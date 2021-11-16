ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grounding Psychological Shape Space in Convolutional Neural Networks

By Lucas Bechberger, Kai-Uwe Kühnberger
 8 days ago

Shape information is crucial for human perception and cognition, and should therefore also play a role in cognitive AI systems. We employ the interdisciplinary framework of conceptual spaces, which proposes a geometric representation of conceptual knowledge through low-dimensional...

An Underexplored Dilemma between Confidence and Calibration in Quantized Neural Networks

Modern convolutional neural networks (CNNs) are known to be overconfident in terms of their calibration on unseen input data. That is to say, they are more confident than they are accurate. This is undesirable if the probabilities predicted are to be used for downstream decision making. When considering accuracy, CNNs are also surprisingly robust to compression techniques, such as quantization, which aim to reduce computational and memory costs. We show that this robustness can be partially explained by the calibration behavior of modern CNNs, and may be improved with overconfidence. This is due to an intuitive result: low confidence predictions are more likely to change post-quantization, whilst being less accurate. High confidence predictions will be more accurate, but more difficult to change. Thus, a minimal drop in post-quantization accuracy is incurred. This presents a potential conflict in neural network design: worse calibration from overconfidence may lead to better robustness to quantization. We perform experiments applying post-training quantization to a variety of CNNs, on the CIFAR-100 and ImageNet datasets.
COMPUTERS
Efficient Neural Network Training via Forward and Backward Propagation Sparsification

Sparse training is a natural idea to accelerate the training speed of deep neural networks and save the memory usage, especially since large modern neural networks are significantly over-parameterized. However, most of the existing methods cannot achieve this goal in practice because the chain rule based gradient (w.r.t. structure parameters) estimators adopted by previous methods require dense computation at least in the backward propagation step. This paper solves this problem by proposing an efficient sparse training method with completely sparse forward and backward passes. We first formulate the training process as a continuous minimization problem under global sparsity constraint. We then separate the optimization process into two steps, corresponding to weight update and structure parameter update. For the former step, we use the conventional chain rule, which can be sparse via exploiting the sparse structure. For the latter step, instead of using the chain rule based gradient estimators as in existing methods, we propose a variance reduced policy gradient estimator, which only requires two forward passes without backward propagation, thus achieving completely sparse training. We prove that the variance of our gradient estimator is bounded. Extensive experimental results on real-world datasets demonstrate that compared to previous methods, our algorithm is much more effective in accelerating the training process, up to an order of magnitude faster.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Fast Axiomatic Attribution for Neural Networks

Mitigating the dependence on spurious correlations present in the training dataset is a quickly emerging and important topic of deep learning. Recent approaches include priors on the feature attribution of a deep neural network (DNN) into the training process to reduce the dependence on unwanted features. However, until now one needed to trade off high-quality attributions, satisfying desirable axioms, against the time required to compute them. This in turn either led to long training times or ineffective attribution priors. In this work, we break this trade-off by considering a special class of efficiently axiomatically attributable DNNs for which an axiomatic feature attribution can be computed with only a single forward/backward pass. We formally prove that nonnegatively homogeneous DNNs, here termed $\mathcal{X}$-DNNs, are efficiently axiomatically attributable and show that they can be effortlessly constructed from a wide range of regular DNNs by simply removing the bias term of each layer. Various experiments demonstrate the advantages of $\mathcal{X}$-DNNs, beating state-of-the-art generic attribution methods on regular DNNs for training with attribution priors.
COMPUTERS
Self-Compression in Bayesian Neural Networks

Machine learning models have achieved human-level performance on various tasks. This success comes at a high cost of computation and storage overhead, which makes machine learning algorithms difficult to deploy on edge devices. Typically, one has to partially sacrifice accuracy in favor of an increased performance quantified in terms of reduced memory usage and energy consumption. Current methods compress the networks by reducing the precision of the parameters or by eliminating redundant ones. In this paper, we propose a new insight into network compression through the Bayesian framework. We show that Bayesian neural networks automatically discover redundancy in model parameters, thus enabling self-compression, which is linked to the propagation of uncertainty through the layers of the network. Our experimental results show that the network architecture can be successfully compressed by deleting parameters identified by the network itself while retaining the same level of accuracy.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
#Machine Learning#Lg
Progress in Self-Certified Neural Networks

