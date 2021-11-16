ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Towards Generating Real-World Time Series Data

By Hengzhi Pei, Kan Ren, Yuqing Yang, Chang Liu, Tao Qin, Dongsheng Li
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Time series data generation has drawn increasing attention in recent years. Several generative adversarial network (GAN) based methods have been proposed to tackle the problem usually with the assumption that the targeted time series data are well-formatted and complete. However, real-world time series (RTS) data are far away...

arxiv.org

Related
ZDNet

Over half of millennials are responsible for executing their parents' wills, but hardly any have access to their parents' online passwords

As COVID-19 spread, many American millennials finally began their estate planning. Yet, many of them do not have the correct digital information if their parents pass on, according to new research from Toronto -- Canada-based security and privacy company 1Password. In partnership with digital estate planning companies Trust & Will...
INTERNET
scitechdaily.com

Astrophysicists Reveal Largest-Ever Suite of Universe Simulations – How Gravity Shaped the Distribution of Dark Matter

To understand how the universe formed, astronomers have created AbacusSummit, more than 160 simulations of how gravity may have shaped the distribution of dark matter. Collectively clocking in at nearly 60 trillion particles, a newly released set of cosmological simulations is by far the biggest ever produced. The simulation suite,...
ASTRONOMY
towardsdatascience.com

New Time Series with PyCaret

Setting Up, Comparing, Tuning, and Blending Models. To be frank, even though it seems simple, time-series algorithms are usually difficult to deal with. PyCaret [2] alleviates a lot of monotonous and confusing work by automating the setup and comparison of models processes of time series. You can take it a step even further by productionalizing your chosen model as well with this Python library. You can still, however, have own your input and autonomy within the library by adjusting different parameters. With that being said, let’s take a deeper dive into a use case to illustrate how simple forecasting is with this unique tool and library below.
COMPUTERS
#Data Mining#Missing Data#Time Series#Generator#Synthetic Data#Lg
beckershospitalreview.com

A winning clinical research partnership: Real-world imaging data and industry expertise

By using real-world imaging data, clinical research teams expect to develop more targeted healthcare solutions faster and more cost effectively. The key to success is working with experts who know how to use real-world data most effectively. During an October webinar hosted by Becker's Hospital Review and sponsored by OneMedNet,...
FDA
arxiv.org

Towards Domain-Independent and Real-Time Gesture Recognition Using mmWave Signal

Human gesture recognition using millimeter wave (mmWave) signals provides attractive applications including smart home and in-car interface. While existing works achieve promising performance under controlled settings, practical applications are still limited due to the need of intensive data collection, extra training efforts when adapting to new domains (i.e. environments, persons and locations) and poor performance for real-time recognition. In this paper, we propose DI-Gesture, a domain-independent and real-time mmWave gesture recognition system. Specifically, we first derive the signal variation corresponding to human gestures with spatial-temporal processing. To enhance the robustness of the system and reduce data collecting efforts, we design a data augmentation framework based on the correlation between signal patterns and gesture variations. Furthermore, we propose a dynamic window mechanism to perform gesture segmentation automatically and accurately, thus enable real-time recognition. Finally, we build a lightweight neural network to extract spatial-temporal information from the data for gesture classification. Extensive experimental results show DI-Gesture achieves an average accuracy of 97.92%, 99.18% and 98.76% for new users, environments and locations, respectively. In real-time scenario, the accuracy of DI-Gesutre reaches over 97% with average inference time of 2.87ms, which demonstrates the superior robustness and effectiveness of our system.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

NVIDIA Announces Omniverse Replicator Synthetic-Data-Generation Engine For Training AIs

First Omniverse Replicator-Based Applications, DRIVE Sim and Isaac Sim, Accelerate Development of Autonomous Vehicles and Robots. NVIDIA announced NVIDIA Omniverse Replicator, a powerful synthetic-data-generation engine that produces physically simulated synthetic data for training deep neural networks. Top AiThority.com Insights: AI Roundup: Best High-speed Laptops for AI Machine Learning Programming. In...
TECHNOLOGY
Innovate Long Island

In real-time health platform, a billion points of data

New York’s largest healthcare provider is contributing to a national program that will save lives with digital data. Major healthcare systems including Louisiana-based Ochsner Health, Missouri-based Saint Luke’s Health System and Iowa-based UnityPoint Health are sharing their data, as is New Hyde Park-based Northwell Health, New York’s largest healthcare system by number of providers and number of patients.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
martechseries.com

Amplitude Announces Partnership With Snowflake to Combine the Data Cloud and Digital Optimization, Delivering Real-Time, Unified and Enriched Customer Insights

New integration seamlessly unites the best-in-class data cloud with #1 product analytics solution within Amplitude to break down data silos, enrich product data and accelerate innovation. Amplitude, Inc., a pioneer in digital optimization, today announced the availability of a new product integration and partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company....
TECHNOLOGY
uchicago.edu

Data scientists aim to detect internet censorship in real time

While the internet has proven a force for freedom, controlling the flow of online traffic is one of the most powerful methods used by 21st-century totalitarian governments. By blocking or throttling areas of the internet, a nation-state can slow or even entirely cut off the spread of information, or prevent the use of applications and tools it considers dangerous or threatening to its rule. But for obvious reasons, these governments involved do not advertise their activities, making it hard to detect these restrictions.
INTERNET
Harvard Health

A personalized exosuit for real-world walking

People rarely walk at a constant speed and a single incline. We change speed when rushing to the next appointment, catching a crosswalk signal, or going for a casual stroll in the park. Slopes change all the time too, whether we’re going for a hike or up a ramp into a building. In addition to environmental variably, how we walk is influenced by sex, height, age, and muscle strength, and sometimes by neural or muscular disorders such as stroke or Parkinson’s Disease.
ELECTRONICS
etfstrategy.com

Blockchain in the real world

For most investors, Blockchain means crypto. Some believe Bitcoin (or other digital currencies) are a valid asset; others think it’s a Ponzi scheme. But investors rarely pause to consider the underlying technology, Blockchain, and its vast applicability in the real world. If you take just one thing away from this...
MARKETS
aithority.com

Aerospike and AWS Deliver Real-Time Cloud Data Solution for Ad Tech

Aerospike for Ad Tech on AWS accelerates and optimizes adoption of hyperscale real-time data platforms essential to modern digital advertising. Aerospike Inc. and AWS unveiled a new advertising technology (Ad Tech) industry solution designed to accelerate and optimize deployments of the Aerospike real-time data platform on Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2).
INTERNET
towardsdatascience.com

Time Series Forecasting with ThymeBoost

TLDR: ThymeBoost combines the traditional decomposition process with gradient boosting to provide a flexible mix-and-match time series framework for trend/seasonality/exogenous decomposition and forecasting, all a pip away. All code lives here: ThymeBoost Github. A Motivating Example. Traditional time-series decomposition typically involves a sequence of steps:. Approximate Trend/Level. Detrend to Approximate...
COMPUTERS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

How Real-Time Analytics Can Change the World

A business that only deals with the past become history itself. Knowing about what’s happening in your business can provide you new opportunities that can help you and your business grow. And, getting to know the status of stores, warehouses and other departments in real-time is the cherry on top. Here’s how real-time analytics benefits businesses.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Bayesian Knockoff Generators for Robust Inference Under Complex Data Structure

Michael J. Martens (1), Anjishnu Banerjee (1), Xinran Qi (2), Yushu Shi (3) ((1) Medical College of Wisconsin, (2) Stanford University, (3) University of Missouri - Columbia) The recent proliferation of medical data, such as genetics and electronic health records (EHR), offers new opportunities to find novel predictors of health outcomes. Presented with a large set of candidate features, interest often lies in selecting the ones most likely to be predictive of an outcome for further study such that the goal is to control the false discovery rate (FDR) at a specified level. Knockoff filtering is an innovative strategy for FDR-controlled feature selection. But, existing knockoff methods make strong distributional assumptions that hinder their applicability to real world data. We propose Bayesian models for generating high quality knockoff copies that utilize available knowledge about the data structure, thus improving the resolution of prognostic features. Applications to two feature sets are considered: those with categorical and/or continuous variables possibly having a population substructure, such as in EHR; and those with microbiome features having a compositional constraint and phylogenetic relatedness. Through simulations and real data applications, these methods are shown to identify important features with good FDR control and power.
SCIENCE
ajmc.com

Real-world Data Find Nusinersen Safe and Effective in Patients With SMA1

A retrospective observational cohort study of patients ranging in age from infants to adults provides real-world evidence that nusinersen is safe and effective for those with SMA1. Patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) treated with nusinersen have seen promising results in clinical trials, and a real-world multinational study found further...
SCIENCE
zycrypto.com

Is Real-World DeFi The Future of Finance?

With each passing day, investors across the globe are beginning to realize the true transformative power of the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector so much so that since the start of 2020, the amount of capital that has entered this fast-evolving space has risen from $12 billion to an insane $111 billion (at press time).
MARKETS
theiet.org

Artificial intelligence faces the real world

Nation states and big tech firms the size of states are in an artificial intelligence land-grab. What does it mean for the future of the industry?. The dream – or nightmare – for AI is that it will one day be able to perform like the human brain. That concept of general AI (broader intelligence beyond a narrow area) has remained tantalisingly out of reach – or safely so, depending on what science-fiction films you watch.
TECHNOLOGY

