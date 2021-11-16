ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machine Learning-Based Assessment of Energy Behavior of RC Shear Walls

By Berkay Topaloglu, Gulsen Taskin Kaya, Fatih Sutcu, Zeynep Tuna Deger
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Current seismic design codes primarily rely on the strength and displacement capacity of structural members and do not account for the influence of the ground motion duration or the hysteretic behavior characteristics. The energy-based approach serves as a supplemental index to response quantities and includes the effect of repeated loads in...

arxiv.org

MedicalXpress

Less energy, better quality photoacoustic microscopy images with machine learning

Photoacoustic microscopy (PAM) allows researchers to see the smallest vessels inside a body, but it can generate some unwanted signals or noise. A team of researchers at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis found a way to significantly reduce the noise and maintain image quality while reducing the laser energy needed to generate images by 80%.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The Pareto-Optimal Temporal Aggregation of Energy System Models

The growing share of intermittent renewable energy sources, storage technologies, and the increasing degree of so-called sector coupling necessitates optimization-based energy system models with high temporal and spatial resolutions, which significantly increases their runtimes and limits their maximum sizes. In order to maintain the computational viability of these models for large-scale application cases, temporal aggregation has emerged as a technique for reducing the number of considered time steps by reducing the original time horizon down to fewer, more representative ones. This study presents advanced but generally applicable clustering techniques that allow for ad-hoc improvements of state-of-the-art approaches without requiring profound knowledge of the individual energy system model. These improvements comprise the optimal tradeoff between the number of typical days and inner-daily temporal resolutions, as well as constituting a representation method that can reproduce the value distribution of the original time series. We prove the superiority of these approaches by applying them to two fundamentally different model types, namely a single-node building energy system and a European carbon-neutral energy scenario, and benchmark these against state-of-the-art approaches. This is performed for a variety of temporal resolutions, which leads to many hundreds of model runs. The results show that the proposed improvements on current methods strictly dominate the status quo with respect to Pareto-optimality in terms of runtime and accuracy. Although a speeding up factor of one magnitude could be achieved using traditional aggregation methods within a cost deviation range of two percent, the algorithms proposed herein achieve this accuracy with a runtime speedup by a factor of two orders of magnitude.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Impact of Spatial and Technology Aggregation on Optimal Energy System Design

Designing an optimal energy system with large shares of renewable energy sources is computationally challenging. Considering greater spatial horizon and level of detail, during the design, exacerbates this challenge. This paper investigates spatial and technology aggregation of energy system model, as a complexity-reduction technique. To that end, a novel two-step aggregation scheme based on model parameters such as Variable Renewable Energy Sources (VRES) time series and capacities, transmission capacities and distances, etc, is introduced. First, model regions are aggregated to obtain reduced region set. The aggregation is based on a holistic approach that considers all model parameters and spatial contiguity of regions. Next, technology aggregation is performed on each VRES, present in each newly-defined region. Each VRES is aggregated based on the temporal profiles to obtain a representative set. The impact of these aggregations on accuracy and computational complexity of a cost-optimal energy system design is analyzed for a European energy system scenario.The aggregations are performed to obtain different combinations of number of regions and VRES types, and the results are benchmarked against initial spatial resolution of 96 regions and 68 VRES types in each region. The results show that the system costs deviate significantly when lower number of regions and/or VRES types are considered. As the spatial resolution is increased in terms of both number of regions and VRES types, the system cost fluctuates at first and stabilizes at some point, approaching the benchmark value. Optimal combination can be determined based on an acceptable cost deviation and the point of stabilization. For instance, if <5% deviation is acceptable, 33 regions and 38 VRES types in each region is optimal. With this setting, the system cost is under-estimated by 4.42% but the run time is reduced by 92.95%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dataversity.net

Machine Learning for Organizations: Where Is It Now?

Machine learning (ML), a branch of artificial intelligence (AI), was sometimes referred to as “cognitive computing” in the past, and certain academic circles still today. Machine learning applications have been used for decades to automate complex human tasks that require analytic thinking, but recently the technology has expanded to encompass more business functions.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Machine Learning#Shear
arxiv.org

Importance sampling approach to chance-constrained DC optimal power flow

Despite significant economic and ecological effects, a higher level of renewable energy generation leads to increased uncertainty and variability in power injections, thus compromising grid reliability. In order to improve power grid security, we investigate a joint chance-constrained (CC) direct current (DC) optimal power flow (OPF) problem. The problem aims to find economically optimal power generation while guaranteeing that all power generation, line flows, and voltages simultaneously remain within their bounds with a pre-defined probability. Unfortunately, the problem is computationally intractable even if the distribution of renewables fluctuations is specified. Moreover, existing approximate solutions to the joint CC OPF problem are overly conservative, and therefore have less value for the operational practice. This paper proposes an importance sampling approach to the CC DC OPF problem, which yields better complexity and accuracy than current state-of-the-art methods. The algorithm efficiently reduces the number of scenarios by generating and using only the most important of them, thus enabling real-time solutions for test cases with up to several hundred buses.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

QuantumCircuitOpt: An Open-source Framework for Provably Optimal Quantum Circuit Design

In recent years, the quantum computing community has seen an explosion of novel methods to implement non-trivial quantum computations on near-term hardware. An important direction of research has been to decompose an arbitrary entangled state, represented as a unitary, into a quantum circuit, that is, a sequence of gates supported by a quantum processor. It has been well known that circuits with longer decompositions and more entangling multi-qubit gates are error-prone for the current noisy, intermediate-scale quantum devices. To this end, there has been a significant interest to develop heuristic-based methods to discover compact circuits. We contribute to this effort by proposing QuantumCircuitOpt (QCOpt), a novel open-source framework which implements mathematical optimization formulations and algorithms for decomposing arbitrary unitary gates into a sequence of hardware-native gates. A core innovation of QCOpt is that it provides optimality guarantees on the quantum circuits that it produces. In particular, we show that QCOpt can find up to 57% reduction in the number of necessary gates on circuits with up to four qubits, and in run times less than a few minutes on commodity computing hardware. We also validate the efficacy of QCOpt as a tool for quantum circuit design in comparison with a naive brute-force enumeration algorithm. We also show how the QCOpt package can be adapted to various built-in types of native gate sets, based on different hardware platforms like those produced by IBM, Rigetti and Google. We hope this package will facilitate further algorithmic exploration for quantum processor designers, as well as quantum physicists.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

KML: Using Machine Learning to Improve Storage Systems

Ibrahim Umit Akgun, Ali Selman Aydin, Aadil Shaikh, Lukas Velikov, Andrew Burford, Michael McNeill, Michael Arkhangelskiy, Erez Zadok. Operating systems include many heuristic algorithms designed to improve overall storage performance and throughput. Because such heuristics cannot work well for all conditions and workloads, system designers resorted to exposing numerous tunable parameters to users -- essentially burdening users with continually optimizing their own storage systems and applications. Storage systems are usually responsible for most latency in I/O heavy applications, so even a small overall latency improvement can be significant. Machine learning (ML) techniques promise to learn patterns, generalize from them, and enable optimal solutions that adapt to changing workloads. We propose that ML solutions become a first-class component in OSs and replace manual heuristics to optimize storage systems dynamically. In this paper, we describe our proposed ML architecture, called KML. We developed a prototype KML architecture and applied it to two problems: optimal readahead and NFS read-size values. Our experiments show that KML consumes little OS resources, adds negligible latency, and yet can learn patterns that can improve I/O throughput by as much as 2.3x or 15x for the two use cases respectively -- even for complex, never-before-seen, concurrently running mixed workloads on different storage devices.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Challenging Machine Learning-based Clone Detectors via Semantic-preserving Code Transformations

Software clone detection identifies similar code snippets. It has been an active research topic that attracts extensive attention over the last two decades. In recent years, machine learning (ML) based detectors, especially deep learning-based ones, have demonstrated impressive capability on clone detection. It seems that this longstanding problem has already been tamed owing to the advances in ML techniques. In this work, we would like to challenge the robustness of the recent ML-based clone detectors through code semantic-preserving transformations. We first utilize fifteen simple code transformation operators combined with commonly-used heuristics (i.e., Random Search, Genetic Algorithm, and Markov Chain Monte Carlo) to perform equivalent program transformation. Furthermore, we propose a deep reinforcement learning-based sequence generation (DRLSG) strategy to effectively guide the search process of generating clones that could escape from the detection. We then evaluate the ML-based detectors with the pairs of original and generated clones. We realize our method in a framework named CloneGen. CloneGen In evaluation, we challenge the two state-of-the-art ML-based detectors and four traditional detectors with the code clones after semantic-preserving transformations via the aid of CloneGen. Surprisingly, our experiments show that, despite the notable successes achieved by existing clone detectors, the ML models inside these detectors still cannot distinguish numerous clones produced by the code transformations in CloneGen. In addition, adversarial training of ML-based clone detectors using clones generated by CloneGen can improve their robustness and accuracy. CloneGen Meanwhile, compared with the commonly-used heuristics, the DRLSG strategy has shown the best effectiveness in generating code clones to decrease the detection accuracy of the ML-based detectors.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
arxiv.org

Hunting active Brownian particles: Learning optimal behavior

We numerically study active Brownian particles that can respond to environmental cues through a small set of actions (switching their motility and turning left or right with respect to some direction) which are motivated by recent experiments with colloidal self-propelled Janus particles. We employ reinforcement learning to find optimal mappings between the state of particles and these actions. Specifically, we first consider a predator-prey situation in which prey particles try to avoid a predator. Using as reward the squared distance from the predator, we discuss the merits of three state-action sets and show that turning away from the predator is the most successful strategy. We then remove the predator and employ as collective reward the local concentration of signaling molecules exuded by all particles and show that aligning with the concentration gradient leads to chemotactic collapse into a single cluster. Our results illustrate a promising route to obtain local interaction rules and design collective states in active matter.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Types of Machine Learning Interviews and how to ace them

In the Spring of ‘21, I started applying for jobs. I couldn’t find one concise article on what are the different aspects that I will be interviewed on. In the initial interview series, at times I was clueless. I had to learn it the hard way that no matter how good a researcher or ML engineer you are when it comes to interviews that are not enough. You must prepare for it! Before you can even start preparing, you need to know what are the different areas that you will be tested on.
JOBS
Phys.org

Modeling quantum spin liquids using machine learning

The properties of a complex and exotic state of a quantum material can be predicted using a machine learning method created by a RIKEN researcher and a collaborator. This advance could aid the development of future quantum computers. We have all faced the agonizing challenge of choosing between two equally...
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Developing a Machine Learning Algorithm-Based Classification Models for the Detection of High-Energy Gamma Particles

Cherenkov gamma telescope observes high energy gamma rays, taking advantage of the radiation emitted by charged particles produced inside the electromagnetic showers initiated by the gammas, and developing in the atmosphere. The detector records and allows for the reconstruction of the shower parameters. The reconstruction of the parameter values was achieved using a Monte Carlo simulation algorithm called CORSIKA. The present study developed multiple machine-learning-based classification models and evaluated their performance. Different data transformation and feature extraction techniques were applied to the dataset to assess the impact on two separate performance metrics. The results of the proposed application reveal that the different data transformations did not significantly impact (p = 0.3165) the performance of the models. A pairwise comparison indicates that the performance from each transformed data was not significantly different from the performance of the raw data. Additionally, the SVM algorithm produced the highest performance score on the standardized dataset. In conclusion, this study suggests that high-energy gamma particles can be predicted with sufficient accuracy using SVM on a standardized dataset than the other algorithms with the various data transformations.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Assessing Social Determinants-Related Performance Bias of Machine Learning Models: A case of Hyperchloremia Prediction in ICU Population

Machine learning in medicine leverages the wealth of healthcare data to extract knowledge, facilitate clinical decision-making, and ultimately improve care delivery. However, ML models trained on datasets that lack demographic diversity could yield suboptimal performance when applied to the underrepresented populations (e.g. ethnic minorities, lower social-economic status), thus perpetuating health disparity. In this study, we evaluated four classifiers built to predict Hyperchloremia - a condition that often results from aggressive fluids administration in the ICU population - and compared their performance in racial, gender, and insurance subgroups. We observed that adding social determinants features in addition to the lab-based ones improved model performance on all patients. The subgroup testing yielded significantly different AUC scores in 40 out of the 44 model-subgroup, suggesting disparities when applying ML models to social determinants subgroups. We urge future researchers to design models that proactively adjust for potential biases and include subgroup reporting in their studies.
HEALTH
PC Magazine

Take 99% Off AI, Machine Learning Training

The more you actually learn about machine learning and AI, the more you see how endless the possibilities are. Today's AI algorithms can collect vital data about deadly diseases, respond to voice requests, and drive cars. In many ways, they're the tip of the spear for today's digital economy, and the programmers who can shape them are some of the most in-demand specialists in the tech sector.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Machine Learning Model Deployment — A Simple Checklist

Necessary things to check before, during, and after deploying your machine learning models to production. There are many things that can go wrong when moving your machine learning model from a research environment to a production environment. Data scientists/ML Engineers often underestimate how easy it is to break an ML model and make the results irreproducible.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
The Guardian

Machine learning Software Engineer

We are seeking engineers with experience in developing solutions in the data science domain. Work with data scientists and engineers to accelerate machine learning models into production. Contribute to all aspects of the ML lifecycle i.e. model deployment, monitoring and validation, and champion best practices for model testing;. Help optimise...
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Cogram.ai: A Coding Assistant for Data Science and Machine Learning

Codex powered autocompletions for data science and machine learning that run on jupyter notebooks. Since the publication and dissemination of GPT-3, coding assistants like Github copilot, powered by OpenAi’s codex API have been on the radar of the machine learning community for quite a while. Recently, I came across this tool called Cogram, which seems to be a type of evolution of autocompletion, specialized for data science and machine learning that runs directly on Jupyter Notebooks.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Reshaping Smart Energy Transition: An analysis of human-building interactions in Qatar Using Machine Learning Techniques

Policy Planning have the potential to contribute to the strategic development and economic diversification of developing countries even without considerable structural changes. In this study, we analyzed a set of human-oriented dimensions aimed at improving energy policies related to the building sector in Qatar. Considering the high percentage of expatriate and migrant communities with different financial and cultural backgrounds and behavioral patterns compared with local communities in the GCC Union, it is required to investigate human dimensions to propose adequate energy policies. This study explored the correlations of socioeconomic, behavioral, and demographic dimensions to determine the main factors behind discrepancies in energy use, responsibilities, motivations, habits, and overall well-being. The sample included 2,200 people in Qatar, and it was clustered into two consumer categories: high and low. In particular, the study focused on exploring human indoor comfort perception dependencies with building features. Financial drivers, such as demand programs and energy subsidies, were explored in relation to behavioral patterns. Subsequently, the data analysis resulted in implications for energy policies regarding interventions, social well-being, and awareness. Machine learning methods were used to perform a feature importance analysis to determine the main factors of human behavior. The findings of this study demonstrated how human factors impact comfort perception in residential and work environments, norms, habits, self-responsibility, consequence awareness, and consumption. The study has important implications for developing targeted strategies aimed at improving the efficacy of energy policies and sustainability performance indicators.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Machine Learning for CSI Recreation Based on Prior Knowledge

Knowledge of channel state information (CSI) is fundamental to many functionalities within the mobile wireless communications systems. With the advance of machine learning (ML) and digital maps, i.e., digital twins, we have a big opportunity to learn the propagation environment and design novel methods to derive and report CSI. In this work, we propose to combine untrained neural networks (UNNs) and conditional generative adversarial networks (cGANs) for MIMO channel recreation based on prior knowledge. The UNNs learn the prior-CSI for some locations which are used to build the input to a cGAN. Based on the prior-CSIs, their locations and the location of the desired channel, the cGAN is trained to output the channel expected at the desired location. This combined approach can be used for low overhead CSI reporting as, after training, we only need to report the desired location. Our results show that our method is successful in modelling the wireless channel and robust to location quantization errors in line of sight conditions.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Machine Learning for Genomic Data

This report explores the application of machine learning techniques on short timeseries gene expression data. Although standard machine learning algorithms work well on longer time-series', they often fail to find meaningful insights from fewer timepoints. In this report, we explore model-based clustering techniques. We combine popular unsupervised learning techniques like K-Means, Gaussian Mixture Models, Bayesian Networks, Hidden Markov Models with the well-known Expectation Maximization algorithm. K-Means and Gaussian Mixture Models are fairly standard, while Hidden Markov Model and Bayesian Networks clustering are more novel ideas that suit time-series gene expression data.
COMPUTERS

