Learning Augmentation Distributions using Transformed Risk Minimization

By Evangelos Chatzipantazis, Stefanos Pertigkiozoglou, Edgar Dobriban, Kostas Daniilidis
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Adapting to the structure of data distributions (such as symmetry and transformation invariances) is an important challenge in machine learning. Invariances can be built into the learning process by architecture design, or by augmenting the dataset. Both require a priori knowledge about the exact nature of the symmetries. Absent...

arxiv.org

Distributed on-line reinforcement learning in a swarm of sterically interacting robots

While naturally occurring swarms thrive when crowded, physical interactions in robotic swarms are either avoided or carefully controlled, thus limiting their operational density. Designing behavioral strategies under such circumstances remains a challenge, even though it may offer an opportunity for exploring morpho-functional self-organized behaviors. In this paper, we explicitly consider dense swarms of robots where physical interactions are inevitable. We demonstrate experimentally that an a priori minor difference in the mechanical design of the robots leads to important differences in their dynamical behaviors when they evolve in crowded environments. We design Morphobots, which are Kilobots augmented with a 3D-printed exoskeleton. The exoskeleton not only significantly improves the motility and stability of the Kilobots, it also allows to encode physically two contrasting dynamical behaviors in response to an external force or a collision. This difference translates into distinct performances during self-organized aggregation when addressing a phototactic task. Having characterized the dynamical mechanism at the root of these differences, we implement a decentralized on-line evolutionary reinforcement learning algorithm in a swarm of Morphobots. We demonstrate the learning efficiency and show that the learning reduces the dependency on the morphology. We present a kinetic model that links the reward function to an effective phototactic policy. Our results are of relevance for the deployment of robust swarms of robots in a real environment, where robots are deemed to collide, and to be exposed to external forces.
ENGINEERING
Fast Company

Revolutionizing remote learning through augmented reality

The growth of augmented reality (AR) is immense—millions of people use AR functionality every day to access facial filters, visualizations, and games. It’s important to remember, though, that AR is still an emerging technology and we have only started to scratch the surface of what’s possible on our mobile phones. With four billion camera-enabled mobile devices around the world, the opportunities are staggering.
CELL PHONES
arxiv.org

Meta-learning and data augmentation for mass-generalised jet taggers

Deep neural networks trained for jet tagging are typically specific to a narrow range of transverse momenta or jet masses. Given the large phase space that the LHC is able to probe, the potential benefit of classifiers that are effective over a wide range of masses or transverse momenta is significant. In this work we benchmark the performance of a number of methods for achieving accurate classification at masses distant from those used in training, with a focus on algorithms that leverage meta-learning. We study the discrimination of jets from boosted $Z'$ bosons against a QCD background. We find that a simple data augmentation strategy that standardises the angular scale of jets with different masses is sufficient to produce strong generalisation. The meta-learning algorithms provide only a small improvement in generalisation when combined with this augmentation. We also comment on the relationship between mass generalisation and mass decorrelation, demonstrating that those models which generalise better than the baseline also sculpt the background to a smaller degree.
SCIENCE
Bank Info Security

Healthcare’s “Unidentified” Third-Party Risk - How Identity Risks Abound as Third Parties Fuel Transformation

Healthcare organizations cannot adequately protect the safety and privacy of their patients and staff unless they have efficient, accurate systems to manage third-party identity risk. By managing third-party risk at the identity level, healthcare organizations can make better-informed access decisions. Adopting a purpose-built system designed to manage the dynamic relationships...
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Soft-Sensing ConFormer: A Curriculum Learning-based Convolutional Transformer

Over the last few decades, modern industrial processes have investigated several cost-effective methodologies to improve the productivity and yield of semiconductor manufacturing. While playing an essential role in facilitating real-time monitoring and control, the data-driven soft-sensors in industries have provided a competitive edge when augmented with deep learning approaches for wafer fault-diagnostics. Despite the success of deep learning methods across various domains, they tend to suffer from bad performance on multi-variate soft-sensing data domains. To mitigate this, we propose a soft-sensing ConFormer (CONvolutional transFORMER) for wafer fault-diagnostic classification task which primarily consists of multi-head convolution modules that reap the benefits of fast and light-weight operations of convolutions, and also the ability to learn the robust representations through multi-head design alike transformers. Another key issue is that traditional learning paradigms tend to suffer from low performance on noisy and highly-imbalanced soft-sensing data. To address this, we augment our soft-sensing ConFormer model with a curriculum learning-based loss function, which effectively learns easy samples in the early phase of training and difficult ones later. To further demonstrate the utility of our proposed architecture, we performed extensive experiments on various toolsets of Seagate Technology's wafer manufacturing process which are shared openly along with this work. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first time that curriculum learning-based soft-sensing ConFormer architecture has been proposed for soft-sensing data and our results show strong promise for future use in soft-sensing research domain.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

PAMMELA: Policy Administration Methodology using Machine Learning

In recent years, Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC) has become quite popular and effective for enforcing access control in dynamic and collaborative environments. Implementation of ABAC requires the creation of a set of attribute-based rules which cumulatively form a policy. Designing an ABAC policy ab initio demands a substantial amount of effort from the system administrator. Moreover, organizational changes may necessitate the inclusion of new rules in an already deployed policy. In such a case, re-mining the entire ABAC policy will require a considerable amount of time and administrative effort. Instead, it is better to incrementally augment the policy. Keeping these aspects of reducing administrative overhead in mind, in this paper, we propose PAMMELA, a Policy Administration Methodology using Machine Learning to help system administrators in creating new ABAC policies as well as augmenting existing ones. PAMMELA can generate a new policy for an organization by learning the rules of a policy currently enforced in a similar organization. For policy augmentation, PAMMELA can infer new rules based on the knowledge gathered from the existing rules. Experimental results show that our proposed approach provides a reasonably good performance in terms of the various machine learning evaluation metrics as well as execution time.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Sampling from multimodal distributions using tempered Hamiltonian transitions

Hamiltonian Monte Carlo (HMC) methods are widely used to draw samples from unnormalized target densities due to high efficiency and favorable scalability with respect to increasing space dimensions. However, HMC struggles when the target distribution is multimodal, because the maximum increase in the potential energy function (i.e., the negative log density function) along the simulated path is bounded by the initial kinetic energy, which follows a half of the $\chi_d^2$ distribution, where d is the space dimension. In this paper, we develop a Hamiltonian Monte Carlo method where the constructed paths can travel across high potential energy barriers. This method does not require the modes of the target distribution to be known in advance. Our approach enables frequent jumps between the isolated modes of the target density by continuously varying the mass of the simulated particle while the Hamiltonian path is constructed. Thus, this method can be considered as a combination of HMC and the tempered transitions method. Compared to other tempering methods, our method has a distinctive advantage in the Gibbs sampler settings, where the target distribution changes at each step. We develop a practical tuning strategy for our method and demonstrate that it can construct globally mixing Markov chains targeting high-dimensional, multimodal distributions, using mixtures of normals and a sensor network localization problem.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Attentive Federated Learning for Concept Drift in Distributed 5G Edge Networks

Machine learning (ML) is expected to play a major role in 5G edge computing. Various studies have demonstrated that ML is highly suitable for optimizing edge computing systems as rapid mobility and application-induced changes occur at the edge. For ML to provide the best solutions, it is important to continually train the ML models to include the changing scenarios. The sudden changes in data distributions caused by changing scenarios (e.g., 5G base station failures) is referred to as concept drift and is a major challenge to continual learning. The ML models can present high error rates while the drifts take place and the errors decrease only after the model learns the distributions. This problem is more pronounced in a distributed setting where multiple ML models are being used for different heterogeneous datasets and the final model needs to capture all concept drifts. In this paper, we show that using Attention in Federated Learning (FL) is an efficient way of handling concept drifts. We use a 5G network traffic dataset to simulate concept drift and test various scenarios. The results indicate that Attention can significantly improve the concept drift handling capability of FL.
COMPUTERS
healthitanalytics.com

Using Machine Learning To Make Better Medical Decisions

- While artificial intelligence has become essential in advancing medical research, scientists have yet to work out all the technology’s flaws. A University of Texas at Arlington computer scientist has received a three-year, $385,000 grant from the National Institute of Standards and Technology to study how machine learning systems make decisions and what happens when they make wrong ones.
ENGINEERING
helpnetsecurity.com

Most cybersecurity leaders use microsegmentation to augment corporate network security

In today’s era of remote employees and an ever expanding variety of connected devices, network security is becoming increasingly complex. To compensate, cybersecurity professionals have expanded their programs to go beyond traditional perimeter-based security and include microsegmentation. In fact, four out of five cybersecurity leaders now employ microsegmentation in addition...
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Relative Distributed Formation and Obstacle Avoidance with Multi-agent Reinforcement Learning

Multi-agent formation as well as obstacle avoidance is one of the most actively studied topics in the field of multi-agent systems. Although some classic controllers like model predictive control (MPC) and fuzzy control achieve a certain measure of success, most of them require precise global information which is not accessible in harsh environments. On the other hand, some reinforcement learning (RL) based approaches adopt the leader-follower structure to organize different agents' behaviors, which sacrifices the collaboration between agents thus suffering from bottlenecks in maneuverability and robustness. In this paper, we propose a distributed formation and obstacle avoidance method based on multi-agent reinforcement learning (MARL). Agents in our system only utilize local and relative information to make decisions and control themselves distributively. Agent in the multi-agent system will reorganize themselves into a new topology quickly in case that any of them is disconnected. Our method achieves better performance regarding formation error, formation convergence rate and on-par success rate of obstacle avoidance compared with baselines (both classic control methods and another RL-based method). The feasibility of our method is verified by both simulation and hardware implementation with Ackermann-steering vehicles.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A layer-stress learning framework universally augments deep neural network tasks

Deep neural networks (DNN) such as Multi-Layer Perception (MLP) and Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN) represent one of the most established deep learning algorithms. Given the tremendous effects of the number of hidden layers on network architecture and performance, it is very important to choose the number of hidden layers but still a serious challenge. More importantly, the current network architectures can only process the information from the last layer of the feature extractor, which greatly limited us to further improve its performance. Here we presented a layer-stress deep learning framework (x-NN) which implemented automatic and wise depth decision on shallow or deep feature map in a deep network through firstly designing enough number of layers and then trading off them by Multi-Head Attention Block. The x-NN can make use of features from various depth layers through attention allocation and then help to make final decision as well. As a result, x-NN showed outstanding prediction ability in the Alzheimer's Disease Classification Technique Challenge PRCV 2021, in which it won the top laurel and outperformed all other AI models. Moreover, the performance of x-NN was verified by one more AD neuroimaging dataset and other AI tasks.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Distributionally Robust Expected Residual Minimization for Stochastic Variational Inequality Problems

The stochastic variational inequality problem (SVIP) is an equilibrium model that includes random variables and has been widely applied in various fields such as economics and engineering. Expected residual minimization (ERM) is an established model for obtaining a reasonable solution for the SVIP, and its objective function is an expected value of a suitable merit function for the SVIP. However, the ERM is restricted to the case where the distribution is known in advance. We extend the ERM to ensure the attainment of robust solutions for the SVIP under the uncertainty distribution (the extended ERM is referred to as distributionally robust expected residual minimization (DRERM), where the worst-case distribution is derived from the set of probability measures in which the expected value and variance take the same sample mean and variance, respectively). Under suitable assumptions, we demonstrate that the DRERM can be reformulated as a deterministic convex nonlinear semidefinite programming to avoid numerical integration.
SCIENCE
datasciencecentral.com

Building a Knowledge Graph for Job Search using BERT Transformer

While the natural language processing (NLP) field has been growing at an exponential rate for the last two years — thanks to the development of transfer-based models — their applications have been limited in scope for the job search field. LinkedIn, the leading company in job search and recruitment, is a good example. While I hold a Ph.D. in Material Science and a Master in Physics, I am receiving job recommendations such as Technical Program Manager at MongoDB and a Go Developer position at Toptal which are both web developing companies that are not relevant to my background. This feeling of irrelevancy is shared by many users and is a cause of big frustration.
SOFTWARE
jaxenter.com

The one risk of using SaaS no one talks about

The convenience that SaaS applications have afforded us can never be overstated, especially in a working world that is significantly different than just two years ago. However, there is one specific risk of using SaaS that I was unaware of; even with two decades of working with the cloud. Even...
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

T-AutoML: Automated Machine Learning for Lesion Segmentation using Transformers in 3D Medical Imaging

Lesion segmentation in medical imaging has been an important topic in clinical research. Researchers have proposed various detection and segmentation algorithms to address this task. Recently, deep learning-based approaches have significantly improved the performance over conventional methods. However, most state-of-the-art deep learning methods require the manual design of multiple network components and training strategies. In this paper, we propose a new automated machine learning algorithm, T-AutoML, which not only searches for the best neural architecture, but also finds the best combination of hyper-parameters and data augmentation strategies simultaneously. The proposed method utilizes the modern transformer model, which is introduced to adapt to the dynamic length of the search space embedding and can significantly improve the ability of the search. We validate T-AutoML on several large-scale public lesion segmentation data-sets and achieve state-of-the-art performance.
ENGINEERING
biztechmagazine.com

How Banks Can Use Automation to Power Digital Transformation

Natalie Gross is a freelance journalist and podcast producer based in the Washington, D.C., area. She has a master's degree in journalism from Georgetown University. Prior to 2020, banks were adopting automated ways of completing processes that had traditionally been done by hand and on paper. However, the global coronavirus...
ECONOMY
The Next Web

Google Research: Self-supervised learning is transforming medical imaging

Deep learning shows a lot of promise in healthcare, especially in medical imaging, where it can help improve the speed and accuracy of diagnosing patient conditions. But it also faces a serious barrier: The shortage of labeled training data. In medical contexts, training data come at great costs, which makes...
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Learn Locally, Correct Globally: A Distributed Algorithm for Training Graph Neural Networks

Despite the recent success of Graph Neural Networks (GNNs), training GNNs on large graphs remains challenging. The limited resource capacities of the existing servers, the dependency between nodes in a graph, and the privacy concern due to the centralized storage and model learning have spurred the need to design an effective distributed algorithm for GNN training. However, existing distributed GNN training methods impose either excessive communication costs or large memory overheads that hinders their scalability. To overcome these issues, we propose a communication-efficient distributed GNN training technique named $\text{Learn Locally, Correct Globally}$ (LLCG). To reduce the communication and memory overhead, each local machine in LLCG first trains a GNN on its local data by ignoring the dependency between nodes among different machines, then sends the locally trained model to the server for periodic model averaging. However, ignoring node dependency could result in significant performance degradation. To solve the performance degradation, we propose to apply $\text{Global Server Corrections}$ on the server to refine the locally learned models. We rigorously analyze the convergence of distributed methods with periodic model averaging for training GNNs and show that naively applying periodic model averaging but ignoring the dependency between nodes will suffer from an irreducible residual error. However, this residual error can be eliminated by utilizing the proposed global corrections to entail fast convergence rate. Extensive experiments on real-world datasets show that LLCG can significantly improve the efficiency without hurting the performance.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

