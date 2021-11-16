ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coarse-to-fine Animal Pose and Shape Estimation

By Chen Li, Gim Hee Lee
 8 days ago

Most existing animal pose and shape estimation approaches reconstruct animal meshes with a parametric SMAL model. This is because the low-dimensional pose and shape parameters of the SMAL model makes it easier for deep networks to learn the high-dimensional animal meshes. However, the SMAL model is learned from scans of toy...

Leveraging Geometry for Shape Estimation from a Single RGB Image

Predicting 3D shapes and poses of static objects from a single RGB image is an important research area in modern computer vision. Its applications range from augmented reality to robotics and digital content creation. Typically this task is performed through direct object shape and pose predictions which is inaccurate. A promising research direction ensures meaningful shape predictions by retrieving CAD models from large scale databases and aligning them to the objects observed in the image. However, existing work does not take the object geometry into account, leading to inaccurate object pose predictions, especially for unseen objects. In this work we demonstrate how cross-domain keypoint matches from an RGB image to a rendered CAD model allow for more precise object pose predictions compared to ones obtained through direct predictions. We further show that keypoint matches can not only be used to estimate the pose of an object, but also to modify the shape of the object itself. This is important as the accuracy that can be achieved with object retrieval alone is inherently limited to the available CAD models. Allowing shape adaptation bridges the gap between the retrieved CAD model and the observed shape. We demonstrate our approach on the challenging Pix3D dataset. The proposed geometric shape prediction improves the AP mesh over the state-of-the-art from 33.2 to 37.8 on seen objects and from 8.2 to 17.1 on unseen objects. Furthermore, we demonstrate more accurate shape predictions without closely matching CAD models when following the proposed shape adaptation. Code is publicly available at this https URL .
6D Pose Estimation with Combined Deep Learning and 3D Vision Techniques for a Fast and Accurate Object Grasping

Real-time robotic grasping, supporting a subsequent precise object-in-hand operation task, is a priority target towards highly advanced autonomous systems. However, such an algorithm which can perform sufficiently-accurate grasping with time efficiency is yet to be found. This paper proposes a novel method with a 2-stage approach that combines a fast 2D object recognition using a deep neural network and a subsequent accurate and fast 6D pose estimation based on Point Pair Feature framework to form a real-time 3D object recognition and grasping solution capable of multi-object class scenes. The proposed solution has a potential to perform robustly on real-time applications, requiring both efficiency and accuracy. In order to validate our method, we conducted extensive and thorough experiments involving laborious preparation of our own dataset. The experiment results show that the proposed method scores 97.37% accuracy in 5cm5deg metric and 99.37% in Average Distance metric. Experiment results have shown an overall 62% relative improvement (5cm5deg metric) and 52.48% (Average Distance metric) by using the proposed method. Moreover, the pose estimation execution also showed an average improvement of 47.6% in running time. Finally, to illustrate the overall efficiency of the system in real-time operations, a pick-and-place robotic experiment is conducted and has shown a convincing success rate with 90% of accuracy. This experiment video is available at this https URL.
Sparse Steerable Convolutions: An Efficient Learning of SE(3)-Equivariant Features for Estimation and Tracking of Object Poses in 3D Space

As a basic component of SE(3)-equivariant deep feature learning, steerable convolution has recently demonstrated its advantages for 3D semantic analysis. The advantages are, however, brought by expensive computations on dense, volumetric data, which prevent its practical use for efficient processing of 3D data that are inherently sparse. In this paper, we propose a novel design of Sparse Steerable Convolution (SS-Conv) to address the shortcoming; SS-Conv greatly accelerates steerable convolution with sparse tensors, while strictly preserving the property of SE(3)-equivariance. Based on SS-Conv, we propose a general pipeline for precise estimation of object poses, wherein a key design is a Feature-Steering module that takes the full advantage of SE(3)-equivariance and is able to conduct an efficient pose refinement. To verify our designs, we conduct thorough experiments on three tasks of 3D object semantic analysis, including instance-level 6D pose estimation, category-level 6D pose and size estimation, and category-level 6D pose tracking. Our proposed pipeline based on SS-Conv outperforms existing methods on almost all the metrics evaluated by the three tasks. Ablation studies also show the superiority of our SS-Conv over alternative convolutions in terms of both accuracy and efficiency. Our code is released publicly at this https URL.
EMScore: Evaluating Video Captioning via Coarse-Grained and Fine-Grained Embedding Matching

Current metrics for video captioning are mostly based on the text-level comparison between reference and candidate captions. However, they have some insuperable drawbacks, e.g., they cannot handle videos without references, and they may result in biased evaluation due to the one-to-many nature of video-to-text and the neglect of visual relevance. From the human evaluator's viewpoint, a high-quality caption should be consistent with the provided video, but not necessarily be similar to the reference in literal or semantics. Inspired by human evaluation, we propose EMScore (Embedding Matching-based score), a novel reference-free metric for video captioning, which directly measures similarity between video and candidate captions. Benefit from the recent development of large-scale pre-training models, we exploit a well pre-trained vision-language model to extract visual and linguistic embeddings for computing EMScore. Specifically, EMScore combines matching scores of both coarse-grained (video and caption) and fine-grained (frames and words) levels, which takes the overall understanding and detailed characteristics of the video into account. Furthermore, considering the potential information gain, EMScore can be flexibly extended to the conditions where human-labeled references are available. Last but not least, we collect VATEX-EVAL and ActivityNet-FOIl datasets to systematically evaluate the existing metrics. VATEX-EVAL experiments demonstrate that EMScore has higher human correlation and lower reference dependency. ActivityNet-FOIL experiment verifies that EMScore can effectively identify "hallucinating" captions. The datasets will be released to facilitate the development of video captioning metrics. The code is available at: this https URL.
#Animals#Estimation#Translation#Generalization#Evidences#Smal#Mrgcn#Stanfordextra#Badja#Neurips2021#Machine Learning#Lg
Rethinking Keypoint Representations: Modeling Keypoints and Poses as Objects for Multi-Person Human Pose Estimation

In keypoint estimation tasks such as human pose estimation, heatmap-based regression is the dominant approach despite possessing notable drawbacks: heatmaps intrinsically suffer from quantization error and require excessive computation to generate and post-process. Motivated to find a more efficient solution, we propose a new heatmap-free keypoint estimation method in which individual keypoints and sets of spatially related keypoints (i.e., poses) are modeled as objects within a dense single-stage anchor-based detection framework. Hence, we call our method KAPAO (pronounced "Ka-Pow!") for Keypoints And Poses As Objects. We apply KAPAO to the problem of single-stage multi-person human pose estimation by simultaneously detecting human pose objects and keypoint objects and fusing the detections to exploit the strengths of both object representations. In experiments, we observe that KAPAO is significantly faster and more accurate than previous methods, which suffer greatly from heatmap post-processing. Moreover, the accuracy-speed trade-off is especially favourable in the practical setting when not using test-time augmentation. Our large model, KAPAO-L, achieves an AP of 70.6 on the Microsoft COCO Keypoints validation set without test-time augmentation, which is 2.5x faster and 4.0 AP more accurate than the next best single-stage model. Furthermore, KAPAO excels in the presence of heavy occlusion. On the CrowdPose test set, KAPAO-L achieves new state-of-the-art accuracy for a single-stage method with an AP of 68.9.
Pose Recognition in the Wild: Animal pose estimation using Agglomerative Clustering and Contrastive Learning

Animal pose estimation has recently come into the limelight due to its application in biology, zoology, and aquaculture. Deep learning methods have effectively been applied to human pose estimation. However, the major bottleneck to the application of these methods to animal pose estimation is the unavailability of sufficient quantities of labeled data. Though there are ample quantities of unlabelled data publicly available, it is economically impractical to label large quantities of data for each animal. In addition, due to the wide variety of body shapes in the animal kingdom, the transfer of knowledge across domains is ineffective. Given the fact that the human brain is able to recognize animal pose without requiring large amounts of labeled data, it is only reasonable that we exploit unsupervised learning to tackle the problem of animal pose recognition from the available, unlabelled data. In this paper, we introduce a novel architecture that is able to recognize the pose of multiple animals fromunlabelled data. We do this by (1) removing background information from each image and employing an edge detection algorithm on the body of the animal, (2) Tracking motion of the edge pixels and performing agglomerative clustering to segment body parts, (3) employing contrastive learning to discourage grouping of distant body parts together. Hence we are able to distinguish between body parts of the animal, based on their visual behavior, instead of the underlying anatomy. Thus, we are able to achieve a more effective classification of the data than their human-labeled counterparts. We test our model on the TigDog and WLD (WildLife Documentary) datasets, where we outperform state-of-the-art approaches by a significant margin. We also study the performance of our model on other public data to demonstrate the generalization ability of our model.
ACR-Pose: Adversarial Canonical Representation Reconstruction Network for Category Level 6D Object Pose Estimation

