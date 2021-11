The Amboy High School Lady Clippers volleyball team hosted a Pink Night Oct. 7, raising over $6,000 for the CGH Health Foundation Women’s Health Program. Because of their generosity, women living in the Sauk Valley area, who are in need of health services, will be able to receive a screening mammogram with no out-of-pocket costs, regardless of insurance coverage or ability to pay. In addition, if more tests such as diagnostic screenings, ultrasounds, breast biopsies or MRIs are needed, the Foundation will help pay for a portion of these costs. Proceeds will also provide CGH Medical Center cancer patients with comfort bags. Shown receiving the check is Foundation Development Officer Amanda Blaine.

AMBOY, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO