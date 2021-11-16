National GIS Day

Please join us for the annual celebration of GIS Day on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. The virtual event will begin at 11:10 a.m. with an introductory session on what a Geographic Information System (GIS) is and how you can use it for a variety of applications. Following this overview, a panel of experts will convene to discuss GIS projects, interests, and careers. The panelists are from a variety of disciplines at Vanderbilt University and elsewhere. Join us to learn about a wide array of GIS applications and bring questions about how you might use GIS in your own work.
Comments / 0