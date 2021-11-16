ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distributed Optimal Output Consensus of Uncertain Nonlinear Multi-Agent Systems over Unbalanced Directed Networks via Output Feedback

By Jin Zhang, Lu Liu, Xinghu Wang, Haibo Ji
 8 days ago

In this note, a novel observer-based output feedback control approach is proposed to address the distributed optimal output consensus problem of uncertain nonlinear multi-agent systems in the normal form over unbalanced directed graphs. The main challenges of the concerned problem lie in unbalanced...

Distributed Sparse Regression via Penalization

We study sparse linear regression over a network of agents, modeled as an undirected graph (with no centralized node). The estimation problem is formulated as the minimization of the sum of the local LASSO loss functions plus a quadratic penalty of the consensus constraint -- the latter being instrumental to obtain distributed solution methods. While penalty-based consensus methods have been extensively studied in the optimization literature, their statistical and computational guarantees in the high dimensional setting remain unclear. This work provides an answer to this open problem. Our contribution is two-fold. First, we establish statistical consistency of the estimator: under a suitable choice of the penalty parameter, the optimal solution of the penalized problem achieves near optimal minimax rate $\mathcal{O}(s \log d/N)$ in $\ell_2$-loss, where $s$ is the sparsity value, $d$ is the ambient dimension, and $N$ is the total sample size in the network -- this matches centralized sample rates. Second, we show that the proximal-gradient algorithm applied to the penalized problem, which naturally leads to distributed implementations, converges linearly up to a tolerance of the order of the centralized statistical error -- the rate scales as $\mathcal{O}(d)$, revealing an unavoidable speed-accuracy dilemma.Numerical results demonstrate the tightness of the derived sample rate and convergence rate scalings.
SCIENCE
Neural optimal feedback control with local learning rules

Johannes Friedrich, Siavash Golkar, Shiva Farashahi, Alexander Genkin, Anirvan M. Sengupta, Dmitri B. Chklovskii. A major problem in motor control is understanding how the brain plans and executes proper movements in the face of delayed and noisy stimuli. A prominent framework for addressing such control problems is Optimal Feedback Control (OFC). OFC generates control actions that optimize behaviorally relevant criteria by integrating noisy sensory stimuli and the predictions of an internal model using the Kalman filter or its extensions. However, a satisfactory neural model of Kalman filtering and control is lacking because existing proposals have the following limitations: not considering the delay of sensory feedback, training in alternating phases, and requiring knowledge of the noise covariance matrices, as well as that of systems dynamics. Moreover, the majority of these studies considered Kalman filtering in isolation, and not jointly with control. To address these shortcomings, we introduce a novel online algorithm which combines adaptive Kalman filtering with a model free control approach (i.e., policy gradient algorithm). We implement this algorithm in a biologically plausible neural network with local synaptic plasticity rules. This network performs system identification and Kalman filtering, without the need for multiple phases with distinct update rules or the knowledge of the noise covariances. It can perform state estimation with delayed sensory feedback, with the help of an internal model. It learns the control policy without requiring any knowledge of the dynamics, thus avoiding the need for weight transport. In this way, our implementation of OFC solves the credit assignment problem needed to produce the appropriate sensory-motor control in the presence of stimulus delay.
SCIENCE
Nonlinear Tensor Ring Network

The state-of-the-art deep neural networks (DNNs) have been widely applied for various real-world applications, and achieved significant performance for cognitive problems. However, the increment of DNNs' width and depth in architecture results in a huge amount of parameters to challenge the storage and memory cost, limiting to the usage of DNNs on resource-constrained platforms, such as portable devices. By converting redundant models into compact ones, compression technique appears to be a practical solution to reducing the storage and memory consumption. In this paper, we develop a nonlinear tensor ring network (NTRN) in which both fullyconnected and convolutional layers are compressed via tensor ring decomposition. Furthermore, to mitigate the accuracy loss caused by compression, a nonlinear activation function is embedded into the tensor contraction and convolution operations inside the compressed layer. Experimental results demonstrate the effectiveness and superiority of the proposed NTRN for image classification using two basic neural networks, LeNet-5 and VGG-11 on three datasets, viz. MNIST, Fashion MNIST and Cifar-10.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Promoting Resilience in Multi-Agent Reinforcement Learning via Confusion-Based Communication

Recent advances in multi-agent reinforcement learning (MARL) provide a variety of tools that support the ability of agents to adapt to unexpected changes in their environment, and to operate successfully given their environment's dynamic nature (which may be intensified by the presence of other agents). In this work, we highlight the relationship between a group's ability to collaborate effectively and the group's resilience, which we measure as the group's ability to adapt to perturbations in the environment. To promote resilience, we suggest facilitating collaboration via a novel confusion-based communication protocol according to which agents broadcast observations that are misaligned with their previous experiences. We allow decisions regarding the width and frequency of messages to be learned autonomously by agents, which are incentivized to reduce confusion. We present empirical evaluation of our approach in a variety of MARL settings.
COMPUTERS
#Multi#Optimization
Monolithic Silicon Photonic Architecture for Training Deep Neural Networks with Direct Feedback Alignment

Matthew J. Filipovich, Zhimu Guo, Mohammed Al-Qadasi, Bicky A. Marquez, Hugh D. Morison, Volker J. Sorger, Paul R. Prucnal, Sudip Shekhar, Bhavin J. Shastri. The field of artificial intelligence (AI) has witnessed tremendous growth in recent years, however some of the most pressing challenges for the continued development of AI systems are the fundamental bandwidth, energy efficiency, and speed limitations faced by electronic computer architectures. There has been growing interest in using photonic processors for performing neural network inference operations, however these networks are currently trained using standard digital electronics. Here, we propose on-chip training of neural networks enabled by a CMOS-compatible silicon photonic architecture to harness the potential for massively parallel, efficient, and fast data operations. Our scheme employs the direct feedback alignment training algorithm, which trains neural networks using error feedback rather than error backpropagation, and can operate at speeds of trillions of multiply-accumulate (MAC) operations per second while consuming less than one picojoule per MAC operation. The photonic architecture exploits parallelized matrix-vector multiplications using arrays of microring resonators for processing multi-channel analog signals along single waveguide buses to calculate the gradient vector of each neural network layer in situ, which is the most computationally expensive operation performed during the backward pass. We also experimentally demonstrate training a deep neural network with the MNIST dataset using on-chip MAC operation results. Our novel approach for efficient, ultra-fast neural network training showcases photonics as a promising platform for executing AI applications.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Stand-alone power supply with L-Code connections for higher current output

To better serve the power requirements of global automotive manufacturers, Emerson has expanded its SolaHD™ SCP-X power supply line with a new higher output model supplying 10-Amp, 24 Vdc output capacity. A compact, standalone power solution, the new IP67 SCP-X High Output power supply has “L-Code” connections that enable the use of 5-pin L-Code M12 cables specifically designed for transmitting higher currents, especially in confined spaces. This unique connector design also ensures that plant employees don’t accidentally connect a load that requires a class 2 power source to a higher rated power supply, which would create a potential safety hazard.
ECONOMY
A Framework for Routing DNN Inference Jobs over Distributed Computing Networks

Ubiquitous artificial intelligence (AI) is considered one of the key services in 6G systems. AI services typically rely on deep neural network (DNN) requiring heavy computation. Hence, in order to support ubiquitous AI, it is crucial to provide a solution for offloading or distributing computational burden due to DNN, especially at end devices with limited resources. We develop a framework for assigning the computation tasks of DNN inference jobs to the nodes with computing resources in the network, so as to reduce the inference latency in the presence of limited computing power at end devices. To this end, we propose a layered graph model that enables to solve the problem of assigning computation tasks of a single DNN inference job via simple conventional routing. Using this model, we develop algorithms for routing DNN inference jobs over the distributed computing network. We show through numerical evaluations that our algorithms can select nodes and paths adaptively to the computational attributes of given DNN inference jobs in order to reduce the end-to-end latency.
COMPUTERS
Minimax Optimal Regression over Sobolev Spaces via Laplacian Eigenmaps on Neighborhood Graphs

In this paper we study the statistical properties of Principal Components Regression with Laplacian Eigenmaps (PCR-LE), a method for nonparametric regression based on Laplacian Eigenmaps (LE). PCR-LE works by projecting a vector of observed responses ${\bf Y} = (Y_1,\ldots,Y_n)$ onto a subspace spanned by certain eigenvectors of a neighborhood graph Laplacian. We show that PCR-LE achieves minimax rates of convergence for random design regression over Sobolev spaces. Under sufficient smoothness conditions on the design density $p$, PCR-LE achieves the optimal rates for both estimation (where the optimal rate in squared $L^2$ norm is known to be $n^{-2s/(2s + d)}$) and goodness-of-fit testing ($n^{-4s/(4s + d)}$). We also show that PCR-LE is \emph{manifold adaptive}: that is, we consider the situation where the design is supported on a manifold of small intrinsic dimension $m$, and give upper bounds establishing that PCR-LE achieves the faster minimax estimation ($n^{-2s/(2s + m)}$) and testing ($n^{-4s/(4s + m)}$) rates of convergence. Interestingly, these rates are almost always much faster than the known rates of convergence of graph Laplacian eigenvectors to their population-level limits; in other words, for this problem regression with estimated features appears to be much easier, statistically speaking, than estimating the features itself. We support these theoretical results with empirical evidence.
MATHEMATICS
Technology
Computers
Science
Computer Science
Optimal Oblivious Reconfigurable Networks

Oblivious routing has a long history in both the theory and practice of networking. In this work we initiate the formal study of oblivious routing in the context of reconfigurable networks, a new architecture that has recently come to the fore in datacenter networking. These networks allow a rapidly changing bounded-degree pattern of interconnections between nodes, but the network topology and the selection of routing paths must both be oblivious to the traffic demand matrix. Our focus is on the trade-off between maximizing throughput and minimizing latency in these networks. For every constant throughput rate, we characterize (up to a constant factor) the minimum latency achievable by an oblivious reconfigurable network design that satisfies the given throughput guarantee. The trade-off between these two objectives turns out to be surprisingly subtle: the curve depicting it has an unexpected scalloped shape reflecting the fact that load-balancing becomes more difficult when the average length of routing paths is not an integer because equalizing all the path lengths is not possible. The proof of our lower bound uses LP duality to verify that Valiant load balancing is the most efficient oblivious routing scheme when used in combination with an optimally-designed reconfigurable network topology. The proof of our upper bound uses an algebraic construction in which the network nodes are identified with vectors over a finite field, the network topology is described by either the elementary basis or a sequence of Vandermonde matrices, and routing paths are constructed by selecting columns of these matrices to yield the appropriate mixture of path lengths within the shortest possible time interval.
COMPUTERS
Optimal scaling quantum linear systems solver via discrete adiabatic theorem

Recently, several approaches to solving linear systems on a quantum computer have been formulated in terms of the quantum adiabatic theorem for a continuously varying Hamiltonian. Such approaches enabled near-linear scaling in the condition number $\kappa$ of the linear system, without requiring a complicated variable-time amplitude amplification procedure. However, the most efficient of those procedures is still asymptotically sub-optimal by a factor of $\log(\kappa)$. Here, we prove a rigorous form of the adiabatic theorem that bounds the error in terms of the spectral gap for intrinsically discrete time evolutions. We use this discrete adiabatic theorem to develop a quantum algorithm for solving linear systems that is asymptotically optimal, in the sense that the complexity is strictly linear in $\kappa$, matching a known lower bound on the complexity. Our $\mathcal{O}(\kappa\log(1/\epsilon))$ complexity is also optimal in terms of the combined scaling in $\kappa$ and the precision $\epsilon$. Compared to existing suboptimal methods, our algorithm is simpler and easier to implement. Moreover, we determine the constant factors in the algorithm, which would be suitable for determining the complexity in terms of gate counts for specific applications.
COMPUTERS
Classical-to-quantum transition in multimode nonlinear systems with strong photon-photon coupling

With advanced micro- and nano-photonic structures, the vacuum photon-photon coupling rate is anticipated to approach the intrinsic loss rate and lead to unconventional quantum effects. Here, we investigate the classical-to-quantum transition of such photonic nonlinear systems using the quantum cluster-expansion method, which addresses the computational challenge in tracking large photon number states of the fundamental and harmonic optical fields involved in the second harmonic generation process. Compared to the mean-field approximation used in weak coupling limit, the quantum cluster-expansion method solves multimode dynamics efficiently and reveals the quantum behaviors of optical parametric oscillations around the threshold. This work presents a universal tool to study quantum dynamics of multimode systems and explore the nonlinear photonic devices for continuous-variable quantum information processing.
PHYSICS
Quantum-classical entropy analysis for nonlinearly-coupled continuous-variable bipartite systems

The correspondence principle plays a fundamental role in quantum mechanics. It provides us with a bridge to relate and somehow explain the dynamical behavior shown by quantum systems in terms of the dynamics exhibited by their classical counterparts. This naturally leads to inquire whether it is possible to define close classical analogs of quantum states in phase space, since this is a common meeting point to both classical and quantum density statistical descriptors. A reasonable option to introduce such classical analogs seems to be the use of phase-space classical distributions that arise upon removal of the interference traits in the Wigner distribution functions associated with the quantum state to be analyzed. To evaluate the feasibility of this option, here the dynamical evolution of the linear and von Neumann entropies is numerically computed for a continuous-variable bipartite system, and compared with the corresponding classical counterparts. More specifically, the system consists of two quartic oscillators nonlinearly coupled under regular and chaos conditions. Three quantum states for the full system are thus considered, namely, a Gaussian state, a cat state, and a Bell-type state. As it is known in the literature, for pure states, such entropy measures are a signature of the production of entanglement, which is also regarded to have no classical analog. By comparing the quantum and classical counterparts, and particularly the trends observed in them for the various states investigated, it will be shown that instead of entanglement production, such entropies rather provide us with information on the system (either quantum or classical) delocalization. This gradual loss of information ...
PHYSICS
Small Changes Make Big Differences: Improving Multi-turn Response Selection \\in Dialogue Systems via Fine-Grained Contrastive Learning

Retrieve-based dialogue response selection aims to find a proper response from a candidate set given a multi-turn context. Pre-trained language models (PLMs) based methods have yielded significant improvements on this task. The sequence representation plays a key role in the learning of matching degree between the dialogue context and the response. However, we observe that different context-response pairs sharing the same context always have a greater similarity in the sequence representations calculated by PLMs, which makes it hard to distinguish positive responses from negative ones. Motivated by this, we propose a novel \textbf{F}ine-\textbf{G}rained \textbf{C}ontrastive (FGC) learning method for the response selection task based on PLMs. This FGC learning strategy helps PLMs to generate more distinguishable matching representations of each dialogue at fine grains, and further make better predictions on choosing positive responses. Empirical studies on two benchmark datasets demonstrate that the proposed FGC learning method can generally and significantly improve the model performance of existing PLM-based matching models.
SCIENCE
A Distributed Parallel Optimization Algorithm via Alternating Direction Method of Multipliers

Alternating Direction Method of Multipliers (ADMM) algorithm has been widely adopted for solving the distributed optimization problem (DOP). In this paper, a new distributed parallel ADMM algorithm is proposed, which allows the agents to update their local states and dual variables in a completely distributed and parallel manner by modifying the existing distributed sequential ADMM.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Topology optimization for the design of porous electrodes

Porous electrodes are an integral part of many electrochemical devices since they have high porosity to maximize electrochemical transport and high surface area to maximize activity. Traditional porous electrode materials are typically homogeneous, stochastic collections of small scale particles and offer few opportunities to engineer higher performance. Fortunately, recent breakthroughs in advanced and additive manufacturing are yielding new methods to structure and pattern porous electrodes across length scales. These architected electrodes are emerging as a promising new technology to continue to drive improvement; however, it is still unclear which structures to employ and few tools are available to guide their design. In this work we address this gap by applying topology optimization to the design of porous electrodes. We demonstrate our framework on two applications: a porous electrode driving a steady Faradaic reaction and a transiently operated electrode in a supercapacitor. We present computationally designed electrodes that minimize energy losses in a half-cell. For low conductivity materials, the optimization algorithm creates electrode designs with a hierarchy of length scales. Further, the designed electrodes are found to outperform undesigned, homogeneous electrodes. Finally, we present three-dimensional porous electrode designs. We thus establish a topology optimization framework for designing porous electrodes.
MATHEMATICS
Stochastic Processes Under Linear Differential Constraints : Application to Gaussian Process Regression for the 3 Dimensional Free Space Wave Equation

Let $P$ be a linear differential operator over $\mathcal{D} \subset \mathbb{R}^d$ and $U = (U_x)_{x \in \mathcal{D}}$ a second order stochastic process. In the first part of this article, we prove a new simple necessary and sufficient condition for all the trajectories of $U$ to verify the partial differential equation (PDE) $T(U) = 0$. This condition is formulated in terms of the covariance kernel of $U$. The novelty of this result is that the equality $T(U) = 0$ is understood in the sense of distributions, which is a functional analysis framework particularly adapted to the study of PDEs. This theorem provides precious insights during the second part of this article, which is dedicated to performing "physically informed" machine learning on data that is solution to the homogeneous 3 dimensional free space wave equation. We perform Gaussian Process Regression (GPR) on this data, which is a kernel based machine learning technique. To do so, we model the solution of this PDE as a trajectory drawn from a well-chosen Gaussian process (GP). We obtain explicit formulas for the covariance kernel of the corresponding stochastic process; this kernel can then be used for GPR. We explore two particular cases : the radial symmetry and the point source. In the case of radial symmetry, we derive "fast to compute" GPR formulas; in the case of the point source, we show a direct link between GPR and the classical triangulation method for point source localization used e.g. in GPS systems. We also show that this use of GPR can be interpreted as a new answer to the ill-posed inverse problem of reconstructing initial conditions for the wave equation with finite dimensional data, and also provides a way of estimating physical parameters from this data as in [Raissi et al,2017]. We finish by showcasing this physically informed GPR on a number of practical examples.
MATHEMATICS
Uncertainty estimation under model misspecification in neural network regression

Maria R. Cervera, Rafael Dätwyler, Francesco D'Angelo, Hamza Keurti, Benjamin F. Grewe, Christian Henning. Although neural networks are powerful function approximators, the underlying modelling assumptions ultimately define the likelihood and thus the hypothesis class they are parameterizing. In classification, these assumptions are minimal as the commonly employed softmax is capable of representing any categorical distribution. In regression, however, restrictive assumptions on the type of continuous distribution to be realized are typically placed, like the dominant choice of training via mean-squared error and its underlying Gaussianity assumption. Recently, modelling advances allow to be agnostic to the type of continuous distribution to be modelled, granting regression the flexibility of classification models. While past studies stress the benefit of such flexible regression models in terms of performance, here we study the effect of the model choice on uncertainty estimation. We highlight that under model misspecification, aleatoric uncertainty is not properly captured, and that a Bayesian treatment of a misspecified model leads to unreliable epistemic uncertainty estimates. Overall, our study provides an overview on how modelling choices in regression may influence uncertainty estimation and thus any downstream decision making process.
SCIENCE
Nonlinear conjugate gradient for smooth convex functions

The method of nonlinear conjugate gradients (NCG) is widely used in practice for unconstrained optimization, but it satisfies weak complexity bounds at best when applied to smooth convex functions. In contrast, Nesterov's accelerated gradient (AG) method is optimal up to constant factors for this class. However, when specialized to quadratic function, conjugate gradient is optimal in a strong sense among function-gradient methods. Therefore, there is seemingly a gap in the menu of available algorithms: NCG, the optimal algorithm for quadratic functions that also exhibits good practical performance for general functions, has poor complexity bounds compared to AG. We propose an NCG method called C+AG ("conjugate plus accelerated gradient") to close this gap, that is, it is optimal for quadratic functions and still satisfies the best possible complexity bound for more general smooth convex functions. It takes conjugate gradient steps until insufficient progress is made, at which time it switches to accelerated gradient steps, and later retries conjugate gradient. The proposed method has the following theoretical properties: (i) It is identical to linear conjugate gradient (and hence terminates finitely) if the objective function is quadratic; (ii) Its running-time bound is $O(\eps^{-1/2})$ gradient evaluations for an $L$-smooth convex function, where $\eps$ is the desired residual reduction, (iii) Its running-time bound is $O(\sqrt{L/\ell}\ln(1/\eps))$ if the function is both $L$-smooth and $\ell$-strongly convex. In computational tests, the function-gradient evaluation count for the C+AG method typically behaves as whichever is better of AG or classical NCG. In most test cases it outperforms both.
MATHEMATICS
Ripple formation and its effect on the multi-scale microstructure of Directed Energy Deposition (DED)-printed 316L components

An experimental study is presented to characterize the ripple formations in the directed energy deposition (DED) process and study the influence of the ripples on the heterogenous microstructure in the scan direction of a DED-printed 316L components. While considerable studies on ripple formations exist in the welding literature, these formations in DED process have not received much attention. Also, little prior efforts exist on the microstructure along the scan direction (or the scan surface) as compared with the build direction. Experiments consisted of printing 10 mm x 10 mm x 10 mm cubical components on a Optomec LENS 500 Hybrid Machine Tool under different laser power, scan speed and dwell time combinations, chosen according to a Latin hypercube design. The surface of the scan face of the prints were finished to an Ra < 30 nm, and etched with Aqua regia for 90 sec. An optical microscope was employed to observe the microstructure at 4 difference scales. The studies suggest a significant influence of ripple formations as well as the scan width on the solidification front, the dendritic patterns as well as the heterogenous microstructure.
SCIENCE

