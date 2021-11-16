ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Enabling equivariance for arbitrary Lie groups

By Lachlan E. MacDonald, Sameera Ramasinghe, Simon Lucey
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Although provably robust to translational perturbations, convolutional neural networks (CNNs) are known to suffer from extreme performance degradation when presented at test time with more general geometric transformations of inputs. Recently, this limitation has motivated a shift in focus from CNNs to...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Sparse Steerable Convolutions: An Efficient Learning of SE(3)-Equivariant Features for Estimation and Tracking of Object Poses in 3D Space

As a basic component of SE(3)-equivariant deep feature learning, steerable convolution has recently demonstrated its advantages for 3D semantic analysis. The advantages are, however, brought by expensive computations on dense, volumetric data, which prevent its practical use for efficient processing of 3D data that are inherently sparse. In this paper, we propose a novel design of Sparse Steerable Convolution (SS-Conv) to address the shortcoming; SS-Conv greatly accelerates steerable convolution with sparse tensors, while strictly preserving the property of SE(3)-equivariance. Based on SS-Conv, we propose a general pipeline for precise estimation of object poses, wherein a key design is a Feature-Steering module that takes the full advantage of SE(3)-equivariance and is able to conduct an efficient pose refinement. To verify our designs, we conduct thorough experiments on three tasks of 3D object semantic analysis, including instance-level 6D pose estimation, category-level 6D pose and size estimation, and category-level 6D pose tracking. Our proposed pipeline based on SS-Conv outperforms existing methods on almost all the metrics evaluated by the three tasks. Ablation studies also show the superiority of our SS-Conv over alternative convolutions in terms of both accuracy and efficiency. Our code is released publicly at this https URL.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Normalizers of chains of discrete $p$-toral subgroups in compact Lie groups

In this paper we study the normalizer decomposition of a compact Lie group $G$ using the information of the fusion system $\mathcal{F}$ of $G$ on a maximal discrete $p$-toral subgroup. We prove that there is an injective map from the set of conjugacy classes of chains of $\mathcal{F}$-centric, $\mathcal{F}$-radical discrete $p$-toral subgroups to the set of conjugacy classes of chains of $p$-centric, $p$-stubborn continuous $p$-toral subgroups. The map is a bijection when $\pi_0(G)$ is a finite $p$-group. We also prove that the classifying space of the normalizer of a chain of discrete $p$-toral subgroups of $G$ is mod $p$ equivalent to the classifying space of the normalizer of the corresponding chain of $p$-toral subgroups.
MATHEMATICS
TrendHunter.com

AI-Enabled Strength Devices

Peloton Guide is an AI-enabled device that connects to televisions to provide members with access to expert instructors and the Peloton content library. At $500, this connected product is Peloton's most accessibly priced hardware product to date and it is the very first connected strength product from the brand. Tom...
FITNESS
martechseries.com

Civicom Research Services Group Brings Suite of Web-Enabled Solutions to Quirk’s NY 2021

Civicom, the global leader in audio and web-enabled technology solutions for marketing research, attended Quirk’s New York 2021 and exhibited their online solutions for qualitative research, including Civicom ThoughtLight® and CCam® focus. Civicom, the global leader in audio and web-enabled technology solutions for marketing research, attended Quirk’s New York 2021...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lie Group#Homographic#Capsnet#Machine Learning#Lg#Ne
crowdfundinsider.com

Whale Cloud, Ant Group Team Up with Toka Fintech to Enable Greater Financial Inclusion for Consumers in Mexico

a tech firm offering software solutions and services for telecommunications and several other industries has formed a partnership with Toka Fintech, a Mexican financial group, in order to assist with creating its own virtual payment app with Alipay+ Digital Wallet Solution, providing consumers with improved access to inclusive financial services.
CELL PHONES
arxiv.org

Functional equivariance and conservation laws in numerical integration

Preservation of linear and quadratic invariants by numerical integrators has been well studied. However, many systems have linear or quadratic observables that are not invariant, but which satisfy evolution equations expressing important properties of the system. For example, a time-evolution PDE may have an observable that satisfies a local conservation law, such as the multisymplectic conservation law for Hamiltonian PDEs.
MATHEMATICS
martechseries.com

NetSfere and Deutsche Telekom Partner to Deliver a Compliant Mobile Messaging Platform Enabling Instantaneous, Secure Staff Communication for Germany’s St. Augustinus Group

The companies deployed the HIPAA/GDPR compliant encrypted messaging platform to stop the use of consumer-grade messaging apps and streamline internal and patient communications. NetSfere, a global provider of next-generation secure and compliant messaging and mobility solutions, today announces its partnership with Deutsche Telekom, one of the world’s leading integrated telecommunications...
BUSINESS
arxiv.org

Upper bounds on quantum dynamics in arbitrary dimension

Motivated by the research on upper bounds on the rate of quantum transport for one-dimensional operators, particularly, the recent works of Jitomirskaya--Liu and Jitomirskaya--Powell and the earlier ones of Damanik--Tcheremchantsev, we propose a method to prove similar bounds in arbitrary dimension. The method applies both to Schroedinger and to long-range operators.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
ForConstructionPros.com

Please Enable JavaScript

Www.forconstructionpros.com is using a security service for protection against online attacks. The service requires full JavaScript support in order to view this website. Please enable JavaScript on your browser and try again.
ECONOMY
arxiv.org

Deformation Robust Roto-Scale-Translation Equivariant CNNs

Incorporating group symmetry directly into the learning process has proved to be an effective guideline for model design. By producing features that are guaranteed to transform covariantly to the group actions on the inputs, group-equivariant convolutional neural networks (G-CNNs) achieve significantly improved generalization performance in learning tasks with intrinsic symmetry. General theory and practical implementation of G-CNNs have been studied for planar images under either rotation or scaling transformation, but only individually. We present, in this paper, a roto-scale-translation equivariant CNN (RST-CNN), that is guaranteed to achieve equivariance jointly over these three groups via coupled group convolutions. Moreover, as symmetry transformations in reality are rarely perfect and typically subject to input deformation, we provide a stability analysis of the equivariance of representation to input distortion, which motivates the truncated expansion of the convolutional filters under (pre-fixed) low-frequency spatial modes. The resulting model provably achieves deformation-robust RST equivariance, i.e., the RST symmetry is still "approximately" preserved when the transformation is "contaminated" by a nuisance data deformation, a property that is especially important for out-of-distribution generalization. Numerical experiments on MNIST, Fashion-MNIST, and STL-10 demonstrate that the proposed model yields remarkable gains over prior arts, especially in the small data regime where both rotation and scaling variations are present within the data.
COMPUTERS
Birmingham Star

Cryptocurrencies, digital crowdsourcing enabling terror groups, says India at UN

New York [US], November 19 (ANI): Emphasising that the new financial and payment technologies methods including cryptocurrencies and digital crowdsourcing are enabling terror groups for collecting and transferring funds, India at UN on Thursday (local time) urged member states to strengthen counter-financing structures at par with international standards to curb terrorism.
WORLD
u.today

Alfprotocol Utilizes Arbitrary Curves on Solana Blockchain

The Solana protocol is designed for providing liquidity and yield farming to Alfprotocol, including a modernized version of the automated market maker protocol and a separate funds market for the short-term funding of exchange activities. The protocol provides AlfMM and AAlf to its Solana users, decentralized finance services including overcollateralized...
MARKETS
arxiv.org

Topology optimization for the design of porous electrodes

Porous electrodes are an integral part of many electrochemical devices since they have high porosity to maximize electrochemical transport and high surface area to maximize activity. Traditional porous electrode materials are typically homogeneous, stochastic collections of small scale particles and offer few opportunities to engineer higher performance. Fortunately, recent breakthroughs in advanced and additive manufacturing are yielding new methods to structure and pattern porous electrodes across length scales. These architected electrodes are emerging as a promising new technology to continue to drive improvement; however, it is still unclear which structures to employ and few tools are available to guide their design. In this work we address this gap by applying topology optimization to the design of porous electrodes. We demonstrate our framework on two applications: a porous electrode driving a steady Faradaic reaction and a transiently operated electrode in a supercapacitor. We present computationally designed electrodes that minimize energy losses in a half-cell. For low conductivity materials, the optimization algorithm creates electrode designs with a hierarchy of length scales. Further, the designed electrodes are found to outperform undesigned, homogeneous electrodes. Finally, we present three-dimensional porous electrode designs. We thus establish a topology optimization framework for designing porous electrodes.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Uncertainty estimation under model misspecification in neural network regression

Maria R. Cervera, Rafael Dätwyler, Francesco D'Angelo, Hamza Keurti, Benjamin F. Grewe, Christian Henning. Although neural networks are powerful function approximators, the underlying modelling assumptions ultimately define the likelihood and thus the hypothesis class they are parameterizing. In classification, these assumptions are minimal as the commonly employed softmax is capable of representing any categorical distribution. In regression, however, restrictive assumptions on the type of continuous distribution to be realized are typically placed, like the dominant choice of training via mean-squared error and its underlying Gaussianity assumption. Recently, modelling advances allow to be agnostic to the type of continuous distribution to be modelled, granting regression the flexibility of classification models. While past studies stress the benefit of such flexible regression models in terms of performance, here we study the effect of the model choice on uncertainty estimation. We highlight that under model misspecification, aleatoric uncertainty is not properly captured, and that a Bayesian treatment of a misspecified model leads to unreliable epistemic uncertainty estimates. Overall, our study provides an overview on how modelling choices in regression may influence uncertainty estimation and thus any downstream decision making process.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Conservative Finite Element Solver for MHD Kinematics equations: Vector Potential method and Constraint Preconditioning

