Stability, Delays and Multiple Characteristic Roots in Dynamical Systems: A Guided Tour

By Silviu-Iulian Niculescu, Islam Boussaada, Xu-Guang Li, Guilherme Mazanti, César-Fernando Méndez-Barrios
 8 days ago

Silviu-Iulian Niculescu, Islam Boussaada, Xu-Guang Li, Guilherme Mazanti, César-Fernando Méndez-Barrios. This paper presents a guided tour of some specific problems encountered in the stability analysis of linear dynamical systems including delays in their systems' representation. More precisely, we will address the characterization...

