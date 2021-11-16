Sequential Community Mode Estimation

Several studies have been recently reported in the literature on sorption properties of MOFs with a number of organic sorbates, such as ethanol and methanol. Surprisingly, still few studies have been reported on water sorbate despite its large availability, low cost and environmental sustainability, and the screening of a large number of hypothetical MOFs-water working pairs for engineering applications is still challenging. Based on a recently reported database of over 5000 hypothetical MOFs, a first contribution of this study is the identification of the minimal set of crystallographic descriptors underpinning the most important sorption properties of MOFs for \ch{CO2} and, importantly, for \ch{H2O}. Furthermore, a comprehensive comparison of several Sequential Learning (SL) algorithms for MOFs properties optimization is carried out and the role played by the above minimal set of crystallographic descriptors clarified. In sorption-based energy transformations, thermodynamic limits of important figures of merit (e.g. maximum specific energy) depend both on operating conditions and equilibrium sorption properties in a wide range of sorbate coverage values. The access to the latter properties is often incomplete, with essential quantities such as equilibrium adsorption isotherms spanning over the full sorbate coverage range and values of the isosteric heat being only partially available. As a result, this may prevent the computation of objective functions during the optimization procedure. We propose a fast procedure for optimizing specific energy in a closed sorption energy storage system with the only access to the water Henry coefficient at a fixed temperature value and to the specific surface area.

CHEMISTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO