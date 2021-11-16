ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Optimal bidding strategies for digital advertising

By Médéric Motte, Huyên Pham
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

With the emergence of new online channels and information technology, digital advertising tends to substitute more and more to traditional advertising by offering the opportunity to companies to target the consumers/users that are really interested by their products or services. We introduce a novel framework...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
thekatynews.com

Traditional vs. Digital Advertising For Law Firms: 6 Reasons You Need Both

Law firms are increasingly becoming aware of the benefits of integrating traditional marketing with digital marketing for their businesses. And, as your marketing team explores the different types of advertising for law firms and which ones it needs to factor into its marketing strategy, it’ll be a good idea if you married your digital and traditional marketing efforts for maximum effect.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Together, Anodot and Rivery Deliver Instant Data Insights to Help Digital Advertisers Optimize Marketing Campaigns

Rivery Data Model Kit for Anodot enables a one-click data model for a single, centralized data management workflow that easily connects with major ad accounts. Today, Anodot, the autonomous business monitoring company, announced a technology partnership with Rivery, the end-to-end DataOps platform, to help digital advertisers monitor marketing campaign anomalies. The partnership leverages Rivery’s no-code pipelines to push data to Anodot for real-time monitoring.
TECHNOLOGY
AdWeek

The Keys to Optimizing Your Next Digital Campaign

With so many brands active in the digital marketplace, data-driven insights and strategies are the differentiators. In its new report “How to Create a Winning Marketing Strategy,” Similarweb shares actionable steps to help marketers anticipate market changes and stay ahead of their competition. Insights include:. What to look for when...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Advertising#Targeted Advertising#Social Marketing#Optimization#Optimal#Computational Finance
arxiv.org

Optimal Association Strategy of Multi-gateway Wireless Sensor Networks Against Smart Jammers

Engineers have numerous low-power wireless sensor devices in the current network setup for the Internet of Things, such as ZigBee, LoRaWAN, ANT, or Bluetooth. These low-power wireless sensors are the best candidates to transfer and collect data. But they are all vulnerable to the physical jamming attack since it is not costly for the attackers to run low power jammer sources in these networks. Having multiple gateways and providing alternative connections to sensors would help these networks to mitigate successful jamming. In this paper, we propose an analytical model to solve the problem of gateway selection and association based on a Stackelberg game, where the jammer is the follower. We first formulate the payoffs of both sensor network and attacker and then establish and prove the conditions leading to NASH equilibrium. With numerical investigation, we also present how our model can capture the performance of sensor networks under jamming with a varying number of gateways. Our results show that compared to the single gateway scenario, the network's throughput will improve by 26% and 60% when we deploy two and four gateways in the presence of a single jammer.
COMPUTERS
Forbes

R.I.P. Digital Advertising: Customer Acquisition Is Now A CX Game

As Evolv AI co-founder and CEO, Michael’s 20+ years in ecommerce & retail translates into a passion for value-based innovation & thinking. Paid search ad spend is expected to top $137 billion by 2022 (paywall), according to Statista, indicating that many brands believe it's critical to their customer acquisition strategy. As of 2019, Google Ads holds 37.2% of the digital advertising market followed by Facebook PPC with 19.6%. These stats added up to a combined 56.8% market share, which may be even higher today.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Frederick News-Post

DigiMarCon World 2021 - Digital Marketing, Media and Advertising Conference

DigiMarCon World 2021 is your chance to ... – Hear from some of the most audacious and thought provoking speakers in the digital marketing, media and advertising industry. – Gain insight into emerging strategies, the latest innovative technologies, and best practices to move your business to the next level. –...
MARKETING
aithority.com

Adomni Sees Significant Growth In US Operations Amid Higher Demand For Digital Out-Of-Home Advertising

Company’s momentum reflects shifts in consumer behavior and a trend toward tighter consumer privacy. Adomni, the leading programmatic digital out-of-home advertising planning and buying platform announced significant growth in its U.S. operations. In the past year, the company grew its ad revenues over 1,200% and has raised more than $30 million in new growth capital.
BUSINESS
appliedclinicaltrialsonline.com

Best Practices for Optimizing Your Protocol, Country and Site Feasibility Strategy

Now Available On Demand! In this webinar, we will explore best practices to optimize your protocol, country and site feasibility strategy by employing a robust multi-channel strategy and a risk management feedback loop to monitor and mitigate risks throughout the project. Register free:http://www.appliedclinicaltrialsonline.com/act_w/protocol. Event Overview:. Many clinical teams rely on...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
prweek.com

Gousto appoints agency to deliver digital strategy

Bottle's digital brief, awarded on a retainer basis, includes helping Gousto to grow its backlink profile and improve search rankings, as well as influencing its target keyword positions. Natasha Hill, managing director of Bottle, said: “The team at Gousto are a kindred spirit to us here at Bottle: they understand...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Digital advertising startup set to be acquired by publicly traded firm

A Dallas startup is set to become part of a publicly traded company via an acquisition deal. Richardson-based digital signage and content management software company Reflect Systems has inked a definitive agreement to merge with Louisville’s Creative Realities, a fellow operator in the marketing technology space.
SOFTWARE
pymnts

Digital Advertising Industry Sees Recurring Payments Key to Profitable Growth

As demand for alternative payment options explodes, businesses of all types are increasingly turning to digital solutions to prioritize and accelerate their migration from checks to automated electronic payments. One industry that’s proving especially keen to embrace automation is digital advertising, due to a shared belief that doing so will...
MARKETS
readwrite.com

3 Pitfalls Enterprises Need to Avoid With Digital Transformation Strategies

Since the coronavirus outbreak was declared a global pandemic last year, companies of all shapes and sizes have embarked on digital transformation journeys to meet shifting consumer demands and new digital expectations. However, while a few firms have been able to win big from their new digital initiatives, most have...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Newfold Digital Appoints Ed Jay as President Leading Global Strategy and Product

Newfold Digital, a leading web technology company, today announced the appointment of Ed Jay as president reporting directly to CEO Sharon Rowlands. In this role, Jay will be overseeing all global business lines across domains, hosting, websites, and ecommerce delivered via our leading brands, such as Web.com, Bluehost, HostGator, Domain.com and Network Solutions.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Risks & Strategies for Liability, Coverage in the Dawn of Digital Health

New tech can give a clear picture of a patient’s health but requires health care operators to store even more personal data. As health care continues moving in the direction of using digital information, health care organizations must evolve their practices to uphold their responsibilities to their patients and ensure compliance with laws and regulations. For the benefits of digitized health services to be realized, companies need to ensure the safety of their patients’ data. Newer health technologies will result in more information being accumulated by organizations, requiring more trust by patients.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy