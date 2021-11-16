ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CLARA: A Constrained Reinforcement Learning Based Resource Allocation Framework for Network Slicing

By Yongshuai Liu, Jiaxin Ding, Zhi-Li Zhang, Xin Liu
 8 days ago

As mobile networks proliferate, we are experiencing a strong diversification of services, which requires greater flexibility from the existing network. Network slicing is proposed as a promising solution for resource utilization in 5G and future...

