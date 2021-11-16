ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

National GIS Day

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 8 days ago

Geographic Information Systems (GIS) integrates hardware,...

desoto.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

Related
High Country News

Professional GIS Services

Custom Geospatial Solutions is available for all of your Geographic Information Systems (GIS) needs. Affordable, flexible and accurate data visualization and analysis for any sized project. Over 10 years of GIS expertise in the environmental consulting field. Broad experience in permitting, alternative energy, habitat conservation plans, data management, and more.
TECHNOLOGY
Vanderbilt University News

Join in the GIS Day Program on Nov. 17

Please join us for the annual celebration of GIS Day on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. The virtual event will begin at 11:10 a.m. with an introductory session on what a Geographic Information System (GIS) is and how you can use it for a variety of applications. Following this overview, a panel of experts will convene to discuss GIS projects, interests, and careers. The panelists are from a variety of disciplines at Vanderbilt University and elsewhere. Join us to learn about a wide array of GIS applications and bring questions about how you might use GIS in your own work.
TECHNOLOGY
Seattle, Washington

Happy GIS Day, Wednesday, November 17

GIS Day is an annual event celebrating the technology of geographic information systems (GIS) that was initiated by spatial analytics world-leader Esri. For almost 20 years, GIS Day has been a day of gatherings and celebration of the important work done by the GIS community globally. GIS Day is dedicated to showing, teaching, and inspiring others to use GIS technology towards a better world.
SEATTLE, WA
wateronline.com

Innovative Ways Municipalities Use GIS

Geographic information systems have long been widely used to solve problems of state and municipal administration. There are many examples of successful and poor implementation of GIS in the practice of the respective bodies. Of course, the effectiveness of using GIS is determined by many factors, and probably, not only by choosing software from one or vendor.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gis Day#Gis
ScienceAlert

Magnetic Anomaly in New Mexico Reveals an Invisible Signature of Meteorite Impacts

Meteor impact sites might seem like easy things to recognize, with giant craters in Earth's surface showing where these far-flung objects finally came to a violent stop. But it's not always that way.  Sometimes those impact scars are healed over, disguised by layers of dirt and vegetation, or worn smooth again by the elements over vast stretches of time. Now scientists have found a way to detect these hidden impact sites. Think about a big chunk of space rock getting close to its final destination on Earth. Meteoroids can enter Earth's atmosphere as fast as 72 kilometers per second (160,000 mph), but...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
CBS Tampa

Deep Sea Mystery; Researchers Recover Ancient Mammoth Tusk Off Central Coast

MONTEREY (CBS SF) — It was discovery that raised a few eyebrows and even quickened the pulses of the deep sea researchers at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute. During a deep sea exploration dive 185 miles off the Central California coast in 2019, the camera on their remotely controlled probe flash on the image of what looked like an elephant’s tusk. Only able to collect a small piece at the time, the researchers returned in July to retrieve the complete specimen from it 10,000-feet deep resting place and now have discovered the just over 3-foot tusk is from a Columbian mammoth. The...
WILDLIFE
Pitt News

‘New level of understanding’: Pitt celebrates world GIS day

By moving a stone on his property, a Belgian farmer accidentally moved the border between Belgium and France in May 2021. Ruth Mostern said situations like this show how maps have a relationship with the real world. “The world creates the map to be a certain kind of way,” Mostern,...
TECHNOLOGY
sfwmd.gov

SFWMD Celebrates GIS Day with Spotlight on Drone Program’s Contributions to Resiliency Efforts

Did you know the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) uses cutting-edge Geographic Information Systems (GIS) technology to monitor and protect water resources? This week, we’re celebrating GIS Day on Nov. 17, 2021 by focusing on the highly specialized GIS equipment we use to gather, analyze and map geographic data. GIS technology is a powerful tool used around the world to make informed decisions that impact the future.
ELECTRONICS
lawrencevillega.org

City of Lawrenceville Releases New GIS Hub in Celebration of GIS Day

Local data and interactive maps can now be found in one place online with ease. The City of Lawrenceville is now offering a new Geographic Information System (GIS) Hub that utilizes interactive maps and real-time information that help make finding resources a breeze. The GIS Hub provides a wealth of...
TECHNOLOGY
villanova.edu

Geo Week: Geospatial Tech for the Military, GIS and the Environment

Recognizing that young Americans have a gap in their understanding of geography and their roles as global citizens, National Geographic “created Geography Awareness Week to raise awareness to this dangerous deficiency in American education and excite people about geography as both a discipline and as a part of everyday life… Each third week of November, students, families, and community members focus on the importance of geography by hosting events; using lessons, games, and challenges in the classroom; and often meet with policymakers and business leaders.”
VILLANOVA, PA
ScienceAlert

NASA Reveals Bold Plan to Put a Nuclear Reactor on The Moon Within 10 Years

The Moon awaits. After long decades in which no human being set foot on the lunar surface, we are heading back. And quite soon. As part of the NASA-led Artemis program, astronauts are returning to the lunar environment as soon as 2024, with a view to ultimately establishing a long-term human presence on the Moon – a place we haven't seen in person since 1972. To live and work on the Moon, though, astronauts will need power and plenty of it, and there's no power grid on the Moon. While any number of creative solutions might be able to help fix that problem,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sanluisaz.gov

City of San Luis Celebrates GIS Day

San Luis, Arizona – The City of San Luis celebrated Geographic Information System (GIS) Day on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, showcasing how geography and the real-world applications of GIS are making a difference in business, government and society. The City of San Luis, through the Planning and Zoning Department, uses...
SAN LUIS, AZ
labelandnarrowweb.com

GIS appoints new engineering director

GIS (Global Inkjet Systems) has announced the appointment of Steve Williamson to the new position of engineering director. This role brings a high-level focus to the company’s future development roadmap and underlines the company’s core commitment to market-leading product design and continuous R&D. Williamson has over 25 years of related,...
BUSINESS
vt.edu

Entrepreneurship celebrated on National Entrepreneurs Day

After working in the same career for 25 years and going through two rounds of acquisitions, Julie Bishop felt an urge to explore a different path. Yes, she had enjoyed the perks: good checks, quality benefits, and a nice retirement plan. Yet Bishop, who graduated with a master’s degree in food science and technology from the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Virginia Tech in 1992, wanted something new and exciting. Those feelings brought her to a career crossroads.
BLACKSBURG, VA
thecheyennepost.com

LCCC to Host GIS Day Open House

In Celebration of GIS Day, Laramie County Community College will host an open house on November 17, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. LCCC faculty and staff, along with local GIS professionals, will be on hand to showcase how Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and other geospatial technologies are used to solve problems in our everyday lives. These “intelligent” maps and technologies are applicable in any career field.
EDUCATION
Sourcing Journal

ESG Outlook: Amina Razvi of Sustainable Apparel Coalition on Credible Assessments

In this Q&A, Amina Razvi, executive director, Sustainable Apparel Coalition, discusses boosting credibility in sustainability assessments. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ENVIRONMENT
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
70K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy