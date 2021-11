Mississippi State Auditor Shad White has referred a case to the state’s attorney general involving NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre and nine others who received millions in welfare dollars that should have gone to help the state’s poorest. The famed quarterback and Mississippi native received $1.1 million in funds from a nonprofit whose founder has since been indicted on state and federal charges for their alleged role in the largest embezzlement scheme in state history.

