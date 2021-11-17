Lightstream and Elgato fire off at Streamlabs for copying their homework

If there’s a piece of tech at the center of Elgato’s home streaming lineup, it’s the Stream Deck. While the company may have started o0ut simply providing capture cards to stream console games (well before that feature was ever baked right into your console), the soft rectangular shape of the HD60s no longer stands as the centerpiece of Elgato’s empire. The nexus of everything that Elgato does, Stream Deck provides near limitless options for how it can be integrated into your setup, not only from a streaming perspective, but far beyond. Don’t envision yourself as that next great content creator? Can’t land a shot in Fortnite to save your life? That’s okay. Acting as a singular interface that can interface with, well, just about anything, Stream Deck is a must-have piece of tech if you spend your days working at a computer, and even has some creative ways to use it if you don’t (think smart home integrations…). In fact, Elgato has numerous videos on the very subject of using Stream Deck for things outside of just streaming.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO