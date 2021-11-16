ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Interpretable and Fair Boolean Rule Sets via Column Generation

By Connor Lawless, Sanjeeb Dash, Oktay Gunluk, Dennis Wei
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

This paper considers the learning of Boolean rules in either disjunctive normal form (DNF, OR-of-ANDs, equivalent to decision rule sets) or conjunctive normal form (CNF, AND-of-ORs) as an interpretable model for classification. An integer program is formulated to optimally trade classification accuracy for rule simplicity. We also...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Total dual dyadicness and dyadic generating sets

A vector is \emph{dyadic} if each of its entries is a dyadic rational number, i.e. of the form $\frac{a}{2^k}$ for some integers $a,k$ with $k\geq 0$. A linear system $Ax\leq b$ with integral data is \emph{totally dual dyadic} if whenever $\min\{b^\top y:A^\top y=w,y\geq {\bf 0}\}$ for $w$ integral, has an optimal solution, it has a dyadic optimal solution. In this paper, we study total dual dyadicness, and give a co-NP characterization of it in terms of \emph{dyadic generating sets for cones and subspaces}, the former being the dyadic analogue of \emph{Hilbert bases}, and the latter a polynomial-time recognizable relaxation of the former. Along the way, we see some surprising turn of events when compared to total dual integrality, primarily led by the \emph{density} of the dyadic rationals. Our study ultimately leads to a better understanding of total dual integrality and polyhedral integrality. We see examples from dyadic matrices, $T$-joins, cycles, and perfect matchings of a graph.
MATHEMATICS
towardsdatascience.com

Interpreting an LSTM through LIME

Learn how to interpret a Keras LSTM through LIME and dive into the internal working of the LIME library for text classifiers. I decided to write this blog since I couldn’t find many tutorials out there that teach how to use LIME with Keras models. Sure enough many articles focus on Sci-kit learn based models, but using LIME with Keras requires us to write an additional function as we will see.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Enhanced Fast Boolean Matching based on Sensitivity Signatures Pruning

Boolean matching is significant to digital integrated circuits design. An exhaustive method for Boolean matching is computationally expensive even for functions with only a few variables, because the time complexity of such an algorithm for an n-variable Boolean function is $O(2^{n+1}n!)$. Sensitivity is an important characteristic and a measure of the complexity of Boolean functions. It has been used in analysis of the complexity of algorithms in different fields. This measure could be regarded as a signature of Boolean functions and has great potential to help reduce the search space of Boolean matching.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Evaluating Treatment Prioritization Rules via Rank-Weighted Average Treatment Effects

There are a number of available methods that can be used for choosing whom to prioritize treatment, including ones based on treatment effect estimation, risk scoring, and hand-crafted rules. We propose rank-weighted average treatment effect (RATE) metrics as a simple and general family of metrics for comparing treatment prioritization rules on a level playing field. RATEs are agnostic as to how the prioritization rules were derived, and only assesses them based on how well they succeed in identifying units that benefit the most from treatment. We define a family of RATE estimators and prove a central limit theorem that enables asymptotically exact inference in a wide variety of randomized and observational study settings. We provide justification for the use of bootstrapped confidence intervals and a framework for testing hypotheses about heterogeneity in treatment effectiveness correlated with the prioritization rule. Our definition of the RATE nests a number of existing metrics, including the Qini coefficient, and our analysis directly yields inference methods for these metrics. We demonstrate our approach in examples drawn from both personalized medicine and marketing. In the medical setting, using data from the SPRINT and ACCORD-BP randomized control trials, we find no significant evidence of heterogeneous treatment effects. On the other hand, in a large marketing trial, we find robust evidence of heterogeneity in the treatment effects of some digital advertising campaigns and demonstrate how RATEs can be used to compare targeting rules that prioritize estimated risk vs. those that prioritize estimated treatment benefit.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Interpretable ECG classification via a query-based latent space traversal (qLST)

Melle B. Vessies, Sharvaree P. Vadgama, Rutger R. van de Leur, Pieter A. Doevendans, Rutger J. Hassink, Erik Bekkers, René van Es. Electrocardiography (ECG) is an effective and non-invasive diagnostic tool that measures the electrical activity of the heart. Interpretation of ECG signals to detect various abnormalities is a challenging task that requires expertise. Recently, the use of deep neural networks for ECG classification to aid medical practitioners has become popular, but their black box nature hampers clinical implementation. Several saliency-based interpretability techniques have been proposed, but they only indicate the location of important features and not the actual features. We present a novel interpretability technique called qLST, a query-based latent space traversal technique that is able to provide explanations for any ECG classification model. With qLST, we train a neural network that learns to traverse in the latent space of a variational autoencoder trained on a large university hospital dataset with over 800,000 ECGs annotated for 28 diseases. We demonstrate through experiments that we can explain different black box classifiers by generating ECGs through these traversals.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Interpreting NMR dynamic parameters via the separation of reorientational motion in MD simulation

Reorientational dynamics-motion defined by changes in the direction of a vector or tensor-determine relaxation behavior in nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR). However, if multiple processes exist that result in reorientation, then analyzing the net effects becomes a complex task, so that one ideally would separate those motions to simplify analysis. The model-free and two-step approaches have established the separability of the total correlation function of reorientation motion into contributions from statistically independent motions. Separability has been used to justify the analysis of experimental relaxation rate constants by fitting data to a total correlation function resulting from the product of two or three individual correlation functions, each representing an independent motion. The resulting parameters are used to describe motion in the molecule, but if multiple internal motions are present, interpreting those parameters is not trivial. We suggest an alternative approach: quantitative and timescale-specific comparison of experiment and simulation, as previously established using the detector analysis. This is followed by separation of simulated correlation functions into independent motions, and timescale-specific parameterization of the results, such that one may determine how each motion contributes to experimental parameters. We establish protocols for the separation of the correlation function into components using coordinates from molecular dynamics simulation. Separation is achieved by defining a series of frames, where the frames iteratively split the total motion into contributions from motion within each frame and of each frame. Then timescale specific parameters (e.g. detector responses) describing the total motion may be interpreted in terms of the timescale-specific parameterization of the individual motions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

SeCGAN: Parallel Conditional Generative Adversarial Networks for Face Editing via Semantic Consistency

Semantically guided conditional Generative Adversarial Networks (cGANs) have become a popular approach for face editing in recent years. However, most existing methods introduce semantic masks as direct conditional inputs to the generator and often require the target masks to perform the corresponding translation in the RGB space. We propose SeCGAN, a novel label-guided cGAN for editing face images utilising semantic information without the need to specify target semantic masks. During training, SeCGAN has two branches of generators and discriminators operating in parallel, with one trained to translate RGB images and the other for semantic masks. To bridge the two branches in a mutually beneficial manner, we introduce a semantic consistency loss which constrains both branches to have consistent semantic outputs. Whilst both branches are required during training, the RGB branch is our primary network and the semantic branch is not needed for inference. Our results on CelebA and CelebA-HQ demonstrate that our approach is able to generate facial images with more accurate attributes, outperforming competitive baselines in terms of Target Attribute Recognition Rate whilst maintaining quality metrics such as self-supervised Fréchet Inception Distance and Inception Score.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

The Stochastic Boolean Function Evaluation Problem for Symmetric Boolean Functions

E give two approximation algorithms solving the Stochastic Boolean Function Evaluation (SBFE) problem for symmetric Boolean functions. The first is an $O(\log n)$-approximation algorithm, based on the submodular goal-value approach of Deshpande, Hellerstein and Kletenik. Our second algorithm, which is simple, is based on the algorithm solving the SBFE problem for $k$-of-$n$ functions, due to Salloum, Breuer, and Ben-Dov. It achieves a $(B-1)$ approximation factor, where $B$ is the number of blocks of 0's and 1's in the standard vector representation of the symmetric Boolean function. As part of the design of the first algorithm, we prove that the goal value of any symmetric Boolean function is less than $n(n+1)/2$. Finally, we give an example showing that for symmetric Boolean functions, minimum expected verification cost and minimum expected evaluation cost are not necessarily equal. This contrasts with a previous result, given by Das, Jafarpour, Orlitsky, Pan and Suresh, which showed that equality holds in the unit-cost case.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Adversarially Constructed Evaluation Sets Are More Challenging, but May Not Be Fair

More capable language models increasingly saturate existing task benchmarks, in some cases outperforming humans. This has left little headroom with which to measure further progress. Adversarial dataset creation has been proposed as a strategy to construct more challenging datasets, and two common approaches are: (1) filtering out easy examples and (2) model-in-the-loop data collection. In this work, we study the impact of applying each approach to create more challenging evaluation datasets. We adapt the AFLite algorithm to filter evaluation data, and run experiments against 18 different adversary models. We find that AFLite indeed selects more challenging examples, lowering the performance of evaluated models more as stronger adversary models are used. However, the resulting ranking of models can also be unstable and highly sensitive to the choice of adversary model used. Moreover, AFLite oversamples examples with low annotator agreement, meaning that model comparisons hinge on the most contentiously labeled examples. Smaller-scale experiments on the adversarially collected datasets ANLI and AdversarialQA show similar findings, broadly lowering performance with stronger adversaries while disproportionately affecting the adversary model.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

FAIRLEARN:Configurable and Interpretable Algorithmic Fairness

The rapid growth of data in the recent years has led to the development of complex learning algorithms that are often used to make decisions in real world. While the positive impact of the algorithms has been tremendous, there is a need to mitigate any bias arising from either training samples or implicit assumptions made about the data samples. This need becomes critical when algorithms are used in automated decision making systems that can hugely impact people's lives.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Nature.com

Rapid adaptation of brain"“computer interfaces to new neuronal ensembles or participants via generative modelling

For brain"“computer interfaces (BCIs), obtaining sufficient training data for algorithms that map neural signals onto actions can be difficult, expensive or even impossible. Here we report the development and use of a generative model-a model that synthesizes a virtually unlimited number of new data distributions from a learned data distribution-that learns mappings between hand kinematics and the associated neural spike trains. The generative spike-train synthesizer is trained on data from one recording session with a monkey performing a reaching task and can be rapidly adapted to new sessions or monkeys by using limited additional neural data. We show that the model can be adapted to synthesize new spike trains, accelerating the training and improving the generalization of BCI decoders. The approach is fully data-driven, and hence, applicable to applications of BCIs beyond motor control.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Order recognition by Schubert polynomials generated by optical near-field statistics via nanometre-scale photochromism

Kazuharu Uchiyama, Sota Nakajima, Hirotsugu Suzui, Nicolas Chauvet, Hayato Saigo, Ryoichi Horisaki, Kingo Uchida, Makoto Naruse, Hirokazu Hori. We have previously observed an irregular spatial distribution of photon transmission through a photochromic crystal photoisomerized by a local optical near-field excitation, manifesting complex branching processes via the interplay of deformation of the material and near-field photon transfer therein. Furthermore, by combining such naturally constructed complex photon transmission with a simple photon detection protocol, Schubert polynomials, the foundation of versatile permutation operations in mathematics, have been generated. In this study, we demonstrate an order recognition algorithm inspired by Schubert calculus using optical near-field statistics via nanometre-scale photochromism. More specifically, by utilizing Schubert polynomials generated via optical near-field patterns, we show that the order of slot machines with initially unknown reward probability is successfully recognized. We emphasize that, unlike conventional algorithms in the literature, the proposed principle does not estimate the reward probabilities. Instead, it exploits the inversion relations contained in the Schubert polynomials. To quantitatively evaluate the impact of the Schubert polynomials generated from an optical near-field pattern, order recognition performances are compared with uniformly distributed and spatially strongly skewed probability distributions, where the optical near-field pattern outperforms the others. We found that the number of singularities contained in Schubert polynomials and that of the given problem or considered environment exhibits a clear correspondence, indicating that superior order recognition performances may be attained if the singularity of the given problem is presupposed. This study paves a new way toward nanophotonic intelligent devices and systems by the interplay of complex natural processes and mathematical insights gained by Schubert calculus.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Automatic Generation of Ice Hockey Defensive Motion via Coverage Control and Control Barrier Functions

A successful defensive strategy in ice hockey games is often designed empirically by an experienced professional. The majority of previous work on automating the strategy focuses on analyzing spatial data to decide the most optimal formation and action but cannot generalize the system to real games with real-time capabilities. We propose a novel control logic for generating real-time ice hockey defensive motion based on a control barrier function (CBF) and coverage control to extend our antecessors' logic that succeeds in duplicating ideal formations for specific scenes. To this end, we first present an ellipsoidal CBF to overcome the drawbacks of the existing line-based CBF of our antecessors. We also tune and add a novel density function to reflect real specifications more precisely than the previous work. The control logic is then demonstrated through simulations with offensive motion in real games. It is confirmed that the present logic generates valid defensive movements without specification to these specific scenes. We further exemplify that the logic generates proper motion under ice hockey's man-to-man and zone defense strategies and their intermediate strategies by tuning the logic. This would contribute to reducing the efforts of the practitioners to educate ice hockey players.
SPORTS
arxiv.org

Nonequilibrium DMFT+CPA for Correlated Disordered Systems

We present a solution for the nonequilibrium dynamics of an interacting disordered system. The approach adapts the combination of the equilibrium dynamical mean field theory (DMFT) and the equilibrium coherent potential approximation (CPA) methods to the nonequilibrium many-body formalism, using the Kadanoff-Baym-Keldysh complex time contour, for the dynamics of interacting disordered systems away from equilibrium. We use our time domain solution to obtain the equilibrium density of states of the disordered interacting system described by the Anderson-Hubbard model, bypassing the necessity for the cumbersome analytical continuation process. We further apply the nonequilibrium solution to the interaction quench problem for an isolated disordered system. Here, the interaction is abruptly changed from zero (non-interacting system) to another constant (finite) value at which it is subsequently kept. We observe via the time-dependence of the potential, kinetic, and total energies, the effect of disorder on the relaxation of the system as a function of final interaction strength. The real-time approach has the potential to shed new light on the fundamental role of disorder in the nonequilibrium dynamics of interacting quantum systems.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum process tomography of adiabatic and superadiabatic stimulated Raman passage

Quantum control methods for three-level systems have become recently an important direction of research in quantum information science and technology. Here we present numerical simulations using realistic experimental parameters for quantum process tomography in STIRAP (stimulated Raman adiabatic passage) and saSTIRAP (superadiabatic STIRAP). Specifically, we identify a suitable basis in the operator space as the identity operator together with the 8 Gell-Mann operators, and we calculate the corresponding process matrices, which have $9\times 9=81$ elements. We discuss these results for the ideal decoherence-free case, as well as for the experimentally-relevant case with decoherence included.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Hyperfine Interaction in a MoS$_2$ Quantum Dot: Decoherence of a Spin-Valley Qubit

A successful and promising device for the physical implementation of electron spin-valley based qubits is the Transition Metal Dichalcogenide monolayer (TMD-ML) semiconductor quantum dot. The electron spin in TMD-ML semiconductor quantum dots can be isolated and controlled with high accuracy, but it still suffers from decoherence due to the unavoidable coupling with the surrounding environment, such as nuclear spin environments. A common tool to investigate systems like the one considered in this work is the density matrix formalism by presenting an exact master equation for a central spin (spin-qubit) system in a time-dependent and coupled to a nuclear spin bath in terms of hyperfine interaction. The master equation provides a unified description of the dynamics of the central spin. Analyzing this in more detail, we calculate fidelity loss due to the Overhauser field from hyperfine interaction in a wide range number of nuclear spins $\mathcal{N}$.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

QuantumCircuitOpt: An Open-source Framework for Provably Optimal Quantum Circuit Design

In recent years, the quantum computing community has seen an explosion of novel methods to implement non-trivial quantum computations on near-term hardware. An important direction of research has been to decompose an arbitrary entangled state, represented as a unitary, into a quantum circuit, that is, a sequence of gates supported by a quantum processor. It has been well known that circuits with longer decompositions and more entangling multi-qubit gates are error-prone for the current noisy, intermediate-scale quantum devices. To this end, there has been a significant interest to develop heuristic-based methods to discover compact circuits. We contribute to this effort by proposing QuantumCircuitOpt (QCOpt), a novel open-source framework which implements mathematical optimization formulations and algorithms for decomposing arbitrary unitary gates into a sequence of hardware-native gates. A core innovation of QCOpt is that it provides optimality guarantees on the quantum circuits that it produces. In particular, we show that QCOpt can find up to 57% reduction in the number of necessary gates on circuits with up to four qubits, and in run times less than a few minutes on commodity computing hardware. We also validate the efficacy of QCOpt as a tool for quantum circuit design in comparison with a naive brute-force enumeration algorithm. We also show how the QCOpt package can be adapted to various built-in types of native gate sets, based on different hardware platforms like those produced by IBM, Rigetti and Google. We hope this package will facilitate further algorithmic exploration for quantum processor designers, as well as quantum physicists.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Uncertainty estimation under model misspecification in neural network regression

Maria R. Cervera, Rafael Dätwyler, Francesco D'Angelo, Hamza Keurti, Benjamin F. Grewe, Christian Henning. Although neural networks are powerful function approximators, the underlying modelling assumptions ultimately define the likelihood and thus the hypothesis class they are parameterizing. In classification, these assumptions are minimal as the commonly employed softmax is capable of representing any categorical distribution. In regression, however, restrictive assumptions on the type of continuous distribution to be realized are typically placed, like the dominant choice of training via mean-squared error and its underlying Gaussianity assumption. Recently, modelling advances allow to be agnostic to the type of continuous distribution to be modelled, granting regression the flexibility of classification models. While past studies stress the benefit of such flexible regression models in terms of performance, here we study the effect of the model choice on uncertainty estimation. We highlight that under model misspecification, aleatoric uncertainty is not properly captured, and that a Bayesian treatment of a misspecified model leads to unreliable epistemic uncertainty estimates. Overall, our study provides an overview on how modelling choices in regression may influence uncertainty estimation and thus any downstream decision making process.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Geometric Approach to Optimal Control of Hybrid and Impulsive Systems

Hybrid dynamical systems are systems which undergo both continuous and discrete transitions. The Bolza problem from optimal control theory is applied to these systems and a hybrid version of Pontryagin's maximum principle is presented. This hybrid maximum principle is presented to emphasize its geometric nature which makes its study amenable to the tools of geometric mechanics and symplectic geometry. One explicit benefit of this geometric approach is that Zeno behavior can be strongly controlled for "generic" control problems. Moreover, when the underlying control system is a mechanical impact system, additional structure is present which can be exploited and is thus explored. Multiple examples are presented for both mechanical and non-mechanical systems.
MATHEMATICS