A learning method is self-certified if it uses all available data to simultaneously learn a predictor and certify its quality with a tight statistical certificate that is valid on unseen data. Recent work has shown that neural network models trained by optimising PAC-Bayes bounds lead not only to accurate predictors, but also to tight risk certificates, bearing promise towards achieving self-certified learning. In this context, learning and certification strategies based on PAC-Bayes bounds are especially attractive due to their ability to leverage all data to learn a posterior and simultaneously certify its risk with a tight numerical certificate. In this paper, we assess the progress towards self-certification in probabilistic neural networks learnt by PAC-Bayes inspired objectives. We empirically compare (on 4 classification datasets) classical test set bounds for deterministic predictors and a PAC-Bayes bound for randomised self-certified predictors. We first show that both of these generalisation bounds are not too far from out-of-sample test set errors. We then show that in data starvation regimes, holding out data for the test set bounds adversely affects generalisation performance, while self-certified strategies based on PAC-Bayes bounds do not suffer from this drawback, proving that they might be a suitable choice for the small data regime. We also find that probabilistic neural networks learnt by PAC-Bayes inspired objectives lead to certificates that can be surprisingly competitive with commonly used test set bounds.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Robustness of Bayesian Neural Networks to White-Box Adversarial Attacks

Bayesian Neural Networks (BNNs), unlike Traditional Neural Networks (TNNs) are robust and adept at handling adversarial attacks by incorporating randomness. This randomness improves the estimation of uncertainty, a feature lacking in TNNs. Thus, we investigate the robustness of BNNs to white-box attacks using multiple Bayesian neural architectures. Furthermore, we create our BNN model, called BNN-DenseNet, by fusing Bayesian inference (i.e., variational Bayes) to the DenseNet architecture, and BDAV, by combining this intervention with adversarial training. Experiments are conducted on the CIFAR-10 and FGVC-Aircraft datasets. We attack our models with strong white-box attacks ($l_\infty$-FGSM, $l_\infty$-PGD, $l_2$-PGD, EOT $l_\infty$-FGSM, and EOT $l_\infty$-PGD). In all experiments, at least one BNN outperforms traditional neural networks during adversarial attack scenarios. An adversarially-trained BNN outperforms its non-Bayesian, adversarially-trained counterpart in most experiments, and often by significant margins. Lastly, we investigate network calibration and find that BNNs do not make overconfident predictions, providing evidence that BNNs are also better at measuring uncertainty.
COMPUTERS
Deep Neural Networks for Rank-Consistent Ordinal Regression Based On Conditional Probabilities

In recent times, deep neural networks achieved outstanding predictive performance on various classification and pattern recognition tasks. However, many real-world prediction problems have ordinal response variables, and this ordering information is ignored by conventional classification losses such as the multi-category cross-entropy. Ordinal regression methods for deep neural networks address this. One such method is the CORAL method, which is based on an earlier binary label extension framework and achieves rank consistency among its output layer tasks by imposing a weight-sharing constraint. However, while earlier experiments showed that CORAL's rank consistency is beneficial for performance, the weight-sharing constraint could severely restrict the expressiveness of a deep neural network. In this paper, we propose an alternative method for rank-consistent ordinal regression that does not require a weight-sharing constraint in a neural network's fully connected output layer. We achieve this rank consistency by a novel training scheme using conditional training sets to obtain the unconditional rank probabilities through applying the chain rule for conditional probability distributions. Experiments on various datasets demonstrate the efficacy of the proposed method to utilize the ordinal target information, and the absence of the weight-sharing restriction improves the performance substantially compared to the CORAL reference approach.
COMPUTERS
Keys to Accurate Feature Extraction Using Residual Spiking Neural Networks

Alex Vicente-Sola (1), Davide L. Manna (1), Paul Kirkland (1), Gaetano Di Caterina (1), Trevor Bihl (2) ((1) University of Strathclyde, (2) Air Force Research Laboratory) Spiking neural networks (SNNs) have become an interesting alternative to conventional artificial neural networks (ANN) thanks to their temporal processing capabilities and their low-SWaP (Size, Weight, and Power) and energy efficient implementations in neuromorphic hardware. However the challenges involved in training SNNs have limited their performance in terms of accuracy and thus their applications. Improving learning algorithms and neural architectures for a more accurate feature extraction is therefore one of the current priorities in SNN research. In this paper we present a study on the key components of modern spiking architectures. We empirically compare different techniques in image classification datasets taken from the best performing networks. We design a spiking version of the successful residual network (ResNet) architecture and test different components and training strategies on it. Our results provide a state of the art guide to SNN design, which allows to make informed choices when trying to build the optimal visual feature extractor. Finally, our network outperforms previous SNN architectures in CIFAR-10 (94.1%) and CIFAR-100 (74.5%) datasets and matches the state of the art in DVS-CIFAR10 (71.3%), with less parameters than the previous state of the art and without the need for ANN-SNN conversion. Code available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
National Science Foundation (press release)

Scientists create artificial neural networks that detect symmetry and patterns

Machine learning technique effective for novel image comparison and data analysis. A research team at Lehigh University, funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation, developed and effectively taught an artificial neural network to sense symmetry and structural similarities in materials and to create similarity projections. The researchers published their findings in the journal npj Computational Materials.
SCIENCE
Predicting Lattice Phonon Vibrational Frequencies Using Deep Graph Neural Networks

Lattice vibration frequencies are related to many important materials properties such as thermal and electrical conductivity as well as superconductivity. However, computational calculation of vibration frequencies using density functional theory (DFT) methods is too computationally demanding for a large number of samples in materials screening. Here we propose a deep graph neural network-based algorithm for predicting crystal vibration frequencies from crystal structures with high accuracy. Our algorithm addresses the variable dimension of vibration frequency spectrum using the zero padding scheme. Benchmark studies on two data sets with 15,000 and 35,552 samples show that the aggregated $R^2$ scores of the prediction reaches 0.554 and 0.724 respectively. Our work demonstrates the capability of deep graph neural networks to learn to predict phonon spectrum properties of crystal structures in addition to phonon density of states (DOS) and electronic DOS in which the output dimension is constant.
SCIENCE
Training neural networks with synthetic electrocardiograms

We present a method for training neural networks with synthetic electrocardiograms that mimic signals produced by a wearable single lead electrocardiogram monitor. We use domain randomization where the synthetic signal properties such as the waveform shape, RR-intervals and noise are varied for every training example. Models trained with synthetic data are compared to their counterparts trained with real data. Detection of r-waves in electrocardiograms recorded during different physical activities and in atrial fibrillation is used to compare the models. By allowing the randomization to increase beyond what is typically observed in the real-world data the performance is on par or superseding the performance of networks trained with real data. Experiments show robust performance with different seeds and training examples on different test sets without any test set specific tuning. The method makes possible to train neural networks using practically free-to-collect data with accurate labels without the need for manual annotations and it opens up the possibility of extending the use of synthetic data on cardiac disease classification when disease specific a priori information is used in the electrocardiogram generation. Additionally the distribution of data can be controlled eliminating class imbalances that are typically observed in health related data and additionally the generated data is inherently private.
SCIENCE
STNN-DDI: A Substructure-aware Tensor Neural Network to Predict Drug-Drug Interactions

Motivation: Computational prediction of multiple-type drug-drug interaction (DDI) helps reduce unexpected side effects in poly-drug treatments. Although existing computational approaches achieve inspiring results, they ignore that the action of a drug is mainly caused by its chemical substructures. In addition, their interpretability is still weak. Results: In this paper, by supposing that the interactions between two given drugs are caused by their local chemical structures (sub-structures) and their DDI types are determined by the linkages between different substructure sets, we design a novel Substructure-ware Tensor Neural Network model for DDI prediction (STNN-DDI). The proposed model learns a 3-D tensor of (substructure, in-teraction type, substructure) triplets, which characterizes a substructure-substructure interaction (SSI) space. According to a list of predefined substructures with specific chemical meanings, the mapping of drugs into this SSI space enables STNN-DDI to perform the multiple-type DDI prediction in both transductive and inductive scenarios in a unified form with an explicable manner. The compar-ison with deep learning-based state-of-the-art baselines demonstrates the superiority of STNN-DDI with the significant improvement of AUC, AUPR, Accuracy, and Precision. More importantly, case studies illustrate its interpretability by both revealing a crucial sub-structure pair across drugs regarding a DDI type of interest and uncovering interaction type-specific substructure pairs in a given DDI. In summary, STNN-DDI provides an effective approach to predicting DDIs as well as explaining the interaction mechanisms among drugs.
SCIENCE
Parallel Physics-Informed Neural Networks with Bidirectional Balance

