Exceptionally accurate large graphene quantum Hall arrays for the new SI

By Hans He, Karin Cedergren, Naveen Shetty, Samuel Lara-Avila, Sergey Kubatkin, Tobias Bergsten, Gunnar Eklund
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Hans He, Karin Cedergren, Naveen Shetty, Samuel Lara-Avila, Sergey Kubatkin, Tobias Bergsten, Gunnar Eklund. The quantum Hall effect (QHE) is a cornerstone in the new International System of Units (SI), wherein the base units are derived from seven fundamental constants such as Planck's constant h and elementary charge e. Graphene has...

