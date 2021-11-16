ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

ShapeY: Measuring Shape Recognition Capacity Using Nearest Neighbor Matching

By Jong Woo Nam, Amanda S. Rios, Bartlett W. Mel
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Object recognition in humans depends primarily on shape cues. We have developed a new approach to measuring the shape recognition performance of a vision system based on nearest neighbor view matching within the system's embedding space....

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Driver-Specific Risk Recognition in Interactive Driving Scenarios using Graph Representation

This paper presents a driver-specific risk recognition framework for autonomous vehicles that can extract inter-vehicle interactions. This extraction is carried out for urban driving scenarios in a driver-cognitive manner to improve the recognition accuracy of risky scenes. First, clustering analysis is applied to the operation data of drivers for learning the subjective assessment of risky scenes of different drivers and generating the corresponding risk label for each scene. Second, the graph representation model (GRM) is adopted to unify and construct the features of dynamic vehicles, inter-vehicle interactions and static traffic markings in real driving scenes into graphs. The driver-specific risk label provides ground truth to capture the risk evaluation criteria of different drivers. In addition, the graph model represents multiple features of the driving scenes. Therefore, the proposed framework can learn the risk-evaluating pattern of driving scenes of different drivers and establish driver-specific risk identifiers. Last, the performance of the proposed framework is evaluated via experiments conducted using real-world urban driving datasets collected by multiple drivers. The results show that the risks and their levels in real driving environments can be accurately recognized by the proposed framework.
nanowerk.com

Autonomous robot can open doors, find nearest electric outlet

(Nanowerk News) One flaw in the notion that robots will take over the world is that the world is full of doors. And doors are kryptonite to robots, said Ou Ma, an aerospace engineering professor at the University of Cincinnati. “Robots can do many things, but if you want one...
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Towards Domain-Independent and Real-Time Gesture Recognition Using mmWave Signal

Human gesture recognition using millimeter wave (mmWave) signals provides attractive applications including smart home and in-car interface. While existing works achieve promising performance under controlled settings, practical applications are still limited due to the need of intensive data collection, extra training efforts when adapting to new domains (i.e. environments, persons and locations) and poor performance for real-time recognition. In this paper, we propose DI-Gesture, a domain-independent and real-time mmWave gesture recognition system. Specifically, we first derive the signal variation corresponding to human gestures with spatial-temporal processing. To enhance the robustness of the system and reduce data collecting efforts, we design a data augmentation framework based on the correlation between signal patterns and gesture variations. Furthermore, we propose a dynamic window mechanism to perform gesture segmentation automatically and accurately, thus enable real-time recognition. Finally, we build a lightweight neural network to extract spatial-temporal information from the data for gesture classification. Extensive experimental results show DI-Gesture achieves an average accuracy of 97.92%, 99.18% and 98.76% for new users, environments and locations, respectively. In real-time scenario, the accuracy of DI-Gesutre reaches over 97% with average inference time of 2.87ms, which demonstrates the superior robustness and effectiveness of our system.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Improving Novelty Detection using the Reconstructions of Nearest Neighbours

We show that using nearest neighbours in the latent space of autoencoders (AE) significantly improves performance of semi-supervised novelty detection in both single and multi-class contexts. Autoencoding methods detect novelty by learning to differentiate between the non-novel training class(es) and all other unseen classes. Our method harnesses a combination of the reconstructions of the nearest neighbours and the latent-neighbour distances of a given input's latent representation. We demonstrate that our nearest-latent-neighbours (NLN) algorithm is memory and time efficient, does not require significant data augmentation, nor is reliant on pre-trained networks. Furthermore, we show that the NLN-algorithm is easily applicable to multiple datasets without modification. Additionally, the proposed algorithm is agnostic to autoencoder architecture and reconstruction error method. We validate our method across several standard datasets for a variety of different autoencoding architectures such as vanilla, adversarial and variational autoencoders using either reconstruction, residual or feature consistent losses. The results show that the NLN algorithm grants up to a 17% increase in Area Under the Receiver Operating Characteristics (AUROC) curve performance for the multi-class case and 8% for single-class novelty detection.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imagenet Past#Machine Learning#Lg
towardsdatascience.com

How to train text detection & recognition models for Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) extraction using Python & docTR

The VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) is a 17 character string composed of digits and capital letters that serves as the car’s fingerprint. It can help in identifying any car during its lifetime, and in getting specific information about it. This unique identifier is printed somewhere on the vehicle during manufacturing so that people can read it when they need it in some processes such as car rental or selling.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Retrieval of aerosol properties from in situ, multi-angle light scattering measurements using invertible neural networks

Atmospheric aerosols have a major influence on the earths climate and public health. Hence, studying their properties and recovering them from light scattering measurements is of great importance. State of the art retrieval methods such as pre-computed look-up tables and iterative, physics-based algorithms can suffer from either accuracy or speed limitations. These limitations are becoming increasingly restrictive as instrumentation technology advances and measurement complexity increases. Machine learning algorithms offer new opportunities to overcome these problems, by being quick and precise. In this work we present a method, using invertible neural networks to retrieve aerosol properties from in situ light scattering measurements. In addition, the algorithm is capable of simulating the forward direction, from aerosol properties to measurement data. The applicability and performance of the algorithm are demonstrated with simulated measurement data, mimicking in situ laboratory and field measurements. With a retrieval time in the millisecond range and a weighted mean absolute percentage error of less than 1.5%, the algorithm turned out to be fast and accurate. By introducing Gaussian noise to the data, we further demonstrate that the method is robust with respect to measurement errors. In addition, realistic case studies are performed to demonstrate that the algorithm performs well even with missing measurement data.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Pose Recognition in the Wild: Animal pose estimation using Agglomerative Clustering and Contrastive Learning

Animal pose estimation has recently come into the limelight due to its application in biology, zoology, and aquaculture. Deep learning methods have effectively been applied to human pose estimation. However, the major bottleneck to the application of these methods to animal pose estimation is the unavailability of sufficient quantities of labeled data. Though there are ample quantities of unlabelled data publicly available, it is economically impractical to label large quantities of data for each animal. In addition, due to the wide variety of body shapes in the animal kingdom, the transfer of knowledge across domains is ineffective. Given the fact that the human brain is able to recognize animal pose without requiring large amounts of labeled data, it is only reasonable that we exploit unsupervised learning to tackle the problem of animal pose recognition from the available, unlabelled data. In this paper, we introduce a novel architecture that is able to recognize the pose of multiple animals fromunlabelled data. We do this by (1) removing background information from each image and employing an edge detection algorithm on the body of the animal, (2) Tracking motion of the edge pixels and performing agglomerative clustering to segment body parts, (3) employing contrastive learning to discourage grouping of distant body parts together. Hence we are able to distinguish between body parts of the animal, based on their visual behavior, instead of the underlying anatomy. Thus, we are able to achieve a more effective classification of the data than their human-labeled counterparts. We test our model on the TigDog and WLD (WildLife Documentary) datasets, where we outperform state-of-the-art approaches by a significant margin. We also study the performance of our model on other public data to demonstrate the generalization ability of our model.
WILDLIFE
martechseries.com

Gamut Expands Use Of iSpot To Deliver Next Generation Outcome-based Measurement With Launch Of New Foot Traffic Measurement Capability

Gamut’s Market-Leading Location Visitation Measurement Sets New Standard for the Local OTT Advertising Industry. Gamut, The Leader in Local OTT, today announced an expansion of its measurement capabilities via a partnership with iSpot, the leading real-time TV ad measurement and attribution company. Gamut, which recently integrated iSpot’s unified, cross-platform measurement featuring location data from PlaceIQ, can now measure the ability of local OTT and linear TV campaigns to drive visits to retail locations.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Information Fusion in Attention Networks Using Adaptive and Multi-level Factorized Bilinear Pooling for Audio-visual Emotion Recognition

Multimodal emotion recognition is a challenging task in emotion computing as it is quite difficult to extract discriminative features to identify the subtle differences in human emotions with abstract concept and multiple expressions. Moreover, how to fully utilize both audio and visual information is still an open problem. In this paper, we propose a novel multimodal fusion attention network for audio-visual emotion recognition based on adaptive and multi-level factorized bilinear pooling (FBP). First, for the audio stream, a fully convolutional network (FCN) equipped with 1-D attention mechanism and local response normalization is designed for speech emotion recognition. Next, a global FBP (G-FBP) approach is presented to perform audio-visual information fusion by integrating selfattention based video stream with the proposed audio stream. To improve G-FBP, an adaptive strategy (AG-FBP) to dynamically calculate the fusion weight of two modalities is devised based on the emotion-related representation vectors from the attention mechanism of respective modalities. Finally, to fully utilize the local emotion information, adaptive and multi-level FBP (AMFBP) is introduced by combining both global-trunk and intratrunk data in one recording on top of AG-FBP. Tested on the IEMOCAP corpus for speech emotion recognition with only audio stream, the new FCN method outperforms the state-ofthe-art results with an accuracy of 71.40%. Moreover, validated on the AFEW database of EmotiW2019 sub-challenge and the IEMOCAP corpus for audio-visual emotion recognition, the proposed AM-FBP approach achieves the best accuracy of 63.09% and 75.49% respectively on the test set.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Long-Tailed Multi-Label Retinal Diseases Recognition Using Hierarchical Information and Hybrid Knowledge Distillation

In the real world, medical datasets often exhibit a long-tailed data distribution (i.e., a few classes occupy most of the data, while most classes have rarely few samples), which results in a challenging imbalance learning scenario. For example, there are estimated more than 40 different kinds of retinal diseases with variable morbidity, however with more than 30+ conditions are very rare from the global patient cohorts, which results in a typical long-tailed learning problem for deep learning-based screening models. Moreover, there may exist more than one kind of disease on the retina, which results in a multi-label scenario and bring label co-occurrence issue for re-sampling strategy. In this work, we propose a novel framework that leverages the prior knowledge in retinal diseases for training a more robust representation of the model under a hierarchy-sensible constraint. Then, an instance-wise class-balanced sampling strategy and hybrid knowledge distillation manner are firstly introduced to learn from the long-tailed multi-label distribution. Our experiments training on the retinal dataset of more than one million samples demonstrate the superiority of our proposed methods which outperform all competitors and significantly improve the recognition accuracy of most diseases especially those rare diseases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Particle Measuring Systems Expands Line of Microbial Sampling Single-Use Products to Include 100 LPM Applications

The BioCapt Single-Use (BCSU) microbial impactors from Particle Measuring Systems (PMS) are now available for use with applications at 100 Liters Per Minute (LPM), expanding the range of uses the active air microbial impaction plates can be used for. The BCSU 100 is a ready-to-use, lightweight and integrated microbial impaction plate designed for both portable and fixed monitoring systems in remote sampling settings.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Measuring source code conciseness across programming languages using compression

It is well-known, and often a topic of heated debates, that programs in some programming languages are more concise than in others. This is a relevant factor when comparing or aggregating volume-impacted metrics on source code written in a combination of programming languages. In this paper, we present a model for measuring the conciseness of programming languages in a consistent, objective and evidence-based way. We present the approach, explain how it is founded on information theoretical principles, present detailed analysis steps and show the quantitative results of applying this model to a large benchmark of diverse commercial software applications. We demonstrate that our metric for language conciseness is strongly correlated with both an alternative analytical approach, and with a large scale developer survey, and show how its results can be applied to improve software metrics for multi-language applications.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Towards Measuring Fairness in Speech Recognition: Casual Conversations Dataset Transcriptions

Chunxi Liu, Michael Picheny, Leda Sarı, Pooja Chitkara, Alex Xiao, Xiaohui Zhang, Mark Chou, Andres Alvarado, Caner Hazirbas, Yatharth Saraf. It is well known that many machine learning systems demonstrate bias towards specific groups of individuals. This problem has been studied extensively in the Facial Recognition area, but much less so in Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR). This paper presents initial Speech Recognition results on "Casual Conversations" -- a publicly released 846 hour corpus designed to help researchers evaluate their computer vision and audio models for accuracy across a diverse set of metadata, including age, gender, and skin tone. The entire corpus has been manually transcribed, allowing for detailed ASR evaluations across these metadata. Multiple ASR models are evaluated, including models trained on LibriSpeech, 14,000 hour transcribed, and over 2 million hour untranscribed social media videos. Significant differences in word error rate across gender and skin tone are observed at times for all models. We are releasing human transcripts from the Casual Conversations dataset to encourage the community to develop a variety of techniques to reduce these statistical biases.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Topology optimization for the design of porous electrodes

Porous electrodes are an integral part of many electrochemical devices since they have high porosity to maximize electrochemical transport and high surface area to maximize activity. Traditional porous electrode materials are typically homogeneous, stochastic collections of small scale particles and offer few opportunities to engineer higher performance. Fortunately, recent breakthroughs in advanced and additive manufacturing are yielding new methods to structure and pattern porous electrodes across length scales. These architected electrodes are emerging as a promising new technology to continue to drive improvement; however, it is still unclear which structures to employ and few tools are available to guide their design. In this work we address this gap by applying topology optimization to the design of porous electrodes. We demonstrate our framework on two applications: a porous electrode driving a steady Faradaic reaction and a transiently operated electrode in a supercapacitor. We present computationally designed electrodes that minimize energy losses in a half-cell. For low conductivity materials, the optimization algorithm creates electrode designs with a hierarchy of length scales. Further, the designed electrodes are found to outperform undesigned, homogeneous electrodes. Finally, we present three-dimensional porous electrode designs. We thus establish a topology optimization framework for designing porous electrodes.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Nonequilibrium DMFT+CPA for Correlated Disordered Systems

We present a solution for the nonequilibrium dynamics of an interacting disordered system. The approach adapts the combination of the equilibrium dynamical mean field theory (DMFT) and the equilibrium coherent potential approximation (CPA) methods to the nonequilibrium many-body formalism, using the Kadanoff-Baym-Keldysh complex time contour, for the dynamics of interacting disordered systems away from equilibrium. We use our time domain solution to obtain the equilibrium density of states of the disordered interacting system described by the Anderson-Hubbard model, bypassing the necessity for the cumbersome analytical continuation process. We further apply the nonequilibrium solution to the interaction quench problem for an isolated disordered system. Here, the interaction is abruptly changed from zero (non-interacting system) to another constant (finite) value at which it is subsequently kept. We observe via the time-dependence of the potential, kinetic, and total energies, the effect of disorder on the relaxation of the system as a function of final interaction strength. The real-time approach has the potential to shed new light on the fundamental role of disorder in the nonequilibrium dynamics of interacting quantum systems.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Lifetime of skyrmions in discrete systems with infinitesimal lattice constant

Topological protection of chiral magnetic structures is investigated by taking a two-dimensional magnetic skyrmion as an example. The skyrmion lifetime is calculated based on harmonic transition state theory for a discrete lattice model using various values of the ratio of the lattice constant and the skyrmion size. Parameters of the system corresponding to exchange, anisotropy and Dzyaloshinsky-Moriya interaction are chosen in such a way as to keep the energy and size of the skyrmion unchanged for small values of the lattice constant, using scaling relations derived from continuous micromagnetic description. The number of magnetic moments included in the calculations reaches more than a million. The results indicate that in the limit of infinitesimal lattice constant, the energy barrier for skyrmion collapse approaches the Belavin-Polyakov lower bound of the energy of a topological soliton in the $\sigma$-model, the entropy contribution to the pre-exponential factor in the Arrhenius rate expression for collapse approaches a constant and the skyrmion lifetime can, for large enough number of spins, correspond to thermally stable skyrmion at room temperature even without magnetic dipole-dipole interaction.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Effective acetylene length dependence of the elastic properties of different kinds of graphynes

Graphyne is a planar network of connected carbon chains, each formed by $n$ acetylene linkages. Uncountable ways to make these connections lead to uncountable structural graphyne families (GFs). As the synthesis of graphynes with $n > 1$ has been reported in literature, it is of interest to find out how their physical properties depend on $n$ for each possible GF. Although literature already present specific models to describe the dependence on $n$ of the elastic properties of specific GFs, there is not yet enough amount of data for the physical properties of different graphynes with different values of $n$. Based on fully atomistic molecular dynamics simulations, the Young's modulus, shear modulus, linear compressibility and Poisson's ratio of 10 graphyne members of 7 different GFs are calculated. A simple elastic model consisting of a serial combination of $n$ springs is proposed to describe the dependence on $n$ of the elastic properties of these 7 GFs. We show that except for the Poisson's ratio, this simple unique elastic model is able to numerically describe, with good precision, the Young's modulus, shear modulus and linear compressibility of all different graphynes, including anisotropy and negative values of linear compressibility of some GFs.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Hyperfine Interaction in a MoS$_2$ Quantum Dot: Decoherence of a Spin-Valley Qubit

A successful and promising device for the physical implementation of electron spin-valley based qubits is the Transition Metal Dichalcogenide monolayer (TMD-ML) semiconductor quantum dot. The electron spin in TMD-ML semiconductor quantum dots can be isolated and controlled with high accuracy, but it still suffers from decoherence due to the unavoidable coupling with the surrounding environment, such as nuclear spin environments. A common tool to investigate systems like the one considered in this work is the density matrix formalism by presenting an exact master equation for a central spin (spin-qubit) system in a time-dependent and coupled to a nuclear spin bath in terms of hyperfine interaction. The master equation provides a unified description of the dynamics of the central spin. Analyzing this in more detail, we calculate fidelity loss due to the Overhauser field from hyperfine interaction in a wide range number of nuclear spins $\mathcal{N}$.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Quantum-tunneling transitions and exact statistical mechanics of bistable systems with parametrized Dikandé-Kofané double-well potentials

We consider a one-dimensional system of interacting particles, in which particles are subjected to a bistable potential the double-well shape of which is tunable via a shape deformability parameter. Our objective is to examine the impact of shape deformability on the order of transition in quantum tunneling in the bistable system, and on the possible existence of exact solutions to the transfer-integral operator associated with the partition function of the system. The bistable potential is represented by a class composed of three families of parametrized double-well potentials, whose minima and barrier height can be tuned distinctly. It is found that the extra degree of freedom, introduced by the shape deformability parameter, favors a first-order transition in quantum tunneling, in addition to the second-order transition predicted with the $\phi^4$ model. This first-order transition in quantum tunneling, which is consistent with Chudnovsky's conjecture of the influence of the shape of the potential barrier on the order of thermally-assisted transitions in bistable systems, is shown to occur at a critical value of the shape-deformability parameter which is the same for the three families of parametrized double-well potentials. Concerning the statistical mechanics of the system, the associate partition function is mapped onto a spectral problem by means of the transfer-integral formalism. The condition that the partition function can be exactly integrable, is determined by a criterion enabling exact eigenvalues and eigenfunctions for the transfer-integral operator. Analytical expressions of some of these exact eigenvalues and eigenfunctions are given, and the corresponding ground-state wavefunctions are used to compute the probability density which is relevant for calculations of thermodynamic quantities such as the correlation functions and the correlation lengths.
PHYSICS

