particles and offer few opportunities to engineer higher performance. Fortunately, recent breakthroughs in advanced and additive manufacturing are yielding new methods to structure and pattern porous electrodes across length scales. These architected electrodes are emerging as a promising new technology to continue to drive improvement; however, it is still unclear which structures to employ and few tools are available to guide their design. In this work we address this gap by applying topology optimization to the design of porous electrodes. We demonstrate our framework on two applications: a porous electrode driving a steady Faradaic reaction and a transiently operated electrode in a supercapacitor. We present computationally designed electrodes that minimize energy losses in a half-cell. For low conductivity materials, the optimization algorithm creates electrode designs with a hierarchy of length scales. Further, the designed electrodes are found to outperform undesigned, homogeneous electrodes. Finally, we present three-dimensional porous electrode designs. We thus establish a topology optimization framework for designing porous electrodes.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Massive and topological surface states in tensile strained HgTe

David M. Mahler, Valentin L. Müller, Cornelius Thienel, Jonas Wiedenmann, Wouter Beugeling, Hartmut Buhmann, Laurens W. Molenkamp. Magneto-transport measurements on gated high mobility heterostructures containing a 60 nm layer of tensile strained HgTe, a three-dimensional topological insulator, show well-developed Hall quantization from surface states both in the n- as well as in the p-type regime. While the n-type behavior is due to transport in the topological surface state of the material, we find from 8-orbital k.p calculations that the p-type transport results from massive Volkov-Pankratov states. Their formation prevents the Dirac point and thus the p-conducting topological surface state from being accessible in transport experiments. This interpretation is supported by low-field magneto-transport experiments demonstrating the coexistence of n-conducting topological surface states and p-conducting Volkov-Pankratov states at the relevant gate voltages.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Pressure induced superconductivity in WB2 and ReB2 through modifying the B layers

Cuiying Pei, Jianfeng Zhang, Chunsheng Gong, Qi Wang, Lingling Gao, Yi Zhao, Shangjie Tian, Weizheng Cao, Changhua Li, Zhong-Yi Lu, Hechang Lei, Kai Liu, Yanpeng Qi. The recent discovery of superconductivity up to 32 K in the pressurized MoB2 reignites the interests in exploring high-Tc superconductors in transition-metal diborides. Inspired by that work, we turn our attention to the 5d transition-metal diborides. Here we systematically investigate the responses of both structural and physical properties of WB2 and ReB2 to external pressure, which possess different types of boron layers. Similar to MoB2, the pressure-induced superconductivity was also observed in WB2 above 60 GPa with a maximum Tc of 15 K at 100 GPa, while no superconductivity was detected in ReB2 in this pressure range. Interestingly, the structures at ambient pressure for both WB2 and ReB2 persist to high pressure without structural phase transitions. Theoretical calculations suggest that the ratio of flat boron layers in this class of transition-metal diborides may be crucial for the appearance of high Tc. The combined theoretical and experimental results highlight the effect of geometry of boron layers on superconductivity and shed light on the exploration of novel high-Tc superconductors in borides.
CHEMISTRY
Engineer Live

Thermal imaging cameras case study

High Pressure Water Descaling pilot facility in steel manufacturing makes use of Micro-Epsilon thermal imaging cameras. Tata Steel is using a thermoIMAGER TIM M-1 thermal imaging camera from Micro-Epsilon with a short 1µm wavelength, as well as a thermoIMAGER TIM 400T 1500 long wavelength thermal imaging camera, to measure surface temperature before and after descaling to assess descalability and heat loss based on nozzle pressure/flow and descaling speed.
ELECTRONICS
arxiv.org

Operando monitoring of single-particle kinetic state-of-charge heterogeneities and cracking in high-rate Li-ion anodes

Alice J. Merryweather (1 and 2 and 3), Quentin Jacquet (1), Steffen P. Emge (1), Christoph Schnedermann (2 and 3), Akshay Rao (2 and 3), Clare P. Grey (1 and 3) ((1) Yusuf Hamied Department of Chemistry, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK, (2) Cavendish Laboratory, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK, (3) The Faraday Institution, UK)
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Eliminating Delocalization Error to Improve Heterogeneous Catalysis Predictions with Molecular DFT+U

Approximate semi-local density functional theory (DFT) is known to underestimate surface formation energies yet paradoxically overbind adsorbates on catalytic transition-metal oxide surfaces due to delocalization error. The low-cost DFT+U approach only improves surface formation energies for early transition-metal oxides or adsorption energies for late transition-metal oxides. In this work, we demonstrate that this inefficacy arises due to the conventional usage of metal-centered atomic orbitals as projectors within DFT+U. We analyze electron density rearrangement during surface formation and O atom adsorption on rutile transition-metal oxides to highlight that a standard DFT+U correction fails to tune properties when the corresponding density rearrangement is highly delocalized across both metal and oxygen sites. To improve both surface properties simultaneously while retaining the simplicity of a single-site DFT+U correction, we systematically construct multi-atom-centered molecular-orbital-like projectors for DFT+U. We demonstrate this molecular DFT+U approach for tuning adsorption energies and surface formation energies of minimal two-dimensional models of representative early (i.e., TiO2) and late (i.e., PtO2) transition-metal oxides. Molecular DFT+U simultaneously corrects adsorption energies and surface formation energies of multi-layer models of rutile TiO2(110) and PtO2(110) to resolve the paradoxical description of surface stability and surface reactivity of semi-local DFT.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy