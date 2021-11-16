Exceptionally accurate large graphene quantum Hall arrays for the new SI

A second order accurate, linear numerical method is analyzed for the Landau-Lifshitz equation with large damping parameters. This equation describes the dynamics of magnetization, with a non-convexity constraint of unit length of the magnetization. The numerical method is based on the second-order backward differentiation formula in time, combined with an implicit treatment of the linear diffusion term and explicit extrapolation for the nonlinear terms. Afterward, a projection step is applied to normalize the numerical solution at a point-wise level. This numerical scheme has shown extensive advantages in the practical computations for the physical model with large damping parameters, which comes from the fact that only a linear system with constant coefficients (independent of both time and the updated magnetization) needs to be solved at each time step, and has greatly improved the numerical efficiency. Meanwhile, a theoretical analysis for this linear numerical scheme has not been available. In this paper, we provide a rigorous error estimate of the numerical scheme, in the discrete $\ell^{\infty}(0,T; \ell^2) \cap \ell^2(0,T; H_h^1)$ norm, under suitable regularity assumptions and reasonable ratio between the time step-size and the spatial mesh-size. In particular, the projection operation is nonlinear, and a stability estimate for the projection step turns out to be highly challenging. Such a stability estimate is derived in details, which will play an essential role in the convergence analysis for the numerical scheme, if the damping parameter is greater than 3.

