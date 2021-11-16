ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coding & Programming

On Effective Scheduling of Model-based Reinforcement Learning

By Hang Lai, Jian Shen, Weinan Zhang, Yimin Huang, Xing Zhang, Ruiming Tang, Yong Yu, Zhenguo Li
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Model-based reinforcement learning has attracted wide attention due to its superior sample efficiency. Despite its impressive success so far, it is still unclear how to appropriately schedule the important hyperparameters to achieve adequate performance, such...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Over half of millennials are responsible for executing their parents' wills, but hardly any have access to their parents' online passwords

As COVID-19 spread, many American millennials finally began their estate planning. Yet, many of them do not have the correct digital information if their parents pass on, according to new research from Toronto -- Canada-based security and privacy company 1Password. In partnership with digital estate planning companies Trust & Will...
INTERNET
arxiv.org

ResNEsts and DenseNEsts: Block-based DNN Models with Improved Representation Guarantees

Models recently used in the literature proving residual networks (ResNets) are better than linear predictors are actually different from standard ResNets that have been widely used in computer vision. In addition to the assumptions such as scalar-valued output or single residual block, these models have no nonlinearities at the final residual representation that feeds into the final affine layer. To codify such a difference in nonlinearities and reveal a linear estimation property, we define ResNEsts, i.e., Residual Nonlinear Estimators, by simply dropping nonlinearities at the last residual representation from standard ResNets. We show that wide ResNEsts with bottleneck blocks can always guarantee a very desirable training property that standard ResNets aim to achieve, i.e., adding more blocks does not decrease performance given the same set of basis elements. To prove that, we first recognize ResNEsts are basis function models that are limited by a coupling problem in basis learning and linear prediction. Then, to decouple prediction weights from basis learning, we construct a special architecture termed augmented ResNEst (A-ResNEst) that always guarantees no worse performance with the addition of a block. As a result, such an A-ResNEst establishes empirical risk lower bounds for a ResNEst using corresponding bases. Our results demonstrate ResNEsts indeed have a problem of diminishing feature reuse; however, it can be avoided by sufficiently expanding or widening the input space, leading to the above-mentioned desirable property. Inspired by the DenseNets that have been shown to outperform ResNets, we also propose a corresponding new model called Densely connected Nonlinear Estimator (DenseNEst). We show that any DenseNEst can be represented as a wide ResNEst with bottleneck blocks. Unlike ResNEsts, DenseNEsts exhibit the desirable property without any special architectural re-design.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

FINO: Flow-based Joint Image and Noise Model

One of the fundamental challenges in image restoration is denoising, where the objective is to estimate the clean image from its noisy measurements. To tackle such an ill-posed inverse problem, the existing denoising approaches generally focus on exploiting effective natural image priors. The utilization and analysis of the noise model are often ignored, although the noise model can provide complementary information to the denoising algorithms. In this paper, we propose a novel Flow-based joint Image and NOise model (FINO) that distinctly decouples the image and noise in the latent space and losslessly reconstructs them via a series of invertible transformations. We further present a variable swapping strategy to align structural information in images and a noise correlation matrix to constrain the noise based on spatially minimized correlation information. Experimental results demonstrate FINO's capacity to remove both synthetic additive white Gaussian noise (AWGN) and real noise. Furthermore, the generalization of FINO to the removal of spatially variant noise and noise with inaccurate estimation surpasses that of the popular and state-of-the-art methods by large margins.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Spatially and Seamlessly Hierarchical Reinforcement Learning for State Space and Policy space in Autonomous Driving

Despite advances in hierarchical reinforcement learning, its applications to path planning in autonomous driving on highways are challenging. One reason is that conventional hierarchical reinforcement learning approaches are not amenable to autonomous driving due to its riskiness: the agent must move avoiding multiple obstacles such as other agents that are highly unpredictable, thus safe regions are small, scattered, and changeable over time. To overcome this challenge, we propose a spatially hierarchical reinforcement learning method for state space and policy space. The high-level policy selects not only behavioral sub-policy but also regions to pay mind to in state space and for outline in policy space. Subsequently, the low-level policy elaborates the short-term goal position of the agent within the outline of the region selected by the high-level command. The network structure and optimization suggested in our method are as concise as those of single-level methods. Experiments on the environment with various shapes of roads showed that our method finds the nearly optimal policies from early episodes, outperforming a baseline hierarchical reinforcement learning method, especially in narrow and complex roads. The resulting trajectories on the roads were similar to those of human strategies on the behavioral planning level.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reinforcement Learning#Mbpo#Neurips2021#Lg
arxiv.org

Entropy optimized semi-supervised decomposed vector-quantized variational autoencoder model based on transfer learning for multiclass text classification and generation

Semisupervised text classification has become a major focus of research over the past few years. Hitherto, most of the research has been based on supervised learning, but its main drawback is the unavailability of labeled data samples in practical applications. It is still a key challenge to train the deep generative models and learn comprehensive representations without supervision. Even though continuous latent variables are employed primarily in deep latent variable models, discrete latent variables, with their enhanced understandability and better compressed representations, are effectively used by researchers. In this paper, we propose a semisupervised discrete latent variable model for multi-class text classification and text generation. The proposed model employs the concept of transfer learning for training a quantized transformer model, which is able to learn competently using fewer labeled instances. The model applies decomposed vector quantization technique to overcome problems like posterior collapse and index collapse. Shannon entropy is used for the decomposed sub-encoders, on which a variable DropConnect is applied, to retain maximum information. Moreover, gradients of the Loss function are adaptively modified during backpropagation from decoder to encoder to enhance the performance of the model. Three conventional datasets of diversified range have been used for validating the proposed model on a variable number of labeled instances. Experimental results indicate that the proposed model has surpassed the state-of-the-art models remarkably.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

VeSoNet: Traffic-Aware Content Caching for Vehicular Social Networks based on Path Planning and Deep Reinforcement Learning

Vehicular social networking is an emerging application of the promising Internet of Vehicles (IoV) which aims to achieve the seamless integration of vehicular networks and social networks. However, the unique characteristics of vehicular networks such as high mobility and frequent communication interruptions make content delivery to end-users under strict delay constrains an extremely challenging task. In this paper, we propose a social-aware vehicular edge computing architecture that solves the content delivery problem by using some of the vehicles in the network as edge servers that can store and stream popular content to close-by end-users. The proposed architecture includes three components. First, we propose a social-aware graph pruning search algorithm that computes and assigns the vehicles to the shortest path with the most relevant vehicular content providers. Secondly, we use a traffic-aware content recommendation scheme to recommend relevant content according to their social context. This scheme uses graph embeddings in which the vehicles are represented by a set of low-dimension vectors (vehicle2vec) to store information about previously consumed content. Finally, we propose a Deep Reinforcement Learning (DRL) method to optimize the content provider vehicles distribution across the network. The results obtained from a realistic traffic simulation show the effectiveness and robustness of the proposed system when compared to the state-of-the-art baselines.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Mobility prediction Based on Machine Learning Algorithms

Nowadays mobile communication is growing fast in the 5G communication industry. With the increasing capacity requirements and requirements for quality of experience, mobility prediction has been widely applied to mobile communication and has becoming one of the key enablers that utilizes historical traffic information to predict future locations of traffic users, Since accurate mobility prediction can help enable efficient radio resource management, assist route planning, guide vehicle dispatching, or mitigate traffic congestion. However, mobility prediction is a challenging problem due to the complicated traffic network. In the past few years, plenty of researches have been done in this area, including Non-Machine-Learning (Non-ML)- based and Machine-Learning (ML)-based mobility prediction. In this paper, firstly we introduce the state of the art technologies for mobility prediction. Then, we selected Support Vector Machine (SVM) algorithm, the ML algorithm for practical traffic date training. Lastly, we analyse the simulation results for mobility prediction and introduce a future work plan where mobility prediction will be applied for improving mobile communication.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Promoting Resilience in Multi-Agent Reinforcement Learning via Confusion-Based Communication

Recent advances in multi-agent reinforcement learning (MARL) provide a variety of tools that support the ability of agents to adapt to unexpected changes in their environment, and to operate successfully given their environment's dynamic nature (which may be intensified by the presence of other agents). In this work, we highlight the relationship between a group's ability to collaborate effectively and the group's resilience, which we measure as the group's ability to adapt to perturbations in the environment. To promote resilience, we suggest facilitating collaboration via a novel confusion-based communication protocol according to which agents broadcast observations that are misaligned with their previous experiences. We allow decisions regarding the width and frequency of messages to be learned autonomously by agents, which are incentivized to reduce confusion. We present empirical evaluation of our approach in a variety of MARL settings.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Coding & Programming
NewsBreak
Computer Science
towardsdatascience.com

Distribution-based loss functions for deep learning models

Information is made of data. During training step, an artificial neural network learns to map (predict) a set of inputs to a set of outputs from a labeled dataset. Computing the optimal weights is an optimization problem and it is usually solved by the stochastic gradient descent: weights are updated using the backpropagation of prediction error. The gradient descent algorithm updates weights navigating down the gradient (or slope) of the error, so that it can reduce the error of the next prediction. This is, in their very essence, how neural networks work.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Towards Robust Knowledge Graph Embedding via Multi-task Reinforcement Learning

Nowadays, Knowledge graphs (KGs) have been playing a pivotal role in AI-related applications. Despite the large sizes, existing KGs are far from complete and comprehensive. In order to continuously enrich KGs, automatic knowledge construction and update mechanisms are usually utilized, which inevitably bring in plenty of noise. However, most existing knowledge graph embedding (KGE) methods assume that all the triple facts in KGs are correct, and project both entities and relations into a low-dimensional space without considering noise and knowledge conflicts. This will lead to low-quality and unreliable representations of KGs. To this end, in this paper, we propose a general multi-task reinforcement learning framework, which can greatly alleviate the noisy data problem. In our framework, we exploit reinforcement learning for choosing high-quality knowledge triples while filtering out the noisy ones. Also, in order to take full advantage of the correlations among semantically similar relations, the triple selection processes of similar relations are trained in a collective way with multi-task learning. Moreover, we extend popular KGE models TransE, DistMult, ConvE and RotatE with the proposed framework. Finally, the experimental validation shows that our approach is able to enhance existing KGE models and can provide more robust representations of KGs in noisy scenarios.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

On the Use and Misuse of Absorbing States in Multi-agent Reinforcement Learning

Andrew Cohen, Ervin Teng, Vincent-Pierre Berges, Ruo-Ping Dong, Hunter Henry, Marwan Mattar, Alexander Zook, Sujoy Ganguly. The creation and destruction of agents in cooperative multi-agent reinforcement learning (MARL) is a critically under-explored area of research. Current MARL algorithms often assume that the number of agents within a group remains fixed throughout an experiment. However, in many practical problems, an agent may terminate before their teammates. This early termination issue presents a challenge: the terminated agent must learn from the group's success or failure which occurs beyond its own existence. We refer to propagating value from rewards earned by remaining teammates to terminated agents as the Posthumous Credit Assignment problem. Current MARL methods handle this problem by placing these agents in an absorbing state until the entire group of agents reaches a termination condition. Although absorbing states enable existing algorithms and APIs to handle terminated agents without modification, practical training efficiency and resource use problems exist.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Multi-agent Reinforcement Learning for Cooperative Lane Changing of Connected and Autonomous Vehicles in Mixed Traffic

Autonomous driving has attracted significant research interests in the past two decades as it offers many potential benefits, including releasing drivers from exhausting driving and mitigating traffic congestion, among others. Despite promising progress, lane-changing remains a great challenge for autonomous vehicles (AV), especially in mixed and dynamic traffic scenarios. Recently, reinforcement learning (RL), a powerful data-driven control method, has been widely explored for lane-changing decision makings in AVs with encouraging results demonstrated. However, the majority of those studies are focused on a single-vehicle setting, and lane-changing in the context of multiple AVs coexisting with human-driven vehicles (HDVs) have received scarce attention. In this paper, we formulate the lane-changing decision making of multiple AVs in a mixed-traffic highway environment as a multi-agent reinforcement learning (MARL) problem, where each AV makes lane-changing decisions based on the motions of both neighboring AVs and HDVs. Specifically, a multi-agent advantage actor-critic network (MA2C) is developed with a novel local reward design and a parameter sharing scheme. In particular, a multi-objective reward function is proposed to incorporate fuel efficiency, driving comfort, and safety of autonomous driving. Comprehensive experimental results, conducted under three different traffic densities and various levels of human driver aggressiveness, show that our proposed MARL framework consistently outperforms several state-of-the-art benchmarks in terms of efficiency, safety and driver comfort.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Learning a Shared Model for Motorized Prosthetic Joints to Predict Ankle-Joint Motion

Control strategies for active prostheses or orthoses use sensor inputs to recognize the user's locomotive intention and generate corresponding control commands for producing the desired locomotion. In this paper, we propose a learning-based shared model for predicting ankle-joint motion for different locomotion modes like level-ground walking, stair ascent, stair descent, slope ascent, and slope descent without the need to classify between them. Features extracted from hip and knee joint angular motion are used to continuously predict the ankle angles and moments using a Feed-Forward Neural Network-based shared model. We show that the shared model is adequate for predicting the ankle angles and moments for different locomotion modes without explicitly classifying between the modes. The proposed strategy shows the potential for devising a high-level controller for an intelligent prosthetic ankle that can adapt to different locomotion modes.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Expert Human-Level Driving in Gran Turismo Sport Using Deep Reinforcement Learning with Image-based Representation

When humans play virtual racing games, they use visual environmental information on the game screen to understand the rules within the environments. In contrast, a state-of-the-art realistic racing game AI agent that outperforms human players does not use image-based environmental information but the compact and precise measurements provided by the environment. In this paper, a vision-based control algorithm is proposed and compared with human player performances under the same conditions in realistic racing scenarios using Gran Turismo Sport (GTS), which is known as a high-fidelity realistic racing simulator. In the proposed method, the environmental information that constitutes part of the observations in conventional state-of-the-art methods is replaced with feature representations extracted from game screen images. We demonstrate that the proposed method performs expert human-level vehicle control under high-speed driving scenarios even with game screen images as high-dimensional inputs. Additionally, it outperforms the built-in AI in GTS in a time trial task, and its score places it among the top 10% approximately 28,000 human players.
VIDEO GAMES
arxiv.org

Where to Look: A Unified Attention Model for Visual Recognition with Reinforcement Learning

The idea of using the recurrent neural network for visual attention has gained popularity in computer vision community. Although the recurrent attention model (RAM) leverages the glimpses with more large patch size to increasing its scope, it may result in high variance and instability. For example, we need the Gaussian policy with high variance to explore object of interests in a large image, which may cause randomized search and unstable learning. In this paper, we propose to unify the top-down and bottom-up attention together for recurrent visual attention. Our model exploits the image pyramids and Q-learning to select regions of interests in the top-down attention mechanism, which in turn to guide the policy search in the bottom-up approach. In addition, we add another two constraints over the bottom-up recurrent neural networks for better exploration. We train our model in an end-to-end reinforcement learning framework, and evaluate our method on visual classification tasks. The experimental results outperform convolutional neural networks (CNNs) baseline and the bottom-up recurrent attention models on visual classification tasks.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

RLOps: Development Life-cycle of Reinforcement Learning Aided Open RAN

Peizheng Li, Jonathan Thomas, Xiaoyang Wang, Ahmed Khalil, Abdelrahim Ahmad, Rui Inacio, Shipra Kapoor, Arjun Parekh, Angela Doufexi, Arman Shojaeifard, Robert Piechocki. Radio access network (RAN) technologies continue to witness massive growth, with Open RAN gaining the most recent momentum. In the O-RAN specifications, the RAN intelligent controller (RIC) serves as an automation host. This article introduces principles for machine learning (ML), in particular, reinforcement learning (RL) relevant for the O-RAN stack. Furthermore, we review state-of-the-art research in wireless networks and cast it onto the RAN framework and the hierarchy of the O-RAN architecture. We provide a taxonomy of the challenges faced by ML/RL models throughout the development life-cycle: from the system specification to production deployment (data acquisition, model design, testing and management, etc.). To address the challenges, we integrate a set of existing MLOps principles with unique characteristics when RL agents are considered. This paper discusses a systematic life-cycle model development, testing and validation pipeline, termed: RLOps. We discuss all fundamental parts of RLOps, which include: model specification, development and distillation, production environment serving, operations monitoring, safety/security and data engineering platform. Based on these principles, we propose the best practices for RLOps to achieve an automated and reproducible model development process.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Postdisaster image-based damage detection and repair cost estimation of reinforced concrete buildings using dual convolutional neural networks

Reinforced concrete buildings are commonly used around the world. With recent earthquakes worldwide, rapid structural damage inspection and repair cost evaluation are crucial for building owners and policy makers to make informed risk management decisions. To improve the efficiency of such inspection, advanced computer vision techniques based on convolution neural networks have been adopted in recent research to rapidly quantify the damage state of structures. In this paper, an advanced object detection neural network, named YOLO-v2, is implemented which achieves 98.2% and 84.5% average precision in training and testing, respectively. The proposed YOLO-v2 is used in combination with the classification neural network, which improves the identification accuracy for critical damage state of reinforced concrete structures by 7.5%. The improved classification procedures allow engineers to rapidly and more accurately quantify the damage states of the structure, and also localize the critical damage features. The identified damage state can then be integrated with the state-of-the-art performance evaluation framework to quantify the financial losses of critical reinforced concrete buildings. The results can be used by the building owners and decision makers to make informed risk management decisions immediately after the strong earthquake shaking. Hence, resources can be allocated rapidly to improve the resiliency of the community.
SOCIETY
arxiv.org

Obstacle Avoidance for UAS in Continuous Action Space Using Deep Reinforcement Learning

Obstacle avoidance for small unmanned aircraft is vital for the safety of future urban air mobility (UAM) and Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Traffic Management (UTM). There are many techniques for real-time robust drone guidance, but many of them solve in discretized airspace and control, which would require an additional path smoothing step to provide flexible commands for UAS. To provide a safe and efficient computational guidance of operations for unmanned aircraft, we explore the use of a deep reinforcement learning algorithm based on Proximal Policy Optimization (PPO) to guide autonomous UAS to their destinations while avoiding obstacles through continuous control. The proposed scenario state representation and reward function can map the continuous state space to continuous control for both heading angle and speed. To verify the performance of the proposed learning framework, we conducted numerical experiments with static and moving obstacles. Uncertainties associated with the environments and safety operation bounds are investigated in detail. Results show that the proposed model can provide accurate and robust guidance and resolve conflict with a success rate of over 99%.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
arxiv.org

Relative Distributed Formation and Obstacle Avoidance with Multi-agent Reinforcement Learning

Multi-agent formation as well as obstacle avoidance is one of the most actively studied topics in the field of multi-agent systems. Although some classic controllers like model predictive control (MPC) and fuzzy control achieve a certain measure of success, most of them require precise global information which is not accessible in harsh environments. On the other hand, some reinforcement learning (RL) based approaches adopt the leader-follower structure to organize different agents' behaviors, which sacrifices the collaboration between agents thus suffering from bottlenecks in maneuverability and robustness. In this paper, we propose a distributed formation and obstacle avoidance method based on multi-agent reinforcement learning (MARL). Agents in our system only utilize local and relative information to make decisions and control themselves distributively. Agent in the multi-agent system will reorganize themselves into a new topology quickly in case that any of them is disconnected. Our method achieves better performance regarding formation error, formation convergence rate and on-par success rate of obstacle avoidance compared with baselines (both classic control methods and another RL-based method). The feasibility of our method is verified by both simulation and hardware implementation with Ackermann-steering vehicles.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Machine Learning for CSI Recreation Based on Prior Knowledge

Knowledge of channel state information (CSI) is fundamental to many functionalities within the mobile wireless communications systems. With the advance of machine learning (ML) and digital maps, i.e., digital twins, we have a big opportunity to learn the propagation environment and design novel methods to derive and report CSI. In this work, we propose to combine untrained neural networks (UNNs) and conditional generative adversarial networks (cGANs) for MIMO channel recreation based on prior knowledge. The UNNs learn the prior-CSI for some locations which are used to build the input to a cGAN. Based on the prior-CSIs, their locations and the location of the desired channel, the cGAN is trained to output the channel expected at the desired location. This combined approach can be used for low overhead CSI reporting as, after training, we only need to report the desired location. Our results show that our method is successful in modelling the wireless channel and robust to location quantization errors in line of sight conditions.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy