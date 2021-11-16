ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas-phase spectroscopy of photostable PAH ions from the mid- to far-infrared

By Sandra D. Wiersma, Alessandra Candian, Joost M. Bakker, Annemieke Petrignani
 8 days ago

We present gas-phase InfraRed Multiple Photon Dissociation (IRMPD) spectroscopy of cationic phenanthrene, pyrene, and perylene over the 100$-$1700 cm$^{-1}$ (6-95 $\mu$m) spectral range. This range covers both local vibrational modes involving C$-$C and C$-$H bonds in the mid-IR, and large-amplitude skeletal modes in the far-IR. The experiments were done using the...

