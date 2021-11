With Sora being the final fighter to arrive in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the huge ever-growing mural featuring every fighter in the game is now, finally, complete. Smash Bros boss Masahiro Sakurai recently displayed a print of the finished piece on his wall, and we here at Nintendo Life Towers have the same image as our wallpaper, proudly spread across two monitors. It's large enough to handle many more than a measly two displays we've got, and it has been a non-insignificant factor in our wanting one of those fancy ultra-wide monitors.

