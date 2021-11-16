SStaGCN: Simplified stacking based graph convolutional networks

Motivated by the study of greedy algorithms for graph coloring, we introduce a new graph parameter, which we call weak degeneracy. By definition, every $d$-degenerate graph is also weakly $d$-degenerate. On the other hand, if $G$ is weakly $d$-degenerate, then $\chi(G) \leq d + 1$ (and, moreover, the same bound holds for the list-chromatic and even the DP-chromatic number of $G$). It turns out that several upper bounds in graph coloring theory can be phrased in terms of weak degeneracy. For example, we show that planar graphs are weakly $4$-degenerate, which implies Thomassen's famous theorem that planar graphs are $5$-list-colorable. We also prove a version of Brooks's theorem for weak degeneracy: a connected graph $G$ of maximum degree $d \geq 3$ is weakly $(d-1)$-degenerate unless $G \cong K_{d + 1}$. (By contrast, all $d$-regular graphs have degeneracy $d$.) We actually prove an even stronger result, namely that for every $d \geq 3$, there is $\epsilon > 0$ such that if $G$ is a graph of weak degeneracy at least $d$, then either $G$ contains a $(d+1)$-clique or the maximum average degree of $G$ is at least $d + \epsilon$. Finally, we show that graphs of maximum degree $d$ and either of girth at least $5$ or of bounded chromatic number are weakly $(d - \Omega(\sqrt{d}))$-degenerate, which is best possible up to the value of the implied constant.
