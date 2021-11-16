ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solving Linear Algebra by Program Synthesis

By Iddo Drori, Nakul Verma
We solve MIT's Linear Algebra 18.06 course and Columbia University's Computational Linear Algebra COMS3251 courses with perfect accuracy by interactive program synthesis. This surprisingly strong result is achieved by turning the course questions into programming tasks and then running...

