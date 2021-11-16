ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inverse-Weighted Survival Games

By Xintian Han, Mark Goldstein, Aahlad Puli, Thomas Wies, Adler J Perotte, Rajesh Ranganath
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Deep models trained through maximum likelihood have achieved state-of-the-art results for survival analysis. Despite this training scheme, practitioners evaluate models under other criteria, such as binary classification losses at a chosen set of time horizons, e.g. Brier score (BS) and Bernoulli log likelihood (BLL). Models trained...

arxiv.org

dotesports.com

Is shape or weight more important when choosing a gaming mouse?

Comfort is king when it comes to gaming. Finding the perfect accessories to match your battlestation can make all the difference with your gaming experience. With so many options available, it can be difficult to choose the most responsive keyboard or the perfect mouse. Since comfort is key in choosing your accessories, is the shape or weight more important when choosing a gaming mouse?
arxiv.org

Solving Inverse Problems in Medical Imaging with Score-Based Generative Models

Reconstructing medical images from partial measurements is an important inverse problem in Computed Tomography (CT) and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI). Existing solutions based on machine learning typically train a model to directly map measurements to medical images, leveraging a training dataset of paired images and measurements. These measurements are typically synthesized from images using a fixed physical model of the measurement process, which hinders the generalization capability of models to unknown measurement processes. To address this issue, we propose a fully unsupervised technique for inverse problem solving, leveraging the recently introduced score-based generative models. Specifically, we first train a score-based generative model on medical images to capture their prior distribution. Given measurements and a physical model of the measurement process at test time, we introduce a sampling method to reconstruct an image consistent with both the prior and the observed measurements. Our method does not assume a fixed measurement process during training, and can thus be flexibly adapted to different measurement processes at test time. Empirically, we observe comparable or better performance to supervised learning techniques in several medical imaging tasks in CT and MRI, while demonstrating significantly better generalization to unknown measurement processes.
cogconnected.com

Sker Ritual is a Co-op Survival FPS and Not a Horror Game

The Follow-up to Maid Sker, Sker Ritual, Is Not Going to Be a Horror Game. Sker Ritual is the sequel to British horror game Maid of Sker. The original game was set in 1898, with a Welsh lore that is about “a family empire driven by torture, slavery, piracy, and a supernatural mystery.” The horror backstory takes place in a real-life historical building found in Wales called the Sker House.
pushsquare.com

Best PS4 Fitness and Health Games to Exercise with and Lose Weight at Home

What are the best PS4 fitness and health games to exercise with lose weight at home? While most PlayStation 4 games tend to place you in a solitary position, the console is also home to several superb titles which will get you on your feet and working up a sweat. Following the coronavirus pandemic, gyms have reopened in most nations around the world, but home workouts very much in vogue, and you may be looking for fun ways to liven up your exercise time. In this list we’re going to share several titles which will help to get you in shape from the comfort of your very own living room, but if you're looking for more traditional gaming experiences then you can find our guide to the Best PS4 Games through the link.
arxiv.org

Deep-Learning Inversion Method for the Interpretation of Noisy Logging-While-Drilling Resistivity Measurements

Deep Learning (DL) inversion is a promising method for real time interpretation of logging while drilling (LWD) resistivity measurements for well navigation applications. In this context, measurement noise may significantly affect inversion results. Existing publications examining the effects of measurement noise on DL inversion results are scarce. We develop a method to generate training data sets and construct DL architectures that enhance the robustness of DL inversion methods in the presence of noisy LWD resistivity measurements. We use two synthetic resistivity models to test three approaches that explicitly consider the presence of noise: (1) adding noise to the measurements in the training set, (2) augmenting the training set by replicating it and adding varying noise realizations, and (3) adding a noise layer in the DL architecture. Numerical results confirm that the three approaches produce a denoising effect, yielding better inversion results in both predicted earth model and measurements compared not only to the basic DL inversion but also to traditional gradient based inversion results. A combination of the second and third approaches delivers the best results. The proposed methods can be readily generalized to multi dimensional DL inversion.
pocketgamer.com

Top 15 best survival games for iPhone and iPad (iOS)

Survival games are a relatively recent phenomenon when it comes to gaming, it certainly wasn't around until very recently, but now there are elements of it which are permeating into other genres all the time. As a matter of fact, if you look at some of the most popular current games, even Battle Royale games like Bandlanders or PUBG, you'll find them rife with mechanics which first found their feet in the survival genre. Therefore, we believe they deserve a list of the best survival games for iOS.
Twinfinite

Asymmetrical 7v1 Survival Game Dragon Ball: The Breakers Coming in 2022

Bandai Namco has just announced that a brand-new Dragon Ball game is in the works, and it’ll be noticeably different from most other games made for the popular series. Dragon Ball: The Breakers is an asymmetrical 7v1 survival action game that’s coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in 2022.
techraptor.net

Surviving the Aftermath 1.0 Update Adds Main Quest, Reworks Game Systems

The Surviving the Aftermath 1.0 Update has finally arrived, adding a Main Quest and reworking several core systems for Iceflake Studios and Paradox Interactive's survival colony sim. Surviving the Aftermath was first announced as an Epic Games Store exclusive back in 2019; it subsequently debuted on Steam late last year....
arxiv.org

Adversarial Tradeoffs in Linear Inverse Problems and Robust StateEstimation

Adversarially robust training has been shown to reduce the susceptibility of learned models to targeted input data perturbations. However, it has also been observed that such adversarially robust models suffer a degradation in accuracy when applied to unperturbed data sets, leading to a robustness-accuracy tradeoff. In this paper, we provide sharp and interpretable characterizations of such robustness-accuracy tradeoffs for linear inverse problems. In particular, we provide an algorithm to find the optimal adversarial perturbation given data, and develop tight upper and lower bounds on the adversarial loss in terms of the standard (non-adversarial) loss and the spectral properties of the resulting estimator. Further, motivated by the use of adversarial training in reinforcement learning, we define and analyze the \emph{adversarially robust Kalman Filtering problem.} We apply a refined version of our general theory to this problem, and provide the first characterization of robustness-accuracy tradeoffs in a setting where the data is generated by a dynamical system. In doing so, we show a natural connection between a filter's robustness to adversarial perturbation and underlying control theoretic properties of the system being observed, namely the spectral properties of its observability gramian.
PCGamesN

Brutal, Skyrim-inspired survival game Icarus launches this December

Icarus, a brutal upcoming survival game that’s designed to “feel like Skyrim”, has now got a release date. Developed by Day Z creator Dan Hall’s studio RocketWerkz, it’s a session-based PvE experience about surviving a “savage alien wilderness” and everything it throws at you – and it’s due out next month.
PCGamesN

Icarus system requirements may be too much for some gaming PCs to survive

Developer RocketWerkz has just revealed the Icarus release date, as well as what kind of hardware your gaming PC will need in order to secure your ticket to the game’s hostile alien wilderness. The Icarus system requirements are surprisingly high, especially when it comes to RAM, but it’s a tad more forgiving on the GPU side.
arxiv.org

A Contextual Latent Space Model: Subsequence Modulation in Melodic Sequence

Some generative models for sequences such as music and text allow us to edit only subsequences, given surrounding context sequences, which plays an important part in steering generation interactively. However, editing subsequences mainly involves randomly resampling subsequences from a possible generation space. We propose a contextual latent space model (CLSM) in order for users to be able to explore subsequence generation with a sense of direction in the generation space, e.g., interpolation, as well as exploring variations -- semantically similar possible subsequences. A context-informed prior and decoder constitute the generative model of CLSM, and a context position-informed encoder is the inference model. In experiments, we use a monophonic symbolic music dataset, demonstrating that our contextual latent space is smoother in interpolation than baselines, and the quality of generated samples is superior to baseline models. The generation examples are available online.
gamefreaks365.com

Sci-fi survival game Icarus has a new release date

Originally scheduled to launch in August, Icarus is now coming out next month. RocketWerkz announced today that Icarus, a session-based sci-fi survival game, will be released on December 4 for PC via Steam. The launch follows a delay from its planned release date. A justified delay that will result in...
arxiv.org

Accelerating non-LTE synthesis and inversions with graph networks

Context: The computational cost of fast non-LTE synthesis is one of the challenges that limits the development of 2D and 3D inversion codes. It also makes the interpretation of observations of lines formed in the chromosphere and transition region a slow and computationally costly process, which limits the inference of the physical properties on rather small fields of view. Having access to a fast way of computing the deviation from the LTE regime through the departure coefficients could largely alleviate this problem. Aims: We propose to build and train a graph network that quickly predicts the atomic level populations without solving the non-LTE problem. Methods: We find an optimal architecture for the graph network for predicting the departure coefficients of the levels of an atom from the physical conditions of a model atmosphere. A suitable dataset with a representative sample of potential model atmospheres is used for training. This dataset has been computed using existing non-LTE synthesis codes. Results: The graph network has been integrated into existing synthesis and inversion codes for the particular case of \caii. We demonstrate orders of magnitude gain in computing speed. We analyze the generalization capabilities of the graph network and demonstrate that it produces good predicted departure coefficients for unseen models. We implement this approach in \hazel\ and show how the inversions nicely compare with those obtained with standard non-LTE inversion codes. Our approximate method opens up the possibility of extracting physical information from the chromosphere on large fields-of-view with time evolution. This allows us to understand better this region of the Sun, where large spatial and temporal scales are crucial.
arxiv.org

Effective acetylene length dependence of the elastic properties of different kinds of graphynes

Graphyne is a planar network of connected carbon chains, each formed by $n$ acetylene linkages. Uncountable ways to make these connections lead to uncountable structural graphyne families (GFs). As the synthesis of graphynes with $n > 1$ has been reported in literature, it is of interest to find out how their physical properties depend on $n$ for each possible GF. Although literature already present specific models to describe the dependence on $n$ of the elastic properties of specific GFs, there is not yet enough amount of data for the physical properties of different graphynes with different values of $n$. Based on fully atomistic molecular dynamics simulations, the Young's modulus, shear modulus, linear compressibility and Poisson's ratio of 10 graphyne members of 7 different GFs are calculated. A simple elastic model consisting of a serial combination of $n$ springs is proposed to describe the dependence on $n$ of the elastic properties of these 7 GFs. We show that except for the Poisson's ratio, this simple unique elastic model is able to numerically describe, with good precision, the Young's modulus, shear modulus and linear compressibility of all different graphynes, including anisotropy and negative values of linear compressibility of some GFs.
arxiv.org

Uncertainty estimation under model misspecification in neural network regression

Maria R. Cervera, Rafael Dätwyler, Francesco D'Angelo, Hamza Keurti, Benjamin F. Grewe, Christian Henning. Although neural networks are powerful function approximators, the underlying modelling assumptions ultimately define the likelihood and thus the hypothesis class they are parameterizing. In classification, these assumptions are minimal as the commonly employed softmax is capable of representing any categorical distribution. In regression, however, restrictive assumptions on the type of continuous distribution to be realized are typically placed, like the dominant choice of training via mean-squared error and its underlying Gaussianity assumption. Recently, modelling advances allow to be agnostic to the type of continuous distribution to be modelled, granting regression the flexibility of classification models. While past studies stress the benefit of such flexible regression models in terms of performance, here we study the effect of the model choice on uncertainty estimation. We highlight that under model misspecification, aleatoric uncertainty is not properly captured, and that a Bayesian treatment of a misspecified model leads to unreliable epistemic uncertainty estimates. Overall, our study provides an overview on how modelling choices in regression may influence uncertainty estimation and thus any downstream decision making process.
arxiv.org

Bayesian Inversion of Log-normal Eikonal Equations

We study the Bayesian inverse problem for inferring the log-normal slowness function of the eikonal equation given noisy observation data on its solution at a set of spatial points. We study approximation of the posterior probability measure by solving the truncated eikonal equation, which contains only a finite number of terms in the Karhunen-Loeve expansion of the slowness function, by the Fast Marching Method. The error of this approximation in the Hellinger metric is deduced in terms of the truncation level of the slowness and the grid size in the Fast Marching Method resolution. It is well known that the plain Markov Chain Monte Carlo procedure for sampling the posterior probability is highly expensive. We develop and justify the convergence of a Multilevel Markov Chain Monte Carlo method. Using the heap sort procedure in solving the forward eikonal equation by the Fast Marching Method, our Multilevel Markov Chain Monte Carlo method achieves a prescribed level of accuracy for approximating the posterior expectation of quantities of interest, requiring only an essentially optimal level of complexity. Numerical examples confirm the theoretical results.
arxiv.org

A Global Two-stage Algorithm for Non-convex Penalized High-dimensional Linear Regression Problems

By the asymptotic oracle property, non-convex penalties represented by minimax concave penalty (MCP) and smoothly clipped absolute deviation (SCAD) have attracted much attentions in high-dimensional data analysis, and have been widely used in signal processing, image restoration, matrix estimation, etc. However, in view of their non-convex and non-smooth characteristics, they are computationally challenging. Almost all existing algorithms converge locally, and the proper selection of initial values is crucial. Therefore, in actual operation, they often combine a warm-starting technique to meet the rigid requirement that the initial value must be sufficiently close to the optimal solution of the corresponding problem. In this paper, based on the DC (difference of convex functions) property of MCP and SCAD penalties, we aim to design a global two-stage algorithm for the high-dimensional least squares linear regression problems. A key idea for making the proposed algorithm to be efficient is to use the primal dual active set with continuation (PDASC) method, which is equivalent to the semi-smooth Newton (SSN) method, to solve the corresponding sub-problems. Theoretically, we not only prove the global convergence of the proposed algorithm, but also verify that the generated iterative sequence converges to a d-stationary point. In terms of computational performance, the abundant research of simulation and real data show that the algorithm in this paper is superior to the latest SSN method and the classic coordinate descent (CD) algorithm for solving non-convex penalized high-dimensional linear regression problems.
arxiv.org

Weight Pruning and Uncertainty in Radio Galaxy Classification

In this work we use variational inference to quantify the degree of epistemic uncertainty in model predictions of radio galaxy classification and show that the level of model posterior variance for individual test samples is correlated with human uncertainty when labelling radio galaxies. We explore the model performance and uncertainty calibration for a variety of different weight priors and suggest that a sparse prior produces more well-calibrated uncertainty estimates. Using the posterior distributions for individual weights, we show that signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) ranking allows pruning of the fully-connected layers to the level of 30\% without significant loss of performance, and that this pruning increases the predictive uncertainty in the model. Finally we show that, like other work in this field, we experience a cold posterior effect. We examine whether adapting the cost function in our model to accommodate model misspecification can compensate for this effect, but find that it does not make a significant difference. We also examine the effect of principled data augmentation and find that it improves upon the baseline but does not compensate for the observed effect fully. We interpret this as the cold posterior effect being due to the overly effective curation of our training sample leading to likelihood misspecification, and raise this as a potential issue for Bayesian deep learning approaches to radio galaxy classification in future.
Fast Company

Don’t panic, but NASA is gearing up to defend our planet against catastrophic asteroids

Later in November, NASA will launch its first major test of humankind’s planetary defenses. A cube-shaped spacecraft will begin a 10-month journey across the universe, fated to meet with orbiting double asteroids Dimorphos and Didymos 7 million miles from Earth. The voyager will collide with Dimorphos, the smaller of the two celestial bodies, at a speed of 15,000 miles per hour. And if all goes well, the resulting crash—calculated to astronomical precision—will deflect Dimorphos’ orbit by roughly 1%.
