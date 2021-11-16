Michigan Football News On ‘Beat Ohio State Again’, Domani Jackson Visit, David Ojabo Coaching Rumors

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and linebacker David Ojabo proved, once again, whey they’re being recognized as the best pass-rushing duo in college football. During Saturday’s victory over Penn State, Hutchinson and Ojabo opened up things by sacking Nittany Lions QB Sean Clifford. They both put him on the ground during the first drive, quickly setting the tone for a long and physical contest for Clifford, who was later sacked by LB Junior Colson in the first half. By the end of the game, Clifford had gone down 7 times on sacks and had to duck and dodge numerous other times.

