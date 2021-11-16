ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hydrogenation of accreting C-atoms and CO molecules -- simulating ketene and acetaldehyde formation under dark and translucent cloud conditions

By Gleb Fedoseev, Danna Qasim, Ko-Ju Chuang, Sergio Ioppolo, Thanja Lamberts, Ewine F. van Dishoeck, Harold Linnartz
 8 days ago

Gleb Fedoseev, Danna Qasim, Ko-Ju Chuang, Sergio Ioppolo, Thanja Lamberts, Ewine F. van Dishoeck, Harold Linnartz. Simple and complex organic molecules (COMs) are observed along different phases of star and planet formation and have been successfully identified in prestellar environments such as dark and translucent clouds. Yet the picture of organic...

