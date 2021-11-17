ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

7 Things Your Pets Vet Says ‘Please Don’t Feed’ at Thanksgiving

By Brandi
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Is your dog or cat a total member of your family? Will they have a special dinner at Thanksgiving or Christmas too? Well, before you go ahead and start feeding them their own Turkey dinner, there are a few things that your Veterinarian wants you to think twice about....

943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Vet: Don't give pets people food at holidays

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dr. Jon Austin, DVM notes that it is important not to include your pet in the people food at holiday gatherings. "With the holidays coming here, we're going to have lots of gatherings of people and wonderful treats and food to eat," Austin said. "It's always a situation where the pets can get involved either intentionally or accidentally and get into things that are too much for them."
HUTCHINSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Your Dog#Vets#Cat#Veterinarian#The Humane Society
DogTime

November Is Pet Diabetes Month! Help Raise Awareness

November is designated as Pet Diabetes Month. The goal is to raise awareness and help humans recognize diabetes in their animals so they can seek treatment. The post November Is Pet Diabetes Month! Help Raise Awareness appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
KTUL

Dogs pulled from Tulsa Animal Welfare experiencing virus symptoms

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A virus known as distemper has shut down Tulsa Animal Welfare through the end of the month. The virus can be deadly to dogs. Dr. David Bailey, a veterinarian with TAW, shared details on Wednesday. "We have five animals with confirmed positive tests, and we have...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Florida Weekly

When pets won’t eat: How to decide if they need to see the vet

When pets won’t eat, they’re described as anorexic — not in the same way as humans, where the word describes an eating disorder that has a psychological component, but rather, as a refusal to eat. Pets with what’s called true anorexia have no interest in eating, while those with pseudo-anorexia are hungry but may not want to eat because of pain associated with picking up, chewing or swallowing food, or because they don’t feel well for some other reason. And some pets are just picky about what they choose to eat, having specific preferences about proteins, flavors, textures and even food bowl sizes and shapes.
PETS
walterborolive.com

FoCCAS feeds pets for free

PRESS RELEASE - Friends of Colleton County Animals Shelter (FoCCAS) will once again be offering free pet food and kitty litter to Colleton County pet owners on Saturday, November 13th from 10 a.m. – noon (or until supply is exhausted). Pick up will take place at Rock Solid Church located at 2000 Cottageville Hwy. Residents can receive up to three items of pet food/litter per vehicle. This donation program is made possible by the generosity of online pet supply retailer Chewy and in part by the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS).
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
distinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Gigantic Herd of Elk Crosses Road in Paradise Valley

It's special enough to see a big herd of elk cross the road in Montana, but to see it against such a stunning backdrop really makes our day. Just look at the way the mist shrouds the mountains - even a grey day in Paradise Valley, in our opinion, puts the sunniest day just about anywhere else to shame. But we're hardly impartial.
ANIMALS
News4Jax.com

Keep Your Pet Happy & Healthy with Forever Vets

Forever Vets Animal Hospital aims to help keep fur babies happy and healthy. With numerous locations in the Jacksonville area, there is a convenient location for everyone. Forever Vets also has affordable wellness plans that help cover the cost of vaccines and much more. To find out more you can head to forevervets.com or check out their social media to stay up-to-date on their community events.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
94.3 Lite FM

Value of Old Wasp Nests Shock Hudson Valley Residents

Do you have an empty wasp or hornet nest hanging around? You could pay some bills by selling it. I think I might have found my new side hustle. Did anyone know that these things were so valuable? It's been rough for many people financially over the past few years. Many people have relied on a second source of income whether it be a part time job or even a side hustle to makes ends meet.
ANIMALS
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy