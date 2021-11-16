ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Sparse Graph Learning Under Laplacian-Related Constraints

By Jitendra K. Tugnait
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

We consider the problem of learning a sparse undirected graph underlying a given set of multivariate data. We focus on graph Laplacian-related constraints on the sparse precision matrix that encodes conditional dependence between the random variables associated...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Learning Graphs from Smooth and Graph-Stationary Signals with Hidden Variables

Network-topology inference from (vertex) signal observations is a prominent problem across data-science and engineering disciplines. Most existing schemes assume that observations from all nodes are available, but in many practical environments, only a subset of nodes is accessible. A natural (and sometimes effective) approach is to disregard the role of unobserved nodes, but this ignores latent network effects, deteriorating the quality of the estimated graph. Differently, this paper investigates the problem of inferring the topology of a network from nodal observations while taking into account the presence of hidden (latent) variables. Our schemes assume the number of observed nodes is considerably larger than the number of hidden variables and build on recent graph signal processing models to relate the signals and the underlying graph. Specifically, we go beyond classical correlation and partial correlation approaches and assume that the signals are smooth and/or stationary in the sought graph. The assumptions are codified into different constrained optimization problems, with the presence of hidden variables being explicitly taken into account. Since the resulting problems are ill-conditioned and non-convex, the block matrix structure of the proposed formulations is leveraged and suitable convex-regularized relaxations are presented. Numerical experiments over synthetic and real-world datasets showcase the performance of the developed methods and compare them with existing alternatives.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Robust Deep Learning-Based Beamforming Design for RIS-assisted Multiuser MISO Communications with Practical Constraints

Reconfigurable intelligent surface (RIS) has become a promising technology to improve wireless communication in recent years. It steers the incident signals to create a favorable propagation environment by controlling the reconfigurable passive elements with less hardware cost and lower power consumption. In this paper, we consider a RIS-aided multiuser multiple-input single-output downlink communication system. We aim to maximize the weighted sum-rate of all users by joint optimizing the active beamforming at the access point and the passive beamforming vector of the RIS elements. Unlike most existing works, we consider the more practical situation with the discrete phase shifts and imperfect channel state information (CSI). Specifically, for the situation that the discrete phase shifts and perfect CSI are considered, we first develop a deep quantization neural network (DQNN) to simultaneously design the active and passive beamforming while most reported works design them alternatively. Then, we propose an improved structure (I-DQNN) based on DQNN to simplify the parameters decision process when the control bits of each RIS element are greater than 1 bit. Finally, we extend the two proposed DQNN-based algorithms to the case that the discrete phase shifts and imperfect CSI are considered simultaneously. Our simulation results show that the two DQNN-based algorithms have better performance than traditional algorithms in the perfect CSI case, and are also more robust in the imperfect CSI case.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Recognition of Patient Groups with Sleep Related Disorders using Bio-signal Processing and Deep Learning

Delaram Jarchi, Javier Andreu-Perez, Mehrin Kiani, Oldrich Vysata, Jiri Kuchynka, Ales Prochazka, Saeid Sane. Accurately diagnosing sleep disorders is essential for clinical assessments and treatments. Polysomnography (PSG) has long been used for detection of various sleep disorders. In this research, electrocardiography (ECG) and electromayography (EMG) have been used for recognition of breathing and movement-related sleep disorders. Bio-signal processing has been performed by extracting EMG features exploiting entropy and statistical moments, in addition to developing an iterative pulse peak detection algorithm using synchrosqueezed wavelet transform (SSWT) for reliable extraction of heart rate and breathing-related features from ECG. A deep learning framework has been designed to incorporate EMG and ECG features. The framework has been used to classify four groups: healthy subjects, patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), patients with restless leg syndrome (RLS) and patients with both OSA and RLS. The proposed deep learning framework produced a mean accuracy of 72% and weighted F1 score of 0.57 across subjects for our formulated four-class problem.
MENTAL HEALTH
arxiv.org

Traffic4cast -- Large-scale Traffic Prediction using 3DResNet and Sparse-UNet

The IARAI competition Traffic4cast 2021 aims to predict short-term city-wide high-resolution traffic states given the static and dynamic traffic information obtained previously. The aim is to build a machine learning model for predicting the normalized average traffic speed and flow of the subregions of multiple large-scale cities using historical data points. The model is supposed to be generic, in a way that it can be applied to new cities. By considering spatiotemporal feature learning and modeling efficiency, we explore 3DResNet and Sparse-UNet approaches for the tasks in this competition. The 3DResNet based models use 3D convolution to learn the spatiotemporal features and apply sequential convolutional layers to enhance the temporal relationship of the outputs. The Sparse-UNet model uses sparse convolutions as the backbone for spatiotemporal feature learning. Since the latter algorithm mainly focuses on non-zero data points of the inputs, it dramatically reduces the computation time, while maintaining a competitive accuracy. Our results show that both of the proposed models achieve much better performance than the baseline algorithms. The codes and pretrained models are available at this https URL.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graph#Sparse#Laplacian#Admm#Ieee Access Subjects#Machine Learning#Lg#Signal Processing
arxiv.org

On the soluble graph of a finite group

Let $G$ be a finite insoluble group with soluble radical $R(G)$. In this paper we investigate the soluble graph of $G$, which is a natural generalisation of the widely studied commuting graph. Here the vertices are the elements in $G \setminus R(G)$, with $x$ adjacent to $y$ if they generate a soluble subgroup of $G$. Our main result states that this graph is always connected and its diameter, denoted $\delta_{\mathcal{S}}(G)$, is at most $5$. More precisely, we show that $\delta_{\mathcal{S}}(G) \leqslant 3$ if $G$ is not almost simple and we obtain stronger bounds for various families of almost simple groups. For example, we will show that $\delta_{\mathcal{S}}(S_n) = 3$ for all $n \geqslant 6$. We also establish the existence of simple groups with $\delta_{\mathcal{S}}(G) \geqslant 4$. For instance, we prove that $\delta_{\mathcal{S}}(A_{2p+1}) \geqslant 4$ for every Sophie Germain prime $p \geqslant 5$, which demonstrates that our general upper bound of $5$ is close to best possible. We conclude by briefly discussing some variations of the soluble graph construction and we present several open problems.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Sparse dictionary learning recovers pleiotropy from human cell fitness screens

Joshua Pan, Jason J. Kwon, Jessica A. Talamas, Ashir A. Borah, Francisca Vazquez, Jesse S. Boehm, Aviad Tsherniak, Marinka Zitnik, James M. McFarland, William C. Hahn. In high-throughput functional genomic screens, each gene product is commonly assumed to exhibit a singular biological function within a defined protein complex or pathway. In practice, a single gene perturbation may induce multiple cascading functional outcomes, a genetic principle known as pleiotropy. Here, we model pleiotropy in fitness screen collections by representing each gene perturbation as the sum of multiple perturbations of biological functions, each harboring independent fitness effects inferred empirically from the data. Our approach ('Webster') recovered pleiotropic functions for DNA damage proteins from genotoxic fitness screens, untangled distinct signaling pathways upstream of shared effector proteins from cancer cell fitness screens, and learned aspects of the cellular hierarchy in an unsupervised manner. Modeling compound sensitivity profiles in terms of genetically defined functions recovered compound mechanisms of action. Our approach establishes a sparse approximation mechanism for unraveling complex genetic architectures underlying high-dimensional gene perturbation readouts.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Piezoelectric modulus prediction using machine learning and graph neural networks

Piezoelectric materials are widely used in all kinds of industries such as electric cigarette lighters, diesel engines and x-ray shutters. However, discovering high-performance and environmentally friendly (e.g. lead-free) piezoelectric materials is a difficult problem due to the sophisticated relationships from materials' composition/structures to the piezoelectric effect. Compared to other material properties such as formation energy, band gap, and bulk modulus, it is much more challenging to predict piezoelectric coefficients. Here, we propose a comprehensive study on designing and evaluating advanced machine learning models for predicting the piezoelectric modulus from materials' composition and/or structures. We train the prediction models based on extensive feature engineering combined with machine learning models (Random Forest and Support Vector Machines) and automated feature learning based on deep graph neural networks. Our SVM model with crystal structure feature outperform other methods. We also use this model to predict the piezoelectric coefficients for 12,680 materials from the Materials Project database and report the top 20 potential high performance piezoelectric materials.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Geometric nature of relations on plabic graphs and totally non-negative Grassmannians

The standard parametrization of totally non-negative Grassmannians was obtained by A. Postnikov [45] introducing the boundary measurement map in terms of discrete path integration on planar bicolored (plabic) graphs in the disk. An alternative parametrization was proposed by T. Lam [38] introducing systems of relations on vectors on such graphs, depending on some signatures defined on edges. The problem of characterizing the signatures corresponding to the totally non-negative cells, was left open in [38]. In our paper we provide an explicit construction of such signatures, satisfying both the full rank condition and the total non-negativity property on the full positroid cell. If the graph $\mathcal G$ satisfies the following natural constraint: each edge belongs to some oriented path from the boundary to the boundary, then such signature is unique up to a vertex gauge transformation. Such signature is uniquely identified by geometric indices (local winding and intersection number) ruled by the orientation $\mathcal O$ and gauge ray direction $\mathfrak l$ on $\mathcal G$. Moreover, we provide a combinatorial representation of geometric signatures by showing that the total signature of every finite face just depends on the number of white vertices on it. The latter characterization is a Kasteleyn-type property [7,1] and we conjecture a mechanical-statistical interpretation of such relations. An explicit connection between the solution of Lam system of relations and the value of Postnikov boundary measurement map is established using the generalization of Talaska formula [50] obtained in [6]. In particular, the components of the edge vectors are rational in the edge weights with subtraction-free denominators. Finally, we provide explicit formulas for transformations of signatures under Postnikov moves and reductions, and amalgamations of networks.
MATHEMATICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

On constraint preservation and strong hyperbolicity

We use partial differential equations (PDEs) to describe physical systems. In general, these equations include evolution and constraint equations. One method used to find solutions to these equations is the Free-evolution approach, which consists in obtaining the solutions of the entire system by solving only the evolution equations. Certainly, this is valid only when the chosen initial data satisfies the constraints and the constraints are preserved in the evolution. In this paper, we establish the sufficient conditions required for the PDEs of the system to guarantee the constraint preservation. This is achieved by considering quasi-linear first-order PDEs, assuming the sufficient condition and deriving strongly hyperbolic first-order partial differential evolution equations for the constraints. We show that, in general, these constraint evolution equations correspond to a family of equations parametrized by a set of free parameters. We also explain how these parameters fix the propagation velocities of the constraints.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Multi-Scale Single Image Dehazing Using Laplacian and Gaussian Pyramids

Model driven single image dehazing was widely studied on top of different priors due to its extensive applications. Ambiguity between object radiance and haze and noise amplification in sky regions are two inherent problems of model driven single image dehazing. In this paper, a dark direct attenuation prior (DDAP) is proposed to address the former problem. A novel haze line averaging is proposed to reduce the morphological artifacts caused by the DDAP which enables a weighted guided image filter with a smaller radius to further reduce the morphological artifacts while preserve the fine structure in the image. A multi-scale dehazing algorithm is then proposed to address the latter problem by adopting Laplacian and Guassian pyramids to decompose the hazy image into different levels and applying different haze removal and noise reduction approaches to restore the scene radiance at different levels of the pyramid. The resultant pyramid is collapsed to restore a haze-free image. Experiment results demonstrate that the proposed algorithm outperforms state of the art dehazing algorithms and the noise is indeed prevented from being amplified in the sky region.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Towards Robust Knowledge Graph Embedding via Multi-task Reinforcement Learning

Nowadays, Knowledge graphs (KGs) have been playing a pivotal role in AI-related applications. Despite the large sizes, existing KGs are far from complete and comprehensive. In order to continuously enrich KGs, automatic knowledge construction and update mechanisms are usually utilized, which inevitably bring in plenty of noise. However, most existing knowledge graph embedding (KGE) methods assume that all the triple facts in KGs are correct, and project both entities and relations into a low-dimensional space without considering noise and knowledge conflicts. This will lead to low-quality and unreliable representations of KGs. To this end, in this paper, we propose a general multi-task reinforcement learning framework, which can greatly alleviate the noisy data problem. In our framework, we exploit reinforcement learning for choosing high-quality knowledge triples while filtering out the noisy ones. Also, in order to take full advantage of the correlations among semantically similar relations, the triple selection processes of similar relations are trained in a collective way with multi-task learning. Moreover, we extend popular KGE models TransE, DistMult, ConvE and RotatE with the proposed framework. Finally, the experimental validation shows that our approach is able to enhance existing KGE models and can provide more robust representations of KGs in noisy scenarios.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Sparse Adversarial Video Attacks with Spatial Transformations

In recent years, a significant amount of research efforts concentrated on adversarial attacks on images, while adversarial video attacks have seldom been explored. We propose an adversarial attack strategy on videos, called DeepSAVA. Our model includes both additive perturbation and spatial transformation by a unified optimisation framework, where the structural similarity index (SSIM) measure is adopted to measure the adversarial distance. We design an effective and novel optimisation scheme which alternatively utilizes Bayesian optimisation to identify the most influential frame in a video and Stochastic gradient descent (SGD) based optimisation to produce both additive and spatial-transformed perturbations. Doing so enables DeepSAVA to perform a very sparse attack on videos for maintaining human imperceptibility while still achieving state-of-the-art performance in terms of both attack success rate and adversarial transferability. Our intensive experiments on various types of deep neural networks and video datasets confirm the superiority of DeepSAVA.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Weak degeneracy of graphs

Motivated by the study of greedy algorithms for graph coloring, we introduce a new graph parameter, which we call weak degeneracy. By definition, every $d$-degenerate graph is also weakly $d$-degenerate. On the other hand, if $G$ is weakly $d$-degenerate, then $\chi(G) \leq d + 1$ (and, moreover, the same bound holds for the list-chromatic and even the DP-chromatic number of $G$). It turns out that several upper bounds in graph coloring theory can be phrased in terms of weak degeneracy. For example, we show that planar graphs are weakly $4$-degenerate, which implies Thomassen's famous theorem that planar graphs are $5$-list-colorable. We also prove a version of Brooks's theorem for weak degeneracy: a connected graph $G$ of maximum degree $d \geq 3$ is weakly $(d-1)$-degenerate unless $G \cong K_{d + 1}$. (By contrast, all $d$-regular graphs have degeneracy $d$.) We actually prove an even stronger result, namely that for every $d \geq 3$, there is $\epsilon > 0$ such that if $G$ is a graph of weak degeneracy at least $d$, then either $G$ contains a $(d+1)$-clique or the maximum average degree of $G$ is at least $d + \epsilon$. Finally, we show that graphs of maximum degree $d$ and either of girth at least $5$ or of bounded chromatic number are weakly $(d - \Omega(\sqrt{d}))$-degenerate, which is best possible up to the value of the implied constant.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

On Effective Secrecy Throughput of Underlay Spectrum Sharing $α$-$μ$/ Málaga Hybrid Model under Interference-and-Transmit Power Constraints

The underlay cognitive radio-based hybrid radio frequency / free-space optical (RF / FSO) systems have been emerged as a promising technology due to its ability to eliminate spectrum scarcity and spectrum under-utilization problems. Consequently, this work analyzes the physical layer security aspects of a cognitive RF / FSO hybrid network that includes a primary user, a secondary source, a secondary receiver, and an eavesdropper where the secret communication takes place between two legitimate secondary peers over the RF and FSO links simultaneously, and the eavesdropper can overhear the RF link only. In particular, the maximum transmit power limitation at the secondary user as well as the permissible interference power restriction at the primary user are also taken into consideration. All the RF links are modeled with $\alpha$-$\mu$ fading whereas the FSO link undergoes Málaga (M) turbulence with link blockage and pointing error impairments. At the receiver, the selection combining diversity technique is utilized to select the signal with the best electrical signal-to-ratio (SNR). Moreover, the closed-form expressions for the secrecy outage probability, probability of strictly positive secrecy capacity, and effective secrecy throughput are derived to analyze the secrecy performance. Besides, the impacts of fading, primary-secondary interference, detection techniques, link blockage probability, atmospheric turbulence, and pointing error are examined. Finally, Monte-Carlo simulations are performed to corroborate the derived expressions.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Implicit SVD for Graph Representation Learning

Recent improvements in the performance of state-of-the-art (SOTA) methods for Graph Representational Learning (GRL) have come at the cost of significant computational resource requirements for training, e.g., for calculating gradients via backprop over many data epochs. Meanwhile, Singular Value Decomposition (SVD) can find closed-form solutions to convex problems, using merely a handful of epochs. In this paper, we make GRL more computationally tractable for those with modest hardware. We design a framework that computes SVD of \textit{implicitly} defined matrices, and apply this framework to several GRL tasks. For each task, we derive linear approximation of a SOTA model, where we design (expensive-to-store) matrix $\mathbf{M}$ and train the model, in closed-form, via SVD of $\mathbf{M}$, without calculating entries of $\mathbf{M}$. By converging to a unique point in one step, and without calculating gradients, our models show competitive empirical test performance over various graphs such as article citation and biological interaction networks. More importantly, SVD can initialize a deeper model, that is architected to be non-linear almost everywhere, though behaves linearly when its parameters reside on a hyperplane, onto which SVD initializes. The deeper model can then be fine-tuned within only a few epochs. Overall, our procedure trains hundreds of times faster than state-of-the-art methods, while competing on empirical test performance. We open-source our implementation at: this https URL.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
github.blog

Make your monorepo feel small with Git’s sparse index

One way that Git scales to the largest monorepos is the sparse-checkout feature, which allows you to focus on a subset of the files. This is supposed to make it feel like you are actually in a small repository, even though you are contributing to a large repository. There’s only...
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Distributed Sparse Regression via Penalization

We study sparse linear regression over a network of agents, modeled as an undirected graph (with no centralized node). The estimation problem is formulated as the minimization of the sum of the local LASSO loss functions plus a quadratic penalty of the consensus constraint -- the latter being instrumental to obtain distributed solution methods. While penalty-based consensus methods have been extensively studied in the optimization literature, their statistical and computational guarantees in the high dimensional setting remain unclear. This work provides an answer to this open problem. Our contribution is two-fold. First, we establish statistical consistency of the estimator: under a suitable choice of the penalty parameter, the optimal solution of the penalized problem achieves near optimal minimax rate $\mathcal{O}(s \log d/N)$ in $\ell_2$-loss, where $s$ is the sparsity value, $d$ is the ambient dimension, and $N$ is the total sample size in the network -- this matches centralized sample rates. Second, we show that the proximal-gradient algorithm applied to the penalized problem, which naturally leads to distributed implementations, converges linearly up to a tolerance of the order of the centralized statistical error -- the rate scales as $\mathcal{O}(d)$, revealing an unavoidable speed-accuracy dilemma.Numerical results demonstrate the tightness of the derived sample rate and convergence rate scalings.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

deepstruct -- linking deep learning and graph theory

Deepstruct connects deep learning models and graph theory such that different graph structures can be imposed on neural networks or graph structures can be extracted from trained neural network models. For this, deepstruct provides deep neural network models with different restrictions which can be created based on an initial graph. Further, tools to extract graph structures from trained models are available. This step of extracting graphs can be computationally expensive even for models of just a few dozen thousand parameters and poses a challenging problem.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
r-bloggers.com

Random Forests with Monotonic Constraints

[This article was first published on R – Michael's and Christian's Blog, and kindly contributed to R-bloggers]. (You can report issue about the content on this page here) Want to share your content on R-bloggers? click here if you have a blog, or here if you don't. Lost in Translation...
PYTHON

Comments / 0

Community Policy