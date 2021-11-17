ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Paul: Joshua, Fury, and Tyson All Know I’m Boxing’s Best Thing

By Curtis Calhoun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe always polarizing YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul claims that his emergence has made some of Boxing’s greatest legends take notice. Paul has gone from a relative afterthought to one of Boxing’s most prominent personalities within a year. He’s earned wins over former UFC stars Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley and...

Jake Paul to face Tommy Fury at Amelie Arena

November 12, 2021 - Controversial Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is heading to Tampa Bay for his next bout - facing an actual boxer for the first time in Tommy Fury. The fight will take place on Dec. 18 at Amelie Arena. Paul is coming off an 8-round split decision victory over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, and Fury will be Paul’s first opponent with previous boxing experience. Fury will also be the first opponent not significantly older than Paul. Fury, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s half-brother, enters the ring at 7-0 with four knockouts. Paul is 4-0 with three knockouts. Showtime pay-per-view will stream the fight live, which also features former NBA All-Star Deron Williams facing former NFL Pro Bowl running back Frank Gore in a four-round heavyweight bout. Ticket prices have yet to be announced.
Boxing Scene

Tyson Fury: If Tommy Can't KO Jake Paul, He Ain't Coming Home!

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is helping prepare his younger brother, Tommy Fury (7-0, 4 KOs), for the upcoming fight with social media star Jake Paul (4-0, 3 KOs). Their Showtime Pay-Per-View fight takes place on December 18, at AMALIE Arena in Tampa, Florida. Also on the card, unified featherweight...
BoxingNews24.com

Jake Paul – Tommy Fury Showtime Quotes & Photos

Paul and Fury Put Their Undefeated Pro Boxing Records on the Line Saturday, December 18 Live on SHOWTIME PPV® at AMALIE Arena in Tampa, Fla. International superstar Jake “The Problem Child” Paul met with the media at a press event Monday at AMALIE Arena in Tampa ahead of his showdown with U.K. reality TV star Tommy “TNT” Fury. The two professional boxers will put their undefeated records on the line in the main event of a SHOWTIME PPV event live from AMALIE Arena on Saturday, December 18.
MMA Fighting

Amanda Serrano faces Miriam Gutiérrez in co-main event of Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury boxing card

Amanda Serrano will once again compete in the co-main event slot of a Jake Paul headlined fight card. Promotional officials announced on Monday that Serrano will face Miriam Gutiérrez in a 135-pound matchup at One Will Fall. The event, which will feature Paul facing Tommy Fury in the main event, takes place Dec. 18 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., and will air on Showtime PPV.
Boxing Scene

Video: Jake Paul Discusses Tommy Fury Showdown, Training, More

(Video by Ryan Burton) - International super star Jake “The Problem Child” Paul will face undefeated professional boxer and U.K. reality TV star Tommy “TNT” Fury in a sanctioned eight-round cruiserweight bout after months of heated back-and-forth between the two men. Paul and Fury will headline a SHOWTIME PPV event...
fightsports.tv

Anthony Joshua Advised To Let Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk Happen

If Anthony Joshua delayed his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, then Tyson Fury could potentially step in and face Usyk in a full division unification match. This seems to be what Tyson Fury’s co-promoters Bob Arum and Frank Warren are hoping for. “I think it would be maybe wise to not...
MMA Fighting

Former NFL star Frank Gore set to box Deron Williams on Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury undercard

Two decorated athletes will be making their professional boxing debuts on Dec. 18. Former NFL star Frank Gore has officially signed on to fight former NBA point guard Deron Williams in a four-round heavyweight boxing match on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury boxing event, which is promoted by Showtime Sports and takes place at Amelie Arena in Tampa, Fla. The bout will be contested with a 215-pound weight limit with 10-ounce gloves.
firstsportz.com

“I’m shaking,” Jake Paul ambiguously reacts to Tommy Fury’s motivated tweet to threaten Paul of losing ahead of their Dec. 18 fight

Many believe that undefeated pro-boxer-cum-Youtube Jake Paul is now facing the real challenge in former reality show celebrity and undefeated boxer Tommy Fury. This took more than expected to come to fruition, but the deal is done resolving some money issues from Fury’s side and the fight takes place on December 18, 2021, at Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida, USA.
