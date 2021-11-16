ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Learning MPC for Interaction-Aware Autonomous Driving: A Game-Theoretic Approach

By Brecht Evens, Mathijs Schuurmans, Panagiotis Patrinos
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

We present a novel control strategy for controlling autonomous vehicles in general traffic situations which accounts for the mutual interactions between the controlled vehicle and other road users. More specifically, the interaction is modelled as a...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Yaw-Guided Imitation Learning for Autonomous Driving in Urban Environments

Existing imitation learning methods suffer from low efficiency and generalization ability when facing the road option problem in an urban environment. In this paper, we propose a yaw-guided imitation learning method to improve the road option performance in an end-to-end autonomous driving paradigm in terms of the efficiency of exploiting training samples and adaptability to changing environments. Specifically, the yaw information is provided by the trajectory of the navigation map. Our end-to-end architecture, Yaw-guided Imitation Learning with ResNet34 Attention (YILRatt), integrates the ResNet34 backbone and attention mechanism to obtain an accurate perception. It does not need high precision maps and realizes fully end-to-end autonomous driving given the yaw information provided by a consumer-level GPS receiver. By analyzing the attention heat maps, we can reveal some causal relationship between decision-making and scene perception, where, in particular, failure cases are caused by erroneous perception. We collect expert experience in the Carla 0.9.11 simulator and improve the benchmark CoRL2017 and NoCrash. Experimental results show that YILRatt has a 26.27% higher success rate than the SOTA CILRS. The code, dataset, benchmark and experimental results can be found at this https URL.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Multi-agent Reinforcement Learning for Cooperative Lane Changing of Connected and Autonomous Vehicles in Mixed Traffic

Autonomous driving has attracted significant research interests in the past two decades as it offers many potential benefits, including releasing drivers from exhausting driving and mitigating traffic congestion, among others. Despite promising progress, lane-changing remains a great challenge for autonomous vehicles (AV), especially in mixed and dynamic traffic scenarios. Recently, reinforcement learning (RL), a powerful data-driven control method, has been widely explored for lane-changing decision makings in AVs with encouraging results demonstrated. However, the majority of those studies are focused on a single-vehicle setting, and lane-changing in the context of multiple AVs coexisting with human-driven vehicles (HDVs) have received scarce attention. In this paper, we formulate the lane-changing decision making of multiple AVs in a mixed-traffic highway environment as a multi-agent reinforcement learning (MARL) problem, where each AV makes lane-changing decisions based on the motions of both neighboring AVs and HDVs. Specifically, a multi-agent advantage actor-critic network (MA2C) is developed with a novel local reward design and a parameter sharing scheme. In particular, a multi-objective reward function is proposed to incorporate fuel efficiency, driving comfort, and safety of autonomous driving. Comprehensive experimental results, conducted under three different traffic densities and various levels of human driver aggressiveness, show that our proposed MARL framework consistently outperforms several state-of-the-art benchmarks in terms of efficiency, safety and driver comfort.
TECHNOLOGY
theweeklydriver.com

NVIDIA reveals AI solutions including autonomous driving

During the recent GTC Fall 21 keynote address this morning, NVIDIA Founder and CEO Jensen Huang announced industry-transforming AI and accelerated computing solutions to address the world’s toughest problems, including autonomous driving. Here are the highlights of the address:. Omniverse Replicator for DRIVE Sim – An engine for generating synthetic...
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Driver-Specific Risk Recognition in Interactive Driving Scenarios using Graph Representation

This paper presents a driver-specific risk recognition framework for autonomous vehicles that can extract inter-vehicle interactions. This extraction is carried out for urban driving scenarios in a driver-cognitive manner to improve the recognition accuracy of risky scenes. First, clustering analysis is applied to the operation data of drivers for learning the subjective assessment of risky scenes of different drivers and generating the corresponding risk label for each scene. Second, the graph representation model (GRM) is adopted to unify and construct the features of dynamic vehicles, inter-vehicle interactions and static traffic markings in real driving scenes into graphs. The driver-specific risk label provides ground truth to capture the risk evaluation criteria of different drivers. In addition, the graph model represents multiple features of the driving scenes. Therefore, the proposed framework can learn the risk-evaluating pattern of driving scenes of different drivers and establish driver-specific risk identifiers. Last, the performance of the proposed framework is evaluated via experiments conducted using real-world urban driving datasets collected by multiple drivers. The results show that the risks and their levels in real driving environments can be accurately recognized by the proposed framework.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mpc#Autonomous Driving
arxiv.org

GRI: General Reinforced Imitation and its Application to Vision-Based Autonomous Driving

Deep reinforcement learning (DRL) has been demonstrated to be effective for several complex decision-making applications such as autonomous driving and robotics. However, DRL is notoriously limited by its high sample complexity and its lack of stability. Prior knowledge, e.g. as expert demonstrations, is often available but challenging to leverage to mitigate these issues. In this paper, we propose General Reinforced Imitation (GRI), a novel method which combines benefits from exploration and expert data and is straightforward to implement over any off-policy RL algorithm. We make one simplifying hypothesis: expert demonstrations can be seen as perfect data whose underlying policy gets a constant high reward. Based on this assumption, GRI introduces the notion of offline demonstration agents. This agent sends expert data which are processed both concurrently and indistinguishably with the experiences coming from the online RL exploration agent. We show that our approach enables major improvements on vision-based autonomous driving in urban environments. We further validate the GRI method on Mujoco continuous control tasks with different off-policy RL algorithms. Our method ranked first on the CARLA Leaderboard and outperforms World on Rails, the previous state-of-the-art, by 17%.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Spatial machine-learning model diagnostics: a model-agnostic distance-based approach

While significant progress has been made towards explaining black-box machine-learning (ML) models, there is still a distinct lack of diagnostic tools that elucidate the spatial behaviour of ML models in terms of predictive skill and variable importance. This contribution proposes spatial prediction error profiles (SPEPs) and spatial variable importance profiles (SVIPs) as novel model-agnostic assessment and interpretation tools for spatial prediction models with a focus on prediction distance. Their suitability is demonstrated in two case studies representing a regionalization task in an environmental-science context, and a classification task from remotely-sensed land cover classification. In these case studies, the SPEPs and SVIPs of geostatistical methods, linear models, random forest, and hybrid algorithms show striking differences but also relevant similarities. Limitations of related cross-validation techniques are outlined, and the case is made that modelers should focus their model assessment and interpretation on the intended spatial prediction horizon. The range of autocorrelation, in contrast, is not a suitable criterion for defining spatial cross-validation test sets. The novel diagnostic tools enrich the toolkit of spatial data science, and may improve ML model interpretation, selection, and design.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Towards a Classification of Multi-Faced Independence: A Representation-Theoretic Approach

We attack the classification problem of multi-faced independences, the first non-trivial example being Voiculescu's bi-freeness. While the present paper does not achieve a complete classification, it formalizes the idea of lifting an operator on a pre-Hilbert space in a "universal" way to a larger product space, which is key for the construction of (old and new) examples. It will be shown how universal lifts can be used to construct very well-behaved (multi-faced) independences in general. Furthermore, we entirely classify universal lifts to the tensor product and to the free product of pre-Hilbert spaces. Our work brings to light surprising new examples of 2-faced independences. Most noteworthy, for many known 2-faced independences, we find that they admit continuous deformations within the class of 2-faced independences, showing in particular that, in contrast with the single faced case, this class is infinite (and even uncountable).
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

DeepGuard: A Framework for Safeguarding Autonomous Driving Systems from Inconsistent Behavior

The deep neural networks (DNNs)based autonomous driving systems (ADSs) are expected to reduce road accidents and improve safety in the transportation domain as it removes the factor of human error from driving tasks. The DNN based ADS sometimes may exhibit erroneous or unexpected behaviors due to unexpected driving conditions which may cause accidents. It is not possible to generalize the DNN model performance for all driving conditions. Therefore, the driving conditions that were not considered during the training of the ADS may lead to unpredictable consequences for the safety of autonomous vehicles. This study proposes an autoencoder and time series analysis based anomaly detection system to prevent the safety critical inconsistent behavior of autonomous vehicles at runtime. Our approach called DeepGuard consists of two components. The first component, the inconsistent behavior predictor, is based on an autoencoder and time series analysis to reconstruct the driving scenarios. Based on reconstruction error and threshold it determines the normal and unexpected driving scenarios and predicts potential inconsistent behavior. The second component provides on the fly safety guards, that is, it automatically activates healing strategies to prevent inconsistencies in the behavior. We evaluated the performance of DeepGuard in predicting the injected anomalous driving scenarios using already available open sourced DNN based ADSs in the Udacity simulator. Our simulation results show that the best variant of DeepGuard can predict up to 93 percent on the CHAUFFEUR ADS, 83 percent on DAVE2 ADS, and 80 percent of inconsistent behavior on the EPOCH ADS model, outperforming SELFORACLE and DeepRoad. Overall, DeepGuard can prevent up to 89 percent of all predicted inconsistent behaviors of ADS by executing predefined safety guards.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
arxiv.org

Topic-aware latent models for representation learning on networks

Network representation learning (NRL) methods have received significant attention over the last years thanks to their success in several graph analysis problems, including node classification, link prediction, and clustering. Such methods aim to map each vertex of the network into a low-dimensional space in a way that the structural information of the network is preserved. Of particular interest are methods based on random walks; such methods transform the network into a collection of node sequences, aiming to learn node representations by predicting the context of each node within the sequence. In this paper, we introduce TNE, a generic framework to enhance the embeddings of nodes acquired by means of random walk-based approaches with topic-based information. Similar to the concept of topical word embeddings in Natural Language Processing, the proposed model first assigns each node to a latent community with the favor of various statistical graph models and community detection methods and then learns the enhanced topic-aware representations. We evaluate our methodology in two downstream tasks: node classification and link prediction. The experimental results demonstrate that by incorporating node and community embeddings, we are able to outperform widely-known baseline NRL models.
COMPUTERS
Electronic Engineering Times

Hailo Enabling the Move to Next Levels of Autonomous Driving

There are still a lot of challenges that need ironing out for the automotive industry to move on to the next levels of autonomy. The artificial intelligence (AI) chip industry is heating up, with huge investments being poured into a lot of startups this year. But according to Hailo CEO Orr Danon, there are not a lot of companies that are delivering a really game-changing solution that can be productized.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Neuro-Hotnet: A Graph Theoretic Approach for Brain FC Estimation

Functional connectivity (FC) for quantifying interactions between regions of the brain is commonly estimated from functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI). There has been increasing interest in the potential of multimodal imaging to obtain more robust estimates of FC in high-dimensional settings. Recent work has found uses for graphical algorithms in combining fMRI signals with structural connectivity estimated from diffusion tensor imaging (DTI) for FC estimation. At the same time new algorithms focused on de novo identification of graphical subnetworks with significant levels of connectivity are finding other biological applications with great success. Such algorithms develop notions of graphical influence that aid in revealing subnetworks of interest while maintaining rigorous statistical control on discoveries. We develop a novel algorithm adapting some of these methods to FC estimation with computational efficiency and scalability. Our proposed algorithm leverages a graphical random walk on DTI data to define a new measure of structural influence that highlights connected components of maximal interest. The subnetwork topology is then compared to a suitable null hypothesis using permutation testing. Finally, individual discovered components are tested for significance. Extensive simulations show our method is comparable in power to those currently in use while being fast, robust, and simple to implement. We also analyze task-fMRI data from the Human Connectome Project database and find novel insights into brain interactions during the performance of a motor task. It is anticipated that the transparency and flexibility of our approach will prove valuable as further understanding of the structure-function relationship informs the future of network estimation. Scalability will also only become more important as neurological data become more granular and grow in dimension.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Learning to Navigate in a VUCA Environment: Hierarchical Multi-expert Approach

