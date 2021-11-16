ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairness-aware Online Price Discrimination with Nonparametric Demand Models

By Xi Chen, Xuan Zhang, Yuan Zhou
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Price discrimination, which refers to the strategy of setting different prices for different customer groups, has been widely used in online retailing. Although it helps boost the collected revenue for online retailers, it might create serious concern in fairness, which even violates the regulation and law. This paper studies the...

