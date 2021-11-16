ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CVSS-BERT: Explainable Natural Language Processing to Determine the Severity of a Computer Security Vulnerability from its Description

By Mustafizur Shahid, Hervé Debar
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

When a new computer security vulnerability is publicly disclosed, only a textual description of it is available. Cybersecurity experts later provide an analysis of the severity of the vulnerability using the Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS). Specifically, the different characteristics of the vulnerability are summarized into a vector (consisting of a...