Despite decades of efforts, robot navigation in a real scenario with volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity (VUCA for short), remains a challenging topic. Inspired by the central nervous system (CNS), we propose a hierarchical multi-expert learning framework for autonomous navigation in a VUCA environment. With a heuristic exploration mechanism considering target location, path cost, and safety level, the upper layer performs simultaneous map exploration and route-planning to avoid trapping in a blind alley, similar to the cerebrum in the CNS. Using a local adaptive model fusing multiple discrepant strategies, the lower layer pursuits a balance between collision-avoidance and go-straight strategies, acting as the cerebellum in the CNS. We conduct simulation and real-world experiments on multiple platforms, including legged and wheeled robots. Experimental results demonstrate our algorithm outperforms the existing methods in terms of task achievement, time efficiency, and security.
COMPUTERS
VentureBeat

Helm.ai raises $26M for ‘unsupervised’ autonomous driving software

Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event. Helm.ai, a startup creating software for autonomous vehicles, today announced that it raised $26 million in series...
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A Universal End-to-End Approach to Portfolio Optimization via Deep Learning

We propose a universal end-to-end framework for portfolio optimization where asset distributions are directly obtained. The designed framework circumvents the traditional forecasting step and avoids the estimation of the covariance matrix, lifting the bottleneck for generalizing to a large amount of instruments. Our framework has the flexibility of optimizing various objective functions including Sharpe ratio, mean-variance trade-off etc. Further, we allow for short selling and study several constraints attached to objective functions. In particular, we consider cardinality, maximum position for individual instrument and leverage. These constraints are formulated into objective functions by utilizing several neural layers and gradient ascent can be adopted for optimization. To ensure the robustness of our framework, we test our methods on two datasets. Firstly, we look at a synthetic dataset where we demonstrate that weights obtained from our end-to-end approach are better than classical predictive methods. Secondly, we apply our framework on a real-life dataset with historical observations of hundreds of instruments with a testing period of more than 20 years.
MARKETS
arxiv.org

Three approaches to supervised learning for compositional data with pairwise logratios

The common approach to compositional data analysis is to transform the data by means of logratios. Logratios between pairs of compositional parts (pairwise logratios) are the easiest to interpret in many research problems. When the number of parts is large, some form of logratio selection is a must, for instance by means of an unsupervised learning method based on a stepwise selection of the pairwise logratios that explain the largest percentage of the logratio variance in the compositional dataset. In this article we present three alternative stepwise supervised learning methods to select the pairwise logratios that best explain a dependent variable in a generalized linear model, each geared for a specific problem. The first method features unrestricted search, where any pairwise logratio can be selected. This method has a complex interpretation if some pairs of parts in the logratios overlap, but it leads to the most accurate predictions. The second method restricts parts to occur only once, which makes the corresponding logratios intuitively interpretable. The third method uses additive logratios, so that $K-1$ selected logratios involve exactly $K$ parts. This method in fact searches for the subcomposition with the highest explanatory power. Once the subcomposition is identified, the researcher's favourite logratio representation may be used in subsequent analyses, not only pairwise logratios. Our methodology allows logratios or non-compositional covariates to be forced into the models based on theoretical knowledge, and various stopping criteria are available based on information measures or statistical significance with the Bonferroni correction. We present an illustration of the three approaches on a dataset from a study predicting Crohn's disease. The first method excels in terms of predictive power, and the other two in interpretability.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A Variation-Aware Quantum Circuit Mapping Approach Based on Multi-agent Cooperation

The quantum circuit mapping approach is an indispensable part of the software stack for the noisy intermediatescale quantum device. It has a significant impact on the reliability of computational tasks on NISQ devices. To improve the overall fidelity of physical circuits, we propose a quantum circuit mapping method based on multi-agent cooperation. This approach considers the Spatio-temporal variation of quantum operation quality on the NISQ device when inserting ancillary operation. It consists of two core components: the qubit placement algorithm and the qubit routing method. The qubit placement algorithm exploits the iterated local search framework to find a desirable initial mapping for the reduced symmetric form of the original circuit. The qubit routing method generates the physical circuit through multi-agent communication and collaboration. Each agent inserts the ancillary gates independently according to its environment state. The quality of the physical circuit evolves according to an information-exchanging mechanism between agents, which combines the local search and global search. To experiment on the benchmark circuits (with hundreds of quantum gates) beyond the capacity of current NISQ devices, we build a noisy simulator with gate error 10x lower than that of the latest NISQ device of IBM. The experimental results confirm the performance of our approach in improving circuit fidelity. Compared with the stateof-the-art method, our method can improve the success rate by 25.86% on average and 95.42% at maximum.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

HADFL: Heterogeneity-aware Decentralized Federated Learning Framework

Federated learning (FL) supports training models on geographically distributed devices. However, traditional FL systems adopt a centralized synchronous strategy, putting high communication pressure and model generalization challenge. Existing optimizations on FL either fail to speedup training on heterogeneous devices or suffer from poor communication efficiency. In this paper, we propose HADFL, a framework that supports decentralized asynchronous training on heterogeneous devices. The devices train model locally with heterogeneity-aware local steps using local data. In each aggregation cycle, they are selected based on probability to perform model synchronization and aggregation. Compared with the traditional FL system, HADFL can relieve the central server's communication pressure, efficiently utilize heterogeneous computing power, and can achieve a maximum speedup of 3.15x than decentralized-FedAvg and 4.68x than Pytorch distributed training scheme, respectively, with almost no loss of convergence accuracy.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
foodlogistics.com

Robotics Acquisition Empowers Farmers and Growers with Autonomous Driving Technology

Fieldin acquired Midnight Robotics to create what is said to be a first-of-its-kind combination of a sensor-based operational farming platform with autonomous driving technologies to empower growers in the day-to-day management of their farms. Fieldin is already deploying its combined autonomous farming platform in major farms in California and plans additional deployments of the end-to-end system in the coming months.
INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

SPLDExtraTrees: Robust machine learning approach for predicting kinase inhibitor resistance

Drug resistance is a major threat to the global health and a significant concern throughout the clinical treatment of diseases and drug development. The mutation in proteins that is related to drug binding is a common cause for adaptive drug resistance. Therefore, quantitative estimations of how mutations would affect the interaction between a drug and the target protein would be of vital significance for the drug development and the clinical practice. Computational methods that rely on molecular dynamics simulations, Rosetta protocols, as well as machine learning methods have been proven to be capable of predicting ligand affinity changes upon protein mutation. However, the severely limited sample size and heavy noise induced overfitting and generalization issues have impeded wide adoption of machine learning for studying drug resistance. In this paper, we propose a robust machine learning method, termed SPLDExtraTrees, which can accurately predict ligand binding affinity changes upon protein mutation and identify resistance-causing mutations. Especially, the proposed method ranks training data following a specific scheme that starts with easy-to-learn samples and gradually incorporates harder and diverse samples into the training, and then iterates between sample weight recalculations and model updates. In addition, we calculate additional physics-based structural features to provide the machine learning model with the valuable domain knowledge on proteins for this data-limited predictive tasks. The experiments substantiate the capability of the proposed method for predicting kinase inhibitor resistance under three scenarios, and achieves predictive accuracy comparable to that of molecular dynamics and Rosetta methods with much less computational costs.
SCIENCE
automotiveworld.com

What is limiting the autonomous driving rollout?

Taking the technological world by storm, autonomous driving technology has proven to be immensely beneficial to society. Although a relatively new innovation, it is apparent that the rise in autonomous vehicles (AVs) will be accompanied by a host of benefits. AVs are projected to reduce air pollution by up to 60%, cut travel time by as much as 40%, and reduce traffic accidents and casualties by as much as 90%.[1] In addition to being a massive asset to the general public, the AVs used in transportation and delivery services are bound to benefit businesses by decreasing transportation costs.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy