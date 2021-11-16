ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coding & Programming

Solving Probability and Statistics Problems by Program Synthesis

By Leonard Tang, Elizabeth Ke, Nikhil Singh, Nakul Verma, Iddo Drori
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

We solve university level probability and statistics questions by program synthesis using OpenAI's Codex, a Transformer trained on text and fine-tuned on code. We transform course problems from MIT's 18.05 Introduction to Probability and Statistics and Harvard's STAT110 Probability...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

A Quick Way to Solve a Problem

On my NPR-San Francisco show, listeners would call in with a problem and, in a few minutes, I had to come up with an approach that we both felt good about. Over the years, I refined the approach and use it today with my clients, friends, and myself. It may be of value to you.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
investing.com

Panther Protocol to Solve Surveillance Problem for Web 3 Infrastructure

Despite forging new paths for boundless opportunities to implement transparency, blockchain technology is not entirely void of some native challenges, particularly one deeply rooted in data privacy. So the question arises, can blockchain technology be both – transparent and ensure data privacy?. Eliminating Obstacles for Complete Privacy. One of the...
COMPUTERS
CleanTechnica

Algorand Tries To Solve Bitcoin’s Environmental Problem

Depending on who you ask, Bitcoin is either a wretched abomination of worthless pseudo-money designed to help criminals and shape-shifting reptilian aliens trade tourists for guns and drugs in pizza shop basements or a perfect, idealistic cure-all for the evils that money and banking have wrought upon the world. While I happen to fall more-or-less in the latter camp, even I have to admit that Bitcoin (BTC) has a serious problem when it comes to its environmental impact — and it’s a problem that another cryptocurrency, Algorand, is working to solve.
CHINA
arxiv.org

Inference solves a boundary-value collision problem, with relevance to neutrino flavor transformation

Understanding neutrino flavor transformation in dense environments such as core-collapse supernovae (CCSN) is critical for inferring nucleosynthesis and interpreting a detected neutrino signal. The role of direction-changing collisions in shaping the neutrino flavor field in these environments is important and poorly understood; it has not been treated self-consistently. There has been progress, via numerical integration, to include the effects of collisions in the dynamics of the neutrino flavor field. While this has led to important insights, integration is limited by its requirement that full initial conditions must be assumed known. On the contrary, feedback from collisions to the neutrino field is a boundary value problem. Numerical integration techniques are poorly equipped to handle that formulation. This paper demonstrates that an inference formulation of the problem can solve a simple collision-only model representing a CCSN core -- without full knowledge of initial conditions. Rather, the procedure solves a two-point boundary value problem with partial information at the bounds. The model is sufficiently simple that physical reasoning may be used as a confidence check on the inference-based solution, and the procedure recovers the expected model dynamics. This result demonstrates that inference can solve a problem that is artificially hidden from integration techniques -- a problem that is an important feature of flavor evolution in dense environments. Thus, it is worthwhile to explore means of augmenting the existing powerful integration tools with inference-based approaches.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statistics#Program Synthesis#Transformer#Mit#Harvard#Lg
GlobeSt.com

Solving the Apartment Industry's Big Staffing Problems with Tiny Steps

Hiring, retention and employee engagement are big problems for many apartment operators. Solving them, however, can be done incrementally by taking smaller, simpler steps. A panel of apartment leaders spoke of this strategy—going for singles instead of home runs—during a session at the National Multifamily Housing Council’s OpTech Conference in National Harbor, Md.
HOUSE RENT
arxiv.org

Solving Inverse Problems in Medical Imaging with Score-Based Generative Models

Reconstructing medical images from partial measurements is an important inverse problem in Computed Tomography (CT) and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI). Existing solutions based on machine learning typically train a model to directly map measurements to medical images, leveraging a training dataset of paired images and measurements. These measurements are typically synthesized from images using a fixed physical model of the measurement process, which hinders the generalization capability of models to unknown measurement processes. To address this issue, we propose a fully unsupervised technique for inverse problem solving, leveraging the recently introduced score-based generative models. Specifically, we first train a score-based generative model on medical images to capture their prior distribution. Given measurements and a physical model of the measurement process at test time, we introduce a sampling method to reconstruct an image consistent with both the prior and the observed measurements. Our method does not assume a fixed measurement process during training, and can thus be flexibly adapted to different measurement processes at test time. Empirically, we observe comparable or better performance to supervised learning techniques in several medical imaging tasks in CT and MRI, while demonstrating significantly better generalization to unknown measurement processes.
SCIENCE
Gadget Review

My Monitor Keeps Going to Sleep While Gaming: Problem Solved_

If you are asking “my monitor keeps going to sleep while gaming”, do not worry, we feel your pain. Gamers experiencing this issue are losing their minds, especially when they have just purchased a top-tier gaming monitor. KEY TAKEAWAYS:. If your monitor goes to sleep, you can first try to...
VIDEO GAMES
zycrypto.com

How A DeFi-like Platform Is Solving The Problem Of NFT Immobility

Non-fungible Tokens, or NFTs, have exploded into the public in recent months, expanding and even challenging our common concept of digital scarcity and ownership. NFTs had taken over Twitter feeds and Clubhouse chat rooms even before Beeple’s now-famous $69M NFT artwork made news for an eye-popping Christie’s auction, with many artists, game designers, and celebrities believing that this new technology will utterly disrupt their businesses.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Coding & Programming
NewsBreak
Computer Science
thefastmode.com

3 Ways Technology Can Solve Our Socio-Economic Problems Featured

The COVID-19 pandemic amplified a lot of problems. Among them was the disparity in access to affordable, high-speed internet. Virtual jobs, classrooms, and healthcare services were vital in keeping most of society afloat once in-person services shut down, although the transition was challenging. For the millions of Americans without broadband services, that transition was nearly impossible.
EDUCATION
959theriver.com

Apple Computers Holding Their Own In Value Over Time.

So I’ve been a Mac guy for quite a while. A friend who was my go to tech person was a Mac person and I sort evolved from that. Also my son Jeff worked for Apple for about 12 or 13 years. So there’s a family connection too! Their products are pricey but very sound and well protected against outside invasions. I’ve seen Mac computers advertised for under $300.00 and MacBooks starting at just over $500.00. The pricing certainly does go up from there. So when you think about how much the original Mac computer sold for, they really have held their pricing. The first Apple-1 computers were sold for $666.66 in 1976. Forty-five years later, a still-functioning one has sold for $400,000. Bought at an auction I guess it must be the nostalgia that would make someone spend that kind of money for an old, yet working computer. I wonder if they get dial-up with that?
TECHNOLOGY
Entrepreneur

In Solving One Problem, Does XYO Create Another?

XYO (CCC:XYO-USD) is an interesting player in the altcoin world. And it’s had one of the strongest movements among cryptocurrencies in 2021. At its current price of $0.061, OXY has climbed over 26,000% year-to-date. That’s what can happen in the short-term with altcoins, which have effectively become the new penny stock of this generation of investors.
MARKETS
thenevadaview.com

6 Common MacBook Problems and How to Solve Them

In 2020 alone, Apple generated $365 billion in revenue. A large portion of the company’s sales every year come from MacBooks, and that notion isn’t one that’s likely to go away any time soon. Like any other machine, though, MacBooks come with their fair share of problems. Some MacBook problems...
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Topology optimization for the design of porous electrodes

Porous electrodes are an integral part of many electrochemical devices since they have high porosity to maximize electrochemical transport and high surface area to maximize activity. Traditional porous electrode materials are typically homogeneous, stochastic collections of small scale particles and offer few opportunities to engineer higher performance. Fortunately, recent breakthroughs in advanced and additive manufacturing are yielding new methods to structure and pattern porous electrodes across length scales. These architected electrodes are emerging as a promising new technology to continue to drive improvement; however, it is still unclear which structures to employ and few tools are available to guide their design. In this work we address this gap by applying topology optimization to the design of porous electrodes. We demonstrate our framework on two applications: a porous electrode driving a steady Faradaic reaction and a transiently operated electrode in a supercapacitor. We present computationally designed electrodes that minimize energy losses in a half-cell. For low conductivity materials, the optimization algorithm creates electrode designs with a hierarchy of length scales. Further, the designed electrodes are found to outperform undesigned, homogeneous electrodes. Finally, we present three-dimensional porous electrode designs. We thus establish a topology optimization framework for designing porous electrodes.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Quantum-tunneling transitions and exact statistical mechanics of bistable systems with parametrized Dikandé-Kofané double-well potentials

We consider a one-dimensional system of interacting particles, in which particles are subjected to a bistable potential the double-well shape of which is tunable via a shape deformability parameter. Our objective is to examine the impact of shape deformability on the order of transition in quantum tunneling in the bistable system, and on the possible existence of exact solutions to the transfer-integral operator associated with the partition function of the system. The bistable potential is represented by a class composed of three families of parametrized double-well potentials, whose minima and barrier height can be tuned distinctly. It is found that the extra degree of freedom, introduced by the shape deformability parameter, favors a first-order transition in quantum tunneling, in addition to the second-order transition predicted with the $\phi^4$ model. This first-order transition in quantum tunneling, which is consistent with Chudnovsky's conjecture of the influence of the shape of the potential barrier on the order of thermally-assisted transitions in bistable systems, is shown to occur at a critical value of the shape-deformability parameter which is the same for the three families of parametrized double-well potentials. Concerning the statistical mechanics of the system, the associate partition function is mapped onto a spectral problem by means of the transfer-integral formalism. The condition that the partition function can be exactly integrable, is determined by a criterion enabling exact eigenvalues and eigenfunctions for the transfer-integral operator. Analytical expressions of some of these exact eigenvalues and eigenfunctions are given, and the corresponding ground-state wavefunctions are used to compute the probability density which is relevant for calculations of thermodynamic quantities such as the correlation functions and the correlation lengths.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Dynamical properties of polycrystalline graphene

The exceptional properties of the two-dimensional material graphene make it attractive for multiple functional applications. In particular, there is a surge of interest in developing various graphene-based optoelectronic devices. The mechanical structure of graphene, which is polycrystalline, influences its optoelectronic properties and therefore deserves attention. Here, we study the mechanical properties of graphene in computer simulations and connect these to the experimentally relevant mechanical properties. In particular, we study the fluctuations in the lateral dimensions of the periodic simulation cell. We show that over short time scales, both the area $A$ and the aspect ratio $B$ of the rectangular periodic box show diffusive behavior under zero external field during dynamical evolution, with diffusion coefficients $D_A$ and $D_B$ that are related to each other. At longer times, fluctuations in $A$ are bounded, while those in $B$ are not. This makes the direct determination of $D_B$ much more accurate, from which $D_A$ can then be derived indirectly. We then show that the dynamic behavior of polycrystalline graphene under external forces can also be derived from $D_A$ and $D_B$ via the Nernst-Einstein relation. Additionally, we study how the diffusion coefficients depend on structural properties of the polycrystalline graphene, in particular, the density of defects.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Lifetime of skyrmions in discrete systems with infinitesimal lattice constant

Topological protection of chiral magnetic structures is investigated by taking a two-dimensional magnetic skyrmion as an example. The skyrmion lifetime is calculated based on harmonic transition state theory for a discrete lattice model using various values of the ratio of the lattice constant and the skyrmion size. Parameters of the system corresponding to exchange, anisotropy and Dzyaloshinsky-Moriya interaction are chosen in such a way as to keep the energy and size of the skyrmion unchanged for small values of the lattice constant, using scaling relations derived from continuous micromagnetic description. The number of magnetic moments included in the calculations reaches more than a million. The results indicate that in the limit of infinitesimal lattice constant, the energy barrier for skyrmion collapse approaches the Belavin-Polyakov lower bound of the energy of a topological soliton in the $\sigma$-model, the entropy contribution to the pre-exponential factor in the Arrhenius rate expression for collapse approaches a constant and the skyrmion lifetime can, for large enough number of spins, correspond to thermally stable skyrmion at room temperature even without magnetic dipole-dipole interaction.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

State Estimation of the Stefan PDE: A Tutorial on Design and Applications to Polar Ice and Batteries

The Stefan PDE system is a representative model for thermal phase change phenomena, such as melting and solidification, arising in numerous science and engineering processes. The mathematical description is given by a Partial Differential Equation (PDE) of the temperature distribution defined on a spatial interval with a moving boundary, where the boundary represents the liquid-solid interface and its dynamics are governed by an Ordinary Differential Equation (ODE). The PDE-ODE coupling at the boundary is nonlinear and creates a significant challenge for state estimation with provable convergence and robustness. This tutorial article presents a state estimation method based on PDE backstepping for the Stefan system, using measurements only at the moving boundary. PDE backstepping observer design generates an observer gain by employing a Volterra transformation of the observer error state into a desirable target system, solving a Goursat-form PDE for the transformation's kernel, and performing a Lyapunov analysis of the target observer error system. The observer is applied to models of problems motivated by climate change and the need for renewable energy storage: a model of polar ice dynamics and a model of charging and discharging in lithium-ion batteries. The numerical results for polar ice demonstrate a robust performance of the designed estimator with respect to the unmodeled salinity effect in sea ice. The results for an electrochemical PDE model of a lithium-ion battery with a phase transition material show the elimination of more than 15 \% error in State-of-Charge estimate within 5 minutes even in the presence of sensor noise.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Skyrmions in synthetic antiferromagnets and their nucleation via electrical current and ultrafast laser illumination

Roméo Juge, Naveen Sisodia, Joseba Urrestarazu Larrañaga, Qiang Zhang, Van Tuong Pham, Kumari Gaurav Rana, Brice Sarpi, Nicolas Mille, Stefan Stanescu, Rachid Belkhou, Mohamad-Assaad Mawass, Nina Novakovic-Marinkovic, Florian Kronast, Markus Weigand, Joachim Gräfe, Sebastian Wintz, Simone Finizio, Jörg Raabe, Lucia Aballe, Michael Foerster, Mohamed Belmeguenai, Liliana Buda-Prejbeanu, Justin M. Shaw, Hans T. Nembach, Laurent Ranno, Gilles Gaudin, Olivier Boulle.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Hybrid mapping of the Einstein ring in M87

We present a reanalysis of the EHT 228 GHz observations of M87. We apply traditional hybrid mapping techniques to the publicly available `network-calibrated' data. We explore the impact on the final image of different starting models, including: a point source, a disk, an annulus, a Gaussian, and an asymmetric double Gaussian. The images converge to an extended source with a size $\sim 44~\mu$as. Starting with the annulus and disk models leads to images with the lowest noise, smallest off-source artifacts, and better closure residuals. The source appears as a ring, or edge-brightened disk, with higher surface brightness in the southern half, consistent with previous results. Starting with the other models leads to a surface brightness distribution with a similar size, and an internal depression, but not as clearly ring-like. A consideration of visibility amplitudes vs. UV-distance argues for a roughly circularly symmetric structure of $\sim 50~\mu$as scale, with a sharp-edge, based on a prominent minimum in the UV-distribution, and the amplitude of the secondary peak in the UV-plot is more consistent with an annular model than a flat disk model. With further processing, we find a possible modest extension from the ring toward the southwest, in a direction consistent with the southern limb of the jet seen on 3mm VLBI images on a factor of few larger scales. However, this extension appears along the direction of one of the principle sidelobes of the synthesized beam, and hence requires testing with better UV-coverage.
MATHEMATICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy