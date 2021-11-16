Adjoint-Matching Neural Network Surrogates for Fast 4D-Var Data Assimilation

Chiao Hsieh (1), Keyur Joshi (1), Sasa Misailovic (1), Sayan Mitra (1) ((1) University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign) Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN) for object detection, lane detection, and segmentation now sit at the head of most autonomy pipelines, and yet, their safety analysis remains an important challenge. Formal analysis of perception models is fundamentally difficult because their correctness is hard if not impossible to specify. We present a technique for inferring intelligible and safe abstractions for perception models from system-level safety requirements, data, and program analysis of the modules that are downstream from perception. The technique can help tradeoff safety, size, and precision, in creating abstractions and the subsequent verification. We apply the method to two significant case studies based on high-fidelity simulations (a) a vision-based lane keeping controller for an autonomous vehicle and (b) a controller for an agricultural robot. We show how the generated abstractions can be composed with the downstream modules and then the resulting abstract system can be verified using program analysis tools like CBMC. Detailed evaluations of the impacts of size, safety requirements, and the environmental parameters (e.g., lighting, road surface, plant type) on the precision of the generated abstractions suggest that the approach can help guide the search for corner cases and safe operating envelops.
