Organizations must prepare for cyberattacks from all angles – state-backed, internal, and external actors – heightening the need for a Zero Trust security model. Ransomware attacks are becoming increasingly pervasive and malicious, shifting from days of simply deploying disruptive malware to new territory of exfiltrating sensitive, privileged data in return for significant payouts. It’s become big business. Attacks continue to plague organizations across all industries, from gasoline suppliers and universities to financial institutions. These attacks aren’t just coming from the outside. Nearly half (48%) of employees and leaders have been approached directly to help in planning ransomware attacks, revealed Hitachi ID in a new survey published today.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO