QMC study of the chiral Heisenberg Gross-Neveu universality class

By Yuichi Otsuka, Kazuhiro Seki, Sandro Sorella, Seiji Yunoki
 8 days ago

We investigate a quantum criticality of an antiferromagnetic phase transition in the Hubbard model on a square lattice with a $d$-wave pairing field by large-scale auxiliary-field quantum Monte Carlo simulations. Since the $d$-wave pairing filed induces Dirac...

Time-crystalline long-range order in chiral fermionic vacuum

It is widely believed that there is no macroscopic time-crystalline order in the ground states of short-range interacting systems. In this paper, we consider a time-dependent correlation function for an order operator with a spatially discontinuous weight in a one-dimensional chiral fermionic system. Although both the Hamiltonian and the order parameter are composed of spatially local operators, the time-dependent correlation function diverges logarithmically in equal time intervals. This result implies a breakdown of an inequality that claims the absence of time-crystalline long-range order in the ground states, unless the upper-bound constant is set to be infinity. This behavior is due to the combination of the discontinuity of the order operator and the infinite dimensionality of quantum field theory. In the language of bosonization, it can also be related to the divergence of a space-time-resolved bosonic correlation function.
Unconventional Meissner screening induced by chiral molecules in a conventional superconductor

Hen Alpern, Morten Amundsen, Roman Hartmann, Nir Sukenik, Alfredo Spuri, Shira Yochelis, Thomas Prokscha, Vitaly Gutkin, Yonathan Anahory, Elke Scheer, Jacob Linder, Zaher Salman, Oded Millo, Yossi Paltiel, Angelo Di Bernardo. The coupling of a superconductor to a different material often results in a system with unconventional superconducting properties. A...
Determination of spin chirality using x-ray magnetic circular dichroism

A 3-fold symmetric kagome lattice that has negative spin chirality can give a non-zero x-ray magnetic circular dichroism (XMCD) signal, despite that the total spin moment amounts to zero. This is explained by a hitherto unnoticed rule for the rotational symmetry invariance of the XMCD signal. A necessary condition is the existence of an anisotropic XMCD signal for the local magnetic atom, which can arise from a spin anisotropy either in the ground state or the final state. The angular dependence of the XMCD as a function of the beam direction has an unusual behavior. The maximum dichroism is not aligned along the spin direction, but depends on the relative orientation of the spin with respect to the atomic orientation. Therefore, different geometries can result in the same angular dependence, and the spin direction can only be determined if the atomic orientation is known. The consequences for the x-ray magneto-optical sum rules are given. The integrated XMCD signals are proportional to the anisotropy in the orbital moment and the magnetic dipole term, where the isotropic spin moment drops out.
Chirality production during axion inflation

We study the generation of the chiral charge during axion inflation where the pseudoscalar inflaton field $\phi$ couples axially to the electromagnetic field through the term $(\beta/M_p)\phi\,\boldsymbol{E}\cdot\boldsymbol{B}$ with dimensionless coupling constant $\beta$. To describe the evolution of electromagnetic field and determine $\langle\boldsymbol{E}\cdot\boldsymbol{B}\rangle$ sourcing the chiral asymmetry during inflation due to the chiral anomaly, we employ the gradient expansion formalism. It operates with a set of vacuum expectation values of bilinear electromagnetic functions and allows us to take into account the backreaction of generated fields on the inflaton evolution as well as the Schwinger production of charged fermions. In addition, we include the chiral magnetic effect contribution to the electric current $\boldsymbol{j}_{\rm CME}=e^{2}/(2\pi^2)\mu_{5}\boldsymbol{B}$, where $\mu_5$ is the chiral chemical potential which quantifies the chiral charge production. Solving a set of equations for the inflaton field, scale factor, quadratic functions of the electromagnetic field, and the chiral charge density (chiral chemical potential), we find that the chirality production is quite efficient leading to the generation of a large chemical potential at the end of axion inflation.
Dirac
Time-ordering in Heisenberg's equation of motion as related to spontaneous radiation

Despite many years of research into Raman phenomena, the problem of how to include both spontaneous and stimulated Raman scattering into a unified set of partial differential equations persists. The issue is solved by formulating the quantum dynamics in the Heisenberg picture with a rigorous accounting for both time- and normal-ordering of the operators. It is shown how this can be done in a simple, straightforward way. Firstly, the technique is applied to a two-level Raman system, and comparison of analytical and numerical results verifies the approach. A connection to a fully time-dependent Langevin operator method is made for the spontaneous initiation of stimulated Raman scattering. Secondly, the technique is demonstrated for the much-studied two-level atom both in vacuum and in a lossy dielectric medium. It is shown to be fully consistent with accepted theories: using the rotating wave approximation, the Einstein A coefficient for the rate of spontaneous emission from a two-level atom can be derived in a manner parallel to the Weisskopf"“Wigner approximation. The Lamb frequency shift is also calculated. It is shown throughout that field operators corresponding to spontaneous radiative terms do not commute with atomic/molecular operators. The approach may prove useful in many areas, including modeling the propagation of next-generation high-energy, high-intensity ultrafast laser pulses as well as spontaneous radiative processes in lossy media.
University of Washington study: Deep learning reveals 3D models of protein machines

A new study peers into the structure of hundreds of protein complexes in cells that control everything from energy use to DNA replication. Researchers at the University of Washington’s Institute for Protein Design helped lead the study, which leverages new deep learning tools and could lead to new ways to treat disease.
Stress-optimized inertial amplified metastructure with opposite chirality for vibration attenuation

In this work, we investigate the dynamics and attenuation properties of a one-dimensional inertial amplified lattice with opposite chirality. The unit cell of the structure consists of a hollow-square plate connected to a ring through arch-like ligaments. The peculiar geometry and orientation of the links allow for coupling the axial and the torsional motion of the lattice, thus amplifying the inertia of the system. We develop both simplified analytical and numerical models of the building block to derive the complex dispersion relation of the infinite lattice. The structure supports a frequency-tailorable attenuation zone, whose lower bound is controlled by the second coupled axial-torsional mode. Laboratory measurements of the transmission spectrum on a 3D printed sample match very well with the analytical and numerical predictions, confirming the wide-band filtering properties of this lattice. We complete our investigation by developing and solving a constrained optimization model to obtain the optimized geometric parameters of the unit cell that minimize the bandgap opening frequency and, at the same time, fulfill structural requirements. In particular, the internal stresses induced by the self-weight of the structure are kept to a low by virtue of the employed design, with the aim to prevent plastic deformations and failure. The inertial amplification mechanism, proposed and investigated in this work, offers an efficient variant for the efficient design of materials and structures for vibration mitigation and shock protection.
Critical spin dynamics of Heisenberg ferromagnets revisited

We calculate the dynamic structure factor $S (\boldsymbol{k},\omega)$ in the paramagnetic regime of quantum Heisenberg ferromagnets for temperatures $T$ close to the critical temperature $T_c$ using our recently developed functional renormalization group approach to quantum spin systems. In $d=3$ dimensions we find that for small momenta $\boldsymbol{k}$ and frequencies $\omega$ the dynamic structure factor assumes the scaling form $S(\boldsymbol{k},\omega) = (\tau T G (\boldsymbol{k})/\pi)\Phi (k\xi, \omega\tau)$, where $ G (\boldsymbol{k})$ is the static spin-spin correlation function, $\xi$ is the correlation length, and the characteristic time-scale $\tau$ is proportional to $\xi^{5/2}$. We explicitly calculate the dynamic scaling function $\Phi (x,y)$ and find satisfactory agreement with neutron scattering experiments probing the critical spin dynamics in EuO and EuS. Precisely at the critical point where $\xi = \infty$ our result for the dynamic structure factor can be written as $S (\boldsymbol{k},\omega) = (\pi\omega_k)^{-1} T_c G (\boldsymbol{k}) \Psi_c (\omega/\omega_k)$, where $\omega_k \propto k^{5/2}$. We find that $\Psi_c(\nu)$ vanishes as $\nu^{-13/5}$ for large $\nu$, and as $\nu^{3/5}$ for small $\nu$. While the large-frequency behavior of $\Psi_c (\nu)$ is consistent with calculations based on mode-coupling theory and with perturbative renormalization group calculations to second order in $\epsilon = 6-d$, our result for small frequencies disagrees with previous calculations. We argue that up until now neither experiments nor numerical simulations are sufficiently accurate to determine the low-frequency behavior of $\Psi_c (\nu)$. We also calculate the low-temperature behavior of $S ( \boldsymbol{k},\omega)$ in one- and two dimensional ferromagnets and find that it satisfies dynamic scaling with exponent $z=2$ and exhibits a pseudogap for small frequencies.
Reference excitation energies of increasingly large molecules: a QMC study of cyanine dyes

We revisit here the lowest vertical excitations of cyanine dyes using quantum Monte Carlo and leverage on recent developments to systematically improve on previous results. In particular, we employ a protocol for the construction of compact and accurate multi-determinant Jastrow-Slater wave functions for multiple states, which we have recently validated on the excited-state properties of several small prototypical molecules. Here, we obtain quantum Monte Carlo excitation energies in excellent agreement with high-level coupled cluster for all the cyanines where the coupled cluster method is applicable. Furthermore, we push our protocol to longer chains, demonstrating that quantum Monte Carlo is a viable methodology to establish reference data at system sizes which are hard to reach with other high-end approaches of similar accuracy. Finally, we determine which ingredients are key to an accurate treatment of these challenging systems and rationalize why a description of the excitation based on only active $\pi$ orbitals lacks the desired accuracy for the shorter chains.
Stability of ordered and disordered phases in the Heisenberg-Kitaev model in a magnetic field

The $S=1/2$ Kitaev honeycomb model has attracted significant attention as an exactly solvable example with a quantum spin liquid ground state. In a properly oriented external magnetic field, chiral Majorana edge modes associated with a quantized thermal Hall conductance emerge, and a distinct spin-disordered phase appears at intermediate field strengths, below the polarized phase. However, since material realizations of Kitaev magnetism invariably display competing exchange interactions, the stability of these exotic phases with respect to additional couplings is a key issue. Here, we report a 24-site exact diagonalization study of the Heisenberg-Kitaev model in a magnetic field applied in the [001] and [111] directions. By mapping the full phase diagram of the model and contrasting the results to recent nonlinear spin-wave calculations, we show that both methods agree well, thus establishing that quantum corrections substantially modify the classical phase diagram. Furthermore, we find that, in a [111] field, the intermediate-field spin-disordered phase is remarkably stable to Heisenberg interactions and may potentially end in a novel quantum tricritical point.
Elucidating the local atomic and electronic structure of amorphous oxidized superconducting niobium films

Thomas F. Harrelson, Evan Sheridan, Ellis Kennedy, John Vinson, Alpha T. N'Diaye, M. Virginia P. Altoé, Adam Schwartzberg, Irfan Siddiqi, D. Frank Ogletree, Mary C. Scott, Sinéad M. Griffin. Qubits made from superconducting materials are a mature platform for quantum information science application such as quantum computing. However, materials-based losses...
Our Universe Is Finely Tuned For Life, And There's an Explanation For Why That Is So

Physically speaking, our Universe seems uncannily perfect. It stands to reason that if it wasn't, life as we know it – and planets, atoms, everything else really – wouldn't exist. Now, three physicists from the US, France, and Korea have put forward a new explanation for why life, the Universe, and everything in it has had such a prime opportunity to exist at all. For some reason, the amount of energy – or more precisely, the mass it equates – and the Universe's accelerating expansion are so neatly balanced, there's been ample opportunity for a few interesting things to unfold over the...
Modeling ultrafast demagnetization and spin transport: the interplay of spin-polarized electrons and thermal magnons

We theoretically investigate laser-induced spin transport in metallic magnetic heterostructures using an effective spin transport description that treats itinerant electrons and thermal magnons on an equal footing. Electron-magnon scattering is included and taken as the driving force for ultrafast demagnetization. We assume that in the low-fluence limit the magnon system remains in a quasi-equilibrium, allowing a transient nonzero magnon chemical potential. In combination with the diffusive transport equations for the itinerant electrons, the description is used to chart the full spin dynamics within the heterostructure. In agreement with recent experiments, we find that in case the spin-current-receiving material includes an efficient spin dissipation channel, the interfacial spin current becomes directly proportional to the temporal derivative of the magnetization. Based on an analytical calculation, we discuss that other relations between the spin current and magnetization may arise in case the spin-current-receiving material displays inefficient spin-flip scattering. Finally, we discuss the role of (interfacial) magnon transport and show that, a priori, it cannot be neglected. However, its significance strongly depends on the system parameters.
Instantaneous normal modes of a glass-forming liquid during the relaxation process

Understanding glass formation by quenching remains a challenge in soft condensed matter physics. Recent numerical studies on steepest descent dynamics, which is one of the simplest models of quenching, revealed that quenched liquids undergo slow relaxation with a power law towards mechanical equilibrium and that local rearrangements of particles govern the late stage of the process. These advances motivate the detailed study of instantaneous normal modes during the relaxation process because they are significant in the dynamics governed by stationary points of the potential energy landscape. Here, we performed a normal mode analysis of configurations during relaxation and found that unstable localized modes dominate the dynamics. We also observed power-law relations between several fundamental observables and a stretched exponential law in the most unstable mode of a configuration. These findings substantiate our naive expectation about the relaxation dynamics based on quantitative analysis.
Li-ion diffusion in single crystal LiFePO$_4$ measured by muon spin spectroscopy

Ola Kenji Forslund, Rasmus Toft-Petersen, David Vaknin, Natalija van Well, Mark Telling, Yasmine Sassa, Jun Sugiyama, Martin Månsson, Fanni Juranyi. Muon spin spectroscopy ($\mu^+$SR) is now an established method to measure atomic scale diffusion coefficients of ions in oxides. This is achieved via the ion hopping rate, which causes periodic change in the local magnetic field at the muon site(s). We present here the first systematic study on a single crystalline sample. The highly anisotropic diffusion of Li-ions in the battery cathode material LiFePO$_4$, combined with the extensive investigation of this material with $\mu^+$SR and other techniques make it a perfect model compound for this study. With this experiment we can confirm that Li diffusion in the bulk LiFePO$_4$ is measurable with $\mu^+$SR. Hence, surface/interface effects, which might play a crucial role in case of powders/nano crystals, are less significant for macroscopic single crystals where bulk diffusion is in fact present. We observe that the internal magnetic field fluctuations caused by the diffusing Li-ions are different depending on the crystal orientation. This is not obviously expected based on theoretical considerations. Such fluctuation rates were used to estimate the diffusion coefficient, which agrees well with values estimated by first principle calculations considering anisotropic diffusion.
Resonant dynamics of skyrmion lattices in thin film multilayers: Localised modes and spin wave emission

Titiksha Srivastava, Yanis Sassi, Fernando Ajejas, Aymeric Vecchiola, Igor Ngouagnia, Herve Hurdequint, Karim Bouzehouane, Nicolas Reyren, Vincent Cros, Thibaut Devolder, Joo-Von Kim, Gregoire de Loubens. The spectral signatures of magnetic skyrmions under microwave field excitation are of fundamental interest and can be an asset for high frequency applications. These topological...
New Equations of State describing both the Dynamic Viscosity and Self-Diffusion Coefficient for Potassium and Thallium in their fluid phases

Experimental data on the viscosity and self-diffusion coefficient of two metallic compounds in their fluid phases, i.e. potassium and thallium, are modeled using the translational elastic mode theory which has been successfully applied to the case of water. It is shown that this theory allows the experimental data to be accounted for in accordance with their uncertainties and, above all, it allows the different variations observed between the different authors to be explained. Particularly in the case of thallium, this theory makes it possible to represent viscosity data with much better precision than the so-called reference equation of state. The dilute-gas limit laws connecting various parameters of the theory obtained in the case of water are confirmed here and thus give them a universal character. The elastic mode theory is accompanied by the development of new equations of state, mainly to describe properties along the saturated vapor pressure curve, which greatly extend the temperature range of application of these equations compared to those found in the literature. The whole analysis thus makes it possible to propose precise values of various thermodynamic parameters at the melting and boiling temperature corresponding to atmospheric pressure.
Quantum-tunneling transitions and exact statistical mechanics of bistable systems with parametrized Dikandé-Kofané double-well potentials

We consider a one-dimensional system of interacting particles, in which particles are subjected to a bistable potential the double-well shape of which is tunable via a shape deformability parameter. Our objective is to examine the impact of shape deformability on the order of transition in quantum tunneling in the bistable system, and on the possible existence of exact solutions to the transfer-integral operator associated with the partition function of the system. The bistable potential is represented by a class composed of three families of parametrized double-well potentials, whose minima and barrier height can be tuned distinctly. It is found that the extra degree of freedom, introduced by the shape deformability parameter, favors a first-order transition in quantum tunneling, in addition to the second-order transition predicted with the $\phi^4$ model. This first-order transition in quantum tunneling, which is consistent with Chudnovsky's conjecture of the influence of the shape of the potential barrier on the order of thermally-assisted transitions in bistable systems, is shown to occur at a critical value of the shape-deformability parameter which is the same for the three families of parametrized double-well potentials. Concerning the statistical mechanics of the system, the associate partition function is mapped onto a spectral problem by means of the transfer-integral formalism. The condition that the partition function can be exactly integrable, is determined by a criterion enabling exact eigenvalues and eigenfunctions for the transfer-integral operator. Analytical expressions of some of these exact eigenvalues and eigenfunctions are given, and the corresponding ground-state wavefunctions are used to compute the probability density which is relevant for calculations of thermodynamic quantities such as the correlation functions and the correlation lengths.
Dynamical properties of polycrystalline graphene

The exceptional properties of the two-dimensional material graphene make it attractive for multiple functional applications. In particular, there is a surge of interest in developing various graphene-based optoelectronic devices. The mechanical structure of graphene, which is polycrystalline, influences its optoelectronic properties and therefore deserves attention. Here, we study the mechanical properties of graphene in computer simulations and connect these to the experimentally relevant mechanical properties. In particular, we study the fluctuations in the lateral dimensions of the periodic simulation cell. We show that over short time scales, both the area $A$ and the aspect ratio $B$ of the rectangular periodic box show diffusive behavior under zero external field during dynamical evolution, with diffusion coefficients $D_A$ and $D_B$ that are related to each other. At longer times, fluctuations in $A$ are bounded, while those in $B$ are not. This makes the direct determination of $D_B$ much more accurate, from which $D_A$ can then be derived indirectly. We then show that the dynamic behavior of polycrystalline graphene under external forces can also be derived from $D_A$ and $D_B$ via the Nernst-Einstein relation. Additionally, we study how the diffusion coefficients depend on structural properties of the polycrystalline graphene, in particular, the density of defects.