A new conservative finite element solver for the three-dimensional steady magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) kinematics equations is presented.The solver utilizes magnetic vector potential and current density as solution variables, which are discretized by H(curl)-conforming edge-element and H(div)-conforming face element respectively. As a result, the divergence-free constraints of discrete current density and magnetic induction are both satisfied. Moreover the solutions also preserve the total magnetic helicity. The generated linear algebraic equation is a typical dual saddle-point problem that is ill-conditioned and indefinite. To efficiently solve it, we develop a block preconditioner based on constraint preconditioning framework and devise a preconditioned FGMRES solver. Numerical experiments verify the conservative properties, the convergence rate of the discrete solutions and the robustness of the preconditioner.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Multi-task manifold learning for small sample size datasets

In this study, we develop a method for multi-task manifold learning. The method aims to improve the performance of manifold learning for multiple tasks, particularly when each task has a small number of samples. Furthermore, the method also aims to generate new samples for new tasks, in addition to new samples for existing tasks. In the proposed method, we use two different types of information transfer: instance transfer and model transfer. For instance transfer, datasets are merged among similar tasks, whereas for model transfer, the manifold models are averaged among similar tasks. For this purpose, the proposed method consists of a set of generative manifold models corresponding to the tasks, which are integrated into a general model of a fiber bundle. We applied the proposed method to artificial datasets and face image sets, and the results showed that the method was able to estimate the manifolds, even for a tiny number of samples.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Variational Hamiltonian Ansatz for 1D Hubbard chains in a broad range of parameter values

Hybrid quantum-classical algorithms have been proposed to circumvent noise limitations in quantum computers. Such algorithms delegate only a calculation of the expectation value to the quantum computer. Among them, the Variational Quantum Eigensolver (VQE) has been implemented to study molecules and condensed matter systems on small size quantum computers. Condensed matter systems described by the Hubbard model exhibit a rich phase diagram alongside exotic states of matter. In this manuscript, we try to answer the question: how much of the underlying physics of a 1D Hubbard chain is described by a problem-inspired Variational Hamiltonian Ansatz (VHA) in a broad range of parameter values ? We start by probing how much does the solution increases fidelity with increasing ansatz complexity. Our findings suggest that even low fidelity solutions capture energy and number of doubly occupied sites well, while spin-spin correlations are not well captured even when the solution is of high fidelity. Our powerful simulation platform allows us to incorporate a realistic noise model and show a successful implementation of a noise-mitigation strategy - the Richardson extrapolation.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Nonequilibrium DMFT+CPA for Correlated Disordered Systems

We present a solution for the nonequilibrium dynamics of an interacting disordered system. The approach adapts the combination of the equilibrium dynamical mean field theory (DMFT) and the equilibrium coherent potential approximation (CPA) methods to the nonequilibrium many-body formalism, using the Kadanoff-Baym-Keldysh complex time contour, for the dynamics of interacting disordered systems away from equilibrium. We use our time domain solution to obtain the equilibrium density of states of the disordered interacting system described by the Anderson-Hubbard model, bypassing the necessity for the cumbersome analytical continuation process. We further apply the nonequilibrium solution to the interaction quench problem for an isolated disordered system. Here, the interaction is abruptly changed from zero (non-interacting system) to another constant (finite) value at which it is subsequently kept. We observe via the time-dependence of the potential, kinetic, and total energies, the effect of disorder on the relaxation of the system as a function of final interaction strength. The real-time approach has the potential to shed new light on the fundamental role of disorder in the nonequilibrium dynamics of interacting quantum systems.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Nucleation in Sessile Saline Microdroplets: Induction Time Measurement via Deliquescence-Recrystallization Cycling

Ruel Cedeno, Romain Grossier, Mehdi Lagaize (CINaM), David Nerini (MIO), Nadine Candoni (AMU), A. E. Flood, Stéphane Veesler (CINaM) Induction time, a measure of how long one will wait for nucleation to occur, is an important parameter in quantifying nucleation kinetics and its underlying mechanisms. Due to the stochastic nature of nucleation, efficient methods for measuring large number of independent induction times are needed to ensure statistical reproducibility. In this work, we present a novel approach for measuring and analyzing induction times in sessile arrays of microdroplets via deliquescence/recrystallization cycling. With the help of a recently developed image analysis protocol, we show that the interfering diffusion-mediated interactions between microdroplets can be eliminated by controlling the relative humidity, thereby ensuring independent nucleation events. Moreover, possible influence of heterogeneities, impurities, and memory effect appear negligible as suggested by our 2-cycle experiment. Further statistical analysis (k-sample Anderson-Darling test) reveals that upon identifying possible outliers, the dimensionless induction times obtained from different datasets (microdroplet lines) obey the same distribution and thus can be pooled together to form a much larger dataset. The pooled dataset showed an excellent fit with the Weibull function, giving a mean supersaturation at nucleation of 1.61 and 1.85 for the 60pL and 4pL microdroplet respectively. This confirms the effect of confinement where smaller systems require higher supersaturations to nucleate. Both the experimental method and the data-treatment procedure presented herein offer promising routes in the study of fundamental aspects of nucleation kinetics, particularly confinement effects, and are adaptable to other salts, pharmaceuticals, or biological crystals of interest.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy