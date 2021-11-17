ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Lightstream and Elgato fire off at Streamlabs for copying their homework

By Erron Kelly, @skrattybones
VentureBeat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLivestreaming service Streamlabs got caught with its hand in the cookie jar. Lightstream, a competitor to Streamlabs in the live streaming business, took to Twitter with a meme to point out how similar Streamlabs’ new Streamlabs Studio website looks compared to Lightstream’s own. Console streaming has historically had issues....

venturebeat.com

Comments / 0

