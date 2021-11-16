ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utilizing Textual Reviews in Latent Factor Models for Recommender Systems

By Tatev Karen Aslanyan, Flavius Frasincar
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Most of the existing recommender systems are based only on the rating data, and they ignore other sources of information that might increase the quality of recommendations, such as textual reviews, or user and item characteristics. Moreover, the majority of those systems are applicable...

arxiv.org

Discovering Latent Representations of Relations for Interacting Systems

Systems whose entities interact with each other are common. In many interacting systems, it is difficult to observe the relations between entities which is the key information for analyzing the system. In recent years, there has been increasing interest in discovering the relationships between entities using graph neural networks. However, existing approaches are difficult to apply if the number of relations is unknown or if the relations are complex. We propose the DiScovering Latent Relation (DSLR) model, which is flexibly applicable even if the number of relations is unknown or many types of relations exist. The flexibility of our DSLR model comes from the design concept of our encoder that represents the relation between entities in a latent space rather than a discrete variable and a decoder that can handle many types of relations. We performed the experiments on synthetic and real-world graph data with various relationships between entities, and compared the qualitative and quantitative results with other approaches. The experiments show that the proposed method is suitable for analyzing dynamic graphs with an unknown number of complex relations.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Open surgery tool classification and hand utilization using a multi-camera system

Purpose: The goal of this work is to use multi-camera video to classify open surgery tools as well as identify which tool is held in each hand. Multi-camera systems help prevent occlusions in open surgery video data. Furthermore, combining multiple views such as a Top-view camera covering the full operative field and a Close-up camera focusing on hand motion and anatomy, may provide a more comprehensive view of the surgical workflow. However, multi-camera data fusion poses a new challenge: a tool may be visible in one camera and not the other. Thus, we defined the global ground truth as the tools being used regardless their visibility. Therefore, tools that are out of the image should be remembered for extensive periods of time while the system responds quickly to changes visible in the video.
ELECTRONICS
CIO

4 critical success factors for selecting an SAP system implementation provider

There is so much to learn from failed SAP implementations, but one of the most important involves system implementation provider (SI) selection. Indeed, I have seen a direct correlation between SAP SI failures and how companies approach the SI selection process. The traditional procurement approach is no longer appropriate for...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modelling#Recommender Systems#Machine Learning#Lg#Virtual Event
arxiv.org

Mitigating Divergence of Latent Factors via Dual Ascent for Low Latency Event Prediction Models

Real-world content recommendation marketplaces exhibit certain behaviors and are imposed by constraints that are not always apparent in common static offline data sets. One example that is common in ad marketplaces is swift ad turnover. New ads are introduced and old ads disappear at high rates every day. Another example is ad discontinuity, where existing ads may appear and disappear from the market for non negligible amounts of time due to a variety of reasons (e.g., depletion of budget, pausing by the advertiser, flagging by the system, and more). These behaviors sometimes cause the model's loss surface to change dramatically over short periods of time. To address these behaviors, fresh models are highly important, and to achieve this (and for several other reasons) incremental training on small chunks of past events is often employed. These behaviors and algorithmic optimizations occasionally cause model parameters to grow uncontrollably large, or \emph{diverge}. In this work present a systematic method to prevent model parameters from diverging by imposing a carefully chosen set of constraints on the model's latent vectors. We then devise a method inspired by primal-dual optimization algorithms to fulfill these constraints in a manner which both aligns well with incremental model training, and does not require any major modifications to the underlying model training algorithm.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Compressive Features in Offline Reinforcement Learning for Recommender Systems

In this paper, we develop a recommender system for a game that suggests potential items to players based on their interactive behaviors to maximize revenue for the game provider. Our approach is built on a reinforcement learning-based technique and is trained on an offline data set that is publicly available on an IEEE Big Data Cup challenge. The limitation of the offline data set and the curse of high dimensionality pose significant obstacles to solving this problem. Our proposed method focuses on improving the total rewards and performance by tackling these main difficulties. More specifically, we utilized sparse PCA to extract important features of user behaviors. Our Q-learning-based system is then trained from the processed offline data set. To exploit all possible information from the provided data set, we cluster user features to different groups and build an independent Q-table for each group. Furthermore, to tackle the challenge of unknown formula for evaluation metrics, we design a metric to self-evaluate our system's performance based on the potential value the game provider might achieve and a small collection of actual evaluation metrics that we obtain from the live scoring environment. Our experiments show that our proposed metric is consistent with the results published by the challenge organizers. We have implemented the proposed training pipeline, and the results show that our method outperforms current state-of-the-art methods in terms of both total rewards and training speed. By addressing the main challenges and leveraging the state-of-the-art techniques, we have achieved the best public leaderboard result in the challenge. Furthermore, our proposed method achieved an estimated score of approximately 20% better and can be trained faster by 30 times than the best of the current state-of-the-art methods.
VIDEO GAMES
arxiv.org

The Interplay of Regularizing Factors in the Model of Upper Hybrid Oscillations of Cold Plasma

A one-dimensional nonlinear model of the so-called upper hybrid oscillations in a magnetoactive plasma is investigated taking into account electron-ion collisions. It is known that both the presence of an external magnetic field of strength $ B_0 $ and a sufficiently large collisional factor $ \nu $ help suppress the formation of a finite-dimensional singularity in a solution (breaking of oscillations). Nevertheless, the suppression mechanism is different: an external magnetic field increases the oscillation frequency, and collisions tend to stabilize the medium and suppress oscillations. In terms of the initial data and the coefficients $ B_0 $ and $ \nu $, we establish a criterion for maintaining the global smoothness of the solution. Namely, for fixed $ B_0 $ and $ \nu \ge 0 $ one can precisely divide the initial data into two classes: one leads to stabilization to the equilibrium and the other leads to the destruction of the solution in a finite time. Next, we examine the nature of the stabilization. We show that for small $ B_0 $ an increase in the intensity factor first leads to a change in the oscillatory behavior of the solution to monotonic damping, which is then again replaced by oscillatory damping. At large values of $ B_0 $, the solution is characterized by oscillatory damping regardless of the value of the intensity factor $ \nu $.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Mathematical models to explain the origin of urban scaling laws: a synthetic review

The quest for a theory of cities that could offer a quantitative and systematic approach to manage cities is at the top priority, given the challenges humanity faces due to the increasing urbanization and densification of cities. If such a theory is feasible, then its formulation must be in a mathematical way. As a contribution to organizing the mathematical ideas that deal with such a systematic way of understanding urban phenomena, we present this material, concentrating on one important aspect of what recently has been called the new science of cities. In this paper, we review the main mathematical models present in the literature that aim at explaining the origin and emergence of urban scaling. We intend to present the models, identify similarities and connections between them, and find situations in which different models lead to the same output. In addition, we report situations in which some ideas initially introduced in a particular model can also be introduced in another model, generating more diversification and increasing the scope of the models. The models treated in this paper explain urban scaling from different premises: from gravity ideas, passing through densification ideas and cites' geometry, to a hierarchical organization and socio-network properties. We also investigate scenarios in which these different fundamental ideas could be interpreted as similar -- where the similarity is likely but not obvious. Furthermore, in what concerns the gravity idea, we propose a general framework that includes all gravity models analyzed as a particular case.
SCIENCE
ZDNet

SambaNova is enabling disruption in the enterprise with AI language models, computer vision, recommendations, and graphs

Like artificial intelligence itself, the AI startup SambaNova is interesting across the stack. From software to hardware, from technology to business model, and from vision to execution. SambaNova has made the news for a number of reasons: high-profile founders, a series of funding rounds propelling it into unicorn territory, impressive...
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Channel Modeling for Multi-Receiver Molecular Communication Systems

Molecular Communication via Diffusion (MCvD) is a prominent small-scale technology, which roots from the nature. Molecular single-input-single-output (SISO) topology is one of the most studied molecular networks in the literature, with solid analytical foundations on channel behavior and advanced modulation techniques. Although molecular SISO topologies are well-studied, the literature is yet to provide sufficient analytical modeling on multiple-output systems with fully absorbing receivers. In this paper, a comprehensive recursive model for channel estimation and modeling of molecular single-input-multiple-output (SIMO) systems is proposed as a sufficiently accurate channel approximation method. With its recursive nature, the model is used to estimate the channel behavior of molecular SIMO systems. A simplified approximation model is also presented with reduced computational requirements, resulting in slightly less accurate channel estimation. Analytical expressions for both models are derived. The performance of the proposed methods are evaluated via topological analysis and error metrics, and the methods show promising results on channel estimation compared to computer-simulated data. Furthermore, the approximation matches quite well with the comprehensive model, which indicates significant success in terms of model performance.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

LAnoBERT : System Log Anomaly Detection based on BERT Masked Language Model

The system log generated in a computer system refers to large-scale data that are collected simultaneously and used as the basic data for determining simple errors and detecting external adversarial intrusion or the abnormal behaviors of insiders. The aim of system log anomaly detection is to promptly identify anomalies while minimizing human intervention, which is a critical problem in the industry. Previous studies performed anomaly detection through algorithms after converting various forms of log data into a standardized template using a parser. These methods involved generating a template for refining the log key. Particularly, a template corresponding to a specific event should be defined in advance for all the log data using which the information within the log key may get this http URL this study, we propose LAnoBERT, a parser free system log anomaly detection method that uses the BERT model, exhibiting excellent natural language processing performance. The proposed method, LAnoBERT, learns the model through masked language modeling, which is a BERT-based pre-training method, and proceeds with unsupervised learning-based anomaly detection using the masked language modeling loss function per log key word during the inference process. LAnoBERT achieved better performance compared to previous methodology in an experiment conducted using benchmark log datasets, HDFS, and BGL, and also compared to certain supervised learning-based models.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Information-theoretic formulation of dynamical systems: causality, modeling, and control

The problems of causality, modeling, and control for chaotic, high-dimensional dynamical systems are formulated in the language of information theory. The central quantity of interest is the Shannon entropy, which measures the amount of information in the states of the system. Within this framework, causality in a dynamical system is quantified by the information flux among the variables of interest. Reduced-order modeling is posed as a problem on the conservation of information, in which models aim at preserving the maximum amount of relevant information from the original system. Similarly, control theory is cast in information-theoretic terms by envisioning the tandem sensor-actuator as a device reducing the unknown information of the state to be controlled. The new formulation is applied to address three problems in the causality, modeling, and control of turbulence, which stands as a primary example of a chaotic, high-dimensional dynamical system. The applications include the causality of the energy transfer in the turbulent cascade, subgrid-scale modeling for large-eddy simulation, and flow control for drag reduction in wall-bounded turbulence.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Simple models for strictly non-ergodic stochastic processes of macroscopic systems

We investigate simple models for strictly non-ergodic stochastic processes $x_t$ ($t$ being the discrete time step) focusing on the expectation value $v$ and the standard deviation $\delta v$ of the empirical variance $v[x]$ of finite time series $x$. $x_t$ is averaged over a fluctuating field $\sigma_{r}$ ($r$ being the microcell position) characterized by a quenched spatially correlated Gaussian field. Due to the quenched field $\delta v(\Delta t)$ becomes a finite constant, $\Delta_{ne} > 0$, for large sampling times $\Delta t$. The volume dependence of the non-ergodicity parameter $\Delta_{ne}$ is investigated for different spatial correlations. Models with marginally long-ranged $\fr$-correlations are successfully mapped on shear-stress data from simulated amorphous glasses of polydisperse beads.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Dense Uncertainty Estimation via an Ensemble-based Conditional Latent Variable Model

Uncertainty estimation has been extensively studied in recent literature, which can usually be classified as aleatoric uncertainty and epistemic uncertainty. In current aleatoric uncertainty estimation frameworks, it is often neglected that the aleatoric uncertainty is an inherent attribute of the data and can only be correctly estimated with an unbiased oracle model. Since the oracle model is inaccessible in most cases, we propose a new sampling and selection strategy at train time to approximate the oracle model for aleatoric uncertainty estimation. Further, we show a trivial solution in the dual-head based heteroscedastic aleatoric uncertainty estimation framework and introduce a new uncertainty consistency loss to avoid it. For epistemic uncertainty estimation, we argue that the internal variable in a conditional latent variable model is another source of epistemic uncertainty to model the predictive distribution and explore the limited knowledge about the hidden true model. We validate our observation on a dense prediction task, i.e., camouflaged object detection. Our results show that our solution achieves both accurate deterministic results and reliable uncertainty estimation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Blockchain-based Recommender Systems: Applications, Challenges and Future Opportunities

Yassine Himeur, Aya Sayed, Abdullah Alsalemi, Faycal Bensaali, Abbes Amira, Iraklis Varlamis, Magdalini Eirinaki, Christos Sardianos, George Dimitrakopoulos. Recommender systems have been widely used in different application domains including energy-preservation, e-commerce, healthcare, social media, etc. Such applications require the analysis and mining of massive amounts of various types of user data, including demographics, preferences, social interactions, etc. in order to develop accurate and precise recommender systems. Such datasets often include sensitive information, yet most recommender systems are focusing on the models' accuracy and ignore issues related to security and the users' privacy. Despite the efforts to overcome these problems using different risk reduction techniques, none of them has been completely successful in ensuring cryptographic security and protection of the users' private information. To bridge this gap, the blockchain technology is presented as a promising strategy to promote security and privacy preservation in recommender systems, not only because of its security and privacy salient features, but also due to its resilience, adaptability, fault tolerance and trust characteristics. This paper presents a holistic review of blockchain-based recommender systems covering challenges, open issues and solutions. Accordingly, a well-designed taxonomy is introduced to describe the security and privacy challenges, overview existing frameworks and discuss their applications and benefits when using blockchain before indicating opportunities for future research.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Variational Hamiltonian Ansatz for 1D Hubbard chains in a broad range of parameter values

Hybrid quantum-classical algorithms have been proposed to circumvent noise limitations in quantum computers. Such algorithms delegate only a calculation of the expectation value to the quantum computer. Among them, the Variational Quantum Eigensolver (VQE) has been implemented to study molecules and condensed matter systems on small size quantum computers. Condensed matter systems described by the Hubbard model exhibit a rich phase diagram alongside exotic states of matter. In this manuscript, we try to answer the question: how much of the underlying physics of a 1D Hubbard chain is described by a problem-inspired Variational Hamiltonian Ansatz (VHA) in a broad range of parameter values ? We start by probing how much does the solution increases fidelity with increasing ansatz complexity. Our findings suggest that even low fidelity solutions capture energy and number of doubly occupied sites well, while spin-spin correlations are not well captured even when the solution is of high fidelity. Our powerful simulation platform allows us to incorporate a realistic noise model and show a successful implementation of a noise-mitigation strategy - the Richardson extrapolation.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Nonlinear conjugate gradient for smooth convex functions

The method of nonlinear conjugate gradients (NCG) is widely used in practice for unconstrained optimization, but it satisfies weak complexity bounds at best when applied to smooth convex functions. In contrast, Nesterov's accelerated gradient (AG) method is optimal up to constant factors for this class. However, when specialized to quadratic function, conjugate gradient is optimal in a strong sense among function-gradient methods. Therefore, there is seemingly a gap in the menu of available algorithms: NCG, the optimal algorithm for quadratic functions that also exhibits good practical performance for general functions, has poor complexity bounds compared to AG. We propose an NCG method called C+AG ("conjugate plus accelerated gradient") to close this gap, that is, it is optimal for quadratic functions and still satisfies the best possible complexity bound for more general smooth convex functions. It takes conjugate gradient steps until insufficient progress is made, at which time it switches to accelerated gradient steps, and later retries conjugate gradient. The proposed method has the following theoretical properties: (i) It is identical to linear conjugate gradient (and hence terminates finitely) if the objective function is quadratic; (ii) Its running-time bound is $O(\eps^{-1/2})$ gradient evaluations for an $L$-smooth convex function, where $\eps$ is the desired residual reduction, (iii) Its running-time bound is $O(\sqrt{L/\ell}\ln(1/\eps))$ if the function is both $L$-smooth and $\ell$-strongly convex. In computational tests, the function-gradient evaluation count for the C+AG method typically behaves as whichever is better of AG or classical NCG. In most test cases it outperforms both.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Modeling ultrafast demagnetization and spin transport: the interplay of spin-polarized electrons and thermal magnons

We theoretically investigate laser-induced spin transport in metallic magnetic heterostructures using an effective spin transport description that treats itinerant electrons and thermal magnons on an equal footing. Electron-magnon scattering is included and taken as the driving force for ultrafast demagnetization. We assume that in the low-fluence limit the magnon system remains in a quasi-equilibrium, allowing a transient nonzero magnon chemical potential. In combination with the diffusive transport equations for the itinerant electrons, the description is used to chart the full spin dynamics within the heterostructure. In agreement with recent experiments, we find that in case the spin-current-receiving material includes an efficient spin dissipation channel, the interfacial spin current becomes directly proportional to the temporal derivative of the magnetization. Based on an analytical calculation, we discuss that other relations between the spin current and magnetization may arise in case the spin-current-receiving material displays inefficient spin-flip scattering. Finally, we discuss the role of (interfacial) magnon transport and show that, a priori, it cannot be neglected. However, its significance strongly depends on the system parameters.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

A Geometric Approach to Optimal Control of Hybrid and Impulsive Systems

Hybrid dynamical systems are systems which undergo both continuous and discrete transitions. The Bolza problem from optimal control theory is applied to these systems and a hybrid version of Pontryagin's maximum principle is presented. This hybrid maximum principle is presented to emphasize its geometric nature which makes its study amenable to the tools of geometric mechanics and symplectic geometry. One explicit benefit of this geometric approach is that Zeno behavior can be strongly controlled for "generic" control problems. Moreover, when the underlying control system is a mechanical impact system, additional structure is present which can be exploited and is thus explored. Multiple examples are presented for both mechanical and non-mechanical systems.
MATHEMATICS

