A Performance Bound for Model Based Online Reinforcement Learning

By Lukas Beckenbach, Stefan Streif
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Model based reinforcement learning (RL) refers to an approximate optimal control design for infinite-horizon (IH) problems that aims at approximating the optimal IH controller and associated cost parametrically. In online RL, the training process of the respective approximators...

Expert Human-Level Driving in Gran Turismo Sport Using Deep Reinforcement Learning with Image-based Representation

When humans play virtual racing games, they use visual environmental information on the game screen to understand the rules within the environments. In contrast, a state-of-the-art realistic racing game AI agent that outperforms human players does not use image-based environmental information but the compact and precise measurements provided by the environment. In this paper, a vision-based control algorithm is proposed and compared with human player performances under the same conditions in realistic racing scenarios using Gran Turismo Sport (GTS), which is known as a high-fidelity realistic racing simulator. In the proposed method, the environmental information that constitutes part of the observations in conventional state-of-the-art methods is replaced with feature representations extracted from game screen images. We demonstrate that the proposed method performs expert human-level vehicle control under high-speed driving scenarios even with game screen images as high-dimensional inputs. Additionally, it outperforms the built-in AI in GTS in a time trial task, and its score places it among the top 10% approximately 28,000 human players.
VIDEO GAMES
Entropy optimized semi-supervised decomposed vector-quantized variational autoencoder model based on transfer learning for multiclass text classification and generation

Semisupervised text classification has become a major focus of research over the past few years. Hitherto, most of the research has been based on supervised learning, but its main drawback is the unavailability of labeled data samples in practical applications. It is still a key challenge to train the deep generative models and learn comprehensive representations without supervision. Even though continuous latent variables are employed primarily in deep latent variable models, discrete latent variables, with their enhanced understandability and better compressed representations, are effectively used by researchers. In this paper, we propose a semisupervised discrete latent variable model for multi-class text classification and text generation. The proposed model employs the concept of transfer learning for training a quantized transformer model, which is able to learn competently using fewer labeled instances. The model applies decomposed vector quantization technique to overcome problems like posterior collapse and index collapse. Shannon entropy is used for the decomposed sub-encoders, on which a variable DropConnect is applied, to retain maximum information. Moreover, gradients of the Loss function are adaptively modified during backpropagation from decoder to encoder to enhance the performance of the model. Three conventional datasets of diversified range have been used for validating the proposed model on a variable number of labeled instances. Experimental results indicate that the proposed model has surpassed the state-of-the-art models remarkably.
COMPUTERS
DeCOM: Decomposed Policy for Constrained Cooperative Multi-Agent Reinforcement Learning

In recent years, multi-agent reinforcement learning (MARL) has presented impressive performance in various applications. However, physical limitations, budget restrictions, and many other factors usually impose \textit{constraints} on a multi-agent system (MAS), which cannot be handled by traditional MARL frameworks. Specifically, this paper focuses on constrained MASes where agents work \textit{cooperatively} to maximize the expected team-average return under various constraints on expected team-average costs, and develops a \textit{constrained cooperative MARL} framework, named DeCOM, for such MASes. In particular, DeCOM decomposes the policy of each agent into two modules, which empowers information sharing among agents to achieve better cooperation. In addition, with such modularization, the training algorithm of DeCOM separates the original constrained optimization into an unconstrained optimization on reward and a constraints satisfaction problem on costs. DeCOM then iteratively solves these problems in a computationally efficient manner, which makes DeCOM highly scalable. We also provide theoretical guarantees on the convergence of DeCOM's policy update algorithm. Finally, we validate the effectiveness of DeCOM with various types of costs in both toy and large-scale (with 500 agents) environments.
COMPUTERS
RLOps: Development Life-cycle of Reinforcement Learning Aided Open RAN

Peizheng Li, Jonathan Thomas, Xiaoyang Wang, Ahmed Khalil, Abdelrahim Ahmad, Rui Inacio, Shipra Kapoor, Arjun Parekh, Angela Doufexi, Arman Shojaeifard, Robert Piechocki. Radio access network (RAN) technologies continue to witness massive growth, with Open RAN gaining the most recent momentum. In the O-RAN specifications, the RAN intelligent controller (RIC) serves as an automation host. This article introduces principles for machine learning (ML), in particular, reinforcement learning (RL) relevant for the O-RAN stack. Furthermore, we review state-of-the-art research in wireless networks and cast it onto the RAN framework and the hierarchy of the O-RAN architecture. We provide a taxonomy of the challenges faced by ML/RL models throughout the development life-cycle: from the system specification to production deployment (data acquisition, model design, testing and management, etc.). To address the challenges, we integrate a set of existing MLOps principles with unique characteristics when RL agents are considered. This paper discusses a systematic life-cycle model development, testing and validation pipeline, termed: RLOps. We discuss all fundamental parts of RLOps, which include: model specification, development and distillation, production environment serving, operations monitoring, safety/security and data engineering platform. Based on these principles, we propose the best practices for RLOps to achieve an automated and reproducible model development process.
COMPUTERS
#Reinforcement Learning#Ih#Rl#Sy#Optimization And Control#Oc
Topic-aware latent models for representation learning on networks

Network representation learning (NRL) methods have received significant attention over the last years thanks to their success in several graph analysis problems, including node classification, link prediction, and clustering. Such methods aim to map each vertex of the network into a low-dimensional space in a way that the structural information of the network is preserved. Of particular interest are methods based on random walks; such methods transform the network into a collection of node sequences, aiming to learn node representations by predicting the context of each node within the sequence. In this paper, we introduce TNE, a generic framework to enhance the embeddings of nodes acquired by means of random walk-based approaches with topic-based information. Similar to the concept of topical word embeddings in Natural Language Processing, the proposed model first assigns each node to a latent community with the favor of various statistical graph models and community detection methods and then learns the enhanced topic-aware representations. We evaluate our methodology in two downstream tasks: node classification and link prediction. The experimental results demonstrate that by incorporating node and community embeddings, we are able to outperform widely-known baseline NRL models.
COMPUTERS
VeSoNet: Traffic-Aware Content Caching for Vehicular Social Networks based on Path Planning and Deep Reinforcement Learning

Vehicular social networking is an emerging application of the promising Internet of Vehicles (IoV) which aims to achieve the seamless integration of vehicular networks and social networks. However, the unique characteristics of vehicular networks such as high mobility and frequent communication interruptions make content delivery to end-users under strict delay constrains an extremely challenging task. In this paper, we propose a social-aware vehicular edge computing architecture that solves the content delivery problem by using some of the vehicles in the network as edge servers that can store and stream popular content to close-by end-users. The proposed architecture includes three components. First, we propose a social-aware graph pruning search algorithm that computes and assigns the vehicles to the shortest path with the most relevant vehicular content providers. Secondly, we use a traffic-aware content recommendation scheme to recommend relevant content according to their social context. This scheme uses graph embeddings in which the vehicles are represented by a set of low-dimension vectors (vehicle2vec) to store information about previously consumed content. Finally, we propose a Deep Reinforcement Learning (DRL) method to optimize the content provider vehicles distribution across the network. The results obtained from a realistic traffic simulation show the effectiveness and robustness of the proposed system when compared to the state-of-the-art baselines.
COMPUTERS
Towards Robust Knowledge Graph Embedding via Multi-task Reinforcement Learning

Nowadays, Knowledge graphs (KGs) have been playing a pivotal role in AI-related applications. Despite the large sizes, existing KGs are far from complete and comprehensive. In order to continuously enrich KGs, automatic knowledge construction and update mechanisms are usually utilized, which inevitably bring in plenty of noise. However, most existing knowledge graph embedding (KGE) methods assume that all the triple facts in KGs are correct, and project both entities and relations into a low-dimensional space without considering noise and knowledge conflicts. This will lead to low-quality and unreliable representations of KGs. To this end, in this paper, we propose a general multi-task reinforcement learning framework, which can greatly alleviate the noisy data problem. In our framework, we exploit reinforcement learning for choosing high-quality knowledge triples while filtering out the noisy ones. Also, in order to take full advantage of the correlations among semantically similar relations, the triple selection processes of similar relations are trained in a collective way with multi-task learning. Moreover, we extend popular KGE models TransE, DistMult, ConvE and RotatE with the proposed framework. Finally, the experimental validation shows that our approach is able to enhance existing KGE models and can provide more robust representations of KGs in noisy scenarios.
COMPUTERS
Distributed on-line reinforcement learning in a swarm of sterically interacting robots

While naturally occurring swarms thrive when crowded, physical interactions in robotic swarms are either avoided or carefully controlled, thus limiting their operational density. Designing behavioral strategies under such circumstances remains a challenge, even though it may offer an opportunity for exploring morpho-functional self-organized behaviors. In this paper, we explicitly consider dense swarms of robots where physical interactions are inevitable. We demonstrate experimentally that an a priori minor difference in the mechanical design of the robots leads to important differences in their dynamical behaviors when they evolve in crowded environments. We design Morphobots, which are Kilobots augmented with a 3D-printed exoskeleton. The exoskeleton not only significantly improves the motility and stability of the Kilobots, it also allows to encode physically two contrasting dynamical behaviors in response to an external force or a collision. This difference translates into distinct performances during self-organized aggregation when addressing a phototactic task. Having characterized the dynamical mechanism at the root of these differences, we implement a decentralized on-line evolutionary reinforcement learning algorithm in a swarm of Morphobots. We demonstrate the learning efficiency and show that the learning reduces the dependency on the morphology. We present a kinetic model that links the reward function to an effective phototactic policy. Our results are of relevance for the deployment of robust swarms of robots in a real environment, where robots are deemed to collide, and to be exposed to external forces.
ENGINEERING
Spatial machine-learning model diagnostics: a model-agnostic distance-based approach

While significant progress has been made towards explaining black-box machine-learning (ML) models, there is still a distinct lack of diagnostic tools that elucidate the spatial behaviour of ML models in terms of predictive skill and variable importance. This contribution proposes spatial prediction error profiles (SPEPs) and spatial variable importance profiles (SVIPs) as novel model-agnostic assessment and interpretation tools for spatial prediction models with a focus on prediction distance. Their suitability is demonstrated in two case studies representing a regionalization task in an environmental-science context, and a classification task from remotely-sensed land cover classification. In these case studies, the SPEPs and SVIPs of geostatistical methods, linear models, random forest, and hybrid algorithms show striking differences but also relevant similarities. Limitations of related cross-validation techniques are outlined, and the case is made that modelers should focus their model assessment and interpretation on the intended spatial prediction horizon. The range of autocorrelation, in contrast, is not a suitable criterion for defining spatial cross-validation test sets. The novel diagnostic tools enrich the toolkit of spatial data science, and may improve ML model interpretation, selection, and design.
COMPUTERS
On the Use and Misuse of Absorbing States in Multi-agent Reinforcement Learning

Andrew Cohen, Ervin Teng, Vincent-Pierre Berges, Ruo-Ping Dong, Hunter Henry, Marwan Mattar, Alexander Zook, Sujoy Ganguly. The creation and destruction of agents in cooperative multi-agent reinforcement learning (MARL) is a critically under-explored area of research. Current MARL algorithms often assume that the number of agents within a group remains fixed throughout an experiment. However, in many practical problems, an agent may terminate before their teammates. This early termination issue presents a challenge: the terminated agent must learn from the group's success or failure which occurs beyond its own existence. We refer to propagating value from rewards earned by remaining teammates to terminated agents as the Posthumous Credit Assignment problem. Current MARL methods handle this problem by placing these agents in an absorbing state until the entire group of agents reaches a termination condition. Although absorbing states enable existing algorithms and APIs to handle terminated agents without modification, practical training efficiency and resource use problems exist.
COMPUTERS
Deep Reinforcement Learning with Shallow Controllers: An Experimental Application to PID Tuning

Nathan P. Lawrence, Michael G. Forbes, Philip D. Loewen, Daniel G. McClement, Johan U. Backstrom, R. Bhushan Gopaluni. Deep reinforcement learning (RL) is an optimization-driven framework for producing control strategies for general dynamical systems without explicit reliance on process models. Good results have been reported in simulation. Here we demonstrate the challenges in implementing a state of the art deep RL algorithm on a real physical system. Aspects include the interplay between software and existing hardware; experiment design and sample efficiency; training subject to input constraints; and interpretability of the algorithm and control law. At the core of our approach is the use of a PID controller as the trainable RL policy. In addition to its simplicity, this approach has several appealing features: No additional hardware needs to be added to the control system, since a PID controller can easily be implemented through a standard programmable logic controller; the control law can easily be initialized in a "safe'' region of the parameter space; and the final product -- a well-tuned PID controller -- has a form that practitioners can reason about and deploy with confidence.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Scalable Diverse Model Selection for Accessible Transfer Learning

With the preponderance of pretrained deep learning models available off-the-shelf from model banks today, finding the best weights to fine-tune to your use-case can be a daunting task. Several methods have recently been proposed to find good models for transfer learning, but they either don't scale well to large model banks or don't perform well on the diversity of off-the-shelf models. Ideally the question we want to answer is, "given some data and a source model, can you quickly predict the model's accuracy after fine-tuning?" In this paper, we formalize this setting as "Scalable Diverse Model Selection" and propose several benchmarks for evaluating on this task. We find that existing model selection and transferability estimation methods perform poorly here and analyze why this is the case. We then introduce simple techniques to improve the performance and speed of these algorithms. Finally, we iterate on existing methods to create PARC, which outperforms all other methods on diverse model selection. We have released the benchmarks and method code in hope to inspire future work in model selection for accessible transfer learning.
COMPUTERS
FINO: Flow-based Joint Image and Noise Model

One of the fundamental challenges in image restoration is denoising, where the objective is to estimate the clean image from its noisy measurements. To tackle such an ill-posed inverse problem, the existing denoising approaches generally focus on exploiting effective natural image priors. The utilization and analysis of the noise model are often ignored, although the noise model can provide complementary information to the denoising algorithms. In this paper, we propose a novel Flow-based joint Image and NOise model (FINO) that distinctly decouples the image and noise in the latent space and losslessly reconstructs them via a series of invertible transformations. We further present a variable swapping strategy to align structural information in images and a noise correlation matrix to constrain the noise based on spatially minimized correlation information. Experimental results demonstrate FINO's capacity to remove both synthetic additive white Gaussian noise (AWGN) and real noise. Furthermore, the generalization of FINO to the removal of spatially variant noise and noise with inaccurate estimation surpasses that of the popular and state-of-the-art methods by large margins.
SOFTWARE
Relative Distributed Formation and Obstacle Avoidance with Multi-agent Reinforcement Learning

Multi-agent formation as well as obstacle avoidance is one of the most actively studied topics in the field of multi-agent systems. Although some classic controllers like model predictive control (MPC) and fuzzy control achieve a certain measure of success, most of them require precise global information which is not accessible in harsh environments. On the other hand, some reinforcement learning (RL) based approaches adopt the leader-follower structure to organize different agents' behaviors, which sacrifices the collaboration between agents thus suffering from bottlenecks in maneuverability and robustness. In this paper, we propose a distributed formation and obstacle avoidance method based on multi-agent reinforcement learning (MARL). Agents in our system only utilize local and relative information to make decisions and control themselves distributively. Agent in the multi-agent system will reorganize themselves into a new topology quickly in case that any of them is disconnected. Our method achieves better performance regarding formation error, formation convergence rate and on-par success rate of obstacle avoidance compared with baselines (both classic control methods and another RL-based method). The feasibility of our method is verified by both simulation and hardware implementation with Ackermann-steering vehicles.
COMPUTERS
Resilient Consensus-based Multi-agent Reinforcement Learning

Adversarial attacks during training can strongly influence the performance of multi-agent reinforcement learning algorithms. It is, thus, highly desirable to augment existing algorithms such that the impact of adversarial attacks on cooperative networks is eliminated, or at least bounded. In this work, we consider a fully decentralized network, where each agent receives a local reward and observes the global state and action. We propose a resilient consensus-based actor-critic algorithm, whereby each agent estimates the team-average reward and value function, and communicates the associated parameter vectors to its immediate neighbors. We show that in the presence of Byzantine agents, whose estimation and communication strategies are completely arbitrary, the estimates of the cooperative agents converge to a bounded consensus value with probability one, provided that there are at most $H$ Byzantine agents in the neighborhood of each cooperative agent and the network is $(2H+1)$-robust. Furthermore, we prove that the policy of the cooperative agents converges with probability one to a bounded neighborhood around a local maximizer of their team-average objective function under the assumption that the policies of the adversarial agents asymptotically become stationary.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Spatially and Seamlessly Hierarchical Reinforcement Learning for State Space and Policy space in Autonomous Driving

Despite advances in hierarchical reinforcement learning, its applications to path planning in autonomous driving on highways are challenging. One reason is that conventional hierarchical reinforcement learning approaches are not amenable to autonomous driving due to its riskiness: the agent must move avoiding multiple obstacles such as other agents that are highly unpredictable, thus safe regions are small, scattered, and changeable over time. To overcome this challenge, we propose a spatially hierarchical reinforcement learning method for state space and policy space. The high-level policy selects not only behavioral sub-policy but also regions to pay mind to in state space and for outline in policy space. Subsequently, the low-level policy elaborates the short-term goal position of the agent within the outline of the region selected by the high-level command. The network structure and optimization suggested in our method are as concise as those of single-level methods. Experiments on the environment with various shapes of roads showed that our method finds the nearly optimal policies from early episodes, outperforming a baseline hierarchical reinforcement learning method, especially in narrow and complex roads. The resulting trajectories on the roads were similar to those of human strategies on the behavioral planning level.
TECHNOLOGY
Explicit Explore, Exploit, or Escape ($E^4$): near-optimal safety-constrained reinforcement learning in polynomial time

In reinforcement learning (RL), an agent must explore an initially unknown environment in order to learn a desired behaviour. When RL agents are deployed in real world environments, safety is of primary concern. Constrained Markov decision processes (CMDPs) can provide long-term safety constraints; however, the agent may violate the constraints in an effort to explore its environment. This paper proposes a model-based RL algorithm called Explicit Explore, Exploit, or Escape ($E^{4}$), which extends the Explicit Explore or Exploit ($E^{3}$) algorithm to a robust CMDP setting. $E^4$ explicitly separates exploitation, exploration, and escape CMDPs, allowing targeted policies for policy improvement across known states, discovery of unknown states, as well as safe return to known states. $E^4$ robustly optimises these policies on the worst-case CMDP from a set of CMDP models consistent with the empirical observations of the deployment environment. Theoretical results show that $E^4$ finds a near-optimal constraint-satisfying policy in polynomial time whilst satisfying safety constraints throughout the learning process. We discuss robust-constrained offline optimisation algorithms as well as how to incorporate uncertainty in transition dynamics of unknown states based on empirical inference and prior knowledge.
COMPUTERS
Machine Learning for CSI Recreation Based on Prior Knowledge

Knowledge of channel state information (CSI) is fundamental to many functionalities within the mobile wireless communications systems. With the advance of machine learning (ML) and digital maps, i.e., digital twins, we have a big opportunity to learn the propagation environment and design novel methods to derive and report CSI. In this work, we propose to combine untrained neural networks (UNNs) and conditional generative adversarial networks (cGANs) for MIMO channel recreation based on prior knowledge. The UNNs learn the prior-CSI for some locations which are used to build the input to a cGAN. Based on the prior-CSIs, their locations and the location of the desired channel, the cGAN is trained to output the channel expected at the desired location. This combined approach can be used for low overhead CSI reporting as, after training, we only need to report the desired location. Our results show that our method is successful in modelling the wireless channel and robust to location quantization errors in line of sight conditions.
TECHNOLOGY
Learning Neural Models for Continuous-Time Sequences

The large volumes of data generated by human activities such as online purchases, health records, spatial mobility etc. are stored as a sequence of events over a continuous time. Learning deep learning methods over such sequences is a non-trivial task as it involves modeling the ever-increasing event timestamps, inter-event time gaps, event types, and the influences between events -- within and across different sequences. This situation is further exacerbated by the constraints associated with data collection e.g. limited data, incomplete sequences, privacy restrictions etc. With the research direction described in this work, we aim to study the properties of continuous-time event sequences (CTES) and design robust yet scalable neural network-based models to overcome the aforementioned problems. In this work, we model the underlying generative distribution of events using marked temporal point processes (MTPP) to address a wide range of real-world problems. Moreover, we highlight the efficacy of the proposed approaches over the state-of-the-art baselines and later report the ongoing research problems.
COMPUTERS
Modular Networks Prevent Catastrophic Interference in Model-Based Multi-Task Reinforcement Learning

In a multi-task reinforcement learning setting, the learner commonly benefits from training on multiple related tasks by exploiting similarities among them. At the same time, the trained agent is able to solve a wider range of different problems. While this effect is well documented for model-free multi-task methods, we demonstrate a detrimental effect when using a single learned dynamics model for multiple tasks. Thus, we address the fundamental question of whether model-based multi-task reinforcement learning benefits from shared dynamics models in a similar way model-free methods do from shared policy networks. Using a single dynamics model, we see clear evidence of task confusion and reduced performance. As a remedy, enforcing an internal structure for the learned dynamics model by training isolated sub-networks for each task notably improves performance while using the same amount of parameters. We illustrate our findings by comparing both methods on a simple gridworld and a more complex vizdoom multi-task experiment.
COMPUTERS

