ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Sequential Community Mode Estimation

By Shubham Anand Jain, Shreyas Goenka, Divyam Bapna, Nikhil Karamchandani, Jayakrishnan Nair
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

We consider a population, partitioned into a set of communities, and study the problem of identifying the largest community within the population via sequential, random sampling of individuals. There are multiple sampling domains, referred to as \emph{boxes}, which also partition the population. Each box may consist...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Non-reciprocal frequency conversion and mode routing in a microresonator

The transportation of photons and phonons typically obeys the principle of reciprocity. Breaking reciprocity of these bosonic excitations will enable the corresponding non-reciprocal devices, the fundamental elements in daily applications. Here, we use two optical modes and two mechanical modes in a microresonator to form a four-mode plaquette via radiation pressure force. The phase-controlled non-reciprocal routing between any two modes with completely different frequencies is demonstrated, including the routing of phonon to phonon (MHz to MHz), photon to phonon (THz to MHz) and especially photon to photon with frequency difference of around 80 THz for the first time. The non-reciprocity is derived from interference between multimodes transfer processes involving optomechanical interactions in an optomechanical resonator. It not only demonstrates the non-reciprocal routing of photons and phonons in a single resonator, but also realizes the non-reciprocal frequency conversion for photons, laying a foundation for studying directional routing in an optomechanical hybrid network.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Optical response of Higgs mode in superconductors at clean limit

The phenomenological Ginzburg-Landau theory and the charge conservation directly lead to the finite Higgs-mode generation and vanishing charge-density fluctuation in the second-order optical response of superconductors at clean limit. Nevertheless, recent microscopic theoretical studies of the second-order optical response, apart from the one through the gauge-invariant kinetic equation [Yang and Wu, Phys. Rev. B {\bf 100}, 104513 (2019)], have derived a vanishing Higgs-mode generation but finite charge-density fluctuation at clean limit. We resolve this controversy by re-examining the previous derivations with the vector potential alone within the path-integral and Eilenberger-equation approaches, and show that both previous derivations contain mathematical flaws. After fixing these flaws, a finite Higgs-mode generation through the drive effect of vector potential is derived at clean limit, exactly recovering the previous result from the gauge-invariant kinetic equation as well as Ginzburg-Landau theory. By further extending the path-integral approach to include electromagnetic effects from the scalar potential and phase mode, in the second-order response, a finite contribution from the drive effect of scalar potential to the Higgs-mode generation at clean limit as well as the vanishing charge-density fluctuation are derived, also recovering the results from the gauge-invariant kinetic equation. Particularly, we show that the phase mode is excited in the second-order response, and exactly cancels the previously reported unphysical excitation of the charge-density fluctuation, guaranteeing the charge conservation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Sequential Aggregation and Rematerialization: Distributed Full-batch Training of Graph Neural Networks on Large Graphs

We present the Sequential Aggregation and Rematerialization (SAR) scheme for distributed full-batch training of Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) on large graphs. Large-scale training of GNNs has recently been dominated by sampling-based methods and methods based on non-learnable message passing. SAR on the other hand is a distributed technique that can train any GNN type directly on an entire large graph. The key innovation in SAR is the distributed sequential rematerialization scheme which sequentially re-constructs then frees pieces of the prohibitively large GNN computational graph during the backward pass. This results in excellent memory scaling behavior where the memory consumption per worker goes down linearly with the number of workers, even for densely connected graphs. Using SAR, we report the largest applications of full-batch GNN training to-date, and demonstrate large memory savings as the number of workers increases. We also present a general technique based on kernel fusion and attention-matrix rematerialization to optimize both the runtime and memory efficiency of attention-based models. We show that, coupled with SAR, our optimized attention kernels lead to significant speedups and memory savings in attention-based GNNs.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Linear zero mode spectra for quasicrystals

A converse is given to the well-known fact that a hyperplane localised zero mode of a crystallographic bar-joint framework gives rise to a line or lines in the zero mode (RUM) spectrum. These connections motivate definitions of linear zero mode spectra, for an aperiodic bar-joint framework $G$, that are based on relatively dense sets of linearly localised flexes. For a Delone framework in the plane the limit spectrum ${\bf L}_{lim}(G, a)$ is defined in this way, as a subset of the reciprocal space for a reference basis $a$ of the ambient space. A smaller spectrum, the slippage spectrum ${\bf L}_{slip}(G, a)$, is also defined. In the case of the quasicrystal parallelogram frameworks associated with regular multi-grids, in the sense of de Bruijn and Beenker, these spectra coincide and are determined in terms of the geometry of $G$.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sequential#Lg
johndcook.com

Estimating the number of integer partitions

Last week I wrote a few posts that included code that iterated over all partitions of a positive integer n. See here, here, and here. How long would it take these programs to run for large n?. For this post, I’ll focus just on how many partitions there are. It’s...
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Attenuation of surface modes in granular media

In this work, an unconsolidated granular medium, made of silica microbeads, is experimentally tested in a laboratory setting. The objective is to investigate the attenuation mechanisms of vertically polarized seismic waves traveling at the surface of unconsolidated substrates that are characterized by power-law rigidity profiles. Both geometric spreading and material damping due to skeletal dissipation are considered. An electromagnetic shaker is employed to excite the granular medium between 300 and 550 Hz, generating linear modes that are localized near the surface. A densely sampled section is recorded at the surface using a laser vibrometer. The explicit solution of the geometric attenuation law of Rayleigh-like waves in layered media is employed to calculate the geometric spreading function of the vertically polarized surface modes within the granular material. In accordance with recent studies, the dynamics of these small-amplitude multi-modal linear waves can be analysed by considering the granular medium as perfectly continuous and elastic. By performing a non-linear regression analysis on particle displacements, extracted from experimental velocity data, we determine the frequency-dependent attenuation coefficients, which account for the material damping.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

TEA: A Sequential Recommendation Framework via Temporally Evolving Aggregations

Sequential recommendation aims to choose the most suitable items for a user at a specific timestamp given historical behaviors. Existing methods usually model the user behavior sequence based on the transition-based methods like Markov Chain. However, these methods also implicitly assume that the users are independent of each other without considering the influence between users. In fact, this influence plays an important role in sequence recommendation since the behavior of a user is easily affected by others. Therefore, it is desirable to aggregate both user behaviors and the influence between users, which are evolved temporally and involved in the heterogeneous graph of users and items. In this paper, we incorporate dynamic user-item heterogeneous graphs to propose a novel sequential recommendation framework. As a result, the historical behaviors as well as the influence between users can be taken into consideration. To achieve this, we firstly formalize sequential recommendation as a problem to estimate conditional probability given temporal dynamic heterogeneous graphs and user behavior sequences. After that, we exploit the conditional random field to aggregate the heterogeneous graphs and user behaviors for probability estimation, and employ the pseudo-likelihood approach to derive a tractable objective function. Finally, we provide scalable and flexible implementations of the proposed framework. Experimental results on three real-world datasets not only demonstrate the effectiveness of our proposed method but also provide some insightful discoveries on sequential recommendation.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Correlation Estimation in Hybrid Systems

A simple method is proposed to estimate the instantaneous correlations between state variables in a hybrid system from the empirical correlations between observable market quantities such as spot rate, stock price and implied volatility. The new algorithm is extremely fast since only 4x4 linear systems are involved. In case the resulting matrix from the linear systems is not positive semidefinite, it can be converted easily using a method called shrinking, which requires only bisection-style iterations. The square of short-term at-the-money implied volatility is suggested as the proxy for the unobservable stochastic variance. If the implied volatility is not available, a simple algorithm is provided to fill in the missing correlations. Numerical study shows that the estimates are reasonably accurate, when using more than 1,000 data points. In addition, the algorithm is robust to misspecified interest rate model parameters and the short sampling period assumption. G2++ and Heston are used for illustration but the method can be extended to other affine term structure, local volatility and jump diffusion models, with or without stochastic interest rate.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Factorizing Wormholes in a Partially Disorder-Averaged SYK Model

In this paper, we introduce a "partially disorder-averaged" SYK model. This model has a real parameter that smoothly interpolates between the ordinary totally disorder-averaged SYK model and the totally fixed-coupling model. For the large $N$ effective description, in addition to the usual bi-local collective fields, we also introduce a new additional set of local collective fields. These local fields can be understood as "half" of the bi-local collective fields, and in the totally fixed-coupling limit, they represent the "half-wormholes" which were found in recent studies. We find that the large $N$ saddles of these local fields vanish in the total-disorder-averaged limit, while they develop nontrivial profiles as we gradually fix the coupling constants. We argue that the bulk picture of these local collective fields represents a correlation between a spacetime brane and the asymptotic AdS boundary. This illuminates how the half-wormhole saddles emerge in the SYK model with fixed couplings.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Learning to Align Sequential Actions in the Wild

State-of-the-art methods for self-supervised sequential action alignment rely on deep networks that find correspondences across videos in time. They either learn frame-to-frame mapping across sequences, which does not leverage temporal information, or assume monotonic alignment between each video pair, which ignores variations in the order of actions. As such, these methods are not able to deal with common real-world scenarios that involve background frames or videos that contain non-monotonic sequence of actions.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

The Application of Zig-Zag Sampler in Sequential Markov Chain Monte Carlo

Particle filtering methods are widely applied in sequential state estimation within nonlinear non-Gaussian state space model. However, the traditional particle filtering methods suffer the weight degeneracy in the high-dimensional state space model. Currently, there are many methods to improve the performance of particle filtering in high-dimensional state space model. Among these, the more advanced method is to construct the Sequential Makov chian Monte Carlo (SMCMC) framework by implementing the Composite Metropolis-Hasting (MH) Kernel. In this paper, we proposed to discrete the Zig-Zag Sampler and apply the Zig-Zag Sampler in the refinement stage of the Composite MH Kernel within the SMCMC framework which is implemented the invertible particle flow in the joint draw stage. We evaluate the performance of proposed method through numerical experiments of the challenging complex high-dimensional filtering examples. Nemurical experiments show that in high-dimensional state estimation examples, the proposed method improves estimation accuracy and increases the acceptance ratio compared with state-of-the-art filtering methods.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Entanglement of Orbital Angular Momentum in Non-Sequential Double Ionization

We demonstrate entanglement between the orbital angular momentum (OAM) of two photoelectrons ionized via the strongly correlated process of non-sequential double ionization (NSDI). Due to the quantization of OAM, this entanglement is easily quantified and has a simple physical interpretation in terms of conservation laws. We explore detection by an entanglement witness, decomposable into local measurements, which strongly reduces the difficulty of experimental implementation. We compute the logarithmic negativity measure, which is directly applicable to mixed states, to demonstrate that the entanglement is robust to incoherent effects such as focal averaging. Using the strong-field approximation, we quantify the entanglement for a large range of targets and field parameters, isolating the best targets for experimentalists. The methodology presented here provides a general way to use OAM to quantify and, in principle, measure entanglement, that is well-suited to attosecond processes, can enhance our understanding and may be exploited in imaging processes or the generation of OAM-entangled electrons.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Minimal set of crystallographic descriptors for sorption properties in hypothetical Metal Organic Frameworks: Role in sequential learning optimization

Several studies have been recently reported in the literature on sorption properties of MOFs with a number of organic sorbates, such as ethanol and methanol. Surprisingly, still few studies have been reported on water sorbate despite its large availability, low cost and environmental sustainability, and the screening of a large number of hypothetical MOFs-water working pairs for engineering applications is still challenging. Based on a recently reported database of over 5000 hypothetical MOFs, a first contribution of this study is the identification of the minimal set of crystallographic descriptors underpinning the most important sorption properties of MOFs for \ch{CO2} and, importantly, for \ch{H2O}. Furthermore, a comprehensive comparison of several Sequential Learning (SL) algorithms for MOFs properties optimization is carried out and the role played by the above minimal set of crystallographic descriptors clarified. In sorption-based energy transformations, thermodynamic limits of important figures of merit (e.g. maximum specific energy) depend both on operating conditions and equilibrium sorption properties in a wide range of sorbate coverage values. The access to the latter properties is often incomplete, with essential quantities such as equilibrium adsorption isotherms spanning over the full sorbate coverage range and values of the isosteric heat being only partially available. As a result, this may prevent the computation of objective functions during the optimization procedure. We propose a fast procedure for optimizing specific energy in a closed sorption energy storage system with the only access to the water Henry coefficient at a fixed temperature value and to the specific surface area.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Non-Hermitian pseudo mobility edge in a coupled chain system

In this work, we explore interesting consequences arising from the coupling between a clean non-Hermitian chain with skin localization and a delocalized chain of the same length under various boundary conditions (BCs). We reveal that in the ladder with weak rung coupling, the non-Hermitian skin localization could induce a pseudo mobility edge in the complex energy plane, which separates states with extended and localized profiles yet allowing unidirectional transport of wavepackets. We also demonstrate the gradual takeover of the non-Hermitian skin effect in the entire system with the increase of the rung coupling under conventional open BC. When taking open BC for the non-Hermitian chain and periodic BC for the other, it is discovered that a quantized winding number defined under periodic BC could characterize the transition from the pseudo mobility edge to the trivial extended phases, establishing a "bulk-defect correspondence" in our quasi-1D non-Hermitian system. This work hence unveils more subtle properties of non-Hermitian skin effects and sheds light on the topological nature of the non-Hermitian localized modes in the proximity to systems with dissimilar localization properties.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Ripple formation and its effect on the multi-scale microstructure of Directed Energy Deposition (DED)-printed 316L components

An experimental study is presented to characterize the ripple formations in the directed energy deposition (DED) process and study the influence of the ripples on the heterogenous microstructure in the scan direction of a DED-printed 316L components. While considerable studies on ripple formations exist in the welding literature, these formations in DED process have not received much attention. Also, little prior efforts exist on the microstructure along the scan direction (or the scan surface) as compared with the build direction. Experiments consisted of printing 10 mm x 10 mm x 10 mm cubical components on a Optomec LENS 500 Hybrid Machine Tool under different laser power, scan speed and dwell time combinations, chosen according to a Latin hypercube design. The surface of the scan face of the prints were finished to an Ra < 30 nm, and etched with Aqua regia for 90 sec. An optical microscope was employed to observe the microstructure at 4 difference scales. The studies suggest a significant influence of ripple formations as well as the scan width on the solidification front, the dendritic patterns as well as the heterogenous microstructure.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Contextual Latent Space Model: Subsequence Modulation in Melodic Sequence

Some generative models for sequences such as music and text allow us to edit only subsequences, given surrounding context sequences, which plays an important part in steering generation interactively. However, editing subsequences mainly involves randomly resampling subsequences from a possible generation space. We propose a contextual latent space model (CLSM) in order for users to be able to explore subsequence generation with a sense of direction in the generation space, e.g., interpolation, as well as exploring variations -- semantically similar possible subsequences. A context-informed prior and decoder constitute the generative model of CLSM, and a context position-informed encoder is the inference model. In experiments, we use a monophonic symbolic music dataset, demonstrating that our contextual latent space is smoother in interpolation than baselines, and the quality of generated samples is superior to baseline models. The generation examples are available online.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Quantum Scale Estimation

Quantum scale estimation, as introduced and explored here, establishes the most precise framework for the estimation of scale parameters which is allowed by the laws of quantum mechanics. This closes an important gap in quantum metrology, since current practice focuses almost exclusively on the estimation of phase and location parameters, using either periodic or square errors, and these do not necessarily apply when dealing with scale parameters, for which logarithmic errors are instead required. Using Bayesian principles, a general method to construct both the optimal estimator and the associated probability-operator measurement is first developed. An analytical expression for the true minimum mean logarithmic error is further provided, and a partial generalisation to accommodate the simultaneous estimation of multiple scale parameters is discussed. In addition, a procedure to identify whether a practical measurement is optimal, almost-optimal or sub-optimal is highlighted. On a more conceptual note, the optimal strategy is employed to construct an observable for scale parameters, an approach which may serve as a template for a more systematic search of quantum observables. Quantum scale estimation thus opens a new line of enquire - the precise measurement of scale parameters such as temperatures and decay rates - within the quantum information sciences.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Nonequilibrium DMFT+CPA for Correlated Disordered Systems

We present a solution for the nonequilibrium dynamics of an interacting disordered system. The approach adapts the combination of the equilibrium dynamical mean field theory (DMFT) and the equilibrium coherent potential approximation (CPA) methods to the nonequilibrium many-body formalism, using the Kadanoff-Baym-Keldysh complex time contour, for the dynamics of interacting disordered systems away from equilibrium. We use our time domain solution to obtain the equilibrium density of states of the disordered interacting system described by the Anderson-Hubbard model, bypassing the necessity for the cumbersome analytical continuation process. We further apply the nonequilibrium solution to the interaction quench problem for an isolated disordered system. Here, the interaction is abruptly changed from zero (non-interacting system) to another constant (finite) value at which it is subsequently kept. We observe via the time-dependence of the potential, kinetic, and total energies, the effect of disorder on the relaxation of the system as a function of final interaction strength. The real-time approach has the potential to shed new light on the fundamental role of disorder in the nonequilibrium dynamics of interacting quantum systems.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Nucleation in Sessile Saline Microdroplets: Induction Time Measurement via Deliquescence-Recrystallization Cycling

Ruel Cedeno, Romain Grossier, Mehdi Lagaize (CINaM), David Nerini (MIO), Nadine Candoni (AMU), A. E. Flood, Stéphane Veesler (CINaM) Induction time, a measure of how long one will wait for nucleation to occur, is an important parameter in quantifying nucleation kinetics and its underlying mechanisms. Due to the stochastic nature of nucleation, efficient methods for measuring large number of independent induction times are needed to ensure statistical reproducibility. In this work, we present a novel approach for measuring and analyzing induction times in sessile arrays of microdroplets via deliquescence/recrystallization cycling. With the help of a recently developed image analysis protocol, we show that the interfering diffusion-mediated interactions between microdroplets can be eliminated by controlling the relative humidity, thereby ensuring independent nucleation events. Moreover, possible influence of heterogeneities, impurities, and memory effect appear negligible as suggested by our 2-cycle experiment. Further statistical analysis (k-sample Anderson-Darling test) reveals that upon identifying possible outliers, the dimensionless induction times obtained from different datasets (microdroplet lines) obey the same distribution and thus can be pooled together to form a much larger dataset. The pooled dataset showed an excellent fit with the Weibull function, giving a mean supersaturation at nucleation of 1.61 and 1.85 for the 60pL and 4pL microdroplet respectively. This confirms the effect of confinement where smaller systems require higher supersaturations to nucleate. Both the experimental method and the data-treatment procedure presented herein offer promising routes in the study of fundamental aspects of nucleation kinetics, particularly confinement effects, and are adaptable to other salts, pharmaceuticals, or biological crystals of interest.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum process tomography of adiabatic and superadiabatic stimulated Raman passage

Quantum control methods for three-level systems have become recently an important direction of research in quantum information science and technology. Here we present numerical simulations using realistic experimental parameters for quantum process tomography in STIRAP (stimulated Raman adiabatic passage) and saSTIRAP (superadiabatic STIRAP). Specifically, we identify a suitable basis in the operator space as the identity operator together with the 8 Gell-Mann operators, and we calculate the corresponding process matrices, which have $9\times 9=81$ elements. We discuss these results for the ideal decoherence-free case, as well as for the experimentally-relevant case with decoherence included.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy