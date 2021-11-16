ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reshaping Smart Energy Transition: An analysis of human-building interactions in Qatar Using Machine Learning Techniques

By Rateb Jabbar, Esmat Zaidan, Ahmed ben Said, Ali Ghofrani
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Policy Planning have the potential to contribute to the strategic development and economic diversification of developing countries even without considerable structural changes. In this study, we analyzed a set of human-oriented dimensions aimed at improving energy policies related to the building sector in Qatar. Considering the high percentage of expatriate and...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

The Pareto-Optimal Temporal Aggregation of Energy System Models

The growing share of intermittent renewable energy sources, storage technologies, and the increasing degree of so-called sector coupling necessitates optimization-based energy system models with high temporal and spatial resolutions, which significantly increases their runtimes and limits their maximum sizes. In order to maintain the computational viability of these models for large-scale application cases, temporal aggregation has emerged as a technique for reducing the number of considered time steps by reducing the original time horizon down to fewer, more representative ones. This study presents advanced but generally applicable clustering techniques that allow for ad-hoc improvements of state-of-the-art approaches without requiring profound knowledge of the individual energy system model. These improvements comprise the optimal tradeoff between the number of typical days and inner-daily temporal resolutions, as well as constituting a representation method that can reproduce the value distribution of the original time series. We prove the superiority of these approaches by applying them to two fundamentally different model types, namely a single-node building energy system and a European carbon-neutral energy scenario, and benchmark these against state-of-the-art approaches. This is performed for a variety of temporal resolutions, which leads to many hundreds of model runs. The results show that the proposed improvements on current methods strictly dominate the status quo with respect to Pareto-optimality in terms of runtime and accuracy. Although a speeding up factor of one magnitude could be achieved using traditional aggregation methods within a cost deviation range of two percent, the algorithms proposed herein achieve this accuracy with a runtime speedup by a factor of two orders of magnitude.
arxiv.org

Machine Learning-Based Assessment of Energy Behavior of RC Shear Walls

Current seismic design codes primarily rely on the strength and displacement capacity of structural members and do not account for the influence of the ground motion duration or the hysteretic behavior characteristics. The energy-based approach serves as a supplemental index to response quantities and includes the effect of repeated loads in seismic performance. The design philosophy suggests that the seismic demands are met by the energy dissipation capacity of the structural members. Therefore, the energy dissipation behavior of the structural members should be well understood to achieve an effective energy-based design approach. This study focuses on the energy dissipation capacity of reinforced concrete (RC) shear walls that are widely used in high seismic regions as they provide significant stiffness and strength to resist lateral forces. A machine learning (Gaussian Process Regression (GPR))-based predictive model for energy dissipation capacity of shear walls is developed as a function of wall design parameters. Eighteen design parameters are shown to influence energy dissipation, whereas the most important ones are determined by applying sequential backward elimination and by using feature selection methods to reduce the complexity of the predictive model. The ability of the proposed model to make robust and accurate predictions is validated based on novel data with a prediction accuracy (the ratio of predicted/actual values) of around 1.00 and a coefficient of determination (R2) of 0.93. The outcomes of this study are believed to contribute to the energy-based approach by (i) defining the most influential wall properties on the seismic energy dissipation capacity of shear walls and (ii) providing predictive models that can enable comparisons of different wall design configurations to achieve higher energy dissipation capacity.
arxiv.org

Enhancing Autoignition Characteristics: A Framework to Discover Fuel Additives and Making Predictions Using Machine Learning

Combustion process can become more energy efficient and environment friendly if used with appropriate fuel additive. Discovery of fuel additive can be accelerated by applying hybrid approach of using of chemical kinetics and Machine Learning (ML). In this work, we present a framework that takes the robustness of Machine Learning and accuracy of chemical kinetics to predict the effect of fuel additive on autoignition process. We present a case of making predictions for Ignition Delay Time (IDT) of biofuel n-butanol ($C_4H_9OH$) with several fuel additives. The proposed framework was able to predict IDT of autoignition with high accuracy when used with unseen additives. This framework highlights the potential of ML to exploit chemical mechanisms in exploring and developing the fuel additives to obtain the desirable autoignition characteristics.
arxiv.org

Impact of Spatial and Technology Aggregation on Optimal Energy System Design

Designing an optimal energy system with large shares of renewable energy sources is computationally challenging. Considering greater spatial horizon and level of detail, during the design, exacerbates this challenge. This paper investigates spatial and technology aggregation of energy system model, as a complexity-reduction technique. To that end, a novel two-step aggregation scheme based on model parameters such as Variable Renewable Energy Sources (VRES) time series and capacities, transmission capacities and distances, etc, is introduced. First, model regions are aggregated to obtain reduced region set. The aggregation is based on a holistic approach that considers all model parameters and spatial contiguity of regions. Next, technology aggregation is performed on each VRES, present in each newly-defined region. Each VRES is aggregated based on the temporal profiles to obtain a representative set. The impact of these aggregations on accuracy and computational complexity of a cost-optimal energy system design is analyzed for a European energy system scenario.The aggregations are performed to obtain different combinations of number of regions and VRES types, and the results are benchmarked against initial spatial resolution of 96 regions and 68 VRES types in each region. The results show that the system costs deviate significantly when lower number of regions and/or VRES types are considered. As the spatial resolution is increased in terms of both number of regions and VRES types, the system cost fluctuates at first and stabilizes at some point, approaching the benchmark value. Optimal combination can be determined based on an acceptable cost deviation and the point of stabilization. For instance, if <5% deviation is acceptable, 33 regions and 38 VRES types in each region is optimal. With this setting, the system cost is under-estimated by 4.42% but the run time is reduced by 92.95%.
arxiv.org

Importance sampling approach to chance-constrained DC optimal power flow

Despite significant economic and ecological effects, a higher level of renewable energy generation leads to increased uncertainty and variability in power injections, thus compromising grid reliability. In order to improve power grid security, we investigate a joint chance-constrained (CC) direct current (DC) optimal power flow (OPF) problem. The problem aims to find economically optimal power generation while guaranteeing that all power generation, line flows, and voltages simultaneously remain within their bounds with a pre-defined probability. Unfortunately, the problem is computationally intractable even if the distribution of renewables fluctuations is specified. Moreover, existing approximate solutions to the joint CC OPF problem are overly conservative, and therefore have less value for the operational practice. This paper proposes an importance sampling approach to the CC DC OPF problem, which yields better complexity and accuracy than current state-of-the-art methods. The algorithm efficiently reduces the number of scenarios by generating and using only the most important of them, thus enabling real-time solutions for test cases with up to several hundred buses.
Seeking Alpha

Metals Shaping The Energy Transition

The transition to a low carbon economy is well underway, but significant action is still required to meet aggressive policy goals and consumer demand. The transition to a low carbon economy is well underway, but significant action is still required to meet aggressive policy goals and consumer demand. We are likely in the early stages of this transition, but one thing is undeniable: it won't be possible without green metals.
MedicalXpress

Less energy, better quality photoacoustic microscopy images with machine learning

Photoacoustic microscopy (PAM) allows researchers to see the smallest vessels inside a body, but it can generate some unwanted signals or noise. A team of researchers at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis found a way to significantly reduce the noise and maintain image quality while reducing the laser energy needed to generate images by 80%.
arxiv.org

Renewable energy integration and microgrid energy trading using multi-agent deep reinforcement learning

In this paper, multi-agent reinforcement learning is used to control a hybrid energy storage system working collaboratively to reduce the energy costs of a microgrid through maximising the value of renewable energy and trading. The agents must learn to control three different types of energy storage system suited for short, medium, and long-term storage under fluctuating demand, dynamic wholesale energy prices, and unpredictable renewable energy generation. Two case studies are considered: the first looking at how the energy storage systems can better integrate renewable energy generation under dynamic pricing, and the second with how those same agents can be used alongside an aggregator agent to sell energy to self-interested external microgrids looking to reduce their own energy bills. This work found that the centralised learning with decentralised execution of the multi-agent deep deterministic policy gradient and its state-of-the-art variants allowed the multi-agent methods to perform significantly better than the control from a single global agent. It was also found that using separate reward functions in the multi-agent approach performed much better than using a single control agent. Being able to trade with the other microgrids, rather than just selling back to the utility grid, also was found to greatly increase the grid's savings.
arxiv.org

Developing a Machine Learning Algorithm-Based Classification Models for the Detection of High-Energy Gamma Particles

Cherenkov gamma telescope observes high energy gamma rays, taking advantage of the radiation emitted by charged particles produced inside the electromagnetic showers initiated by the gammas, and developing in the atmosphere. The detector records and allows for the reconstruction of the shower parameters. The reconstruction of the parameter values was achieved using a Monte Carlo simulation algorithm called CORSIKA. The present study developed multiple machine-learning-based classification models and evaluated their performance. Different data transformation and feature extraction techniques were applied to the dataset to assess the impact on two separate performance metrics. The results of the proposed application reveal that the different data transformations did not significantly impact (p = 0.3165) the performance of the models. A pairwise comparison indicates that the performance from each transformed data was not significantly different from the performance of the raw data. Additionally, the SVM algorithm produced the highest performance score on the standardized dataset. In conclusion, this study suggests that high-energy gamma particles can be predicted with sufficient accuracy using SVM on a standardized dataset than the other algorithms with the various data transformations.
arxiv.org

Machine Learning-Assisted Analysis of Small Angle X-ray Scattering

Small angle X-ray scattering (SAXS) is extensively used in materials science as a way of examining nanostructures. The analysis of experimental SAXS data involves mapping a rather simple data format to a vast amount of structural models. Despite various scientific computing tools to assist the model selection, the activity heavily relies on the SAXS analysts' experience, which is recognized as an efficiency bottleneck by the community. To cope with this decision-making problem, we develop and evaluate the open-source, Machine Learning-based tool SCAN (SCattering Ai aNalysis) to provide recommendations on model selection. SCAN exploits multiple machine learning algorithms and uses models and a simulation tool implemented in the SasView package for generating a well defined set of datasets. Our evaluation shows that SCAN delivers an overall accuracy of 95%-97%. The XGBoost Classifier has been identified as the most accurate method with a good balance between accuracy and training time. With eleven predefined structural models for common nanostructures and an easy draw-drop function to expand the number and types training models, SCAN can accelerate the SAXS data analysis workflow.
Itproportal

Using the power of data to build smart cities

In 2018, the UN predicted that the world’s population in cities would rise from 55 percent to 68 percent by 2050. However, this prediction now feels slightly redundant as this number was reached before the Covid-19 pandemic. Yet, since then, the pandemic brought about many changes in the way we live and work and as a result inspired many people to move out of cities in search of bigger living spaces and a quieter pace of life.
arxiv.org

T-AutoML: Automated Machine Learning for Lesion Segmentation using Transformers in 3D Medical Imaging

Lesion segmentation in medical imaging has been an important topic in clinical research. Researchers have proposed various detection and segmentation algorithms to address this task. Recently, deep learning-based approaches have significantly improved the performance over conventional methods. However, most state-of-the-art deep learning methods require the manual design of multiple network components and training strategies. In this paper, we propose a new automated machine learning algorithm, T-AutoML, which not only searches for the best neural architecture, but also finds the best combination of hyper-parameters and data augmentation strategies simultaneously. The proposed method utilizes the modern transformer model, which is introduced to adapt to the dynamic length of the search space embedding and can significantly improve the ability of the search. We validate T-AutoML on several large-scale public lesion segmentation data-sets and achieve state-of-the-art performance.
towardsdatascience.com

Build Your First Machine Learning Model With Zero Configuration — Exploring Google Colab

It’s just that easy to start your machine learning journey. Machine learning (ML) is trending, and every company wants to leverage ML to help them better their products or services. Thus, we’ve been observing a growing demand for ML engineers, and such demand has drawn the attention of many people. However, ML may sound daunting to many, especially to those who have little coding or data-related work experience.
arxiv.org

Data-driven prediction of complex flow field over an axisymmetric body of revolution using Machine Learning

Computationally efficient and accurate simulations of the flow over axisymmetric bodies of revolution (ABR) has been an important desideratum for engineering design. In this article the flow field over an ABR is predicted using machine learning (ML) algorithms, using trained ML models as surrogates for classical computational fluid dynamics (CFD) approaches. The flow field is approximated as functions of x and y coordinates of locations in the flow field and the velocity at the inlet of the computational domain. The data required for the development of the ML models were obtained from high fidelity Reynolds stress transport model (RSTM) based simulations. The optimal hyper-parameters of the trained ML models are determined using validation. The trained ML models can predict the flow field rapidly and exhibits orders of magnitude speed up over conventional CFD approaches. The predicted results of pressure, velocity and turbulence kinetic energy are compared with the baseline CFD data, it is found that the ML based surrogate model predictions are as accurate as CFD results. This investigation offers a framework for fast and accurate predictions for a flow scenario that is critically important in engineering design.
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Decentralized Education Will Reshape Learning and the Global Economy

We are on the brink of the decentralized education (DeEd) revolution. There are more than a billion new students coming online in the next few years, students who have never used an online-learning system, who will become the future workforce with access to banking, products, delivery infrastructure and information that will create the next tidal wave in the global economy.
healthitanalytics.com

Using Machine Learning To Make Better Medical Decisions

- While artificial intelligence has become essential in advancing medical research, scientists have yet to work out all the technology’s flaws. A University of Texas at Arlington computer scientist has received a three-year, $385,000 grant from the National Institute of Standards and Technology to study how machine learning systems make decisions and what happens when they make wrong ones.
arxiv.org

Reynolds Stress Modeling Using Data Driven Machine Learning Algorithms

Fluid turbulence is an important problem for physics and engineering. Turbulence modeling deals with the development of simplified models that can act as surrogates for representing the effects of turbulence on flow evolution. Such models correspond to a range of different fidelities, from simple eddy-viscosity-based closures to Reynolds Stress Models. Till now the focus of the data-driven turbulence modeling efforts has focused on Machine Learning augmented eddy-viscosity models. In this communication, we illustrate the manner in which the eddy-viscosity framework delimits the efficacy and performance of Machine learning algorithms. Based on this foundation we carry out the first application of Machine learning algorithms for developing improved Reynolds Stress Modeling-based closures for turbulence. Different machine learning approaches are assessed for modeling the pressure strain correlation in turbulence, a longstanding problem of singular importance. We evaluate the performance of these algorithms in the learning dataset, as well as their ability to generalize to different flow cases where the inherent physical processes may vary. This explores the assertion that ML-based data-driven turbulence models can overcome the modeling limitations associated with the traditional turbulence models and ML models trained with large amounts of data with different classes of flows can predict flow field with reasonable accuracy for unknown flows with similar flow physics.
arxiv.org

Understanding the Information Needs and Practices of Human Supporters of an Online Mental Health Intervention to Inform Machine Learning Applications

In the context of digital therapy interventions, such as internet-delivered Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (iCBT) for the treatment of depression and anxiety, extensive research has shown how the involvement of a human supporter or coach, who assists the person undergoing treatment, improves user engagement in therapy and leads to more effective health outcomes than unsupported interventions. Seeking to maximize the effects and outcomes of this human support, the research investigates how new opportunities provided through recent advances in the field of AI and machine learning (ML) can contribute useful data insights to effectively support the work practices of iCBT supporters. This paper reports detailed findings of an interview study with 15 iCBT supporters that deepens understanding of their existing work practices and information needs with the aim to meaningfully inform the development of useful, implementable ML applications particularly in the context of iCBT treatment for depression and anxiety. The analysis contributes (1) a set of six themes that summarize the strategies and challenges that iCBT supporters encounter in providing effective, personalized feedback to their mental health clients; and in response to these learnings, (2) presents for each theme concrete opportunities for how methods of ML could help support and address identified challenges and information needs. It closes with reflections on potential social, emotional and pragmatic implications of introducing new machine-generated data insights within supporter-led client review practices.
World Bank Blogs

Using Machine Learning to unravel health utilization drivers in Bangladesh

Globally, countries have taken several exemplary pathways to improve reproductive, maternal, neonatal, child health, and nutrition (RMNCH-N) outcomes over the last decades. Foremost is the role of timely and appropriate RMNCH-N service utilization investments and its determinants. Recent findings show that 95 percent of deaths from diarrhea and 67 percent of deaths from pneumonia in under-5 children globally, by 2025, could be prevented by prioritized interventions. In addition, global evidence also highlight both the equal importance of demand and supply-side determinants, and changes in the relative importance of determinants at different phases in a country’s progress trajectory. For example, while certain cultural factors may be more dominant in the early stages of progress, new factors like mass media influence may emerge later on. A recent global assessment has shown that countries which address a handful of context and time-specific RMNCH-N service determinants could reduce the fertility rate to 2.5 in certain Asian settings compared to generic health interventions.
