ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

FedCG: Leverage Conditional GAN for Protecting Privacy and Maintaining Competitive Performance in Federated Learning

By Yuezhou Wu, Yan Kang, Jiahuan Luo, Yuanqin He, Qiang Yang
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Federated learning (FL) aims to protect data privacy by enabling clients to collaboratively build machine learning models without sharing their private data. However, recent works demonstrate that FL is vulnerable to gradient-based data recovery attacks. Varieties of privacy-preserving technologies...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Over half of millennials are responsible for executing their parents' wills, but hardly any have access to their parents' online passwords

As COVID-19 spread, many American millennials finally began their estate planning. Yet, many of them do not have the correct digital information if their parents pass on, according to new research from Toronto -- Canada-based security and privacy company 1Password. In partnership with digital estate planning companies Trust & Will...
INTERNET
arxiv.org

Conditional Alignment and Uniformity for Contrastive Learning with Continuous Proxy Labels

Contrastive Learning has shown impressive results on natural and medical images, without requiring annotated data. However, a particularity of medical images is the availability of meta-data (such as age or sex) that can be exploited for learning representations. Here, we show that the recently proposed contrastive y-Aware InfoNCE loss, that integrates multi-dimensional meta-data, asymptotically optimizes two properties: conditional alignment and global uniformity. Similarly to [Wang, 2020], conditional alignment means that similar samples should have similar features, but conditionally on the meta-data. Instead, global uniformity means that the (normalized) features should be uniformly distributed on the unit hyper-sphere, independently of the meta-data. Here, we propose to define conditional uniformity, relying on the meta-data, that repel only samples with dissimilar meta-data. We show that direct optimization of both conditional alignment and uniformity improves the representations, in terms of linear evaluation, on both CIFAR-100 and a brain MRI dataset.
SCIENCE
Lumia UK

Privacy Preserving Machine Learning: Maintaining confidentiality and preserving trust

Machine learning (ML) offers tremendous opportunities to increase productivity. However, ML systems are only as good as the quality of the data that informs the training of ML models. And training ML models requires a significant amount of data, more than a single individual or organization can contribute. By sharing data to collaboratively train ML models, we can unlock value and develop powerful language models that are applicable to a wide variety of scenarios, such as text prediction and email reply suggestions. At the same time, we recognize the need to preserve the confidentiality and privacy of individuals and earn and maintain the trust of the people who use our products. Protecting the confidentiality of our customers’ data is core to our mission. This is why we’re excited to share the work we’re doing as part of the Privacy Preserving Machine Learning (PPML) initiative.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gan#Federated Learning#Differential Privacy#Fl#Erated#Lg
arxiv.org

Fairness, Integrity, and Privacy in a Scalable Blockchain-based Federated Learning System

Federated machine learning (FL) allows to collectively train models on sensitive data as only the clients' models and not their training data need to be shared. However, despite the attention that research on FL has drawn, the concept still lacks broad adoption in practice. One of the key reasons is the great challenge to implement FL systems that simultaneously achieve fairness, integrity, and privacy preservation for all participating clients. To contribute to solving this issue, our paper suggests a FL system that incorporates blockchain technology, local differential privacy, and zero-knowledge proofs. Our implementation of a proof-of-concept with multiple linear regression illustrates that these state-of-the-art technologies can be combined to a FL system that aligns economic incentives, trust, and confidentiality requirements in a scalable and transparent system.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Flatee: Federated Learning Across Trusted Execution Environments

Federated learning allows us to distributively train a machine learning model where multiple parties share local model parameters without sharing private data. However, parameter exchange may still leak information. Several approaches have been proposed to overcome this, based on multi-party computation, fully homomorphic encryption, etc.; many of these protocols are slow and impractical for real-world use as they involve a large number of cryptographic operations. In this paper, we propose the use of Trusted Execution Environments (TEE), which provide a platform for isolated execution of code and handling of data, for this purpose. We describe Flatee, an efficient privacy-preserving federated learning framework across TEEs, which considerably reduces training and communication time. Our framework can handle malicious parties (we do not natively solve adversarial data poisoning, though we describe a preliminary approach to handle this).
CODING & PROGRAMMING
GreenBiz

Game-changing air conditioning startup wins startup competition at VERGE 21

In the shift to a sustainable low-carbon economy, creative startups can offer new solutions to addressing the causes and impacts of climate change. Last month, at GreenBiz’s annual climate tech conference, VERGE 21, 25 startups competed to win the event’s startup showcase, VERGE Accelerate. At first, the startups were grouped...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
arxiv.org

Towards Privacy-Preserving Affect Recognition: A Two-Level Deep Learning Architecture

Automatically understanding and recognising human affective states using images and computer vision can improve human-computer and human-robot interaction. However, privacy has become an issue of great concern, as the identities of people used to train affective models can be exposed in the process. For instance, malicious individuals could exploit images from users and assume their identities. In addition, affect recognition using images can lead to discriminatory and algorithmic bias, as certain information such as race, gender, and age could be assumed based on facial features. Possible solutions to protect the privacy of users and avoid misuse of their identities are to: (1) extract anonymised facial features, namely action units (AU) from a database of images, discard the images and use AUs for processing and training, and (2) federated learning (FL) i.e. process raw images in users' local machines (local processing) and send the locally trained models to the main processing machine for aggregation (central processing). In this paper, we propose a two-level deep learning architecture for affect recognition that uses AUs in level 1 and FL in level 2 to protect users' identities. The architecture consists of recurrent neural networks to capture the temporal relationships amongst the features and predict valence and arousal affective states. In our experiments, we evaluate the performance of our privacy-preserving architecture using different variations of recurrent neural networks on RECOLA, a comprehensive multimodal affective database. Our results show state-of-the-art performance of $0.426$ for valence and $0.401$ for arousal using the Concordance Correlation Coefficient evaluation metric, demonstrating the feasibility of developing models for affect recognition that are both accurate and ensure privacy.
TECHNOLOGY
enplugged.com

How to Enable Mail Privacy Protection on macOS Monterey – Beebom

It’s no secret that online activities are tracked. One of the ways to do so is via unnecessary emails that tend to reach our mailbox quite often. These emails make use of a number of secretive methods to get access to your information and know how you interact with them. The latest versions of iOS 15 and macOS 12 aim to take on such unsolicited emails with a feature called “Mail Privacy Protection.” If you want to make use of this feature and keep your web activity private, here’s how to enable Mail Privacy Protection on macOS Monterey.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

VEERUM Advances Its Commitment to Data Protection and Privacy With SOC 2 Type II Certification

VEERUM ensures compliance, security, and privacy with its latest certification of SOC 2 Type II. VEERUM, a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider, today announced it has successfully completed System and Organization Controls (SOC 2) Type II certification. SOC 2 Type II compliance is a reporting framework created by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) that is the highest industry standard for managing client data based on security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. This demonstrates that VEERUM upholds the leading certification for information security solutions, business processes, and technical infrastructure.
SOFTWARE
myrgv.com

COMMENTARY: Maintain IP protections

As of November 2021, a majority of developing countries have vaccinated less than a quarter of their populations. The Biden administration needs to immediately convene an accelerated global vaccination campaign to stop the delta variant in its tracks. At this time last year, many people thought it would be years...
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Inference-Time Personalized Federated Learning

In Federated learning (FL), multiple clients collaborate to learn a model through a central server but keep the data decentralized. Personalized federated learning (PFL) further extends FL to handle data heterogeneity between clients by learning personalized models. In both FL and PFL, all clients participate in the training process and their labeled data is used for training. However, in reality, novel clients may wish to join a prediction service after it has been deployed, obtaining predictions for their own unlabeled data.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

HADFL: Heterogeneity-aware Decentralized Federated Learning Framework

Federated learning (FL) supports training models on geographically distributed devices. However, traditional FL systems adopt a centralized synchronous strategy, putting high communication pressure and model generalization challenge. Existing optimizations on FL either fail to speedup training on heterogeneous devices or suffer from poor communication efficiency. In this paper, we propose HADFL, a framework that supports decentralized asynchronous training on heterogeneous devices. The devices train model locally with heterogeneity-aware local steps using local data. In each aggregation cycle, they are selected based on probability to perform model synchronization and aggregation. Compared with the traditional FL system, HADFL can relieve the central server's communication pressure, efficiently utilize heterogeneous computing power, and can achieve a maximum speedup of 3.15x than decentralized-FedAvg and 4.68x than Pytorch distributed training scheme, respectively, with almost no loss of convergence accuracy.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Personalized Federated Learning through Local Memorization

Federated learning allows clients to collaboratively learn statistical models while keeping their data local. Federated learning was originally used to train a unique global model to be served to all clients, but this approach might be sub-optimal when clients' local data distributions are heterogeneous. In order to tackle this limitation, recent personalized federated learning methods train a separate model for each client while still leveraging the knowledge available at other clients. In this work, we exploit the ability of deep neural networks to extract high quality vectorial representations (embeddings) from non-tabular data, e.g., images and text, to propose a personalization mechanism based on local memorization. Personalization is obtained interpolating a pre-trained global model with a $k$-nearest neighbors (kNN) model based on the shared representation provided by the global model. We provide generalization bounds for the proposed approach and we show on a suite of federated datasets that this approach achieves significantly higher accuracy and fairness than state-of-the-art methods.
COMPUTERS
rice.edu

Big data privacy for machine learning just got 100 times cheaper

HOUSTON – (Nov. 16, 2021) – Rice University computer scientists have discovered an inexpensive way for tech companies to implement a rigorous form of personal data privacy when using or sharing large databases for machine learning. “There are many cases where machine learning could benefit society if data privacy could...
HOUSTON, TX
arxiv.org

Boosting Supervised Learning Performance with Co-training

Deep learning perception models require a massive amount of labeled training data to achieve good performance. While unlabeled data is easy to acquire, the cost of labeling is prohibitive and could create a tremendous burden on companies or individuals. Recently, self-supervision has emerged as an alternative to leveraging unlabeled data. In this paper, we propose a new light-weight self-supervised learning framework that could boost supervised learning performance with minimum additional computation cost. Here, we introduce a simple and flexible multi-task co-training framework that integrates a self-supervised task into any supervised task. Our approach exploits pretext tasks to incur minimum compute and parameter overheads and minimal disruption to existing training pipelines. We demonstrate the effectiveness of our framework by using two self-supervised tasks, object detection and panoptic segmentation, on different perception models. Our results show that both self-supervised tasks can improve the accuracy of the supervised task and, at the same time, demonstrates strong domain adaption capability when used with additional unlabeled data.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A Performance Bound for Model Based Online Reinforcement Learning

Model based reinforcement learning (RL) refers to an approximate optimal control design for infinite-horizon (IH) problems that aims at approximating the optimal IH controller and associated cost parametrically. In online RL, the training process of the respective approximators is performed along the de facto system trajectory (potentially in addition to offline data). While there exist stability results for online RL, the IH controller performance has been addressed only fragmentary, rarely considering the parametric and error-prone nature of the approximation explicitly even in the model based case. To assess the performance for such a case, this work utilizes a model predictive control framework to mimic an online RL controller. More precisely, the optimization based controller is associated with an online adapted approximate cost which serves as a terminal cost function. The results include a stability and performance estimate statement for the control and training scheme and demonstrate the dependence of the controller's performance bound on the error resulting from parameterized cost approximation.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Successor Feature Landmarks for Long-Horizon Goal-Conditioned Reinforcement Learning

Operating in the real-world often requires agents to learn about a complex environment and apply this understanding to achieve a breadth of goals. This problem, known as goal-conditioned reinforcement learning (GCRL), becomes especially challenging for long-horizon goals. Current methods have tackled this problem by augmenting goal-conditioned policies with graph-based planning algorithms. However, they struggle to scale to large, high-dimensional state spaces and assume access to exploration mechanisms for efficiently collecting training data. In this work, we introduce Successor Feature Landmarks (SFL), a framework for exploring large, high-dimensional environments so as to obtain a policy that is proficient for any goal. SFL leverages the ability of successor features (SF) to capture transition dynamics, using it to drive exploration by estimating state-novelty and to enable high-level planning by abstracting the state-space as a non-parametric landmark-based graph. We further exploit SF to directly compute a goal-conditioned policy for inter-landmark traversal, which we use to execute plans to "frontier" landmarks at the edge of the explored state space. We show in our experiments on MiniGrid and ViZDoom that SFL enables efficient exploration of large, high-dimensional state spaces and outperforms state-of-the-art baselines on long-horizon GCRL tasks.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

2 Essential Microsoft Edge Features to Protect Your Privacy

Browsers such as Microsoft Edge rely on cookies and trackers that collect your personal data to improve your overall browsing experience. For instance, cookies can help to improve page load speed, remember preferences, and serve you targeted ads. While this is often convenient, it also raises certain privacy concerns, like...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy