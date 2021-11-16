ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coding & Programming

Learning with convolution and pooling operations in kernel methods

By Theodor Misiakiewicz, Song Mei
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Recent empirical work has shown that hierarchical convolutional kernels inspired by convolutional neural networks (CNNs) significantly improve the performance of kernel methods in image classification tasks. A widely accepted explanation for the success of these architectures is that they encode hypothesis classes...

arxiv.org

towardsdatascience.com

Creating Convolutional Neural Network From Scratch

Using CNN on Graviti Data Platform for Image Classification Model. Image classification basically helps us in classifying images into different labels. It is like bucketing different images into the bucket they belong to. For, e.g. a model trained to identify the image of a cat and a dog will help in segregating different images of cats and dogs respectively. There are multiple deep learning frameworks like Tensorflow, Keras, Theano, etc that can be used to create image classification models. Today we will create an image classification model from scratch using Keras and Tensorflow.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

A determinantal point process governed by an integrable projection kernel is Giambelli compatible

The first main result of this note, Theorem 1.2, establishes the determinantal identities (7) and (8) for the expectation, under a determinantal point process governed by an integrable projection kernel, of scaling limits of characteristic polynomials sampled at several points. The determinantal identities (7) and (8) can be seen as the scaling limit of the identity of Fyodorov and Strahov for the averages of ratios of products of the values of the characteristic polynomial of a Gaussian unitary matrix. Borodin, Olshanski and Strahov derived the determinantal identity of Fyodorov and Strahov from the stability of the Giambelli formula under averaging. In Theorem 1.4 the stability of the Giambelli formula under averaging is established for determinantal point process with integrable projection kernels. The proof of Theorems 1.2 and 1.4 relies on the characterization of conditional measures of our point processes as orthogonal polynomial ensembles.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Haar-Weave-Metropolis kernel

Recently, many Markov chain Monte Carlo methods have been developed with deterministic reversible transform proposals inspired by the Hamiltonian Monte Carlo method. The deterministic transform is relatively easy to reconcile with the local information (gradient etc.) of the target distribution. However, as the ergodic theory suggests, these deterministic proposal methods seem to be incompatible with robustness and lead to poor convergence, especially in the case of target distributions with heavy tails. On the other hand, the Markov kernel using the Haar measure is relatively robust since it learns global information about the target distribution introducing global parameters. However, it requires a density preserving condition, and many deterministic proposals break this condition. In this paper, we carefully select deterministic transforms that preserve the structure and create a Markov kernel, the Weave-Metropolis kernel, using the deterministic transforms. By combining with the Haar measure, we also introduce the Haar-Weave-Metropolis kernel. In this way, the Markov kernel can employ the local information of the target distribution using the deterministic proposal, and thanks to the Haar measure, it can employ the global information of the target distribution. Finally, we show through numerical experiments that the performance of the proposed method is superior to other methods in terms of effective sample size and mean square jump distance per second.
COMPUTERS
atsu.edu

Sage Research Methods for writing

Sage Research Methods is an online platform containing numerous eBooks, videos, encyclopedias, and other useful tools on the entire research life cycle. The Methods Map introduces people to research terms, shows how terms are related, provides definitions of key concepts, and allows you to discover content relevant to your research methods.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
9to5Google

First custom kernel now available for Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

The very first custom kernel is now available for the recently released Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro for tinkerers wanting a little extra control over their new purchase. For those wondering or confused as to what a “kernel” is, essentially the kernel is the important piece of software that bridges the gap between the operating system and any on-device apps to the actual hardware in the device. Effectively anything and everything you could or would want to do will involve accessing or using the kernel. It’s almost like a translator that works between the software and hardware on your smartphone.
CELL PHONES
linuxtoday.com

Canonical Releases New Ubuntu Linux Kernel Security Updates

Canonical has released new Ubuntu Linux kernel security updates across its portfolio. Available for Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri), Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa), Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), and the Ubuntu 16.04 and 14.04 ESM (Extended Security Maintenance) release, the new security updates address CVE-2021-3759, a vulnerability that could allow a local attacker to cause a denial of service (memory exhaustion). This flaw is affecting all supported Ubuntu releases.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

What Is the Difference Between Kernel Mode and User Mode in Windows?

A processor executes programs either in User Mode or Kernel Mode. And as you use your PC, your processor regularly switches between the two depending on what it's doing. But what is User Mode and Kernel mode, and what is the difference between the two?. Let’s see what these modes...
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Review of Pedestrian Trajectory Prediction Methods: Comparing Deep Learning and Knowledge-based Approaches

In crowd scenarios, predicting trajectories of pedestrians is a complex and challenging task depending on many external factors. The topology of the scene and the interactions between the pedestrians are just some of them. Due to advancements in data-science and data collection technologies deep learning methods have recently become a research hotspot in numerous domains. Therefore, it is not surprising that more and more researchers apply these methods to predict trajectories of pedestrians. This paper compares these relatively new deep learning algorithms with classical knowledge-based models that are widely used to simulate pedestrian dynamics. It provides a comprehensive literature review of both approaches, explores technical and application oriented differences, and addresses open questions as well as future development directions. Our investigations point out that the pertinence of knowledge-based models to predict local trajectories is nowadays questionable because of the high accuracy of the deep learning algorithms. Nevertheless, the ability of deep-learning algorithms for large-scale simulation and the description of collective dynamics remains to be demonstrated. Furthermore, the comparison shows that the combination of both approaches (the hybrid approach) seems to be promising to overcome disadvantages like the missing explainability of the deep learning approach.
arxiv.org

Improvements to short-term weather prediction with recurrent-convolutional networks

The Weather4cast 2021 competition gave the participants a task of predicting the time evolution of two-dimensional fields of satellite-based meteorological data. This paper describes the author's efforts, after initial success in the first stage of the competition, to improve the model further in the second stage. The improvements consisted of a shallower model variant that is competitive against the deeper version, adoption of the AdaBelief optimizer, improved handling of one of the predicted variables where the training set was found not to represent the validation set well, and ensembling multiple models to improve the results further. The largest quantitative improvements to the competition metrics can be attributed to the increased amount of training data available in the second stage of the competition, followed by the effects of model ensembling. Qualitative results show that the model can predict the time evolution of the fields, including the motion of the fields over time, starting with sharp predictions for the immediate future and blurring of the outputs in later frames to account for the increased uncertainty.
ENVIRONMENT
arxiv.org

On the centralization of the circumcentered-reflection method

This paper is devoted to deriving the first circumcenter iteration scheme that does not employ a product space reformulation for finding a point in the intersection of two closed convex sets. We introduce a so-called centralized version of the circumcentered-reflection method (CRM). Developed with the aim of accelerating classical projection algorithms, CRM is successful for tracking a common point of a finite number of affine sets. In the case of general convex sets, CRM was shown to possibly diverge if Pierra's product space reformulation is not used. In this work, we prove that there exists an easily reachable region consisting of what we refer to as centralized points, where pure circumcenter steps possess properties yielding convergence. The resulting algorithm is called centralized CRM (cCRM). In addition to having global convergence, cCRM converges linearly under an error bound condition and shows superlinear behavior in some numerical experiments.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Speech Emotion Recognition Using Deep Sparse Auto-Encoder Extreme Learning Machine with a New Weighting Scheme and Spectro-Temporal Features Along with Classical Feature Selection and A New Quantum-Inspired Dimension Reduction Method

Affective computing is very important in the relationship between man and machine. In this paper, a system for speech emotion recognition (SER) based on speech signal is proposed, which uses new techniques in different stages of processing. The system consists of three stages: feature extraction, feature selection, and finally feature classification. In the first stage, a complex set of long-term statistics features is extracted from both the speech signal and the glottal-waveform signal using a combination of new and diverse features such as prosodic, spectral, and spectro-temporal features. One of the challenges of the SER systems is to distinguish correlated emotions. These features are good discriminators for speech emotions and increase the SER's ability to recognize similar and different emotions. This feature vector with a large number of dimensions naturally has redundancy. In the second stage, using classical feature selection techniques as well as a new quantum-inspired technique to reduce the feature vector dimensionality, the number of feature vector dimensions is reduced. In the third stage, the optimized feature vector is classified by a weighted deep sparse extreme learning machine (ELM) classifier. The classifier performs classification in three steps: sparse random feature learning, orthogonal random projection using the singular value decomposition (SVD) technique, and discriminative classification in the last step using the generalized Tikhonov regularization technique. Also, many existing emotional datasets suffer from the problem of data imbalanced distribution, which in turn increases the classification error and decreases system performance. In this paper, a new weighting method has also been proposed to deal with class imbalance, which is more efficient than existing weighting methods. The proposed method is evaluated on three standard emotional databases.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The Three Stages of Learning Dynamics in High-Dimensional Kernel Methods

To understand how deep learning works, it is crucial to understand the training dynamics of neural networks. Several interesting hypotheses about these dynamics have been made based on empirically observed phenomena, but there exists a limited theoretical understanding of when and why such phenomena occur. In this paper, we consider...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Using supervised learning algorithms as a follow-up method in the search of gravitational waves from core-collapse supernovae

We present a follow-up method based on supervised machine learning (ML) to improve the performance in the search of gravitational wave (GW) burts from core-collapse supernovae (CCSNe) using the coherent WaveBurst (cWB) pipeline. The ML model discriminates noise from signal events using as features a set of reconstruction parameters provided by cWB. Detected noise events are discarded yielding to a reduction of the false alarm rate (FAR) and of the false alarm probability (FAP) thus enhancing of the statistical significance. We tested the proposed method using strain data from the first half of the third observing run of advanced LIGO, and CCSNe GW signals extracted from 3D simulations. The ML model is learned using a dataset of noise and signal events, and then it is used to identify and discard noise events in cWB analyses. Noise and signal reduction levels were examined in single detector networks (L1 and H1) and two detector network (L1H1). The FAR was reduced by a factor of $\sim10$ to $\sim100$, there was an enhancement in the statistical significance of $\sim1$ to $\sim2\sigma$, while there was no impact in detection efficiencies.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

CSG: A stochastic gradient method for a wide class of optimization problems appearing in a machine learning or data-driven context

A recent article introduced thecontinuous stochastic gradient method (CSG) for the efficient solution of a class of stochastic optimization problems. While the applicability of known stochastic gradient type methods is typically limited to expected risk functions, no such limitation exists for CSG. This advantage stems from the computation of design dependent integration weights, allowing for optimal usage of available information and therefore stronger convergence properties. However, the nature of the formula used for these integration weights essentially limited the practical applicability of this method to problems in which stochasticity enters via a low-dimensional and sufficiently simple probability distribution. In this paper we significantly extend the scope of the CSG method by presenting alternative ways to calculate the integration weights. A full convergence analysis for this new variant of the CSG method is presented and its efficiency is demonstrated in comparison to more classical stochastic gradient methods by means of a number of problem classes relevant to stochastic optimization and machine learning.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Soft-Sensing ConFormer: A Curriculum Learning-based Convolutional Transformer

Over the last few decades, modern industrial processes have investigated several cost-effective methodologies to improve the productivity and yield of semiconductor manufacturing. While playing an essential role in facilitating real-time monitoring and control, the data-driven soft-sensors in industries have provided a competitive edge when augmented with deep learning approaches for wafer fault-diagnostics. Despite the success of deep learning methods across various domains, they tend to suffer from bad performance on multi-variate soft-sensing data domains. To mitigate this, we propose a soft-sensing ConFormer (CONvolutional transFORMER) for wafer fault-diagnostic classification task which primarily consists of multi-head convolution modules that reap the benefits of fast and light-weight operations of convolutions, and also the ability to learn the robust representations through multi-head design alike transformers. Another key issue is that traditional learning paradigms tend to suffer from low performance on noisy and highly-imbalanced soft-sensing data. To address this, we augment our soft-sensing ConFormer model with a curriculum learning-based loss function, which effectively learns easy samples in the early phase of training and difficult ones later. To further demonstrate the utility of our proposed architecture, we performed extensive experiments on various toolsets of Seagate Technology's wafer manufacturing process which are shared openly along with this work. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first time that curriculum learning-based soft-sensing ConFormer architecture has been proposed for soft-sensing data and our results show strong promise for future use in soft-sensing research domain.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

On the validation of pansharpening methods

Validation of the quality of pansharpening methods is a difficult task because the reference is not directly available. In the meantime, two main approaches have been established: validation in reduced resolution and original resolution. In the former approach it is still not clear how the data are to be processed to a lower resolution. Other open issues are related to the question which resolution and measures should be used. In the latter approach the main problem is how the appropriate measure should be selected. In the most comparison studies the results of both approaches do not correspond, that means in each case other methods are selected as the best ones. Thus, the developers of the new pansharpening methods still stand in the front of dilemma: how to perform a correct or appropriate comparison/evaluation/validation. It should be noted, that the third approach is possible, that is to perform the comparison of methods in a particular application with the usage of their ground truth. But this is not always possible, because usually developers are not working with applications. Moreover, it can be an additional computational load for a researcher in a particular application. In this paper some of the questions/problems raised above are approached/discussed. The following component substitution (CS) and high pass filtering (HPF) pansharpening methods with additive and multiplicative models and their enhancements such as haze correction, histogram matching, usage of spectral response functions (SRF), modulation transfer function (MTF) based lowpass filtering are investigated on remote sensing data of WorldView-2 and WorldView-4 sensors.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

TensorFlow for Computer Vision — How to Train Image Classifier with Convolutional Neural Networks

Combine Convolutions and Pooling if you want a decent from-scratch image classifier. You saw last week that vanilla Artificial neural networks are terrible for classifying images. And that’s expected, as they have no idea about 2D relationships between pixels. That’s where convolutions come in — a go-to approach for finding patterns in image data.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
phoronix.com

Improved Retpoline Code In The Linux 5.16 Kernel

Merged last week into the Linux 5.16 kernel is improved Retpoline "return trampoline" code. Phoronix readers should be very familiar with Retpolines by now as being used for Spectre Variant Two mitigations. This improved Retpoline code in Linux 5.16 as part of the "objtool/core" changes rewrites Retpolines to indirect instructions in situations where Retpolines are not enabled. There is also a change for rewriting an indirect LFENCE for the AMD handling. The x86 BPF code is also better handled around its Retpoline behavior.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Convolutional Layers vs Fully Connected Layers

What is really going on when you use a convolutional layer vs a fully connected layer?. The design of a Neural Network is quite a difficult thing to get your head around at first. Designing a neural network involves choosing many design features like the input and output sizes of each layer, where and when to apply batch normalization layers, dropout layers, what activation functions to use, etc. In this article, I want to discuss what is really going on behind fully connected layers and convolutions, and how the output size of convolutional layers can be calculated.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

