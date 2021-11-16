Stability, Delays and Multiple Characteristic Roots in Dynamical Systems: A Guided Tour

The problems of causality, modeling, and control for chaotic, high-dimensional dynamical systems are formulated in the language of information theory. The central quantity of interest is the Shannon entropy, which measures the amount of information in the states of the system. Within this framework, causality in a dynamical system is quantified by the information flux among the variables of interest. Reduced-order modeling is posed as a problem on the conservation of information, in which models aim at preserving the maximum amount of relevant information from the original system. Similarly, control theory is cast in information-theoretic terms by envisioning the tandem sensor-actuator as a device reducing the unknown information of the state to be controlled. The new formulation is applied to address three problems in the causality, modeling, and control of turbulence, which stands as a primary example of a chaotic, high-dimensional dynamical system. The applications include the causality of the energy transfer in the turbulent cascade, subgrid-scale modeling for large-eddy simulation, and flow control for drag reduction in wall-bounded turbulence.