As an emerging technology in deep learning, physics-informed neural networks (PINNs) have been widely used to solve various partial differential equations (PDEs) in engineering. However, PDEs based on practical considerations contain multiple physical quantities and complex initial boundary conditions, thus PINNs often returns incorrect results. Here we take heat transfer problem in multilayer fabrics as a typical example. It is coupled by multiple temperature fields with strong correlation, and the values of variables are extremely unbalanced among different dimensions. We clarify the potential difficulties of solving such problems by classic PINNs, and propose a parallel physics-informed neural networks with bidirectional balance. In detail, our parallel solving framework synchronously fits coupled equations through several multilayer perceptions. Moreover, we design two modules to balance forward process of data and back-propagation process of loss gradient. This bidirectional balance not only enables the whole network to converge stably, but also helps to fully learn various physical conditions in PDEs. We provide a series of ablation experiments to verify the effectiveness of the proposed methods. The results show that our approach makes the PINNs unsolvable problem solvable, and achieves excellent solving accuracy.
ENGINEERING
Toward Compact Parameter Representations for Architecture-Agnostic Neural Network Compression

This paper investigates deep neural network (DNN) compression from the perspective of compactly representing and storing trained parameters. We explore the previously overlooked opportunity of cross-layer architecture-agnostic representation sharing for DNN parameters. To do this, we decouple feedforward parameters from DNN architectures and leverage additive quantization, an extreme lossy compression method invented for image descriptors, to compactly represent the parameters. The representations are then finetuned on task objectives to improve task accuracy. We conduct extensive experiments on MobileNet-v2, VGG-11, ResNet-50, Feature Pyramid Networks, and pruned DNNs trained for classification, detection, and segmentation tasks. The conceptually simple scheme consistently outperforms iterative unstructured pruning. Applied to ResNet-50 with 76.1% top-1 accuracy on the ILSVRC12 classification challenge, it achieves a $7.2\times$ compression ratio with no accuracy loss and a $15.3\times$ compression ratio at 74.79% accuracy. Further analyses suggest that representation sharing can frequently happen across network layers and that learning shared representations for an entire DNN can achieve better accuracy at the same compression ratio than compressing the model as multiple separate parts. We release PyTorch code to facilitate DNN deployment on resource-constrained devices and spur future research on efficient representations and storage of DNN parameters.
COMPUTERS
Radial Basis Function Neural Network Simplified

A short introduction to radial basis function neural network. Radial basis function (RBF) networks have a fundamentally different architecture than most neural network architectures. Most neural network architecture consists of many layers and introduces nonlinearity by repetitively applying nonlinear activation functions. RBF network on the other hand only consists of an input layer, a single hidden layer, and an output layer.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
A Convolutional Neural Network Based Approach to Recognize Bangla Spoken Digits from Speech Signal

Speech recognition is a technique that converts human speech signals into text or words or in any form that can be easily understood by computers or other machines. There have been a few studies on Bangla digit recognition systems, the majority of which used small datasets with few variations in genders, ages, dialects, and other variables. Audio recordings of Bangladeshi people of various genders, ages, and dialects were used to create a large speech dataset of spoken '0-9' Bangla digits in this study. Here, 400 noisy and noise-free samples per digit have been recorded for creating the dataset. Mel Frequency Cepstrum Coefficients (MFCCs) have been utilized for extracting meaningful features from the raw speech data. Then, to detect Bangla numeral digits, Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) were utilized. The suggested technique recognizes '0-9' Bangla spoken digits with 97.1% accuracy throughout the whole dataset. The efficiency of the model was also assessed using 10-fold crossvalidation, which yielded a 96.7% accuracy.
COMPUTERS
Automated Pulmonary Embolism Detection from CTPA Images Using an End-to-End Convolutional Neural Network

Automated methods for detecting pulmonary embolisms (PEs) on CT pulmonary angiography (CTPA) images are of high demand. Existing methods typically employ separate steps for PE candidate detection and false positive removal, without considering the ability of the other step. As a result, most existing methods usually suffer from a high false positive rate in order to achieve an acceptable sensitivity. This study presents an end-to-end trainable convolutional neural network (CNN) where the two steps are optimized jointly. The proposed CNN consists of three concatenated subnets: 1) a novel 3D candidate proposal network for detecting cubes containing suspected PEs, 2) a 3D spatial transformation subnet for generating fixed-sized vessel-aligned image representation for candidates, and 3) a 2D classification network which takes the three cross-sections of the transformed cubes as input and eliminates false positives. We have evaluated our approach using the 20 CTPA test dataset from the PE challenge, achieving a sensitivity of 78.9%, 80.7% and 80.7% at 2 false positives per volume at 0mm, 2mm and 5mm localization error, which is superior to the state-of-the-art methods. We have further evaluated our system on our own dataset consisting of 129 CTPA data with a total of 269 emboli. Our system achieves a sensitivity of 63.2%, 78.9% and 86.8% at 2 false positives per volume at 0mm, 2mm and 5mm localization error.
HEALTH
A neural network-based optimization technique inspired by the principle of annealing

Optimization problems involve the identification of the best possible solution among several possibilities. These problems can be encountered in real-world settings, as well as in most scientific research fields. In recent years, computer scientists have developed increasingly advanced computational methods for solving optimization problems. Some of the most promising techniques...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
On the Equivalence between Neural Network and Support Vector Machine

Recent research shows that the dynamics of an infinitely wide neural network (NN) trained by gradient descent can be characterized by Neural Tangent Kernel (NTK) \citep{jacot2018neural}. Under the squared loss, the infinite-width NN trained by gradient descent with an infinitely small learning rate is equivalent to kernel regression with NTK \citep{arora2019exact}. However, the equivalence is only known for ridge regression currently \citep{arora2019harnessing}, while the equivalence between NN and other kernel machines (KMs), e.g. support vector machine (SVM), remains unknown. Therefore, in this work, we propose to establish the equivalence between NN and SVM, and specifically, the infinitely wide NN trained by soft margin loss and the standard soft margin SVM with NTK trained by subgradient descent. Our main theoretical results include establishing the equivalence between NN and a broad family of $\ell_2$ regularized KMs with finite-width bounds, which cannot be handled by prior work, and showing that every finite-width NN trained by such regularized loss functions is approximately a KM. Furthermore, we demonstrate our theory can enable three practical applications, including (i) \textit{non-vacuous} generalization bound of NN via the corresponding KM; (ii) \textit{non-trivial} robustness certificate for the infinite-width NN (while existing robustness verification methods would provide vacuous bounds); (iii) intrinsically more robust infinite-width NNs than those from previous kernel regression. Our code for the experiments are available at \url{this https URL}.
COMPUTERS
Piezoelectric modulus prediction using machine learning and graph neural networks

Piezoelectric materials are widely used in all kinds of industries such as electric cigarette lighters, diesel engines and x-ray shutters. However, discovering high-performance and environmentally friendly (e.g. lead-free) piezoelectric materials is a difficult problem due to the sophisticated relationships from materials' composition/structures to the piezoelectric effect. Compared to other material properties such as formation energy, band gap, and bulk modulus, it is much more challenging to predict piezoelectric coefficients. Here, we propose a comprehensive study on designing and evaluating advanced machine learning models for predicting the piezoelectric modulus from materials' composition and/or structures. We train the prediction models based on extensive feature engineering combined with machine learning models (Random Forest and Support Vector Machines) and automated feature learning based on deep graph neural networks. Our SVM model with crystal structure feature outperform other methods. We also use this model to predict the piezoelectric coefficients for 12,680 materials from the Materials Project database and report the top 20 potential high performance piezoelectric materials.
CHEMISTRY

