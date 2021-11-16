ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Football News On ‘Beat Ohio State Again’, Domani Jackson Visit, David Ojabo Coaching Rumors

By Michigan Football Report
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan Football rumors, news and recruiting from @Chat Sportshost James Yoder on Tuesday November 16, 2021 - breaking down everything you need...

www.chatsports.com

The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan pass-rushers David Ojabo, Aidan Hutchinson have Penn State’s attention

Penn State head coach James Franklin is well aware of the problems Michigan pass-rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo have presented for opposing offenses this season. Ojabo, a first-year starter who is having a breakout season, leads the Big Ten with eight sacks, while Hutchinson, who was named a finalist Tuesday for the Lombardi Award, is second with seven.
MICHIGAN STATE
americanfootballinternational.com

Aberdeen to Ann Arbor: David Ojabo’s NFL draft stock rises with breakout season at Michigan

They say good things come to those who wait. This certainly rings true for David Ojabo and the Michigan Wolverines coaching staff. The Nigerian–born, Scotland–raised defender has developed from a slender unknown prospect to one of the college football’s most feared pass rushers. Michigan Wolverines defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald commented...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football: Hutchinson, Ojabo turn up the heat again vs. Nittany Lions

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and linebacker David Ojabo proved, once again, whey they’re being recognized as the best pass-rushing duo in college football. During Saturday’s victory over Penn State, Hutchinson and Ojabo opened up things by sacking Nittany Lions QB Sean Clifford. They both put him on the ground during the first drive, quickly setting the tone for a long and physical contest for Clifford, who was later sacked by LB Junior Colson in the first half. By the end of the game, Clifford had gone down 7 times on sacks and had to duck and dodge numerous other times.
MICHIGAN STATE
WolverineDigest

David Ojabo Is Flying Up Draft Boards

Everyone in the college football world knew about Aidan Hutchinson as the 2021 season approached, but no one knew about David Ojabo. The Nigerian-born, Scotland-raised former soccer and basketball player was a self-proclaimed "F-" during his freshman season at Michigan but now, he's a future first-round pick. Wherever you look,...
NFL
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
WKRC

Former Ohio State linebacker shot during his NFL bye week

COLUMBUS (WSYX/WTTE/WKRC) - Former Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison was struck by a stray bullet in the left calf on Sunday night, according to a statement released by the Baltimore Ravens. According to the Ravens, Harrison was attending a gathering in Cleveland when he was shot. He sustained a non-life-threatening...
NFL
The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Reason TCU fired Gary Patterson revealed?

TCU on Sunday surprisingly parted ways with Gary Patterson as head coach even though he had been extremely successful at the school. Though the Horned Frogs were 3-5 this season, Patterson’s firing was surprising; few saw it coming. Maybe TCU was concerned with the trajectory of the football program the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Another College Football Coach Reportedly Fired On Sunday

Schools are not waiting until the season ends to fire their head football coach. We’ve seen several get the boot already in the last few weeks. Troy’s Chip Lindsey is the latest coach to get canned. Lindsey has been let go with one game left on the schedule, according to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Paul Finebaum’s Admission

Over the years, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has repeatedly criticized Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football program, mocking the Ann Arbor school for their lack of success on a national stage. In somewhat stunning fashion, though, Finebaum is changing his tune. Yes, the ESPN college football analyst...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

It’s officially rivalry week. Next Saturday, college football teams across the country will play their final games of the regular season. Few games, if any, will be bigger than the one taking place in Ann Arbor. Michigan is set to host Ohio State at the Big House. Both the Wolverines...
MICHIGAN STATE

