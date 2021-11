I don’t know about you, but when I get a powerful piece of equipment, nothing cools down my excitement at the new shiny faster than some needless particle effects that pour off of my character’s body; I don’t need my shoulderpads to spill with energy like a poorly sealed nuclear reactor to know that I’ve gotten a stats boost. Apparently a number of Guild Wars 2 players felt similarly about the visual effects of the Aurora, Vision, and Coalescence legendary trinkets that were introduced in July’s Legendary Armory update, as they asked the devs to grant an option to toggle the effects off. Now, with today’s patch, players will be able to do just that.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO