The tidal quality of the hot Jupiter WASP-12b

By Michael Efroimsky, Valeri V. Makarov
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

WASP-12b stands out among the planets of its class of hot Jupiters because of the observed fast orbital decay attributed to tidal dissipation. The measured rate of the orbital period is $\stackrel{\bf\centerdot}{\textstyle{P}}_{\rm orb}\,=\,-\,29\pm3\;\mbox{ms/yr}\;$=$\;(9.2\pm1.0)\times10^{-10}\;\mbox{s/s}$. In the literature heretofore, all attempts to explain this high rate were based on the assumption that the...

