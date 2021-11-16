ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lattice-free simplices with lattice width $2d - o(d)$

By Lukas Mayrhofer, Jamico Schade, Stefan Weltge
 8 days ago

The Flatness theorem states that the maximum lattice width ${\rm Flt}(d)$ of a $d$-dimensional lattice-free convex set is finite. It is the key ingredient for Lenstra's algorithm for integer programming in fixed dimension,...

Precision bottomonium properties and b quark mass from lattice QCD

As tests of QCD in the bottomonium system, we give the most accurate results to date for the ground-state hyperfine splitting and the $\Upsilon$ leptonic width from full lattice QCD. These quantities are both accurately known from experiment, so can provide a good test of $b$ physics, but previous lattice results have been rather imprecise. We also test the impact on these quantities of the $b$ quark's electric charge. Our results are: $M_{\Upsilon}-M_{\eta_b} = $ 57.5(2.3)(1.0) MeV (where the second uncertainty comes from neglect of quark-line disconnected correlation functions) and decay constants, $f_{\eta_b} =$ 724(12) MeV and $f_{\Upsilon} =$ 677.2(9.7) MeV, giving $\Gamma(\Upsilon \rightarrow e^+e^-) =$ 1.292(37)(3) keV. We also give a new determination of the ratio of the masses for $b$ and $c$ quarks that is completely nonperturbative in lattice QCD and includes the calculation of QED effects for the first time. This gives a result for the $b$ quark mass of $\overline{m}_b(\overline{m}_b,n_f=5) =$ 4.202(21) GeV.
PHYSICS
Predicting Lattice Phonon Vibrational Frequencies Using Deep Graph Neural Networks

Lattice vibration frequencies are related to many important materials properties such as thermal and electrical conductivity as well as superconductivity. However, computational calculation of vibration frequencies using density functional theory (DFT) methods is too computationally demanding for a large number of samples in materials screening. Here we propose a deep graph neural network-based algorithm for predicting crystal vibration frequencies from crystal structures with high accuracy. Our algorithm addresses the variable dimension of vibration frequency spectrum using the zero padding scheme. Benchmark studies on two data sets with 15,000 and 35,552 samples show that the aggregated $R^2$ scores of the prediction reaches 0.554 and 0.724 respectively. Our work demonstrates the capability of deep graph neural networks to learn to predict phonon spectrum properties of crystal structures in addition to phonon density of states (DOS) and electronic DOS in which the output dimension is constant.
SCIENCE
A Simple and Efficient Lattice Summation Method for Metallic Electrodes in Constant Potential Molecular Dynamics Simulation

This work extends a well-known constant potential simulation method (SR-CPM) in the LAMMPS MD simulation package. The SR-CPM method has been widely applied to investigate the metallic electrolyte/electrode interface, especially for conducting nanochannels with complex connectivity, e.g., carbide-derived carbon or graphene assembled membrane. Compared with this seminal work, the computational efficiency of our work has drastically improved by about one order of magnitude. It can be attributed to several newly developed techniques in this work (e.g., preconditioning) and the employment of mesh-based Ewald summation method (P3M). First, a general method has been proposed to efficiently calculate the Ewald interaction matrix $\mathbf{E}$ using existing highly optimized electrostatic codes. Second, we introduce a preconditioning technique into the conjugate gradient (PCG) method to considerably increase computational efficiency of a linear equation system that determines electrode atomic charges. As a result, our SR-CPM code can handle extra-large systems, e.g., with over 8.1 million electrode atoms. Moreover, the importance of the electroneutrality condition is demonstrated. We propose a general method to enforce electroneutrality in CPM. In the end, the choice of adjustable parameter $\alpha_{i}$, namely the atomic Hubbard-U $U_{i}^{0}$, is an unsolved issue in SR-CPM. We found that the optimized $\alpha_{i}$ or $U_{i}^{0}$ compensates for the gaps in energy between the discrete atom model and the continuum limit. As a result, a series of analytical $\alpha_{i}^{0}$ values for some typical 2D lattices are derived, which excellently resembles the behaviour of a metallic surface.
COMPUTERS
Topological properties in the non-Hermitian tetramerized Su-Schrieffer-Heeger lattices

In this paper, we study the topological properties of the non-Hermitian Su-Schrieffer-Heeger (SSH) lattice by periodically introducing onsite imaginary potentials in the manner of ($i\gamma_1$, $-i\gamma_2$, $-i\gamma_1$, $i\gamma_2$) where $\gamma_1$ and $\gamma_2$ are the imaginary potential strengths. Results show that by changing the lattice to a tetramerized non-Hermitian system, such imaginary potentials induce the nontrivial transition of the topological properties of the SSH system. First, the topologically-nontrivial region is extended, followed by the non-Hermitian spontaneous breaking of the anti-$\cal PT$ symmetry. In addition, new edge state appears, but its locality is different from the state induced by the Hermitian SSH lattice. If such potentials are strong enough, the bulk states of this system can become purely imaginary states. We believe that these imaginary potentials play special roles in modulating the topological properties of the non-Hermitian SSH lattice.
PHYSICS
Wilson lines in the Abelian lattice Higgs model

Lattice gauge theories are lattice approximations of the Yang-Mills theory in physics. The abelian lattice Higgs model is one of the simplest examples of a lattice gauge theory interacting with an external field. In a previous paper~\cite{flv2021}, we calculated the leading order term of the expected value of Wilson loop observables in the low-temperature regime of the abelian lattice Higgs model on $ \mathbb{Z}^4 ,$ with structure group $G = \mathbb{Z}_n $ for some $ n \geq 2. $ In the absence of a Higgs field, these are important observables since they exhibit a phase transition which can be interpreted as distinguishing between regions with and without quark confinement. However, in the presence of a Higgs field, this is no longer the case, and a more relevant family of observables are so-called open Wilson lines. In this paper, we extend and refine the ideas introduced in~\cite{flv2021} to calculate the leading order term of the expected value of the more general Wilson line observables. Using our main result, we then calculate the leading order term of several natural ratios of expected values and confirm the behavior predicted by physicists.
SCIENCE
The scalar, vector and tensor form factors for the pion and kaon from lattice QCD

Constantia Alexandrou, Simone Bacchio, Ian Cloet, Martha Constantinou, Joseph Delmar, Kyriakos Hadjiyiannakou, Giannis Koutsou, Colin Lauer, Alejandro Vaquero. We present a calculation of the scalar, vector, and tensor form factors for the pion and kaon in lattice QCD. We use an ensemble of two degenerate light, a strange and a charm quark ($N_f=2+1+1$) of maximally twisted mass fermions with clover improvement. The corresponding pion and kaon masses are about 265 MeV and 530 MeV, respectively. The calculation is done in both rest and boosted frames obtaining data for four-vector momentum transfer squared up to $-q^2=2.5$ GeV$^2$ for the pion and 3 GeV$^2$ for the kaon. The excited-states effects are studied by analyzing six values of the source-sink time separation for the rest frame ($1.12-2.23$ fm) and for four values for the boosted frame ($1.12-1.67$ fm). The lattice data are renormalized non-perturbatively and the results for the scheme- and scale-dependent scalar and tensor form factors are presented in the $\overline{\rm MS}$ scheme at a scale of 2 GeV. We apply different parametrizations to describe $q^2$-dependence of the form factors to extract the scalar, vector, and tensor radii, as well as the tensor anomalous magnetic moment. We compare the pion and kaon form factors to study SU(3) flavor symmetry breaking effects. By combining the data for the vector and tensor form factors we also obtain the lowest moment of the densities of transversely polarized quarks in the impact parameter space. Finally, we give an estimate for the average transverse shift in the $y$ direction for polarized quarks in the $x$ direction.
MATHEMATICS
Thermal Control of Plasmonic Surface Lattice Resonances

Jussi Kelavuori (1), Viatcheslav Vanyukov (2), Timo Stolt (1), Petri Karvinen (2), Heikki Rekola (2), Tommi K. Hakala (2), Mikko J. Huttunen (1) ((1) Photonics Laboratory, Physics Unit, Tampere University, Tampere, Finland, (2) Faculty of Science and Forestry, Department of Physics and Mathematics, University of Eastern Finland, Joensuu, Finland) Plasmonic...
SCIENCE
Dimer Crystallization Induced by Elemental Substitution in the Honeycomb Lattice of Ru1-xOsxCl3

Kota Kataoka, Dirk Wulferding, Takeshi Yajima, Daisuke Nishio-Hamane, Daigorou Hirai, Seungyeol Lee, Kwang-Yong Choi, Zenji Hiroi. Substitution effects of Os for Ru in {\alpha}-RuCl3 are investigated in a wide composition range of 0 =< x =< 0.67 in Ru1-xOsxCl3 by X-ray and electron diffraction, magnetic susceptibility, heat capacity, and Raman spectroscopy measurements. Apart from the Kitaev physics with antiferromagnetic interactions increasing with x, a rich phase diagram is obtained, which includes an antiferromagnetic long-range order below 12 K for x =< 0.15, a dome-shaped spin-singlet dimer phase below 130 K for 0.15 =< x =< 0.40, and a magnetic short-range order for x > 0.40. A dimerization as similarly observed in {\alpha}-RuCl3 under high pressure occurs in the spin-singlet phase. It is suggested that Ru-Os pairs in the solid solutions tend to form dimers with short bonds and trigger the first-order transition in the presence of pseudo-threefold rotational symmetry for dimerization around a substituted Os atom only at low substitutions. This is a rare example of molecular orbital crystallization induced by elemental substitution in a highly disordered system. The short-range order at high substitutions may be related to a random-singlet state stabilized by bond disorder in the honeycomb net.
PHYSICS
Spiral magnetism and chiral superconductivity in Kondo-Hubbard triangular lattice model

Building on the results of Ref. \cite{faye2018phase}, which identified an antiferromagnetic and Kondo singlet phases on the Kondo-Hubbard square lattice, we use the variational cluster approximation (VCA) to investigate the competition between these phases on a two-dimensional triangular lattice with $120^{o}$ spin orientation. In addition to the antiferromagnetic exchange interaction $J_{\perp}$ between the localized (impurity) and conduction (itinerant) electrons, our model includes the local repulsion $U$ of the conduction electrons and the Heisenberg interaction $J_H$ between the impurities. At half-filling, we obtain the quantum phase diagrams in both planes $(J_{\perp}, U J_{\perp})$ and $(J_{\perp}, J_{H})$. We identify a long-range, three-sublattice, spiral magnetic order which dominates the phase diagrams for small $J_{\perp}$ and moderate $U$, while a Kondo singlet phase becomes more stable at large $J_{\perp}$. The transition from the spiral magnetic order to the Kondo singlet phase is a second-order phase transition. In the $(J_{\perp}, J_{H})$ plane, we observe that the effect of $J_H$ is to reduce the Kondo singlet phase, giving more room to the spiral magnetic order phase. It also introduces some small magnetic oscillations of the spiral magnetic order parameter. At finite doping and when spiral magnetism is ignored, we find superconductivity with symmetry order parameter $d+id$, which breaks time reversal symmetry. The superconducting order parameter has a dome centered at around $5\%$ hole doping, and its amplitude decreases with increasing $J_{\perp}$. We show that spiral magnetism can coexist with $d+id$ state and that superconductivity is suppressed, indicating that these two phases are in competition.
SCIENCE
Confinement/Deconfinement in 4D compact QED on the lattice

It has long been known that there is a phase transition between confined and unconfined phases of compact pure gauge QED on the lattice. In this work we report three manifestations of this phase change as seen in the Landau gauge photon propagator, the static potential, and distribution of Dirac Strings in the gauge fixed configurations. Each of these was calculated with large lattices with volumes: $32^4$, $48^4$ and $96^4$. We show that the confined phase manifests with a Yukawa type propagator with a dynamically generated mass gap, a linearly increasing potential, and a significant concentration of Dirac strings while the unconfined phase appears consistent with the continuum results: a free propagator, a near constant long-distance potential, and a small concentration of Dirac strings trending towards zero. Furthermore, the photon propagator is investigated in detail near the transition between the two phases.
SCIENCE
Vacuum correlators at short distances from lattice QCD

We propose a method to help control cutoff effects in the short-distance contribution to integrated correlation functions, such as the hadronic vacuum polarization (HVP), using the corresponding screening correlators computed at finite temperature. The strategy is investigated with Wilson fermions at leading order, which reveals a logarithmically-enhanced lattice artifact in the short-distance contribution, whose coefficient is determined at this order. We then perform a numerical study with $N_\mathrm{f}=2$ O($a$)-improved Wilson fermions and a temperature $T\approx250~\mathrm{MeV}$, with lattice spacings down to $a\approx0.03~\mathrm{fm}$, which suggests good control can be achieved on the short-distance contribution to the HVP and the Adler function at large virtuality. Finally, we put forward a scheme to compute the complete HVP function at arbitrarily large virtualities using a step-scaling in the temperature.
SCIENCE
Filter classes of upsets of distributive lattices

Let us say that a class of upward closed sets (upsets) of distributive lattices is a finitary filter class if it is closed under homomorphic preimages, intersections, and directed unions. We show that the only finitary filter classes of upsets of distributive lattices are formed by what we call $n$-filters. These are related to the finite Boolean lattice with $n$ atoms in the same way that filters are related to the two-element Boolean lattice: $n$-filters are precisely the intersections of prime $n$-filters and prime $n$-filters are precisely the homomorphic preimages of the prime $n$-filter of non-zero elements of the finite Boolean lattice with $n$ atoms. Moreover, $n$-filters on Boolean algebras are the only finitary filter classes of upsets of Boolean algebras generated by prime upsets.
MATHEMATICS
Characterization of shift-invariant closed $L^2$-forms for large scale interacting systems on the Euclidean Lattice

We rigorously formulate and prove for a relatively general class of interactions "the characterization of shift-invariant closed $L^2$-forms" for a large scale interacting system on a Euclidean lattice $(\mathbb{Z}^d,\mathbb{E}^d)$. Such characterization of closed forms has played an essential role in proving the diffusive scaling limit of nongradient systems. The universal expression in terms of conserved quantities was sought from observations for specific models, but a precise formulation or rigorous proof up until now had been elusive. Our result is based on the universal characterization of shift-invariant closed local forms studied in our previous article (arXiv:2009.04699). In the present article, we show that the same universal structure also appears for $L^2$-forms. The essential assumptions are: (i) the set of states on each vertex is a finite set, (ii) the measure on the configuration space is the product measure, and (iii) there is a certain uniform spectral gap estimate for the mean field version of the interaction. Our result is applicable for generalized exclusion processes, multi-species exclusion processes, and more general lattice gas models.
MATHEMATICS
Lattice results for the longitudinal spin structure and color forces on quarks in a nucleon

Using lattice QCD, we calculate the twist-2 contribution $a_2$ to the third Mellin moment of the spin structure functions $g_1$ and $g_2$ in the nucleon. In addition we evaluate the twist-3 contribution $d_2$. Our computations make use of $N_f=2+1$ gauge field ensembles generated by the Coordinated Lattice Simulations (CLS) effort. Neglecting quark-line disconnected contributions we obtain as our best estimates $a_2^{(p)}= 0.066(30)$, $d_2^{(p)}= 0.0107(76)$ and $a_2^{(n)}= 0.007(11)$, $d_2^{(n)}= -0.0006(77)$ for the proton and the neutron, respectively, where we use the normalizations given in Eqs. (58) and (59). The $d_2$ results can be interpreted as corresponding to a transverse color Lorentz force on a quark in a transversely polarized proton of size $F^{(u)} = 116(69)$ MeV/fm and $F^{(d)} = -36(73)$ MeV/fm for $u$ and $d$ quarks, respectively. The error estimates quoted include statistical and systematic uncertainties added in quadrature.
SCIENCE
A Humming Lattice of Cold Atoms

Researchers have produced an optical lattice of atoms that can generate sound, a previously unachieved feat. The movements and interactions of ultracold atoms, trapped by lasers in a periodic lattice structure, provides a popular analog for the behaviors of electrons in crystalline solids (see Coming Soon: Cold Atoms Impersonate Superconductors). But the ultracold atomic system lacks a key feature of solid materials—the lattice on which the atoms sit can’t vibrate or deform. Studies that rely on the analogous optical lattice fail to capture the impact on the system of natural vibrations intrinsic to condensed-matter systems. Now, Benjamin Lev of Stanford University and colleagues demonstrate a way to add that motion to the lattice. Lev says that the advance could enable researchers to better replicate and explore the behavior of condensed-matter systems using cold atoms, as well as to create novel forms of quantum matter.
CHEMISTRY
From residuated lattices to $\ell$-groups via free nuclear preimages

Two fundamental constructions in the theory of residuated lattices and partially ordered monoids (pomonoids) are so-called nuclear images and conuclear images. Nuclear images allow us to construct many of the ordered algebras which arise in non-classical logic (such as pomonoids, semilattice-ordered monoids, or residuated lattices) from cancellative ones. Conuclear images then allow us to construct some of these cancellative algebras from partially ordered or lattice-ordered groups. Among other things, we show that finite (commutative) integral residuated lattices are precisely the finite nuclear images of (commutative) cancellative integral residuated lattices and that (commutative) integrally closed pomonoids are precisely the nuclear images of subpomonoids of partially ordered (Abelian) groups. The key construction is the free nuclear preimage of a pomonoid. As a by-product of our study of free nuclear preimages, we also obtain a syntactic characterization of quasivarieties of pomonoids and semilattice-ordered monoids closed under nuclear images.
MATHEMATICS
Cross-over behavior of the localized to itinerant transition of 5f electrons in the antiferromagnetic Kondo lattice USb2

W. Feng, D. H. Xie, X. B. Luo, S. Y. Tan, Y. Liu, Q. Liu, Q. Q. Hao, X. G. Zhu, Q. Zhang, Y. Zhang, Q. Y. Chen, X. C. Lai. In Uranium-based heavy fermion system, the 5f electrons display an intermediate character between partial localization and partial itinerancy, which makes the Kondo problem more complicated. Here we use scanning tunneling microscopy/spectroscopy to investigate the (001) surface of the Kondo lattice antiferromagnet USb2. Temperature-dependent dI/dV spectra from 4.7 K up to 140 K reveal several peak structures around the Fermi level. Two pronounced peaks are originated from the hybridization between the conduction and 5f electrons. We did not observe the mysteriously abrupt change of the electronic state at 45 K, which is previously reported by another STM group and attributed to a novel first-order like transition. Instead, we only observe continuous evolution of the dI/dV spectra with temperature. Furthermore, in some scanning regions, we find significant Sb atoms missing from the top layer, which gives us the opportunity to investigate the electronic structure of the U-terminated surface. For the U-terminated surface, an additional sharp peak emerges, which is closely related to the magnetic order.
PHYSICS
Lattice Saves PC Power Using Edge AI

Implementing edge AI-enabled power saving features can extend laptop battery life by as much as 28 percent. As part of the latest version of its SensAI stack for edge AI applications, FPGA maker Lattice has debuted reference designs for power saving in laptops to improve battery life. One technique, attention tracking, could potentially extend battery life by an estimated 28 percent.
COMPUTERS
Density of states approach for lattice field theory with topological terms

We discuss a new density of states (DoS) approach to solve the complex action problem that is caused by topological terms. The key ingredient is to use open boundary conditions for (at least) one of the directions, such that the quantization of the topological charge is lifted and the density becomes a regular function. We employ the DoS FFA method and compute the density of states as a function of the topological charge. Subsequent integration with suitable factors gives rise to the observables we are interested in. We here explore two test cases: U(1) lattice gauge theory in two dimensions, and SU(2) lattice gauge theory in four dimensions. Since the 2-d case has an exact solution we may use it to assess the method, in particular to establish the equivalence of the open boundary results with the usual choice of periodic boundary conditions. The SU(2) case is a first step of developing the techniques towards their eventual application in full QCD.
PHYSICS

