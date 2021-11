If your Hoosier football team’s losing 17-3 to Rutgers in the first half, why not strip off your shirt and make some noise. Who cares if it’s cold. Make that Indiana cold. Did it distract the visiting Scarlet Knights? Nope. Did it rally the troops? Nah, man. This 2-8 Indiana football team lost 38-3 in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday. Shhhh. Don’t tell anyone that this wacky Indiana team is four wins away from being bowl eligible.

INDIANA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO