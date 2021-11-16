Cross-over behavior of the localized to itinerant transition of 5f electrons in the antiferromagnetic Kondo lattice USb2

Ziji Xiang, Kuan-Wen Chen, Lu Chen, Tomoya Asaba, Yuki Sato, Nan Zhang, Dechen Zhang, Yuichi Kasahara, Fumitoshi Iga, William A. Coniglio, Yuji Matsuda, John Singleton, Lu Li. In correlated electronic systems, strong interactions and the interplay between different degrees of freedom may give rise to anomalous charge transport properties, which can be tuned by external parameters like temperature and magnetic field. Recently, magnetic quantum oscillations and metallic low-temperature thermal conductivity have been observed in the Kondo insulator YbB$_{12}$, whose resistivity is a few orders of magnitude higher than those of conventional metals. As yet, these unusual observations are not fully understood. Here we present a detailed investigation of the behavior of YbB$_{12}$ under intense magnetic fields using both transport and torque magnetometry measurements. A low-field Hall anomaly, reminiscent of the Hall response associated with ``strange-metal'' physics, develops at T < 1.5 K. At two characteristic magnetic fields of 19.6 T and 28 T, signatures appear in the Hall coefficient, magnetic torque and magnetoresistance. We suggest that these correspond to field-induced Lifshitz transitions. Moreover, above 35 T, the background resistivity displays an unusual, nonmetallic $T^{\alpha}$-behavior with $\alpha$ varying between -1.5 and -2. By normalizing the Shubnikov-de Haas oscillation amplitude to this $T^{\alpha}$-dependence, the calculated cyclotron mass becomes more consistent with that deduced from de Haas-van Alphen oscillations. Our results support a novel two-fluid scenario in YbB$_{12}$: a Fermi-liquid-like fluid of charge-neutral quasiparticles coexists with charge carriers that remain in a nonmetallic state, whilst the scattering between two fluids allows the Shubnikov-de Haas effect to be observed in the electrical transport. The verification of this two-fluid scenario by the data in the current work strongly suggests that YbB$_{12}$ represents a new phase of matter.