Recently, category-level 6D object pose estimation has achieved significant improvements with the development of reconstructing canonical 3D representations. However, the reconstruction quality of existing methods is still far from excellent. In this paper, we propose a novel Adversarial Canonical Representation Reconstruction Network named ACR-Pose. ACR-Pose consists of a Reconstructor and a Discriminator. The Reconstructor is primarily composed of two novel sub-modules: Pose-Irrelevant Module (PIM) and Relational Reconstruction Module (RRM). PIM tends to learn canonical-related features to make the Reconstructor insensitive to rotation and translation, while RRM explores essential relational information between different input modalities to generate high-quality features. Subsequently, a Discriminator is employed to guide the Reconstructor to generate realistic canonical representations. The Reconstructor and the Discriminator learn to optimize through adversarial training. Experimental results on the prevalent NOCS-CAMERA and NOCS-REAL datasets demonstrate that our method achieves state-of-the-art performance.
Investigation of the effect of surface phosphate ester dispersant on viscosity by coarse-grain modeling of BaTiO$_3$ slurry

To understand the role of phosphate ester dispersant, we investigated the rheology of a BaTiO$_3$ slurry. For the model case, a coarse-grain molecular dynamics (CGMD) simulation was performed with the butyral polymer didodecyl hydrogen phosphate (DHP), in the toluene/ethanol solvent. By systematically analyzing the effect of DHP from an atomic-scale first principle and from all-atom MD to micro-scale CGMD simulation, we investigated how the adsorption of a DHP dispersant on a BaTiO$_3$ surface affects the microstructure rheology of a BaTiO$_3$ slurry. The first-principle and all-atom MD simulation suggests that DHP molecules prefer to locate near the BaTiO$_3$ surface. CGMD simulation shows a reduction in viscosity with an increase in dispersants, suggesting that the dispersant population near the BaTiO$_3$ surface plays a key role in controlling the rheology of the BaTiO$_3$ slurry. In this study, we propose an approach for understanding the BaTiO$_3$ slurry with molecular-level simulations, which would be a useful tool for efficient optimization of slurry preparation.
Hierarchical Graph Networks for 3D Human Pose Estimation

Recent 2D-to-3D human pose estimation works tend to utilize the graph structure formed by the topology of the human skeleton. However, we argue that this skeletal topology is too sparse to reflect the body structure and suffer from serious 2D-to-3D ambiguity problem. To overcome these weaknesses, we propose a novel graph convolution network architecture, Hierarchical Graph Networks (HGN). It is based on denser graph topology generated by our multi-scale graph structure building strategy, thus providing more delicate geometric information. The proposed architecture contains three sparse-to-fine representation subnetworks organized in parallel, in which multi-scale graph-structured features are processed and exchange information through a novel feature fusion strategy, leading to rich hierarchical representations. We also introduce a 3D coarse mesh constraint to further boost detail-related feature learning. Extensive experiments demonstrate that our HGN achieves the state-of-the art performance with reduced network parameters.
Instantaneous normal modes of a glass-forming liquid during the relaxation process

Understanding glass formation by quenching remains a challenge in soft condensed matter physics. Recent numerical studies on steepest descent dynamics, which is one of the simplest models of quenching, revealed that quenched liquids undergo slow relaxation with a power law towards mechanical equilibrium and that local rearrangements of particles govern the late stage of the process. These advances motivate the detailed study of instantaneous normal modes during the relaxation process because they are significant in the dynamics governed by stationary points of the potential energy landscape. Here, we performed a normal mode analysis of configurations during relaxation and found that unstable localized modes dominate the dynamics. We also observed power-law relations between several fundamental observables and a stretched exponential law in the most unstable mode of a configuration. These findings substantiate our naive expectation about the relaxation dynamics based on quantitative analysis.
Modeling ultrafast demagnetization and spin transport: the interplay of spin-polarized electrons and thermal magnons

We theoretically investigate laser-induced spin transport in metallic magnetic heterostructures using an effective spin transport description that treats itinerant electrons and thermal magnons on an equal footing. Electron-magnon scattering is included and taken as the driving force for ultrafast demagnetization. We assume that in the low-fluence limit the magnon system remains in a quasi-equilibrium, allowing a transient nonzero magnon chemical potential. In combination with the diffusive transport equations for the itinerant electrons, the description is used to chart the full spin dynamics within the heterostructure. In agreement with recent experiments, we find that in case the spin-current-receiving material includes an efficient spin dissipation channel, the interfacial spin current becomes directly proportional to the temporal derivative of the magnetization. Based on an analytical calculation, we discuss that other relations between the spin current and magnetization may arise in case the spin-current-receiving material displays inefficient spin-flip scattering. Finally, we discuss the role of (interfacial) magnon transport and show that, a priori, it cannot be neglected. However, its significance strongly depends on the system parameters.
A Geometric Approach to Optimal Control of Hybrid and Impulsive Systems

Hybrid dynamical systems are systems which undergo both continuous and discrete transitions. The Bolza problem from optimal control theory is applied to these systems and a hybrid version of Pontryagin's maximum principle is presented. This hybrid maximum principle is presented to emphasize its geometric nature which makes its study amenable to the tools of geometric mechanics and symplectic geometry. One explicit benefit of this geometric approach is that Zeno behavior can be strongly controlled for "generic" control problems. Moreover, when the underlying control system is a mechanical impact system, additional structure is present which can be exploited and is thus explored. Multiple examples are presented for both mechanical and non-mechanical systems.
PAM: Pose Attention Module for Pose-Invariant Face Recognition

Pose variation is one of the key challenges in face recognition. Conventional techniques mainly focus on face frontalization or face augmentation in image space. However, transforming face images in image space is not guaranteed to preserve the lossless identity features of the original image. Moreover, these methods suffer from more computational costs and memory requirements due to the additional models. We argue that it is more desirable to perform feature transformation in hierarchical feature space rather than image space, which can take advantage of different feature levels and benefit from joint learning with representation learning. To this end, we propose a lightweight and easy-to-implement attention block, named Pose Attention Module (PAM), for pose-invariant face recognition. Specifically, PAM performs frontal-profile feature transformation in hierarchical feature space by learning residuals between pose variations with a soft gate mechanism. We validated the effectiveness of PAM block design through extensive ablation studies and verified the performance on several popular benchmarks, including LFW, CFP-FP, AgeDB-30, CPLFW, and CALFW. Experimental results show that our method not only outperforms state-of-the-art methods but also effectively reduces memory requirements by more than 75 times. It is noteworthy that our method is not limited to face recognition with large pose variations. By adjusting the soft gate mechanism of PAM to a specific coefficient, such semantic attention block can easily extend to address other intra-class imbalance problems in face recognition, including large variations in age, illumination, expression, etc.
Non-Hermitian pseudo mobility edge in a coupled chain system

In this work, we explore interesting consequences arising from the coupling between a clean non-Hermitian chain with skin localization and a delocalized chain of the same length under various boundary conditions (BCs). We reveal that in the ladder with weak rung coupling, the non-Hermitian skin localization could induce a pseudo mobility edge in the complex energy plane, which separates states with extended and localized profiles yet allowing unidirectional transport of wavepackets. We also demonstrate the gradual takeover of the non-Hermitian skin effect in the entire system with the increase of the rung coupling under conventional open BC. When taking open BC for the non-Hermitian chain and periodic BC for the other, it is discovered that a quantized winding number defined under periodic BC could characterize the transition from the pseudo mobility edge to the trivial extended phases, establishing a "bulk-defect correspondence" in our quasi-1D non-Hermitian system. This work hence unveils more subtle properties of non-Hermitian skin effects and sheds light on the topological nature of the non-Hermitian localized modes in the proximity to systems with dissimilar localization properties.
Nucleation in Sessile Saline Microdroplets: Induction Time Measurement via Deliquescence-Recrystallization Cycling

Ruel Cedeno, Romain Grossier, Mehdi Lagaize (CINaM), David Nerini (MIO), Nadine Candoni (AMU), A. E. Flood, Stéphane Veesler (CINaM) Induction time, a measure of how long one will wait for nucleation to occur, is an important parameter in quantifying nucleation kinetics and its underlying mechanisms. Due to the stochastic nature of nucleation, efficient methods for measuring large number of independent induction times are needed to ensure statistical reproducibility. In this work, we present a novel approach for measuring and analyzing induction times in sessile arrays of microdroplets via deliquescence/recrystallization cycling. With the help of a recently developed image analysis protocol, we show that the interfering diffusion-mediated interactions between microdroplets can be eliminated by controlling the relative humidity, thereby ensuring independent nucleation events. Moreover, possible influence of heterogeneities, impurities, and memory effect appear negligible as suggested by our 2-cycle experiment. Further statistical analysis (k-sample Anderson-Darling test) reveals that upon identifying possible outliers, the dimensionless induction times obtained from different datasets (microdroplet lines) obey the same distribution and thus can be pooled together to form a much larger dataset. The pooled dataset showed an excellent fit with the Weibull function, giving a mean supersaturation at nucleation of 1.61 and 1.85 for the 60pL and 4pL microdroplet respectively. This confirms the effect of confinement where smaller systems require higher supersaturations to nucleate. Both the experimental method and the data-treatment procedure presented herein offer promising routes in the study of fundamental aspects of nucleation kinetics, particularly confinement effects, and are adaptable to other salts, pharmaceuticals, or biological crystals of interest.
The Spatial Evolution of Young Massive Clusters III. Effect of the Gaia Filter on 2D Spatial Distribution Studies

[Context.] Gaia is limited in the optical down to G~21 mag so it is essential to understand the biases introduced by a magnitude limited sample on spatial distribution studies. [Aims.] To ascertain how sample incompleteness in Gaia observations of young clusters affects the local spatial analysis tool INDICATE and subsequently the perceived spatial properties of these clusters. [Methods.] We created a mock Gaia cluster catalogue from a synthetic dataset using the observation generating tool MYOSOTIS. The effect of cluster distance, uniform and variable extinction, binary fraction, population masking by the point spread function wings of high mass members, and contrast sensitivity limits on the trends identified by INDICATE are explored. A comparison of the typical index values derived by INDICATE for members of the synthetic dataset and their corresponding mock Gaia catalogue observations is made to identify any significant changes. [Results.] We typically find only small variations in the pre- and post- observation index values of cluster populations, which can increase as a function of incompleteness percentage and binarity. No significant strengthening, or false signatures, of stellar concentrations are found but real signatures may be diluted. Conclusions drawn about the spatial behaviour of Gaia observed cluster populations which are, and are not, associated with their natal nebulosity are reliable for most clusters but the perceived behaviours of individual members can change so INDICATE should be used as a measure of spatial behaviours between members as a function of their intrinsic properties (mass, age, object type etc.), rather than to draw conclusions about any specific observed member. [Conclusions.] INDICATE is a robust spatial analysis tool to reliably study Gaia observed young cluster populations within 1 kpc, up to a sample incompleteness of 83.3% and binarity of 50%.
Lifetime of skyrmions in discrete systems with infinitesimal lattice constant

Topological protection of chiral magnetic structures is investigated by taking a two-dimensional magnetic skyrmion as an example. The skyrmion lifetime is calculated based on harmonic transition state theory for a discrete lattice model using various values of the ratio of the lattice constant and the skyrmion size. Parameters of the system corresponding to exchange, anisotropy and Dzyaloshinsky-Moriya interaction are chosen in such a way as to keep the energy and size of the skyrmion unchanged for small values of the lattice constant, using scaling relations derived from continuous micromagnetic description. The number of magnetic moments included in the calculations reaches more than a million. The results indicate that in the limit of infinitesimal lattice constant, the energy barrier for skyrmion collapse approaches the Belavin-Polyakov lower bound of the energy of a topological soliton in the $\sigma$-model, the entropy contribution to the pre-exponential factor in the Arrhenius rate expression for collapse approaches a constant and the skyrmion lifetime can, for large enough number of spins, correspond to thermally stable skyrmion at room temperature even without magnetic dipole-dipole interaction.
Muons as a tool for background rejection in Imaging Atmospheric Cherenkov Telescope arrays

The presence of muons in air-showers initiated by cosmic ray protons and nuclei is well established as a powerful tool to separate such showers from those initiated by gamma rays. However, so far this approach has been fully exploited only for ground level particle detecting arrays. We explore the feasibility of using Cherenkov light from muons as a background rejection tool for imaging atmospheric Cherenkov telescope arrays at the highest energies. We adopt an analytical model of the Cherenkov light from individual muons to allow rapid simulation of a large number of showers in a hybrid mode. This allows us to explore the very high background rejection power regime at acceptable cost in terms of computing time. We show that for very large ($\gtrsim$20 m mirror diameter) telescopes, efficient identification of muon light can potentially lead to background rejection levels up to 10$^{-5}$ whilst retaining high efficiency for gamma rays. While many challenges remain in the effective exploitation of the muon Cherenkov light in the data analysis for imaging Cherenkov telescope arrays, our study indicates that for arrays containing at least one large telescope, this is a very worthwhile endeavor.
Physical and geometrical parameters of CVBS XIV: The two nearby systems HIP 19206 and HIP 84425

Mashhoor A. Al-Wardat, Enas Abu-Alrob, Abdallah M. Hussein, Mohammad K. Mardini, Ali A. Taani, Hatem S. Widyan, Zahraa T. Yousef, Hamid M. Al-Naimiy, Nihad A. Yusuf. The data release DR2 of Gaia mission was of great help in precise determination of fundamental parameters of Close Visual Binary and Multiple Systems (CVBMSs), especially masses of their components, which are crucial parameters in understating formation and and evolution of stars and galaxies. This article presents the complete set of fundamental parameters of two nearby (CVBSs), these are HIP 19206 and HIP 84425. We used a combination of two methods; the first one is Tokovinin's dynamical method to solve the orbit of the system and to estimate orbital elements and the dynamical mass sum, and the second one is Al-Wardat's method for analyzing CVBMSs to estimate the physical parameters of the individual components. The latest method employs grids of Kurucz line-blanketed plane parallel model atmospheres to build synthetic Spectral Energy Distributions (SED) of the individual components. Trigonometric parallax measurements given by Gaia DR2 and Hipparcos catalogues are used to analyse the two systems. The difference in these measurements yielded slight discrepancies in the fundamental parameters of the individual components especially masses. So, a new dynamical parallax is suggested in this work based on the most convenient mass sum as given by each of the two methods. The new dynamical parallax for the system Hip 19205 as $22.97\pm 0.95$ mas coincides well with the trigonometric one given recently (in December 2020) by Gaia DR3 as $22.3689\pm 0.4056$ mas.
Stochastic Processes Under Linear Differential Constraints : Application to Gaussian Process Regression for the 3 Dimensional Free Space Wave Equation

Let $P$ be a linear differential operator over $\mathcal{D} \subset \mathbb{R}^d$ and $U = (U_x)_{x \in \mathcal{D}}$ a second order stochastic process. In the first part of this article, we prove a new simple necessary and sufficient condition for all the trajectories of $U$ to verify the partial differential equation (PDE) $T(U) = 0$. This condition is formulated in terms of the covariance kernel of $U$. The novelty of this result is that the equality $T(U) = 0$ is understood in the sense of distributions, which is a functional analysis framework particularly adapted to the study of PDEs. This theorem provides precious insights during the second part of this article, which is dedicated to performing "physically informed" machine learning on data that is solution to the homogeneous 3 dimensional free space wave equation. We perform Gaussian Process Regression (GPR) on this data, which is a kernel based machine learning technique. To do so, we model the solution of this PDE as a trajectory drawn from a well-chosen Gaussian process (GP). We obtain explicit formulas for the covariance kernel of the corresponding stochastic process; this kernel can then be used for GPR. We explore two particular cases : the radial symmetry and the point source. In the case of radial symmetry, we derive "fast to compute" GPR formulas; in the case of the point source, we show a direct link between GPR and the classical triangulation method for point source localization used e.g. in GPS systems. We also show that this use of GPR can be interpreted as a new answer to the ill-posed inverse problem of reconstructing initial conditions for the wave equation with finite dimensional data, and also provides a way of estimating physical parameters from this data as in [Raissi et al,2017]. We finish by showcasing this physically informed GPR on a number of practical examples.
