Computers

Rank-Regret Minimization

By Xingxing Xiao, Jianzhong Li
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Multi-criteria decision-making often requires finding a small representative subset from the database. A recently proposed method is the regret minimization set (RMS) query. RMS returns a fixed size subset S of dataset D that minimizes the regret ratio of S (the difference between the score of top1 in S and the...

arxiv.org

ZDNet

Over half of millennials are responsible for executing their parents' wills, but hardly any have access to their parents' online passwords

As COVID-19 spread, many American millennials finally began their estate planning. Yet, many of them do not have the correct digital information if their parents pass on, according to new research from Toronto -- Canada-based security and privacy company 1Password. In partnership with digital estate planning companies Trust & Will...
INTERNET
arxiv.org

Minimal Port-based Teleportation

There are two types of port-based teleportation (PBT) protocols: deterministic -- when the state always arrives to the receiver but is imperfectly transmitted and probabilistic -- when the state reaches the receiver intact with high probability. We introduce the minimal set of requirements that define a feasible PBT protocol and construct a simple PBT protocol that satisfies these requirements: it teleports an unknown state of a qubit with success probability $p_{succ}=1-\frac{N+2}{2^{N+1}}$ and fidelity $1-O(\frac{1}{N})$ with the resource state consisting of $N$ maximally entangled states. This protocol is not reducible from either the deterministic or probabilistic PBT protocol. We define the corresponding efficient superdense coding protocols which transmit more classical bits with fewer maximally entangled states. Furthermore, we introduce rigorous methods for comparing and converting between different PBT protocols.
arxiv.org

Two classes of minimal generic fundamental invariants for tensors

Motivated by the problems raised by Bürgisser and Ikenmeyer, we discuss two classes of minimal generic fundamental invariants for tensors of order 3. The first one is defined on $\otimes^3 \mathbb{C}^m$, where $m=n^2-1$. We study its construction by obstruction design introduced by Bürgisser and Ikenmeyer, which partially answers one problem raised by them. The second one is defined on $\mathbb{C}^{\ell m}\otimes \mathbb{C}^{mn}\otimes \mathbb{C}^{n\ell}$. We study its evaluation on the matrix multiplication tensor $\langle\ell,m,n\rangle$ and unit tensor $\langle n^2 \rangle$ when $\ell=m=n$. The evaluation on the unit tensor leads to the definition of Latin cube and 3-dimensional Alon-Tarsi problem. We generalize some results on Latin square to Latin cube, which enrich the understanding of 3-dimensional Alon-Tarsi problem. It is also natural to generalize the constructions to tensors of other orders. We illustrate the distinction between even and odd dimensional generalizations by concrete examples. Finally, some open problems in related fields are raised.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Learning Augmentation Distributions using Transformed Risk Minimization

Adapting to the structure of data distributions (such as symmetry and transformation invariances) is an important challenge in machine learning. Invariances can be built into the learning process by architecture design, or by augmenting the dataset. Both require a priori knowledge about the exact nature of the symmetries. Absent this knowledge, practitioners resort to expensive and time-consuming tuning. To address this problem, we propose a new approach to learn distributions of augmentation transforms, in a new \emph{Transformed Risk Minimization} (TRM) framework. In addition to predictive models, we also optimize over transformations chosen from a hypothesis space. As an algorithmic framework, our TRM method is (1) efficient (jointly learns augmentations and models in a \emph{single training loop}), (2) modular (works with \emph{any} training algorithm), and (3) general (handles \emph{both discrete and continuous} augmentations). We theoretically compare TRM with standard risk minimization, and give a PAC-Bayes upper bound on its generalization error. We propose to optimize this bound over a rich augmentation space via a new parametrization over compositions of blocks, leading to the new \emph{Stochastic Compositional Augmentation Learning} (SCALE) algorithm. We compare SCALE experimentally with prior methods (Fast AutoAugment and Augerino) on CIFAR10/100, SVHN . Additionally, we show that SCALE can correctly learn certain symmetries in the data distribution (recovering rotations on rotated MNIST) and can also improve calibration of the learned model.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Sensing the shape of a cell: reaction-diffusion and energy minimization

Some dividing cells sense their shape by becoming polarized along their long axis. Cell polarity is controlled in part by polarity proteins like Rho GTPases cycling between active membrane-bound forms and inactive cytosolic forms, modeled as a "wave-pinning" reaction-diffusion process. Does shape sensing emerge from wave-pinning? We show that wave pinning senses the cell's long axis. Simulating wave-pinning on a curved surface, we find that high-activity domains migrate to peaks and troughs of the surface. For smooth surfaces, a simple rule of minimizing the domain perimeter while keeping its area fixed predicts the final position of the domain and its shape. However, when we introduce roughness to our surfaces, shape sensing can be disrupted, and high-activity domains can become localized to locations other than the global peaks and valleys of the surface. On rough surfaces, the domains of the wave-pinning model are more robust in finding the peaks and troughs than the minimization rule, though both can become trapped in steady states away from the peaks and valleys. We can control the robustness of shape sensing by altering the Rho GTPase diffusivity and the domain size. Our results help to understand the factors that allow cells to sense their shape - and the limits that membrane roughness can place on this process.
SCIENCE
959theriver.com

Apple Computers Holding Their Own In Value Over Time.

So I’ve been a Mac guy for quite a while. A friend who was my go to tech person was a Mac person and I sort evolved from that. Also my son Jeff worked for Apple for about 12 or 13 years. So there’s a family connection too! Their products are pricey but very sound and well protected against outside invasions. I’ve seen Mac computers advertised for under $300.00 and MacBooks starting at just over $500.00. The pricing certainly does go up from there. So when you think about how much the original Mac computer sold for, they really have held their pricing. The first Apple-1 computers were sold for $666.66 in 1976. Forty-five years later, a still-functioning one has sold for $400,000. Bought at an auction I guess it must be the nostalgia that would make someone spend that kind of money for an old, yet working computer. I wonder if they get dial-up with that?
TECHNOLOGY
Electronic Engineering Times

STMicroelectronics STPOWER MOSFETs Minimize Switching Power Losses

STMicroelectronics' new super-junction STPOWER MDmesh K6 series enhances several key parameters to minimize system-power losses. STMicroelectronics’ new super-junction STPOWER MDmesh K6 series enhances several key parameters to minimize system-power losses. It is especially suited to lighting applications based on flyback topology, such as LED drivers, HID lamps, as well as adapters, and power supplies for flat-panel displays.
ELECTRONICS
paloaltonetworks.com

ZTNA minimizes retailers' holiday ransomware threats

Holiday shopping season is here, which means retail organizations find themselves in the crosshairs of ransomware groups. And, if the past year has been any indication, organizations of all brands can look forward to higher attack frequency and potency. Although US and Western governments have cracked down significantly on ransomware...
RETAIL
makeuseof.com

How to Enable Minimize on Click in Ubuntu

Many Ubuntu users coming to Linux from Windows find themselves looking for a way to make their new Linux system minimize open windows when the corresponding dock or taskbar icon is clicked. Unfortunately, Ubuntu doesn't provide a direct configuration option to enable this behavior. While all things may not be...
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Stochastic Processes Under Linear Differential Constraints : Application to Gaussian Process Regression for the 3 Dimensional Free Space Wave Equation

Let $P$ be a linear differential operator over $\mathcal{D} \subset \mathbb{R}^d$ and $U = (U_x)_{x \in \mathcal{D}}$ a second order stochastic process. In the first part of this article, we prove a new simple necessary and sufficient condition for all the trajectories of $U$ to verify the partial differential equation (PDE) $T(U) = 0$. This condition is formulated in terms of the covariance kernel of $U$. The novelty of this result is that the equality $T(U) = 0$ is understood in the sense of distributions, which is a functional analysis framework particularly adapted to the study of PDEs. This theorem provides precious insights during the second part of this article, which is dedicated to performing "physically informed" machine learning on data that is solution to the homogeneous 3 dimensional free space wave equation. We perform Gaussian Process Regression (GPR) on this data, which is a kernel based machine learning technique. To do so, we model the solution of this PDE as a trajectory drawn from a well-chosen Gaussian process (GP). We obtain explicit formulas for the covariance kernel of the corresponding stochastic process; this kernel can then be used for GPR. We explore two particular cases : the radial symmetry and the point source. In the case of radial symmetry, we derive "fast to compute" GPR formulas; in the case of the point source, we show a direct link between GPR and the classical triangulation method for point source localization used e.g. in GPS systems. We also show that this use of GPR can be interpreted as a new answer to the ill-posed inverse problem of reconstructing initial conditions for the wave equation with finite dimensional data, and also provides a way of estimating physical parameters from this data as in [Raissi et al,2017]. We finish by showcasing this physically informed GPR on a number of practical examples.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

State Estimation of the Stefan PDE: A Tutorial on Design and Applications to Polar Ice and Batteries

The Stefan PDE system is a representative model for thermal phase change phenomena, such as melting and solidification, arising in numerous science and engineering processes. The mathematical description is given by a Partial Differential Equation (PDE) of the temperature distribution defined on a spatial interval with a moving boundary, where the boundary represents the liquid-solid interface and its dynamics are governed by an Ordinary Differential Equation (ODE). The PDE-ODE coupling at the boundary is nonlinear and creates a significant challenge for state estimation with provable convergence and robustness. This tutorial article presents a state estimation method based on PDE backstepping for the Stefan system, using measurements only at the moving boundary. PDE backstepping observer design generates an observer gain by employing a Volterra transformation of the observer error state into a desirable target system, solving a Goursat-form PDE for the transformation's kernel, and performing a Lyapunov analysis of the target observer error system. The observer is applied to models of problems motivated by climate change and the need for renewable energy storage: a model of polar ice dynamics and a model of charging and discharging in lithium-ion batteries. The numerical results for polar ice demonstrate a robust performance of the designed estimator with respect to the unmodeled salinity effect in sea ice. The results for an electrochemical PDE model of a lithium-ion battery with a phase transition material show the elimination of more than 15 \% error in State-of-Charge estimate within 5 minutes even in the presence of sensor noise.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Uncertainty estimation under model misspecification in neural network regression

Maria R. Cervera, Rafael Dätwyler, Francesco D'Angelo, Hamza Keurti, Benjamin F. Grewe, Christian Henning. Although neural networks are powerful function approximators, the underlying modelling assumptions ultimately define the likelihood and thus the hypothesis class they are parameterizing. In classification, these assumptions are minimal as the commonly employed softmax is capable of representing any categorical distribution. In regression, however, restrictive assumptions on the type of continuous distribution to be realized are typically placed, like the dominant choice of training via mean-squared error and its underlying Gaussianity assumption. Recently, modelling advances allow to be agnostic to the type of continuous distribution to be modelled, granting regression the flexibility of classification models. While past studies stress the benefit of such flexible regression models in terms of performance, here we study the effect of the model choice on uncertainty estimation. We highlight that under model misspecification, aleatoric uncertainty is not properly captured, and that a Bayesian treatment of a misspecified model leads to unreliable epistemic uncertainty estimates. Overall, our study provides an overview on how modelling choices in regression may influence uncertainty estimation and thus any downstream decision making process.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Recent progresses of quantum confinement in graphene quantum dots

Graphene quantum dots (GQDs) not only have potential applications on spin qubit,but also serve as essential platforms to study the fundamental properties of Dirac fermions, such as Klein tunneling and Berry phase. By now, the study of quantum confinement in GQDs still attract much attention in condensed matter physics. In this article, we review the experimental progresses on quantum confinement in GQDs mainly by using scanning tunneling microscopy (STM) and scanning tunneling spectroscopy (STS). Here, the GQDs are divided into Klein GQDs, bound-state GQDs and edge-terminated GQDs according to their different confinement strength. Based on the realization of quasi-bound states in Klein GQDs, external perpendicular magnetic field is utilized as a manipulation approach to trigger and control the novel properties by tuning Berry phase and electron-electron (e-e) interaction. The tip induced edge-free GQDs can serve as an intuitive mean to explore the broken symmetry states at nanoscale and single-electron accuracy, which are expected to be used in studying physical properties of different two-dimentional materials. Moreover, high-spin magnetic ground states are successfully introduced in edge-terminated GQDs by designing and synthesizing triangulene zigzag nanographenes.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

A Contextual Latent Space Model: Subsequence Modulation in Melodic Sequence

Some generative models for sequences such as music and text allow us to edit only subsequences, given surrounding context sequences, which plays an important part in steering generation interactively. However, editing subsequences mainly involves randomly resampling subsequences from a possible generation space. We propose a contextual latent space model (CLSM) in order for users to be able to explore subsequence generation with a sense of direction in the generation space, e.g., interpolation, as well as exploring variations -- semantically similar possible subsequences. A context-informed prior and decoder constitute the generative model of CLSM, and a context position-informed encoder is the inference model. In experiments, we use a monophonic symbolic music dataset, demonstrating that our contextual latent space is smoother in interpolation than baselines, and the quality of generated samples is superior to baseline models. The generation examples are available online.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Non-Hermitian pseudo mobility edge in a coupled chain system

In this work, we explore interesting consequences arising from the coupling between a clean non-Hermitian chain with skin localization and a delocalized chain of the same length under various boundary conditions (BCs). We reveal that in the ladder with weak rung coupling, the non-Hermitian skin localization could induce a pseudo mobility edge in the complex energy plane, which separates states with extended and localized profiles yet allowing unidirectional transport of wavepackets. We also demonstrate the gradual takeover of the non-Hermitian skin effect in the entire system with the increase of the rung coupling under conventional open BC. When taking open BC for the non-Hermitian chain and periodic BC for the other, it is discovered that a quantized winding number defined under periodic BC could characterize the transition from the pseudo mobility edge to the trivial extended phases, establishing a "bulk-defect correspondence" in our quasi-1D non-Hermitian system. This work hence unveils more subtle properties of non-Hermitian skin effects and sheds light on the topological nature of the non-Hermitian localized modes in the proximity to systems with dissimilar localization properties.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Importance sampling approach to chance-constrained DC optimal power flow

Despite significant economic and ecological effects, a higher level of renewable energy generation leads to increased uncertainty and variability in power injections, thus compromising grid reliability. In order to improve power grid security, we investigate a joint chance-constrained (CC) direct current (DC) optimal power flow (OPF) problem. The problem aims to find economically optimal power generation while guaranteeing that all power generation, line flows, and voltages simultaneously remain within their bounds with a pre-defined probability. Unfortunately, the problem is computationally intractable even if the distribution of renewables fluctuations is specified. Moreover, existing approximate solutions to the joint CC OPF problem are overly conservative, and therefore have less value for the operational practice. This paper proposes an importance sampling approach to the CC DC OPF problem, which yields better complexity and accuracy than current state-of-the-art methods. The algorithm efficiently reduces the number of scenarios by generating and using only the most important of them, thus enabling real-time solutions for test cases with up to several hundred buses.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Modeling ultrafast demagnetization and spin transport: the interplay of spin-polarized electrons and thermal magnons

We theoretically investigate laser-induced spin transport in metallic magnetic heterostructures using an effective spin transport description that treats itinerant electrons and thermal magnons on an equal footing. Electron-magnon scattering is included and taken as the driving force for ultrafast demagnetization. We assume that in the low-fluence limit the magnon system remains in a quasi-equilibrium, allowing a transient nonzero magnon chemical potential. In combination with the diffusive transport equations for the itinerant electrons, the description is used to chart the full spin dynamics within the heterostructure. In agreement with recent experiments, we find that in case the spin-current-receiving material includes an efficient spin dissipation channel, the interfacial spin current becomes directly proportional to the temporal derivative of the magnetization. Based on an analytical calculation, we discuss that other relations between the spin current and magnetization may arise in case the spin-current-receiving material displays inefficient spin-flip scattering. Finally, we discuss the role of (interfacial) magnon transport and show that, a priori, it cannot be neglected. However, its significance strongly depends on the system parameters.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Dynamical properties of polycrystalline graphene

The exceptional properties of the two-dimensional material graphene make it attractive for multiple functional applications. In particular, there is a surge of interest in developing various graphene-based optoelectronic devices. The mechanical structure of graphene, which is polycrystalline, influences its optoelectronic properties and therefore deserves attention. Here, we study the mechanical properties of graphene in computer simulations and connect these to the experimentally relevant mechanical properties. In particular, we study the fluctuations in the lateral dimensions of the periodic simulation cell. We show that over short time scales, both the area $A$ and the aspect ratio $B$ of the rectangular periodic box show diffusive behavior under zero external field during dynamical evolution, with diffusion coefficients $D_A$ and $D_B$ that are related to each other. At longer times, fluctuations in $A$ are bounded, while those in $B$ are not. This makes the direct determination of $D_B$ much more accurate, from which $D_A$ can then be derived indirectly. We then show that the dynamic behavior of polycrystalline graphene under external forces can also be derived from $D_A$ and $D_B$ via the Nernst-Einstein relation. Additionally, we study how the diffusion coefficients depend on structural properties of the polycrystalline graphene, in particular, the density of defects.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Impact of Spatial and Technology Aggregation on Optimal Energy System Design

Designing an optimal energy system with large shares of renewable energy sources is computationally challenging. Considering greater spatial horizon and level of detail, during the design, exacerbates this challenge. This paper investigates spatial and technology aggregation of energy system model, as a complexity-reduction technique. To that end, a novel two-step aggregation scheme based on model parameters such as Variable Renewable Energy Sources (VRES) time series and capacities, transmission capacities and distances, etc, is introduced. First, model regions are aggregated to obtain reduced region set. The aggregation is based on a holistic approach that considers all model parameters and spatial contiguity of regions. Next, technology aggregation is performed on each VRES, present in each newly-defined region. Each VRES is aggregated based on the temporal profiles to obtain a representative set. The impact of these aggregations on accuracy and computational complexity of a cost-optimal energy system design is analyzed for a European energy system scenario.The aggregations are performed to obtain different combinations of number of regions and VRES types, and the results are benchmarked against initial spatial resolution of 96 regions and 68 VRES types in each region. The results show that the system costs deviate significantly when lower number of regions and/or VRES types are considered. As the spatial resolution is increased in terms of both number of regions and VRES types, the system cost fluctuates at first and stabilizes at some point, approaching the benchmark value. Optimal combination can be determined based on an acceptable cost deviation and the point of stabilization. For instance, if <5% deviation is acceptable, 33 regions and 38 VRES types in each region is optimal. With this setting, the system cost is under-estimated by 4.42% but the run time is reduced by 92.95%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Quantum process tomography of adiabatic and superadiabatic stimulated Raman passage

Quantum control methods for three-level systems have become recently an important direction of research in quantum information science and technology. Here we present numerical simulations using realistic experimental parameters for quantum process tomography in STIRAP (stimulated Raman adiabatic passage) and saSTIRAP (superadiabatic STIRAP). Specifically, we identify a suitable basis in the operator space as the identity operator together with the 8 Gell-Mann operators, and we calculate the corresponding process matrices, which have $9\times 9=81$ elements. We discuss these results for the ideal decoherence-free case, as well as for the experimentally-relevant case with decoherence included.
SCIENCE

