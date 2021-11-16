ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Theoretical Challenges in Polaritonic Chemistry

By Jacopo Fregoni, Francisco José Gracía-Vidal, Johannes Feist
 8 days ago

Polaritonic chemistry exploits strong light-matter coupling between molecules and confined electromagnetic field modes to enable new chemical reactivities. In systems displaying this functionality, the choice of the cavity determines both the confinement of the electromagnetic field and the number of molecules that are involved in...

astrobiology.com

Venusian Phosphine: A 'Wow!' Signal In Chemistry?

An overview of canonical processes that could in principle produce PH3 on Venus. None of the examined processes produce sufficient amounts of PH3 to explain the observed 1 ppb abundance (see (Bains et al., 2021 a) for the detailed analysis). The potential detection of ppb levels phosphine (PH3) in the...
Nature.com

Combined experimental-theoretical study of electron mobility-limiting mechanisms in SrSnO

The discovery and development of ultra-wide bandgap (UWBG) semiconductors is crucial to accelerate the adoption of renewable power sources. This necessitates an UWBG semiconductor that exhibitsÂ robust doping with high carrier mobility over a wide range of carrier concentrations. Here we demonstrate that epitaxial thin films of the perovskite oxide NdxSr1âˆ’xSnO3 (SSO) do exactly this. Nd is used as a donor to successfully modulate the carrier concentration over nearly two orders of magnitude, from 3.7 Ã— 1018"‰cmâˆ’3 to 2.0 Ã— 1020"‰cmâˆ’3. Despite being grown on lattice-mismatched substrates and thus having relatively high structural disorder, SSO films exhibited the highest room-temperature mobility, ~70"‰cm2"‰Vâˆ’1"‰sâˆ’1, among all known UWBG semiconductors in the range of carrier concentrations studied. The phonon-limited mobility is calculated from first principles and supplemented with a model to treat ionized impurity and Kondo scattering. This produces excellent agreement with experiment over a wide range of temperatures and carrier concentrations, and predicts the room-temperature phonon-limited mobility to be 76"“99 cm2"‰Vâˆ’1"‰sâˆ’1 depending on carrier concentration. This work establishes a perovskite oxide as an emerging UWBG semiconductor candidate with potential for applications in power electronics.
Dayton Daily News

Chemistry star catches heat in scientific journal

International journal honors WSU professor emeritus. Longtime Wright State University professor of chemistry Rubin Battino, Ph.D., known for his spectacular live chemistry demonstrations, was honored with a special edition of the Journal of Chemical Thermodynamics. The monthly peer-reviewed scientific journal, which covers experimental thermodynamics and thermophysics, paid tribute to Battino,...
arxiv.org

Chemistry Across Multiple Phases (CAMP) version 1.0: An integrated multi-phase chemistry model

Matthew L. Dawson, Christian Guzman, Jeffrey H. Curtis, Mario Acosta, Shupeng Zhu, Donald Dabdub, Andrew Conley, Matthew West, Nicole Riemer, Oriol Jorba. A flexible treatment for gas- and aerosol-phase chemical processes has been developed for models of diverse scale, from box models up to global models. At the core of this novel framework is an "abstracted aerosol representation" that allows a given chemical mechanism to be solved in atmospheric models with different aerosol representations (e.g., sectional, modal, or particle-resolved). This is accomplished by treating aerosols as a collection of condensed phases that are implemented according to the aerosol representation of the host model. The framework also allows multiple chemical processes (e.g., gas- and aerosol-phase chemical reactions, emissions, deposition, photolysis, and mass-transfer) to be solved simultaneously as a single system. The flexibility of the model is achieved by (1) using an object-oriented design that facilitates extensibility to new types of chemical processes and to new ways of representing aerosol systems; (2) runtime model configuration using JSON input files that permits making changes to any part of the chemical mechanism without recompiling the model; this widely used, human-readable format allows entire gas- and aerosol-phase chemical mechanisms to be described with as much complexity as necessary; and (3) automated comprehensive testing that ensures stability of the code as new functionality is introduced. Together, these design choices enable users to build a customized multiphase mechanism, without having to handle pre-processors, solvers or compilers. This new treatment compiles as a stand-alone library and has been deployed in the particle-resolved PartMC model and in the MONARCH chemical weather prediction system for use at regional and global scales. Results from the initial deployment will be discussed, along with future extension to more complex gas-aerosol systems, and the integration of GPU-based solvers.
#Quantum Physics#Polaritonic
scitechdaily.com

Quantum Material’s Unconventional Spin Behavior Proves Theoretical Predictions

Using complementary computing calculations and neutron scattering techniques, researchers from the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge and Lawrence Berkeley national laboratories and the University of California, Berkeley, discovered the existence of an elusive type of spin dynamics in a quantum mechanical system. The team successfully simulated and measured how magnetic...
arxiv.org

Tunable mid-infrared hyperbolic van der Waals metasurfaces by strong plasmon-phonon polaritons coupling

Hyperbolic metasurfaces based on van der Waals (vdW) materials support propagation of extremely anisotropic polaritons towards nanoscale light compression and manipulation, and thus has great potential in the applications of planar hyperlens, nanolasing, quantum optics and ultrasensitive infrared spectroscopy. Two-dimensional hexagonal boron nitride (h-BN) as a vdW metasurface can manipulate the propagation of hyperbolic polaritons at the level of single atomic layers, possessing higher degree of field confinement and lower losses than the conventional media. However, active manipulation of hyperbolic polaritonic waves in h-BN midinfrared metasurfaces remains elusive. Herein, we provide an effective strategy for constructing tunable mid-infrared hyperbolic vdW metasurfaces (HMSs). They are composed of meta-atoms that are the in-plane heterostructures of thin-layer h-BN and monolayer graphene strips (iHBNG). The strong coupling of h-BN phonons and graphene plasmons enables the large tunability of light fields by tailoring chemical potentials of graphene without frequency shift, which involves topological transitions of polaritonic modes, unidirectional polariton propagation and local-density-of-state enhancement. Simulated visual near-field distributions of iHBNG metasurfaces reveal the unique transformations of hyperbolic polariton propagations, distinguished from that of individual h-BN and graphene metasurfaces. Our findings provide a platform of optical nanomanipulation towards emerging on-chip polaritonic devices.
arxiv.org

Sweeping Plasma Frequency of Terahertz Surface Plasmon Polaritons with Graphene

Mingming Feng (1), Baoqing Zhang (1), Haotian Ling (1), Zihao Zhang (1), Yiming Wang (1), Yilin Wang (1), Xijian Zhang (1), Pingrang Hua (2), Qingpu Wang (1), Aimin Song (1 and 3), Yifei Zhang (1) ((1) Shandong Technology Center of Nanodevices and Integration, School of Microelectronics, Shandong University, Jinan, China (2) Department of Opto-electronics and Information Engineering, School of Precision Instruments and Opto-electronics Engineering, Tianjin University, Tianjin, China (3) School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, University of Manchester, Manchester, United Kingdom)
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
hackaday.com

Scientific Honesty And Quantum Computing’s Latest Theoretical Hurdle

Quantum computers are really in their infancy. If you created a few logic gates with tubes back in the 1930s, it would be difficult to predict all the ways we would use computers today. However, you could probably guess where at least some of the problems would lie in the future. One of the things we are pretty sure will limit quantum computer development is error correction.
arxiv.org

Differentiable quantum computational chemistry with PennyLane

Juan Miguel Arrazola, Soran Jahangiri, Alain Delgado, Jack Ceroni, Josh Izaac, Antal Száva, Utkarsh Azad, Robert A. Lang, Zeyue Niu, Olivia Di Matteo, Romain Moyard, Jay Soni, Maria Schuld, Rodrigo A. Vargas-Hernandez, Teresa Tamayo-Mendoza, Alán Aspuru-Guzik, Nathan Killoran. This work describes the theoretical foundation for all quantum chemistry functionality in...
arxiv.org

Neuro-Hotnet: A Graph Theoretic Approach for Brain FC Estimation

Functional connectivity (FC) for quantifying interactions between regions of the brain is commonly estimated from functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI). There has been increasing interest in the potential of multimodal imaging to obtain more robust estimates of FC in high-dimensional settings. Recent work has found uses for graphical algorithms in combining fMRI signals with structural connectivity estimated from diffusion tensor imaging (DTI) for FC estimation. At the same time new algorithms focused on de novo identification of graphical subnetworks with significant levels of connectivity are finding other biological applications with great success. Such algorithms develop notions of graphical influence that aid in revealing subnetworks of interest while maintaining rigorous statistical control on discoveries. We develop a novel algorithm adapting some of these methods to FC estimation with computational efficiency and scalability. Our proposed algorithm leverages a graphical random walk on DTI data to define a new measure of structural influence that highlights connected components of maximal interest. The subnetwork topology is then compared to a suitable null hypothesis using permutation testing. Finally, individual discovered components are tested for significance. Extensive simulations show our method is comparable in power to those currently in use while being fast, robust, and simple to implement. We also analyze task-fMRI data from the Human Connectome Project database and find novel insights into brain interactions during the performance of a motor task. It is anticipated that the transparency and flexibility of our approach will prove valuable as further understanding of the structure-function relationship informs the future of network estimation. Scalability will also only become more important as neurological data become more granular and grow in dimension.
arxiv.org

Information-theoretic formulation of dynamical systems: causality, modeling, and control

The problems of causality, modeling, and control for chaotic, high-dimensional dynamical systems are formulated in the language of information theory. The central quantity of interest is the Shannon entropy, which measures the amount of information in the states of the system. Within this framework, causality in a dynamical system is quantified by the information flux among the variables of interest. Reduced-order modeling is posed as a problem on the conservation of information, in which models aim at preserving the maximum amount of relevant information from the original system. Similarly, control theory is cast in information-theoretic terms by envisioning the tandem sensor-actuator as a device reducing the unknown information of the state to be controlled. The new formulation is applied to address three problems in the causality, modeling, and control of turbulence, which stands as a primary example of a chaotic, high-dimensional dynamical system. The applications include the causality of the energy transfer in the turbulent cascade, subgrid-scale modeling for large-eddy simulation, and flow control for drag reduction in wall-bounded turbulence.
arxiv.org

Theoretical Distributions of Short-Lived Radionuclides for Star Formation in Molecular Clouds

Short-lived radioactive nulcei (half-life $\tau_{1/2}\sim1$ Myr) influence the formation of stars and planetary systems by providing sources of heating and ionization. Whereas many previous studies have focused on the possible nuclear enrichment of our own Solar System, the goal of this paper is to estimate the distributions of short-lived radionuclides (SLRs) for the entire population of stars forming within a molecular cloud. Here we focus on the nuclear species $^{60}$Fe and $^{26}$Al, which have the largest impact due to their relatively high abundances. We construct molecular cloud models and include nuclear contributions from both supernovae and stellar winds. The resulting distributions of SLRs are time dependent with widths of $\sim3$ orders of magnitude and mass fractions $\rho_{\scriptstyle SLR}/\rho_\ast\sim10^{-11}-10^{-8}$. Over the range of scenarios explored herein, the SLR distributions show only modest variations with the choice of cloud structure (fractal dimension), star formation history, and cluster distribution. The most important variation arises from the diffusion length scale for the transport of SLRs within the cloud. The expected SLR distributions are wide enough to include values inferred for the abundances in our Solar System, although most of the stars are predicted to have smaller enrichment levels. In addition, the ratio of $^{60}$Fe/$^{26}$Al is predicted to be greater than unity, on average, in contrast to Solar System results. One explanation for this finding is the presence of an additional source for the $^{26}$Al isotope.
acs.org

15 Green Chemistry Achievements in 2021

As the year draws to a close we wanted to take the opportunity to highlight some of the significant green chemistry research, educational initiatives, and innovations from 2021. This list is not in any particular order and is limited to 15 entries. Awards recognizing individual scientists—of which there are many in 2021—were not included. We welcome your addition of other significant achievements in the comments on this post!
University of Arkansas

Two-Part Analytical Chemistry Seminar on HPLC This Friday

Christopher M. Riley, president of Riley and Rabel Consulting Services Inc., will give a two-part seminar titled "HPLC is the worst technique for the quantitative analysis of drugs and drug impurities — Except for all the others: Determination of vancomycin impurities in Dry Powder Inhalation Product — A case in point!" from 3-5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19. Everyone is welcome to attend the seminar via Zoom or in person in CHEM 144. The talk is free and open to the public.
arxiv.org

Golden rhythms as a theoretical framework for the observed discrete organization of brain rhythms and cross-frequency interactions

While brain rhythms appear fundamental to brain function, why brain rhythms consistently organize into the small set of discrete frequency bands observed remains unknown. Here we propose that rhythms separated by factors of the golden ratio ($\phi=(1+ \sqrt{2})/5$) optimally support segregation and integration of information transmission in the brain. Organized by the golden ratio, pairs of rhythms support multiplexing by reducing interference between separate communication channels, and triplets of rhythms support integration of signals to establish a hierarchy of cross-frequency interactions. We illustrate this framework in simulation and apply this framework to propose three testable hypotheses.
arxiv.org

The Measure Theoretic Brunn-Minkowski Theory: Minkowski's Existence Theorem

The Brunn-Minkowski Theory has seen several generalizations over the past century. Many of the core ideas have been generalized to measures. With the goal of framing these generalizations as a measure theoretic Brunn-Minkowski theory, we prove the Minkowski existence theorem for a large class of Borel measures with density, denoted by $\Lambda^\prime$: for $\nu$ a finite, even Borel measure on the unit sphere and $\mu\in\Lambda^\prime$, there exists a symmetric convex body $K$ such that $$d\nu(u)=c_{\mu,K}dS_{\mu,K}(u),$$ where $c_{\mu,K}$ is a quantity that depends on $\mu$ and $K$ and $dS_{\mu,K}(u)$ is the surface area-measure of $K$ with respect to $\mu$. Examples of measures in $\Lambda^\prime$ are homogeneous measures (with $c_{\mu,K}=1$) and probability measures with continuous densities (e.g. the Gaussian measure). We will also consider measure dependent projection bodies $\Pi_\mu K$ by classifying them and studying the isomorphic Shepard problem: if $\mu$ and $\nu$ are even, homogeneous measures with density and $K$ and $L$ are symmetric convex bodies such that $\Pi_{\mu} K \subset \Pi_{\nu} L$, then can one find an optimal quantity $\mathcal{A}>0$ such that $\mu(K)\leq \mathcal{A}\nu(L)$? Among other things, we show that, in the case where $\mu=\nu$ and $L$ is a projection body, $\mathcal{A}=1$.
arxiv.org

A theoretical and numerical analysis of a Dirichlet-Neumann domain decomposition method for diffusion problems in heterogeneous media

Problems with localized nonhomogeneous material properties present well-known challenges for numerical simulations. In particular, such problems may feature large differences in length scales, causing difficulties with meshing and preconditioning. These difficulties are increased if the region of localized dynamics changes in time. Overlapping domain decomposition methods, which split the problem at the continuous level, show promise due to their ease of implementation and computational efficiency. Accordingly, the present work aims to further develop the mathematical theory of such methods at both the continuous and discrete levels. For the continuous formulation of the problem, we provide a full convergence analysis. For the discrete problem, we show how the described method may be interpreted as a Gauss-Seidel scheme or as a Neumann series approximation, establishing a convergence criterion in terms of the spectral radius of the system. We then provide a spectral scaling argument and provide numerical evidence for its justification.
arxiv.org

Recent progresses of quantum confinement in graphene quantum dots

Graphene quantum dots (GQDs) not only have potential applications on spin qubit,but also serve as essential platforms to study the fundamental properties of Dirac fermions, such as Klein tunneling and Berry phase. By now, the study of quantum confinement in GQDs still attract much attention in condensed matter physics. In this article, we review the experimental progresses on quantum confinement in GQDs mainly by using scanning tunneling microscopy (STM) and scanning tunneling spectroscopy (STS). Here, the GQDs are divided into Klein GQDs, bound-state GQDs and edge-terminated GQDs according to their different confinement strength. Based on the realization of quasi-bound states in Klein GQDs, external perpendicular magnetic field is utilized as a manipulation approach to trigger and control the novel properties by tuning Berry phase and electron-electron (e-e) interaction. The tip induced edge-free GQDs can serve as an intuitive mean to explore the broken symmetry states at nanoscale and single-electron accuracy, which are expected to be used in studying physical properties of different two-dimentional materials. Moreover, high-spin magnetic ground states are successfully introduced in edge-terminated GQDs by designing and synthesizing triangulene zigzag nanographenes.
EurekAlert

Before geoengineering, some fundamental chemistry

It’s a tempting thought: With climate change so difficult to manage and nations unwilling to take decisive action, what if we could mitigate its effects by setting up a kind of chemical umbrella—a layer of sulfuric acid in the upper atmosphere that could reflect the sun’s radiation and cool the Earth?
